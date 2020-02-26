PALL: Tight, Tight, Tight

As the risk of significant shortage is high this year, we continue to be constructive on our outlook for PALL.

This year, the deficit in palladium could be even larger in a context of critically low visible inventories.

Although some observers view palladium as a bubble, we believe that palladium prices are supported by tight fundamental dynamics, reflecting both stronger automotive demand and constrained output.

PALL is up 40% so far this year, taking most market participants by surprise.

Investment summary

PALL is up nearly 40% so far this year, outperforming massively the precious metals space and taking most market participants by surprise. Although the macroeconomic picture may deteriorate notably as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, the palladium market is likely to remain in a deficit this year. With visible inventories at an extremely low level, the risk of significant shortage is great this year, which could lead to a further appreciation in PALL.

It is in this vein that we continue to approach PALL from the long side this year, despite the fact that some investors view the present configuration of palladium as a bubble. We are not there yet, in our view.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Palladium's deficit surpassed 1 million oz last year

Johnson Matthey estimates that the deficit in the palladium market widened to nearly 1.2 million ounces in 2019 (17% of primary supply), the deepest in five years. This was driven by a combination of weaker production and stronger demand.

Source: Johnson Matthey (w/Orchid edits)

Primary supply of palladium contracted by 1.5% to 6.894 million oz in 2019, reflecting lower shipments from Russia, partly counterbalanced by the release of palladium in-process stocks from South Africa. To wit:

Over the past three years, palladium output at Norilsk has been boosted by the processing of old copper concentrate derived from historic mining activities and purchased from the state-owned company Rostec. At the same time, quarterly production volumes have been highly volatile, due to changes in the company's process flowsheet that have contributed to significant variations in work-in-progress inventories. Output of pgm was unusually strong during the first six months of 2019, but is thought to have declined sharply in the second half.

Source: Johnson Matthey (Feb-20 report)

Net palladium demand jumped by roughly 14% to 8,086 oz last year, which was primarily driven by a notable increase of 10% in automotive demand. The auto sector constitutes 84% of global gross palladium.

Source: Johnson Matthey (Feb-20 report)

The increase in automotive demand for palladium was essentially driven by a 14% increase in global average palladium loadings on gasoline cars, though partly offset by large declines in gasoline vehicle production across most regions. Take a look at this chart:

Source: Johnson Matthey (Feb-20 report)

Significant shortage in 2020?

Johnson Matthey expects an even deeper deficit in 2020, driven by a further increase in automotive demand (on stricter emission legislation in China and Europe) and continuing constrained output growth. Remaining ETF holdings and COMEX holdings are unlikely to correct the large imbalance between the supply and demand. The consultancy does not expect any significant substitution of palladium in gasoline autocatalysts this year.

Source: Scotiabank, Bloomberg

As the chart above shows, visible palladium holdings are at critically low levels, which could produce a substantial shortage of palladium as we have seen in the rhodium market. As Neal Froneman, Sibanye CEO, noted in a recent interview:

"You can't run deficits and consume surface stockpiles and inventories forever and a day. At some point that turns into a real shortage. And that's what happened in rhodium and I dare say it could happen in palladium.

Closing thoughts

Given the likely deepening deficit of the palladium market in 2020, the uptrend in Nynex palladium spot price is likely to remain supported by tight fundamental dynamics. Although a non-containment of the Covid-19 outbreak could hinder auto production, automotive demand for palladium should remain resilient due to a larger global average in palladium loadings on gasoline cars. As such, we expect the uptrend in PALL to prevail in 2020.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.