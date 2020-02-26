Pinterest: Buy Now

Sometimes stocks just run and investors have to pass on them while waiting for a better entry point. Pinterest (PINS) fit into this category following the substantial rally in early 2020, but the market dip following the coronavirus outbreak is providing another opportunity here.

My investment thesis was bullish on the concept due in part to the weak results since the IPO, but the game plan was to buy the stock on a further dip from $18 to $15. After a strong quarterly report, investors just aren't likely to get a better entry point than here.

Image Source: Pinterest website

Q4 Results Were Too Good

Pinterest reported some excellent Q4 numbers topped by the monthly active users (MAUs) growth to 335 million on the backs of 26% growth over the 265 million MAUs last year. The social media site has been able to maintain mid-20% user growth into the 300 million level while Twitter (TWTR) hit a wall at this level.

Source: Pinterst Q4'19 presentation

User growth is the fuel to future revenue growth and the ultimate size of the total addressable market. The other part of the story is the average revenue per user. On this front, Pinterest lags the social media group with the average global user only contributing $1.22 in revenue during Q4.

Source: Pinterest Q4'19 presentation

One doesn't really need to do a ton of work to see Twitter generate over $1 billion in Q4 revenues to see where Pinterest could easily go with a similar user base. Twitter doesn't report MAUs anymore, but the company was at a similar 330 million level before shifting to reporting to monetizable daily active users (mDAUs). The social media company is probably closer to 350 million MAUs or the equivalent of $3 in average revenue per user. These numbers pale in comparison to Facebook (FB) up above $8 per MAU based on Q4 revenues of $21.08 billion and 2.5 billion users.

The other reason to be bullish on the stock is the ability to turn the existing business into a very profitable business unlike Snap (SNAP). Snap continues generating massive EBITDA losses and had a market value approaching $30 billion before the coronavirus hit the stock market.

Pinterest generated 19% EBITDA margins in Q4. The company only forecasts the company maintaining yearly EBITDA margins in the 1% range, which is far preferable than constantly burning cash. A company investing for the future is far better off doing it via maintaining positive margins and giving up any possible leverage versus margins so negative the market has to sweat the ability of the related company to ever reach positive numbers.

Even better, Pinterest spends aggressively on research and development versus general cost of revenues such as the network and data center. The company spends the same 40% on R&D expenses as Snap without the massive losses. Pinterest is just a better run and less popular version of the overvalued Snap.

For Q4, Pinterest spent a large $165 million (including SBC) on R&D while raking in $399 million in revenues. Due to large stock-based compensation, the company was EBITDA positive. This ability to spend on future technology development is bullish.

Solid Value

The stock is a reasonable value considering the forecasted revenue growth rate topping 30% in 2020. Pinterest only trades at slightly above the forward EV/S multiples of both Facebook and Twitter.

Data by YCharts

Similar to my previous call, the hope was to get a bigger selloff on the stock in order to add to an already diversified portfolio. One could actually hope the release of a similar app from Facebook would hit the stock harder. Last week, Facebook released Hobbi, an app for saving/sharing photos.

Pinterest trading down to a similar value of Facebook and Twitter in the forward EV/S multiple of 5.7x provides an ideal entry point. Investors might not get this opportunity again because the coronavirus is unlikely to provide a lasting impact to the sector. People are likely to spend even more time on the social media apps as fears from this virus outbreak spread.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Pinterest never offered the extreme selloff opportunity, but the coronavirus is providing another entry point at $21. The stock has better growth prospects than Facebook, but trades at the same forward EV/S multiple. Use the weakness to own Pinterest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.