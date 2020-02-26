Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF) CEO Linda Centomo on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liana Centomo - CEO

Paul Einarson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ethan Park - Extract Capital

Operator

Welcome to the Noranda Income Fund Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management’s presentation there will be a question-and-answer session open to financial analysts and investors only. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, February 26, 2020 at 8.30 A.M. Eastern Time.

I will now turn the call over to Liana Centomo, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited the Fund's Manager. Please go ahead.

Liana Centomo

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. Also joining this morning is Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited the Fund's Manager.

Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to slide three of the presentation regarding forward-looking information. During the course of today’s presentation, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and subject to a number of risk factors outlined on this slide.

As a result, Noranda Income Fund cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please note, that all dollar amounts in this presentation are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Let’s begin with a brief overview of our performance in 2019. 2019 was characterized by production challenges in the first half the year, which impacted our annual production and sales volume. This is reflected in our financial results for the year.

Our operation team worked diligently throughout the second half of the year, including in the fourth quarter to successfully stabilize production and address equipment maintenance issues. This enabled us to achieve our revised 2019 annual production and sales targets and begin 2020 on more solid footing.

Looking at our key financial metrics, we recorded a loss before income taxes of 0.2 million for the year compared to earnings before income taxes of 16.3 million in 2018. This mainly relates to lower revenues resulting from lower sales volume and zinc prices as well as higher production costs. It was a 19.8 million favorable variance in 2018 versus 2019 related to the derivative financial instrument gain due to the change in market value of the fund's financial instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA was 23.4 million in 2019, up from 17 million in 2018, mainly due to the favorable impact of fluctuating zinc prices on inventory values, partially offset by the decrease in sales volume and higher production costs. Production costs were up in 2019, a result of higher energy costs and operating supplies mainly due to unplanned maintenance events and increased residue management.

Higher production costs and lower production resulted in an increase in new [ph] production costs.

Turning to slide five, as mentioned after facing production challenges in the first half of the year, we work through these in the second half of the year to achieve our revised 2019 annual production and sales targets. Zinc metal production came in at 262,965 tons from 270,076 tons in 2018. Zinc metal sales were 262,341 tons from 275,676 tons in 2018.

Looking specifically at the fourth quarter, we saw 6% decrease in zinc metal production and an 8% decrease in zinc metal sales compared to the comparable quarter, mainly due to changes and work in process in 2018.

As we mentioned previously, our operations continue to be limited due to higher volumes of higher impurities zinc concentrate, and we continue to focus on preventative maintenance to increase equipment online time.

We have set out our 2020 annual production sales target to between 260,000 and 270,000 tons. This is slightly higher than our 2019 revised guidance, and we believe this guidance to be a reasonable and achievable objective given the continued impact of the processing of various speeds and the preventative maintenance programs put in place.

Before I turn it over to Paul to discuss our financial results in more detail, let's take a look at some of our key performance drivers for the year on slide eight. Zinc concentrate and secondary seed process was 510,560 tons, down from 523,960 tons in 2018. Zinc grade was relatively stable at 52.6%. Zinc recovery was slightly lower at 96.5%. Average LME zinc price decreased from $1.16 a pound from $1.33 in 2018. By product revenues increased to 34.7 million and the average foreign exchange rate was 0.75.

Paul, over to you.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Liana, and good morning everyone.

Looking at our top-line net revenues in 2019 we're $184.6 million compared to $202.5 million in 2018. The decrease was a result of lowering prices and lower zinc metal production offset by higher treatment charges in 2019 compared to 2018.

Looking at the EBITDA trend from quarter-to-quarter, early 2018 quarters reflect the ramp up with production following our rate labor disruption. In the second half, we see the impact of lower treatment charges coming into effect.

In early 2018, production issues negatively impacted performance in Q1 and Q2 combined with low treatment charges. Q3 EBITDA reflects the stabilization of our production and the impact of higher treatment charges coming into effect and in Q4, that effect persists.

Turning now to cash provided by operations for 2019. We're at $19 million, compared to $7.5 million of cash used in 2018. Reflecting higher byproduct revenues and treatment charges offset by a decrease in volume and zinc metal prices.

CapEx for the year was $21.8 million, slightly up from $19.6 million in 2018. Most of the annual 2019 capital investment was spent on sustaining the funds operations, including asset class and roaster equipment on replacement anodes in the cell house and the balance on other sustaining capital.

Finally, turning to slide 14, the funds debt was $136 million, slightly up from $133.7 million at the end of December 2018. The funds cash as at December 31, 2019, increased to $1.1 million from $700,000 as at December 31, 2018.

As mentioned in the third quarter, the ABL facility reaches maturity in July. We're confident that we will either extend the ABL facility or enter into a new credit facility when the ABL matures. Working Capital excluding the ABL facility is $216.1 million compared to $219 million at the previous year end.

