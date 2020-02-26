Noble Energy's Future Looks Great, Despite Tough Environment

The weak oil and gas prices will hurt Noble Energy (NBL) but the company still looks all set to grow earnings and cash flows considerably in 2020 as its production from offshore Israel more than doubles following the start-up of the Leviathan field. The company can also deliver free cash flows this year. The Houston, Texas-based Noble Energy's outlook is looking good and investors should consider buying this stock on weakness.

Earnings Recap

Noble Energy has reported a quarterly loss of $1.21 billion or $2.52 per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, down from a profit of $824 million or $1.72 per share last year. The huge loss was driven in large part by the $1.16 billion write-down related to the company's value of the natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in the Eagle Ford basin. Excluding the impact of one-off items, the company lost $26 million or $0.05 per share as opposed to a profit of $0.12 per share a year earlier. The loss was, however, smaller than the analysts' average estimate of $0.08 per share, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

However, I believe Noble Energy delivered a decent operational performance. Its total hydrocarbon sales climbed by 6.57% from a year earlier to 373,000 boe per day driven by a 12.6% increase in output from the onshore US to 285,000 boe per day. The total production and the US onshore volumes were higher than the mid-point of the company's guidance of 370,000 boe per day and 282,000 boe per day respectively. The company's product mix in the fourth quarter was 37% crude oil, 42% natural gas, and 21% natural gas liquids. The company reported losses due in large part to the weakness in natural gas and NGL prices. Noble Energy reported drops of 40% and 41% in realized prices for natural gas and NGL respectively at its onshore US business from where the company got 76% of its production. The impact of weak natural gas and NGL prices got partly offset by a 5.5% increase in realized oil prices to $55.90 per barrel.

Looking Ahead

The oil and gas price environment continues to look challenging. The gas and NGL prices, in particular, have remained too low for too long, thanks to the surge in production which averaged 92.1 billion cubic feet per day in the US in 2019 - a record - according to the US Energy Information Administration. The persistent weakness in prices has prompted several energy companies besides Noble Energy, including Chevron (CVX), EQT Corp (EQT), Apache Corp. (APA), and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), to reduce the value of their gas and NGL producing properties. There's an abundance of natural gas in the US which will likely continue to weigh on prices in the future. The Henry Hub spot price is forecasted to average at $2.29 per thousand cubic feet in 2020, down from $2.66 last year, as per the US EIA's estimates. This could weigh on the performance of the gas producers, including Noble Energy.

Meanwhile, oil prices have been highly volatile. In the last six months alone, the price of the US benchmark WTI crude dropped from $62 to $52 a barrel, climbed back up again to more than $60, then fell to $52 at the time of this writing. The demand shock coming from the coronavirus-related fears has pushed prices lower in recent weeks. The WTI is currently well below last year's average of $57 a barrel. The prices could recover if, for instance, the coronavirus fears subside and oil demand recovers in China, or if OPEC+ slashes output. But if oil doesn't recover, then that could end up hurting Noble Energy's profits.

Even so, there's reason to be optimistic about Noble Energy's future. That's because the company has recently brought its flagship international project online. In December, the company started producing natural gas from the Leviathan field located offshore Israel, which I've discussed in my previous article. The company, which is the field's operator with a 39.66% stake, is currently producing gas from subsea wells and supplying the fuel to its three primary customers - Israel, Jordan, and Egypt.

Leviathan didn't make any contribution to the company's fourth quarter results since it came online towards the end of the year. The latest earnings release shows that Noble Energy produced 218 million cfpd of gas from Israel in the fourth quarter, nearly flat from a year earlier. But all of that production came from the Tamar field. In 2020, however, as production from Leviathan ramps up, Noble Energy's natural gas volumes in Israel can easily double. The company has forecast an average output of 445 to 485 million cfpd for Israel in 2020. The natural gas will be sold at lucrative prices to Israel and its neighbors. The commodity's price is substantially higher in the international markets than in the US. This was evident from Noble Energy's latest results in which the company's realized price was $5.55 per thousand cf as opposed to $1.72 at home. Furthermore, the prices in Israel have increased slightly (up 2% on a YoY basis), which stands in stark contrast to what we are seeing in the US.

One of the main reasons behind Noble Energy's losses is that it has spent substantial capital to develop the Leviathan field but its investment hasn't yielded any returns. But I think this year, the expected surge in natural gas production from Israel which will be sold at attractive prices will likely push Noble Energy's cash flows substantially higher while making the company profitable.

Earnings at the US onshore business might also improve as Noble Energy increases focus on drilling in high-margin oil-rich areas of the DJ and Delaware Basins. The company doesn't plan on increasing its total US production but its oil volumes will climb from the DJ Basin where it is targeting 10% growth. Its output, therefore, will become oilier which can have a positive impact on the company's earnings, considering oil is a higher value product than natural gas the current strip prices.

Noble Energy has also made substantial capital efficiency gains which have pushed its well costs in the US onshore shale plays lower and put it in a better position to handle weak oil prices. Its well costs have dropped by around 30% in 2019. The company expects to further reduce well costs in the DJ Basin and the Delaware Basin in 2020 as well.

Noble Energy's total production from the US could decline in 2020 if it sells the Eagle Ford asset. Unlike the DJ and Delaware Basins, Noble Energy hasn't focused on growing Eagle Ford volumes. Instead, the company has been trying to optimize production by keeping drilling activity and spending levels at a minimum, which enables it to generate free cash flows.

In 2020, Noble Energy's production growth will be driven entirely by the Leviathan field. Its start-up has also reduced the company's international CapEx requirement. Noble Energy expects to spend $1.6 to $1.8 billion as capital expenditure in 2020, which shows a drop of around $560 million from 2019. Its operating cash flows from international markets, on the other hand, will climb significantly on the back of the increase in Leviathan volumes.

As for the US onshore operations, Noble Energy has hedged a large chunk of its future oil and gas production with derivative contracts which minimize the exposure of its cash flows to weakness in commodity prices. For instance, more than 84,000 bpd of the company's oil production for 2020 is backed by hedges through swaps and collars.

Due to the increase in production from offshore Israel, and with support from hedges, I believe the company's operating cash flows will move meaningfully higher in 2020. The increase in operating cash flows, combined with the decrease in capital expenditure, should push the company to free cash flows in 2020.

Therefore, although Noble Energy is facing commodity price-related risks, 2020 could still turn out to be an eventful year for the company as its production soars, earnings improve, and it swings to free cash flows. The company's shares have been trading at a premium over other large-cap oil producers but the stock has tumbled by 28% this year due to the weakness in commodity prices. The stock is currently trading at 5.90x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, below the sector median of 6.03x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think this drop presents a buying opportunity for investors who can withstand oil price swings.

