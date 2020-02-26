First Solar Could Become Rare Market Bright Spot

Despite the eventual expiration of a tax credit, state solar targets and mandates through 2050 suggest ample U.S. utility demand for solar; U.S-based First Solar is a logical supplier.

A new Covid-19 hot spot is Iran, near the site of a Chinese solar installation. First Solar's business is mostly domestic. Challenges for Chinese solar competitors may benefit FirstSolar.

This $5.4 billion market cap photovoltaic module manufacturing company may interest growth-oriented energy, utility supply, and ESG investors. It does not pay a dividend.

Any investment decisions should factor in current negative overall market momentum, given the large declines in the last few days.

The market drop reflects extreme concern over the breadth and length of the Covid-19 virus’ impact on business and trade, especially with China. Global resulting impact could be over $1 trillion.

A recent jolt has been increased infections and casualties outside of China in Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Indeed, the source of Covid-19 virus cluster at Qom in Iran is possibly the Chinese solar installation being constructed there. China is active in constructing solar installations around the world. If this market—supply or demand--is affected by the Covid-19 virus in China, additional incentive is created for non-Chinese solar firms like First Solar (FSLR).

In the U.S. the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) Section 48 addresses utility-scale solar investment. This credit, in place for several years, declines from 26% in 2020 and 22% in 2021 to 10% in 2022 onward. Thus, the ITC encourages U.S. projects to be contracted and completed sooner rather than later.

Twenty-year-old First Solar makes photovoltaic modules to produce electricity. According to the company’s fourth-quarter 2019 report demand is good for its new Ohio-manufactured Series 6 module, with shipments contracted out as far as 2023.

First Solar is not recommended to dividend investors. Growth-focused ESG, energy, and utility supplier investors may want to consider the stock.

2019 Results

Net sales for 2019 were $3.06 billion, up 37% from 2018. While the company’s net loss for the year was -$115 million or -$1.09/share, the loss was due to a one-time litigation charge of -$363 million: in January 2020, First Solar announced it would pay to settle lawsuit claims concerning investors’ stock price purchases between April, 2008 and February 2012. In its investor webcast, executives said the settlement is still subject to approval by the court.

Shipments in 2019 were 5.4 gigawatts and bookings were 6.1 gigawatts.

For the fourth quarter, the company disappointed to the downside compared to analysts’ expectations. Indeed, the company’s share price fell 15% after earnings were announced February 21.

The company’s estimated 2020 EPS is stronger at $3.25-$3.75/share, giving a forward price/earnings ratio of 14-16 at the February 24, 2020 closing stock price.

U.S. Investment Tax Credit

In the U.S., the Investment Tax Credit Section 48 incentive is 26% for equipment on which construction begins in 2020, declining to 22% for 2021 and to 10% for 2022 and thereafter. This credit is available to the system owner, which could be First Solar or its U.S. customer, depending on how the project is structured.

U.S. Macro Environment

Many regulators and state governments in the U.S. and Europe are pressing for carbon reduction in overall energy use, thus creating a large demand for clean (nuclear, solar, wind) energy. Installation and use of utility-scaled photovoltaic solar systems is one avenue to meeting these goals.

To give an example of one key market, the share of electricity generated from non-hydro renewables in the U.S. has increased as the charts below show. Market share for non-hydro renewables and natural gas has largely been taken from coal.

Sector Competitors

Worldwide, First Solar has 3800 megawatts of large-scale solar projects in operation. Some of its competitors include Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), SunPower (SPWR), SolarEdge (SEDG), and Vivint Solar (VSLR).

The company makes cadmium-telluride solar cells which give the cells a superior performance advantage, according to the company, to the other primary solar technology of crystalline silicon.

First Solar manufactures its newest Series 6 modules in just-opened Lake Township, Ohio plant, near its Perrysburg, Ohio plant (1.9 total gigawatts of capacity) making it the largest solar manufacturer in the western hemisphere. Indeed, the Ohio-Pennsylvania area regional manufacturing costs are aided now by the availability of very inexpensive natural gas there.

The second-largest facility, in Dalton, Georgia, is owned by Seoul, South Korea-based Hanwha.

One of the new Covid-19 hot spots is Iran, apparently near the site of a Chinese solar installation at Qom and possibly the origin of the virus in Iran. Should countries get anxious about doing business with China, or if China is simply unable to supply equipment, even briefly, the market will tighten to the benefit of companies like First Solar.

Customers

The company offers photovoltaic solar modules, utility-scale power plants, and operating and maintenance services for solar plants.

Other First Solar manufacturing facilities are in Kulim, Kedah, Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. These locations, its Tempe, Arizona headquarters, and its thirteen offices allow the company to serve U.S. and international customers. Although the U.S. accounted for 87% of First Solar’s 2019 sales, the company is actively marketing in Australia, Japan, India, Europe, and the Middle East.