In conclusion, and as mentioned by Liana, we have set our 2020 annual production and sales target to between 260,000 and 270,000 tons and we believe this guidance to be an achievable, objective. Our teams will be focusing on maintaining production volumes to meet this target, and closely managing production costs in parallel throughout the year.

In terms of outlook, after several years of tightness in the global zinc concentrate market, a turnaround is occurred due to higher mind production, combined with cuts to Chinese smelter production and production issues in other parts of the world. This has resulted in an increase in treatment charges.

Industry analysts are also predicting an increasing concentrate surplus that supports the current treatment charge levels. However, the impact of the COVED19 epidemic on the Chinese zinc industry is starting to be seen in both supply and demand.

The long-term impact will depend on the length and extent of the epidemic. As well, commodity prices including zinc, may be subdued by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, regardless of the favorable underlying fundamentals.

In this economic and market environment, we are focused on improving our operations and meeting our budget and production objectives.

That concludes our remarks. Operator, back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting our question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of John Barton [ph], personal investor. John, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I think investors at this point are due a lot more information than you're providing reviewing in the past year. I mean, the sun is shining, and we're not making hay. You had a quote in your commentary, saying that the effect of higher treatment charges persisted in Q4 relative to Q3. I don't see it that way.

In Q3, the commentary was that some portion of zinc was being treated under the new pricing set. And we were continuing to work off the inventory that we got miraculously stuffed with that had to be processed under old treatment charges in Q3. Guidance at that time, was that a higher proportion of zinc would be treated in q4 under the new pricing arrangements

And that new pricing arrangement investors will all recall was 50% floating when treatment charges are, have only gone up since that deal was set and have gone up over the time since the past quarters conference call.

So, I think in the very least investors are due a much more detailed bridge from Q3 EBITDA to lower performance in Q4. And I think this quarter raises questions for investors about whether you're able to manage these assets when treatment charges are so satisfactory to earn levels can measure it with those treatment charges. I don't see that in the performance at all. And I think we're all due a lot more details as to why we're not making more money in this environment.

Paul Einarson

Can you just -

Unidentified Analyst

If I narrow the question down, I'll tell you that I want to bridge from Q3 EBITDA to Q4 EBITDA, that accounts for the decline in performance when the expectation was a higher percentage of zinc was going to be processed under the new better pricing arrangement. And that pricing arrangement contains a spot component that was only going to be higher in Q4, and yet the performance is worse in Q4. And I need an explanation for how you get from Q3 performance to Q4 performance notwithstanding that really favorable tailwind and backdrop.

Paul Einarson

Sure, I mean, there's still - I can give you a very brief bridge on that, John.

Unidentified Analyst

What's the problem? Is that the information you've been giving out all along as too brief, you have shareholder owners of the company who are watching underperformance when as I said, the sun is shining, we're not making hay, it's time for an explanation for that. And your brief - I don't want a brief explanation, I'd like real detail about what - how do I bridge from the EBITDA in Q3 to EBITDA in Q4. When I know that more zinc and you've never consider letting investors know how much zinc is processed under the old and the new agreement.

But how much was processed under the old and the new agreement? And what was the spot component? And given that backdrop, how do I end up with lower EBITDA in Q4.

Paul Einarson

The long and short - and there's a couple of elements here that we need to take into account, John. One is that there are certain limitations of what we can't disclose according to the agreements that we have with our concentrate supplier. There is confidentiality issues that we have to deal with on that. So, the amount of detail that we can provide is somewhat limited in that area.

The explanation between Q3 and Q4 specifically is that we have produced slightly more material at the higher treatment charges, new material. And part of the impact and there's a number of things that do affect our profitability. One of them is the treatment charges. One of them is our volumes, and one of them is zinc prices and zinc prices in the fourth quarter did decrease and have offset some of the gains that we incurred in the fourth quarter due to higher treatment charges or the impact of material at higher treatment charges.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from a line of Gordon Pubb [ph], private investor. Gordon, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I guess my first question I have a couple is a follow-up from the previous question. And I'll just start off by saying, adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was about $9 million lower than in the third quarter. When most of the major variables with the exception of TCs that are reported, were actually, better in the fourth quarter, in the third quarter.

Zinc metal production in the fourth quarter was higher. The price of zinc was not lower, it was $0.02 a pound higher. Byproduct revenues were higher. The Canadian dollar was unchanged. Metal premiums were unchanged. Unit operating costs were slightly higher but not grossly. So, the only factor left are TCs, which you do not disclose because your confidentiality agreement.

But as - as a previous questioner said, spot TCs were higher in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter. And a higher percentage of your production in the fourth quarter should have been priced on the new terms versus the old terms.

