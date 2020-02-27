MiX Telematics: Highly Profitable Global Player In A Fast Growing Tech Industry On Sale For 7x EBITDA

The stock price has been weighed down over the past year by concerns around the South African election and global trade uncertainties which we believe have now eased.

Despite being a highly profitable SaaS player with exceptional growth in the past, the stock is trading at valuations that are less than half of its peer median.

Investment Thesis

It is rare in recent times to find an investment that is remotely tied to a growing segment of the tech industry and trading at a reasonable earnings multiple. In fact, most such stocks today are valued at a multiple of revenue (vs. multiple of earnings) with analysts pushing the theme that the huge growth potential within the said industry should offset the lack of earnings. We believe that Mix Telematics (MIXT) is an exception to this theme. MIXT is a provider of telematics solutions to a diverse set of industries, focusing on multi-national enterprise customers. Each of the words in the preceding sentence in italics is important and we will elaborate on these characteristics in this article to establish MIXT's competitive advantage over its peers. Commercial fleets are extremely under-penetrated when it comes to telematics solutions and this under-penetration is magnified when we look at the premium fleet segment where MIXT specializes (only 19% penetration today). The market opportunity is quite large and adoption is accelerating due to regulatory tailwinds and customers starting to realize the ROI on these investments. MIXT has grown its revenues at double digit CAGR over the past 3 years with significant increase to its EBITDA margins (from ~20% to ~27%) over this period as the recurring SaaS portion of its revenue grows. The stock price has been on a downward trend in 2019 without the occurrence of any notable trend/news despite the fact that the company has exhibited strong fundamentals. We believe that the downward trend may have been due to the uncertainty around the South African election (the company is headquartered in South Africa however its revenue is globally diversified), global trade concerns which we believe have mostly now been addressed and the fact that the company reports using IFRS in South African currency. In our view there are strong near term catalysts which can provide investors a compelling return as the company closes the valuation gap with its trading peers (currently trading at 7x forward EBITDA vs. median peer trading at 16.8x). These catalysts include transition to US GAAP reporting using USD currency, increasing North American revenue mix, increasing bundled sales that reduce revenue volatility and higher margins driven by continuing economies of scale and up-sell to existing customers via new products. The industry has also experienced rapid consolidation in recent times and we believe MIXT could be a prime acquisition target by a larger player. We conservatively forecast a share price target of $22 (currently trading at $13.3) based on 11x EBITDA on the company's F2020 (March 2020) guidance as the valuation gap vs. peers narrows and recommend value investors establish a long position.

MIXT stock performance (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Company Overview

Products and Services

In simple words, the company provides a software solution to its customers that allows them to effectively manage their vehicle fleets using data transmitted from specialized hardware via mobile networks. The functionality provided ranges from simple features such as track and trace (i.e. dot on a map) to more advanced features such as fuel analysis, route optimization and video analysis of driver behavior (i.e. looking at whether the driver brakes effectively and avoids rolling stops at stop signs). Although there is an array of companies that have entered the telematics space, MIXT's competitive advantage lies in the fact that it has a more sophisticated solution that aligns with the needs of large multi-national clients looking for an integrated solution across multiple geographies. Based on our industry knowledge, very few competitors can offer deployments across many international locations while also providing more complex software features such as route optimization, fuel optimization etc. Other competitors which play in this space are some of the largest telematics companies in the world including Verizon and Geotab which have well over 1.5 million telematics subscribers hence MIXT is definitely in good company. Given how important having an established enterprise customer base with a history of success is in the enterprise B2B space, MIXT's products are sufficiently differentiated vs. most competitors and new entrants and it is well positioned to capture the massive opportunity in commercial telematics. MIXT's success with enterprise customers is exhibited by the fact that ~90% of its subscription revenue is generated from customers with 50+ vehicles and >65% of subscription revenue is generated from customers with 500+ vehicles. Given technological advances, there is scope to develop many new use cases which can be monetized via an established customer base. Examples of use cases either in development or recently being deployed in the industry include video analytics, uberization for truck loads and data monetization (especially to "train" autonomous vehicles).

Business Model Analysis

Customers: MIXT sells to large multi national customers in a diverse set of industries (see image below for details). The advantage of selling to these customers is that the business is much more stickier given large/complex deployments of a more sophisticated solution. Compare this to a SMB fleet that only requires basic functionality and is much more price sensitive and willing to switch solutions frequently. Source: MIXT investor presentation

Source: MIXT investor presentation Value Proposition: Benefits of using MIXT's solutions include better fleet utilization, better fuel consumption, potential savings on insurance claims, mandatory compliance with laws around driving time and payroll optimization. Early adopters of these solutions are now beginning to realize the ROI on these investments which is accelerating adoption of telematics solutions.