According to the company, during 2019 Cypress Creek Renewables, Longroad Energy, and NextEra Energy each accounted for more than 10% of its modules business net sales.

Credit: firstsolar.com

Cross-Fuel Competition in the Utility Market

Solar’s appeal is especially obvious in the desert southwest U.S. and other very sunny locations. Benefits include the simplicity of capturing sunlight and the lack of emissions during energy production. Solar technology is typically divided into thermal (rooftop collectors) and photovoltaic solar (electricity production) from companies like First Solar.

Challenges of using photovoltaic solar to make electricity are the need for new infrastructure (collectors, transmission lines), the diffuseness of the energy source requiring substantial acreage and a large base of equipment to be installed and maintained, the costs of battery storage and reliable back-up sources due to the intermittency issue, and in very large solar plants, bird kills.

Moreover, while electric utilities are required to diversify their fuel sources, they are also tasked with dispatching to customers from various sources on the basis of cost, availability, and scale.

However, regulators and state governments (particularly in the Northeast U.S. and on the West Coast) are requesting or mandating increased use of renewable fuels for electricity (like the photovoltaic solar provided by First Solar) by dates ranging from 2030 to 2050. According to the World Resources Institute, “Fifteen states (and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico) now have official targets to get at least 50% of their electricity from clean sources. These states represent 28% of all U.S. electric power demand.”

It is also worth noting that the ITC continues at 10% after 2022 for solar and geothermal electric but not for large wind or geothermal heat.

Guidance and Growth

The company does not expect to pay a dividend anytime soon.

As of February 20, 2020 the company had 1.3 gigawatts of projects under power purchase agreement in the pipeline: 594 megawatts of U.S. projects also under sales agreements and 673 megawatts of U.S. and international projects not yet under sales agreements.

For 2020, sales are expected lower at $2.7-$2.9 billion but with 5.8-6.0 gigawatts of shipments. The company expects higher operating income at $360-$420 million resulting in EPS, as noted, at $3.25-$3.75/share. Capital expenditures are projected at $450-$550 million.

Governance

At February 3, 2020, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranked First Solar’s overall governance as 3, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (5), shareholder rights (1), and compensation (8). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At January 31, 2020, shorted shares were 14.4% of floated shares. Insiders own a significant 28% of stock. The largest inside holder is Lukas Walton, who has a 21% position.

Stock and Financial Highlights

First Solar’s February 24, 2020 closing price was $51.21/share, 74% of its 52-week high of $69.24/share. Its market capitalization is $5.4 billion.

At December 31, 2019, First Solar had liabilities of $2.4 billion and assets of $7.5 billion, giving a good liability-to-asset ratio of 32%.

The company does not pay a dividend.

First Solar’s average analyst rating from seventeen analysts is 2.3, or “buy” leaning toward “hold.”

At December 30, 2019, the top six institutional holders were Blackrock at 8.1%, Vanguard at 6.7%, Wellington at 4.4%, Artisan Partners LP at 3.0%, Invesco at 2.75%, and Bank of New York Mellon at 2.2%. Some of these holdings represent index funds that match the overall market.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

At the February 24, 2020 close, the company’s market value per share was 6% above its book value of $48.33/share, indicating neutral-to-positive market sentiment.

First Solar's beta is 1.1: its stock moves directionally with the overall market with surprisingly only a bit more volatility.

The company’s ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA of 9.3, just under the preferred ratio of 10 or less, is a good sign, especially in a prominent ESG sector like solar equipment.

Positive and Negative Risks

While regulations and state government preferences could change, the drive for renewable energy bodes well for companies like First Solar that provide it. However, renewable fuel sources for electricity do compete both with one another and—at some level—with large-scale traditional fuels such as natural gas, coal, and particularly nuclear.

Other risks include tariffs affecting sales abroad, intellectual property theft concerns, and divergence of the interests of the largest inside stockholder from those of other stockholders.

Additionally, projects and project revenues can be “lumpy” with outsized chunks of revenue and income realized in a given quarter.

Recommendation

First Solar is not recommended to dividend investors as it does not pay a dividend. The company is recommended to ESG, utility supplier, and some energy investors for its U.S. (and non-Chinese) manufacturing and demand, especially in view of many U.S. state targets and utility plans to increase their renewably-sourced electricity.

Due to concerns about Chinese Covid-19 infections affecting either installations or module supplies, U.S.-based First Solar is especially well-positioned. This temporary effect, but of unknown depth and duration, may disrupt other solar market competitors.

The declining U.S. tax credit for solar installation between now and 2022 will encourage faster project contracting in the U.S., leading to increased demand for photovoltaic modules like those First Solar provides.

All investment decisions should factor in current negative market momentum.

