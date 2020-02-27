The Fed's Bias Is To Lower Rates If Necessary

The path of least resistance of the US 30-Year Treasury bond has been higher since October 2018 when the nearby futures contract dropped to a low of 136-16. The low was the lowest price for bonds and the highest level for interest rates since mid-2014.

At the June meeting of the US Federal Reserve, the FOMC told the markets to expect lower interest rates by the end of 2019. The central bank followed through on its pledge and slashed the short-term Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.50%-1.75%. At the same time, the Fed ended its balance sheet normalization program that had been pushing rates higher further out along the yield curve. The pivot from a hawkish to a dovish approach to monetary policy lit a bullish fuse under both the bond and the gold markets. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) magnifies the price action in the gold futures market.

The latest Fed minutes gave a clue

Last week, the Fed released its minutes from its latest meeting, where the central banks did not change the short-term Fed Funds rate from the 1.50%-1.75% band. The minutes revealed that the members of the Federal Market Open Committee believe that monetary policy and short-term rates were at an "appropriate" level. At the same time, the central bank saw some improvement in global economic conditions with optimism over trade after the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China that both sides signed in Washington, DC, on January 15. The agreement de-escalated the trade war, which was a looming threat to global economic growth lowering the risk of a worldwide recession. Brexit at the end of January also was a positive factor as it removed another level of uncertainty from the economy. The Fed continued to cite the US labor market as a positive sign for the economy.

Meanwhile, the central bank expressed some concerns over rising levels of corporate debt, the high-flying stock market, and increasing real estate values. However, the most significant concern was the Coronavirus as the number of fatalities and cases in China continued to mount at the time of the last Fed meeting. Since then, the trend continued and has recently spread to South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

In an election rate, the central bank will attempt to remain on the sidelines

The November 2020 Presidential election poses a challenge for the US Fed. As an apolitical body, the central bank will strive not to make any changes in monetary policy that could influence the election. The Fed is likely to make sure to remain neutral during what could be the most contentious contest in US history. The nation is divided along party lines as President Trump stands for re-election. He has a significant base of support, while the opposition party appears to be making a sharp turn to the political left. With three primary and caucuses in the rearview mirror, Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders has the leading number of delegates for the nominating convention. The progressive wing of the opposition party has growing support. This week's South Carolina primary and next week's Super Tuesday contests will cull the herd of candidates and could either push Senator Sanders over the top for the nomination setting up a fight with a candidate from the moderate wing of the party.

Any candidate from the opposition will likely need to embrace a progressive agenda making the November election a referendum over President Trump's performance as well as the direction of tax, energy, immigration, social, and many other policy initiatives.

The election promises to be highly contentious, and the central bank would prefer to stand on the sidelines and not tamper with monetary policy until after the contest much later this year.

Bonds explode on risk-off action in markets

The rise of concerns over the spread of Coronavirus lit a bullish fuse under the bond market this week as stocks tanked along with many other markets across all asset classes.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the US 30-Year Treasury Bond futures contract rose from a low of 136-16 in late 2018 to a high of 167-18 in late August 2019. After a retreat to a low of 155-05 at the end of last year, the uncertainty over the virus and risk-off conditions in markets lifted the price of the bond to a new and higher high at 168-05 on February 25.

Negative rates around the world are bullish for U.S. bonds

While the US economy remains the strongest in the world when it comes to the latest economic data, it does not exist in a vacuum. Interest rates around the world continue to fall. The world's second-leading economy, China, is using stimulative measures as it deals with the spread of Coronavirus and its impact on the world's most populous nation. At the same time, short-term rates in Europe and Japan remain in negative territory. The latest economic data continue to point to sluggish growth, which means that rates are not heading higher any time soon.

In the US, while the Fed will struggle to remain neutral, a continued spread of Coronavirus that threatens the global economy and could increase cases in the US could force the central bank's hand to reduce the Fed Funds rate. A continuation of the brutal correction in the stock market would likely to increase the odds of a Fed rate cut despite the election. Lower rates are bullish for bonds. Falling interest rates are highly supportive of the price of gold, as we witnessed in June 2019 when Fed guidance over lower rates by the end of last year caused the price of the yellow metal to break above its critical technical resistance level at the July 2016 peak at $1377.50 per ounce.

Rocket fuel for gold - UGLD on dips for a turbocharged position in the yellow metal

Central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves. Gold has been around as a means of exchange or hard currency for thousands of years. The fiat currencies that float through the global financial system derive value from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender. Since the 2008 global financial crisis, injecting stimulus into the system became the norm rather than the exception. Central banks became addicted to accommodative monetary policy. While the US attempted to move towards tightening credit starting in December 2015 with rate hikes and balance sheet normalization, the Fed reversed course in the second half of last year. As the Fed pivoted and joined the rest of the accommodative world, gold took off on the upside.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures illustrates, the price broke out above the July 2016 high and rose to a peak at $1559.80 in early September, which was the highest price for the yellow metal since April 2013. In early 2020, gold made a higher high at $1613.30. Last week, risk-off conditions drove investors and trades into gold again, sending the price to a higher high of $1686.60 on the continuous futures contract, the highest level since January 2013. The nearby April contract reached a peak of $1691.70 on February 24 before pulling back.

Gold has been in a bull market since the early 2000s, and the pivot towards accommodative monetary policy during the second half of 2019 ignited the next leg to the upside in the bullish trend. Gold reached an all-time high in 2011 when the price traded at $1920.70. While gold remains below its all-time high in US dollar and Swiss franc terms, it moved to new highs in most other currencies over the past months.

Bull markets rarely move in a straight line as new highs often lead to corrective periods of backing and filling. Buying gold on price dips has been the optimal approach to the yellow metal. Fed policy is supportive of more gains in the yellow metal. Citigroup analysts recently projected that the price of gold in US dollar terms would eclipse $2000 per ounce over the coming 12-24 months.

On dips, I favor leveraged tools that magnify the price action in the gold market. The fund summary for the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGLD has net assets of $216.89 million, trades an average of 100,449 shares each day, and charges a 1.35% expense ratio. UGLD is a short-term tool that can provide a leveraged return on the upside during rallies in the gold market. Leverage comes at a price, as time decay will quickly erode the value of the triple leveraged product if the price of gold falls or trades in a narrow range.

The most recent rally in gold took the price of April futures from $1551.10 on February 5 to a high of $1691.70 on February 24 or 9.1% higher.

Source: Barchart

The chart of UGLD shows that over the same period, the ETN rose from $147.74 to $188.79 per share or 27.8%, as it provides a percentage gain that was three times higher than the gold futures market.

The Fed's bias is to keep rates stable, and Coronavirus requires an adjustment, it would send them lower. Stable to low rates are bullish fuel for the gold market as it continues to work its way towards a challenge of the 2011 all-time high.

