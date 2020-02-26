Micron's Stock May Not Stay Down For Long

Micron's (MU) stock has been hammered in recent days, just like the equity market. However, that isn't to say that shares will stay down. The company is due to report fiscal second quarter results on March 25. Analysts do not expect it to be a strong quarter.

Also, analysts have been slow to adjust their estimates for the fiscal third quarter or the fiscal year. It could be one reason why some traders are betting that Micron shares rebound and rise above $55 by the middle of April.

Additionally, the technical chart has been showing some signs of strong support for the stock despite broader market weakness.

Weak Quarter, Gross Margins

Consensus analyst estimates are for earnings to collapse by 78.4% vs. last year to $0.37 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to have plunged by 19.3% to $4.71 billion in the fiscal second quarter. It could be a sign that gross margins are likely to come under pressure again for the company. Gross margins have dropped to around 26.5% as of the fiscal second quarter from a peak of 61% in the fiscal third quarter of 2018.

Historically, the stock price has tracked gross margins in the past. The huge upswing in the stock in recent months would suggest that investors are looking for gross margins to rise in the future.

Despite the broader market worries over the coronavirus, analysts have not been adjusting their revenue outlooks for Micron. Currently, analysts see the company guiding the fiscal third quarter to around $5.01 billion, and those estimates have been rising slowly over the past few weeks, with no significant adjustments lower.

Additionally, the outlook for the full year has remained unchanged at $20.5 billion. Again, we have not seen a meaningful change in estimates.

It would suggest two things - that expectations for the company are too high, or the stock's sharp decline has been overdone.

Betting Shares Rebound

Traders appear to be betting that the move lower is overdone. The open interest for the April 17 $55 calls rose by more than 8,000 contracts on Feb. 25. According to the data from Trade Alert, the calls traded on the ASK for roughly $3.25 per contract. It means that the stock would need to rise above $58.25 for the buyer of the caller to earn a profit. It amounts to a gain of about 10% of the current stock price of approximately $53.10.

Trends Remain Higher

The stock has been trending higher since the end of September. Should the uptrend continue to hold and the stock rises above $55.60, the next significant level resistance for the stock would come around $58.65. However, should the stock fall below the uptrend, the next significant level of support would not come until $48.75, a drop of about 8%.

Overall, the risk remains high with Micron due to substantial price swings. It means that the stock is likely to continue to move massively on headlines surrounding the coronavirus.

With earnings around the corner for Micron, it seems that traders are getting ready for a potential rebound.

