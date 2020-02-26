Suez SA (SZEVF) CEO Bertrand Camus on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Suez SA (OTCPK:SZEVF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2020 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bertrand Camus - CEO & Director

Julian Waldron - Group Senior EVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Olivier Van Doosselaere - Exane BNP Paribas

Vincent Ayral - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emmanuel Turpin - Societe Generale

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley

Bertrand Camus

Good morning, and thank you for joining us to talk about our 2019 full year results. I'm very pleased to be with you today together with Julian Waldron, our CFO, to present our very good set of results. This call is also the opportunity to give you an update on the deployment of our Shaping SUEZ 2030 strategic plan and to confirm our ambitious mid and long-term targets.

Starting on Slide 3 with our main subject today, our very good set of results for 2019. Our performance is in line and even, in some case, above the targets we had fixed at the beginning of the year. We delivered 3.6% organic growth for revenue, above our initial guidance of 2% to 3% and a record level for the second year in a row. We also delivered an operational leverage in 2019 with an EBIT up 4.3% organically, in line with our 4% to 5% target.

Each segment participated in its very good performance. We benefited from a very favorable environment on waste tariffs almost everywhere, both on hazardous and nonhazardous waste. Our municipal water activities managed to deliver solid top line trend, thanks to international commercial development but also thanks to favorable weather conditions in Europe. In our high-value-added activities, we recorded sustained growth in our industrial water order book. We also deployed our smart solutions with our customers, as illustrated by the Smart City projects in Dijon, Angers and also Dunkirk in France.

In 2019, SUEZ also consolidated its excellent performance with regard to the criteria of nonfinancial rating agencies and its presence in the main international ESG indices. The group has been included for the 11th consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. This index rewards, among the 2,500 largest market capitalization, the 10% most performing in their sector in terms of social and environmental responsibility. Vigeo Eiris has confirmed SUEZ first place among the waste and water utility sector and its inclusion in all of the Euronext Vigeo Eiris indices. SUEZ also ranks third out of the 5,000 companies in the world assessed by Vigeo Eiris across all industries. Finally, as it has been the case since 2016, SUEZ has been included in CDP's Climate A List. This list distinguishes each year the 2% global companies having obtained the best rating in terms of climate performance.

Before going more in details on those results, I wanted on Slide 4 to come back on the solid underlying trends in our businesses. We are operating in a market where the fundamentals are stronger than ever, where urbanization, where water scarcity, where tighter regulations, where citizens and industrial corporate awareness are all going to drive structural growth in areas where SUEZ has much to offer to meet these challenges.

If we take, for example, water scarcity, which is threatening 2 billion people by 2030, it is essential to mobilize solutions as water reuse and increase network performance. SUEZ is ideally positioned to bring solutions to those fundamental needs. For example, in Qatar, we recently won a contract to operate and maintain the wastewater, rain water and reuse water systems of the northern zone of Doha. This 10-year contract represent €80 million revenue per year, which makes this construct one of the biggest annual contribution in terms of revenue, ahead of any of our contracts in France.

We are becoming partner to accelerate the environmental transition of our clients. Our business model will no longer be driven by volume of waste or water that we produce and distribute but by the performance that we offer to our customers.

On Slide 5, our successes all along 2019 confirms the evolution of our value proposition and our ability to deliver sustainable solution with a positive impact for our customers. Let me come back very quickly on 3 moves I am particularly proud of.

In France, we renewed the public service delegation contract of Dijon Métropole within an innovative contractual framework. For the first time, drinking water and wastewater management are gathered within the same contract and under a joint venture company with the municipality. This new 9-year contract starting April 2021 is worth a total of €300 million. Our innovative solutions were particularly differentiating in this offer as our proposal included micro-pollutant treatments. This multiservice joint venture will be the first drinking water and wastewater management service to be energy positive, providing the city with the excess biogas produced in the wastewater treatment plant but also the first zero-waste service.

In Thailand, SUEZ will be the recycling plant that turns plastic waste into circular polymer in Bang Phli district near Bangkok. This plant will contribute to Thailand's ambition to achieve 100% plastic recycling by 2030, while today only 1/4 is recycled. These projects confirm SUEZ presence in Southeast Asia and confirms its position as an expert in plastic recycling worldwide.