So, could you please explain, which I don't think you did very well in the previous question? For the difference, it has to be because TCs from what I can see were lower in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter, which means you probably treated a higher - your sales were based on more on the old TCs than on the new, which is totally different from what the indicated guidance would have been.

Paul Einarson

We certainly, Gordon thanks for your question. We certainly have looked at the variance Q3, Q4 and in the price volume variance analysis that we've done as it's pushed out. Zinc, the zinc price has been the offsetting factor that's causing a decrease. So, where you have some detail there that might be looking at where you see the zinc price coming through. When we look and see the impact of the zinc price of what we've got in inventory, versus what we're realizing through the production. It's the zinc price that's carrying us through that's having a negative impact in the fourth quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

How much lower was the zinc price in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter?

Paul Einarson

It's a mixed result that comes through the inventory, Gordon. So, we've got inventory that we don't buy all at the same time. It's not all that key - at one point when we buy it, it's purchased over a period of time. So, the zinc price does flow through and there's a mix there as well with respect to the derivative instruments that offsets that included in that benefit. So, it's all coming through that particular area. And that's the impact that we've seen in Q4 that's affected our EBITDA in the fourth quarter.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Franklin, Rubber 6 [ph] Capital. Ben, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. First is the follow-up real quick on the previous question. Do you have a number as far as the impact to EBITDA from zinc price and Q4?

Paul Einarson

Off the top of my head, I don't, sorry we've gone through a lot of numbers over the last couple of days. Sorry, I don't have that number off the top of my head, Ben.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And my second question relates to the negotiations going on. I believe the deadline is the 28th of February. So, I was wondering, if that has been finalized and if you're just waiting to get the numbers out, or if that's still a negotiation?

Paul Einarson

So, we're not involved in the negotiation that's occurring between the independent trustees and Glencore. What we understand is that there are meetings scheduled over the next couple of days to finalize the approach on the next contractual period. There is no agreement at the current time, which is quite consistent. I believe, what how things have worked in the past that usually any agreement that comes down to the wire.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Shenick [ph], private investor. Mike superlight is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, yes, I have several questions. The first question has with regards to replacement value of the plant have numbers between 500 million and 1 billion and I was wondering that sounds like a reasonable ballpark and relate to that question. Is there any value to reversing the impairment charges taken against the plant and the past have other questions too, but that's my first one?

Paul Einarson

Could you just repeat the first question, it wasn't clear Mike?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, it's with regards to the replacement value of the plant have numbers between 500 million and 1 billion and I was wondering that sounds like a reasonable ballpark?

Paul Einarson

We haven't. We don't have an independent valuation necessarily on the replacement value of the plant. However, I could, I'm hesitant to go too far stick my head too far out on this one, but it seems like it would be reasonable.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Paul Einarson

Maybe, probably looking at more at the higher end of that range, if not a little bit of that. But again, you haven't spoken on it to come up with that determination. But just looking out the window here, it seems like we'd be a little bit higher in that range.

With respect to the impairment that we have there. We look at this every single quarter on where we're at. We've had a discussion with the audit committee and with our auditors. There are indicators other than the market capitalization of the company other than the present value of cash flows that we are generating in our models, but also looking at sustained history of profitable quarters, profitability, and adequate cash flows and a cash position.

So, there's a number of factors that that we would look at from an accounting norms point of view and certainly the auditors, we're having a discussion with the auditors on a regular basis at the current time.

I don't think there's enough evidence to suggest a reversal. But again, it's something that we look at every quarter we discuss it with the audit committee and the Board of Trustees and as well with the independent auditors.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, my next question has to lead with similar [indiscernible] to the other callers there. I own a lot of shares in lot of different companies. I've been trying to establish a runway earnings level from Noranda with current zinc, treatment costs and exchange rates both approaches I use us well over $1 generally more over dollar EPS per year after tax with the current environment, it would be very helpful for myself and probably a lot of young scholars and shareholders at the fund to provide some type of run rate guidance, stating that if the price of zinc was $1.10, and treatment cost was 250, and exchanges is 0.75, the fund will make X amount in EPS.

It's very difficult for us to figure out what Noranda has worked when we have a very difficult time trying to figure out how much money the copy would make in a steady state environment. That's including movements in that dirt and hedges.

So, I want to bring forth comments as well, if you can comment on that used to provide illustrated guidance, which helps a bit and that's kind of disappeared?

Paul Einarson

Yes, we're a bit again because of some of the confidentiality requirements of the agreement that we've got with, with Glencore, there's a bit restricted in what we can provide. Yes, and we did provide, we do provide when there's a significant event. Through 2019, we gave two illustrative, EBITDA calculations.