Sale Process: Given the B2B space which involves selling a complex solution, sales generally involve direct selling or via strategic partners such as vehicle OEM's. The sales cycle are generally longer leading to some volatility in hardware sales however over time this leads to much stickier business and a higher scope for up-sell opportunities.

Key Resources and Activities: Software/IP (along with the associated development team) and relationships with key customers. Having a broad array of case studies that demonstrate successes at previous customers along with client references is the key to success in this industry.

Revenue Streams: Historically, the company sold hardware upfront which was followed by recurring subscription fees for the software; this has led to volatility in hardware sales. Over the past few years, the company has been focused on bundled sales which don't charge for hardware upfront but have a higher recurring price. Currently, 30% of the customer fleet base is on bundled packages which lead to a higher lifetime payoff on a unit basis. Source: MIXT investor presentation

Other Highlights

Headquartered in South Africa but is publicly listed on the NYSE

17 global offices with presence in over 120 countries

$136M in annual revenue and $42M in adj. EBITDA (~31% margin)

~800k vehicles under subscription

>1000 employees

Market Overview

Market Size and Key Trends

The commercial fleet telematics market is quite large with an estimated global vehicle base of 206 million vehicles. The chart below illustrates the market size, penetration and TAM.

Source: MIXT investor presentation

As noted earlier, the adoption in this industry in increasing fast as companies realize the ROI on these solutions. Additionally, adoption is being driven by changing government regulations as the safety benefits of using this technology come to light. As an example, recent regulation changes in North America now require long distance trucks to have an Electronic Logging Device ("ELD") installed to ensure that drivers are not driving for long periods without taking an adequate break. Other key trends driving growth in this industry over the long term are noted in the image below.

Source: Allied Market Research

The industry is also going through rapid consolidation driven by large players such as Verizon. See the chart in the valuation section below for a list of select transactions. A key point to note are the very rich multiples that have been paid in this space.

An additional nuance to note here is that the growth rate for telematics is expected to be higher in North America vs. other regions. This bodes well for MIXT which is highly focused on growing its footprint in North America and has had success scaling its business in this region.

Note that the color scheme in this chart is relative. Telematics growth rate in the "red" regions is still expected to be in the high single to low double digits.

Competition Analysis and MIXT's Competitive Advantage

The landscape of the commercial telematics industry is quite fragmented given the product differentiation offered by each player. A key differentiation factor for MIXT is the ability to offer its clients an integrated solution across multiple geographies. There are very few industry players that are able to accomplish this and in our research we were not able to find any that had a recurring revenue base as high as MIXT (which indicates stickier business).

Why has the stock under-performed over the past year?

Overall, it's challenging to point out any specific events that have led to a decrease in share price over the past year however we present a few theories below and our view of mitigation factors

South African Election

Some analysts have commented around uncertainty of the South African election (which were held in May 2019) weighing down on the stock price. Admittedly, we are not experts on South African politics however in our experience companies with exposure to developing nations generally experience stock price volatility around election time. Obviously this overhang won't be an issue going forward at least for the next few years as the elections have now concluded.

Global Trade Concerns

As a fairly large portion of MIXT's revenue is generated from Oil & Gas, transportation and mining verticals, global trade concerns over the past year have likely weighed down on stock price. We believe that global developments over the past few months have eased concerns around global trade with US and China moving closer to agreement terms. Recent events in the middle east have also likely weighed on the stock price however circumstances seem to have normalized and we don't believe these events have a long term impact on the company's fundamental value. It's important to note that solutions offered by MIXT actually help companies reduce costs so even during adverse times, buyers may choose to invest in these solutions over other projects.

Geographical Mix and Financial Reporting Standards

Investors likely apply a discount to MIXT given 50% of its current revenue is generated from South Africa and the company reports under IFRS in the South African currency. These concerns should alleviate over time given the company has recently been focused on growing its North American revenue mix with management continuously reiterating that the US is a key growth market which they eventually see scaling to levels on par with their South Africa business via the continued investment in their sales team as well as potential M&A. This is evidenced by the fact that in F2019 (March 2019) the company generated ~28% of its revenue from North America and Europe compared to 21% in 2016. For F2020 we expect this figure to be even higher. The company will also be adopting US GAAP standards and become a US domestic filer from April 2020 which should be a significant positive for North American investors.

