Negative Total Returns For BlackRock Capital Sums It Up

The stock price looks like it will continue to decline following management reports that 25% of the loans are underperforming, which will affect NAV.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) has seen a 40% decline in its stock price and NAVPS since the 2015 management transition. The decreasing NAV trend over the years, coupled with the poor coverage of dividends by net-investment-income (NII), has resulted in the market valuing the company at .74x price/NAVPS. These numbers, combined with management's report of underperforming loans, mean further declines in NAV and eventual stock price are expected. Investors need to stay out or get out of this stock.

Company

Formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation and managed by 52nd Street Capital Advisors, in 2015 the company became BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and today is managed by BlackRock Advisors. The company is a BDC with a $340M market cap that invests in companies with EBITDA between $10M and $50M. The company currently has a very high 11% dividend yield.

NAVPS and Stock Price Decreasing In Tandem

Unfortunately for investors, this stock has seen declining NAVPS and stock price for years. This has led to its low .74x price/NAVPS as the markets are projecting continued declines in net assets for this company. The trend lines in the graph below predict NAVPS of $6.28 for Q4 2019. The share price should follow and decline to $4.66 if the price/NAVPS ratio holds steady. This will mean a 6% share price decline for investors from the company’s current share price of $4.95.

The tables above highlight that even though the company has bought back shares over the years, the stock price has continued to decline following the NAVPS decline. This has led to a .72x price/NAVPS ratio that is below long-term expected 1.0x for BDCs. The parallel trend lines between NAVPS and stock price demonstrate the corollary relationship between NAVPS and stock price for this company. Investors in BDC companies want to see increasing NAVPS as this ultimately is the underlying value of the stock if it were to be liquidated.

Something I would like to note is the reported NAVPS in the company's 2018 10K. I found that the company had reported $7.07 NAVPS on their balance sheet. However, when I took the reported shares and total net assets right below this number I ended up with $6.82 NAVPS. I usually find small differences when I do this division operation. In this case at the current share price of $4.95 a $0.25 premium in NAVPS represents 5%, which is a significant proportion. I appreciated that the Q3 2019 matched perfectly but will note a miscalculated NAVPS by $0.06 for 2015.

Let’s look at the loans and investments, which are the underlying reason for the NAV decline over the years.

25% of Loans at FVM are Underperforming According to Management

In September of 2019 BlackRock Capital had a total investment cost of $821M which was marked at a fair value of $753M, representing a 91% coverage. This is compared to the end of 2018, when the company had a total investment cost of $768M marked at a fair value of $671M, representing an 87% coverage.

The debt/asset ratio was up from 29% to 39% for the year. The increase in total investments and increase in the debt/asset ratio mean this company is funding itself through debt. Borrowing makes sense with abundant cheap capital in the markets right now. However, the declining NAVPS trend means shareholder equity is getting devalued from a value-first standpoint.

BlackRock Capital's internal rating system placed underperforming assets at $189M, or 25% of the fair value of its $753M investments. Below are companies that were on non-accrual status as of September 2019.

Advanced Lighting Technologies' loan was written off from cost at $2.1M.

AGY Holding's loan was marked down from $24.1M to $17.1M and is expected to continue to decline as it was acquired at a premium.

Advantage Insurance's loan was marked down from $11.3M to $8.9M.

KAGY Holding Company's loan was written off from cost at $11M.

Below are other companies that may pose future issues.

U.S. Well Services looks like its $1M will be written off due to its price decline.

Red Apple Stores' loan was marked down from $23M to $17.5M and expected to continue.

St. George Warehousing & Trucking Co. of California's loan was marked down from $32M to $28M.

First Boston Construction Holdings has also become an issue and has a loan of about $43M.

A $17M loan to Juul Labs (JUUL) is at risk due to recent regulatory issues that have adversely affected the company's financials.

It is important to pay attention to the underlying loans and equity investments of a BDC because its depreciation or appreciation will affect total investments and ultimately the NAV. The resulting impact in NAV will affect NAVPS, which in turn will affect the value of the stock price.

Irregular NII Coverage of Dividend Issues

The company has had irregular NII coverage of its dividend. This means that the company is hemorrhaging NAV, as shown by the negative earnings-per-share (EPS) in the table below.

A good BDC for investors will have steady to increasing NAVPS with the NII covering the dividend and any extra revenues going back into the company to increase total investments and thus eventually NAV and NAVPS for investors.

BlackRock Capital has not demonstrated this over the last five years. The company has also cut its dividend from $0.18 to $0.14 per quarter in the last two quarters of 2019. I project it will not cover dividends with NII in Q4 2019 unless it further hemorrhages more assets, which will decrease the long-term stock price.

Fee Ratios for those Curious

One bright spot for BlackRock Capital is that it has continued to maintain and even decrease expense costs over the last five years. Currently BlackRock Capital's total-expenses/NAV ratio is around 7.50% annually and its total-expenses/total-investment-income ratio is around 43.5% annually. This follows an industry trend to cut expenses in the midst of passive investment options for investors. These ratios can seem like premiums for investors, especially considering the low costs of index funds today, but are standard from a BDC perspective.

Poor Total Returns Since 2015

Since 2015 the stock price has declined about 47% from $9.40 to $4.95 for equity losses of $4.45. The company has returned $3.76 in dividends. Investors since 2015 have thus seen total shareholder returns of -7%. This is dismal.

Ratios and Technical Analysis compared to its Peers

BlackRock Capital has a high five-year yield average of 11% and compared to its peers it is trading below its P/B or price/NAVPS value. However, -47% profit margins should raise red flags. Follow this up with negative ROA and ROE, and investors understand that they can look elsewhere for returns, even if this one has a big name.

Risk Evaluation

BlackRock Capital is subject to interest-rate fluctuations and the financial strength of the companies it issues loans to and their solvency. Investments in middle-market companies involve some of the same risks that apply generally to investments in larger, more established companies. About 80% of the company's investments are in debt investments paying variable interest rates. This is good for net-interest-income, which ultimately affects net-investment-income as it means the company can adjust their rates as the real rates go up or down. However, the fact that 25% of loans at fair value are underperforming according to management should be a risk investors consider before investing in this company.

Final Thoughts

BlackRock Capital has returned -7% for investors in the last five years. With dividend cuts and the declining NAVPS trend expected to continue due to 25% of the company’s total investments underperforming, investors need to think hard about BlackRock Capital and look for high dividend yields elsewhere.