One that came after the contractual terms were agreed for this contractual period another we produced when we revised our production guidance at the second quarter of 2019. So, we understand the difficulty of trying to for you guys trying to come up with what the value of the company is or what the run rate should be at the company.

So, that's why we've tried to put those numbers in place and again, it is a bit we do our best within that and we, when we do the other illustrative guidance, we do try to make it as sterile as possible to avoid any mix of inventory coming through from different contractual periods so that those other trade EBITDAS are based on really sterile periods, it doesn't have any impact of treatment charges from other contractual periods.

So, we try to make it a bit more transparent in that manner. So, I think that's a process that we will continue to go forward with when we have a significant event that would benefit from that kind of disclosure.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ethan Park with Extract Capital. Ethan, your line is open.

Ethan Park

Good morning, guys, how are you?

Paul Einarson

Good morning, Ethan. How are you?

Ethan Park

Good. Just two questions, one is related to Q4, you guys took a provisional pricing loss about $9 million, which is about in line with what the EBITDA difference between Q3 and Q4 might be. Just for clarity, that provisional pricing a loss of $9 million that you guys took. Is that part of the provisional pricing that was adjusted during the sale of Q3 that you guys are realizing in Q4, or are you guys looking at the Q4 revenues and then adjusting that downward due to the decline and sink prices in January and into February?

Paul Einarson

So, it's related to the inventory we have at hand at the end of the quarter.

Ethan Park

It's the inventory at the end of the quarter, okay. And then the second question is that if this is more of a after the December 31 number being adjusted, just taking into account for the inventories which held afterwards, are you guys also adjusting the value of your forwards because I understand you guys afford sold about 113,000 tons of zinc on a forward basis.

So, I would presume that the value of the forward would increases due to the zinc price declining, but have you made that adjustment during Q4 financials or not?

Paul Einarson

Two sides of this, we look at the inventory value that we have and we'll adjust it for the view looking forward of what we're going to be having for zinc prices and on the other side, but that's the inventory that we have on hand.

With respect to the derivative financial instruments, we do make an adjustment there for our zinc exposure. So that does not necessarily correlate 100% to our inventory value with our zinc exposure. So, if we've sold zinc but we haven't priced it yet, we will maintain our hedge on that if we bought concentrate. But the zinc the price on the zinc that's contained in that concentrate has not yet been settled yet. We will not take a hedge against that protect against that.

So just on those two fronts, there's not dollar for dollar a pound per pound link, what we're taking in. And that's why when we start talking about the impact of zinc prices on our results, it does get a bit cloudy and within the quarters because the derivative financial instruments are on a slightly different basis and they're going to be accounted for on a slightly different basis as well.

The derivative financial instruments, we’re rolling those forward basically on a monthly basis. So, we're going to be mark-to-market them at the end of the month and realizing that within the next 30 days, whereas with the inventory, the mark-to-market is on a slightly different basis on a slightly different tonnage.

And the inventory doesn't turn over on a 30-day basis, some of the inventory it gets slower so the impact of those changes in zinc prices will take longer to realize the income statement. So, it gets a bit cloudy when we start talking about, about those particular, which is why it's a bit difficult to explain to people as I describe to people the impact of the zinc price on quarterly results, because there's…

Ethan Park

Yeah, I know, and I have to absolutely understand the difficulty of modeling and adjusting for the variance and the price in the zinc. But just…

Paul Einarson

That’s what if you look at those illustrative results. So we need to look at things over a longer period of time in order to develop those trends, because it's not things don't happen here on a daily basis, we can’t make those connections on a daily basis, we need to look at things over a longer cycle.

Ethan Park

Let me double confirm this for a second. What you're saying is when it comes on to the provisional pricing loss of $9 million, I understand that is related to about $50 million of revenue that was incurred in Q4 that has not been finalized in terms of the zinc price will be. So, when you guys are taking that $9 million loss in Q4 is that in relations to the zinc deliveries that you have made in Q4, that is subject provisional price - that is subject to a different pricing subsequent to December 31. Is that correct?

Paul Einarson

No, that's not correct. The $9 million write down is based on the inventory value that we have on hand at the end of the quarter.

Ethan Park

That's the inventory value. Okay. I understand. And is that the write down of $9 million of inventory, is that in released - is that based on December 31 zinc price or does is that based on a price that's subsequent to December 31?

Paul Einarson

It's based on a zinc price that’s looking forward a little bit and it's a reversal of previous write downs.

Ethan Park

Okay. Understand. And that in terms of the derivatives is, are you valuing the derivatives as of December 31 zinc prices or subsequent to December 31?

Paul Einarson

December 31. So again, as I mentioned, there's a slightly different basis that's caused from the accounting norms that are driving those calculations.

Ethan Park

Perfect. Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. On behalf of Noranda Income Fund, we thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.