Growth Vectors

We believe there are strong near term growth vectors available to the company which can lead to a compelling return for investors.

Transition to US domestic filer: As discussed, the company will be adopting US GAAP standards from April 2020 which should help investors perform a better "apples to apples" comparison with other US peers and narrow the valuation gap.

North America and Europe revenue mix: The company has invested heavily in its sales team in North America and Europe and this has led to sustained increases in these regions. We believe that it won't be long until investor perception around this company changes from being a South Africa focused firm to a North America focused company which usually means de-risked investment characteristics and a better valuation.

Increase in bundled sales: As discussed, the company is already generating a significant portion of its revenue from its software subscription fees that is recurring in nature. This is being further supplemented by bundled sales which are stickier in nature and lead to better unit economics.

Up-sell of new products: The company has introduced several new products over the years which it has been able to sell to its already established customer base. As customers look to get more out of their telematics investment, the need for more sophisticated solution will be magnified leading to opportunities for companies like MIXT to generate additional revenue streams.

Margin Expansion: The company's EBITDA margin is already quite impressive however is likely suppressed due to continued investment in sales capabilities in the US. Once the company further scales in this region, it should realize margin expansion

M&A Consolidation: The telematics industry is quite fragmented meaning there are additional inorganic growth opportunities for companies like MIXT. Additionally, we believe MIXT is a prime M&A target by a larger firm which may be looking to expand its customer base and/or expand globally (Verizon has bought several telematics companies over the past few years).

Financial Performance and Valuation

Financial Performance

The chart below summarizes key financial metrics for the company over the past few years. We can see that the company has managed double digit growth over the past 3 years coupled with significant margin expansion. We expect these trends to continue in the near future. What's also impressive is that the revenue has been driven by increasing volumes vs. price increases as can be seen by the subscriber growth rate. This means that the company can generate additional upside in the future as it looks to price more sophisticated solutions at a greater mark-up.

Source: CapitalIQ

Source: MIXT investor presentation

Valuation

Despite the strong financial performance and fundamental characteristics of the company, it is currently being traded at a significant discount to peers. Although somewhat of a discount is warranted given the revenue concentration in South Africa, the current valuation gap is challenging to justify and hence our belief that given the growth vectors discussed above, this gap will likely narrow in the near term.

As can be seen in the charts below, MIXT has generated better margins and growth rates that median industry peers however is trading at less than half the multiple.

Trading peer valuation comparison (Source: CapitalIQ)

Trading peer fundamental comparison (Source: CapitalIQ)

We also see MIXT as being a prime M&A target in the rapidly consolidating telematics industry and below is a selection of recent M&A activity. Note that the multiples below are revenue multiples. In-fact MIXT is trading at a lower EBITDA multiple (~7.5x) compared to the median revenue multiples paid for M&A transactions below (8.6x)

Recent public telematics transactions; Note these are just a selection of the most pertinent public examples we could find, based on our knowledge there have been a significant amount of private transactions in this space due to increasing consolidation with multiples that are representative of this chart (Source: CapitalIQ and author's research)

Overall, we see the valuation discount narrowing over time based on the catalysts discussed. We conservatively apply an 11x EBITDA multiple to the low end of the company's LTM EBITDA guidance for March 2020 (F2020) of $44.6M. This translates to an equity value of ~$498M (after netting out debt and cash) and results in a price target of ~$22 per share (~60% upside to today's trading price). We see very little downside risk from current valuation levels which may be realized if there is a macro level impact to the entire telematics industry or the global economy which we do not forsee in the near future. Even if we assume that the EBITDA multiple will fall to 6x (which is practically unheard of for a company with MIXT's characteristics), the price target becomes ~$12.5 which suggests an asymmetrical downside of only 6% - 7%.

Risks

Fx risk as the company's base currency is the South African ZAR which is subject to higher fluctuations vs. the USD

Slower growth in the Oil & Gas sector. Given the high number of clients in this vertical, oil prices can have an impact on growth

Growing competition has more players enter into the telematics space

Changing customer needs which could lead to higher R&D costs in order to develop more use cases

Conclusion

MIXT is poised to continue growing, capitalizing on the substantial market opportunity. The company has a differentiated product that caters well to multi national customers looking for a more sophisticated solution. The current valuation gap vs. peers is unjustified and given the growth vectors available to the company, we believe this gap will narrow in the near term. We recommend value investors establish a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.