International Seaways' Management On The Tanker Markets (Podcast)

The conversation reviews the various markets, discussed capital allocation, and where the FSO Joint Venture comes into play.

This conversation came in light of the company's Investor Day in January, where they disclosed their Q4-19 fixtures and Q1-20 updates.

Value Investor's Edge spoke with Lois Zabrocky and Jeff Pribor, CEO and CFO of International Seaways (INSW), to discuss their views on the tanker markets and IMO 2020.

On January 17, J Mintzmyer and Value Investor's Edge hosted Lois Zabrocky and Jeff Pribor, CEO and CFO of International Seaways (INSW), to discuss their views on the tanker markets and IMO 2020. They held the INSW Investor Day last Wednesday (15 January) in New York City, where they disclosed their Q4-19 fixtures and Q1-20 updates. We reviewed the market strengths and challenges in greater detail and also delved into capital allocation priorities. J strongly recommends reviewing all of the Investor Day Slides. The conversation happened before the full brunt of the coronavirus story, and may be of interest in light of International Seaways' pending Q4 report.

Topics Covered

1:15 minute mark - Any surprises or different impacts in the markets?

3:00 - Impact from the lightering business? Additional EBITDA?

5:00 - Rate and fixture guidance? Old VLs doing well, Aframaxes poor?

7:45 - Difference between spot and TC fixture guidance?

8:45 - How do today’s rates compare to last year’s levels?

10:00 - Anything else impacting the market? Just seasonality?

12:45 - How are the Suezmax and Aframax spot markets doing?

13:30 - Priorities for cash flow allocation post-refinancing?

16:30 - Plans for INSW-A baby bonds? Call this summer?

19:15 - How do you balance dividends and repurchases now?

23:30 - Thoughts on current NAV range? How far underneath?

27:00 - What are some of the top risk factors in this market?

31:00 - If China imports from US, what sources are they replacing?

36:45 - Current status of the scrubber program? Any additions?

40:00 - All 2020 capex ($70M) internally financed from cash?

40:45 - More risks in the market which aren’t getting reviewed?

42:30 - Willing to look for time-charters? Where are they at now?

49:15 - Viewpoints on FSO joint-venture? Core to business?

53:00 - Closing comments- MR market, any resilience there?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long INSW. Lois Zabrocky and Jeff Pribor are employed by International Seaways. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.