The third example I would like to share with you is an example of how we leverage the portfolio of technologies from our WTS global business, combining with our project and services capabilities in India, which led to the awarding of a major design-build-operate contract for a complete sewage recycling solution in Panki in Uttar Pradesh, India. For this project, we will design, engineer, supply, construct and erect the plant on a turnkey basis. Our solution includes our proprietary membrane bioreactor technology and reverse osmosis for water - wastewater reuse. We will thus provide high-quality treated water for reuse in industrial applications, which will keep sewage out of the nearby Ganges River and reduce freshwater consumption. After construction, the SUEZ India team will operate the plant for a period of 15 years.

Those contract wins are a good illustration of the evolution of our growth priorities. While consolidating our position in Europe, notably thanks to innovation, we are developing 2 businesses, water and waste, in the international markets. We are also progressively growing the share of our activities with industrial clients, and we are stepping up our efforts in innovative fields to propose differentiating offer on high value-added segments.

Moving to Slide 6. The past year marks, first and foremost, the beginning of SUEZ transformation with the launch of our new strategic plan, Shaping SUEZ 2030. I had the privilege to present to you on October 2 this very comprehensive plan, whose objective is to reposition ourselves and create more value for all our stakeholders while preparing the future. However, it also drives short-term improvements. This plan is built around the vision SUEZ will be the global leader in environmental services by 2030. We also have a purpose shaping a sustainable environment now. It is also structured around 3 concepts: selectivity, simplicity and engagement. Since we last met, we turned these 3 concepts into concrete road maps.

First, on Slide 7, selectivity, accelerating where we see the best opportunities, where we can differentiate ourselves and create value, exiting commoditized and low value-added businesses. And in 2019, we have provided the guidelines of our selective growth. We will continue to grow organically. We will accelerate that growth, but we will grow with much more selectivity including on where we put our CapEx, and we'll dispose of businesses. For 2020, we target an organic growth revenue of 2% to 3%. From that level, we will accelerate as soon as 2021. As for asset rotation, we will execute this year the first wave of our portfolio rotation plan. Part of the sales proceedings will be dedicated to fuel our future growth and transformation.

Second, on Slide 8, simplicity. We have laid the foundations of our operating model to simplify the way we work and transition towards a leaner organization. We have also defined the rotations of our performance plan which, among other things, should give us the means to invest in innovation and digital technology in line with our ambitions. We implemented a performance-driven organization with locally empowered and accountable business areas. Since January 1, we are organized around 6 regions and 2 global business units. Those 2 global business units are WTS, which, as you know, gather our industrial water activities, and the newly created business unit, SES, for Smart Environmental Solutions. SES gathers digital and decentralized solutions, asset performance management, environmental quality, smart agriculture, air and climate businesses. Agile, decentralized and more customer-centric, this organization has been designed to support performance management, selective growth and momentum and the ramp-up in digitalization and innovation. With this new organization up and running and the setup of a global steering framework for our efficiency initiatives, we are fully confident in our ability to deliver our €1 billion gross annual savings target by 2023, with the first positive impact on our EBIT as soon as 2020.

Third, on Slide 9, engagement. As I explained to you in October, much of the success of our strategy is based on execution and management. We are now a bit more than 4 months after we last met. 50% of the EXCOM has been renewed and 70% at level of our top 30 executive team. We are making sure we have the right people at the right place to drive our transformation. People have moved within the organization, and the share of our top 160 executives coming from operations has increased to 64% from 52% in 2018. Diversity has also increased, with notably more women. Diversity is something that is particularly important to me. We have also defined and implemented new incentive schemes, long term and short term, that are designed to ensure that everybody throughout the organization is aligned and accountable for the proper execution of our plan and the results we expect from it.

Finally, I would like to say a word about governance. As you know, about a month ago, the Board announced its decision to submit the nomination of Philippe Varin as director and future Chairman of the Board, subject, of course, to the approval of shareholders at the next AGM. I am delighted by Philippe's arrival. His industry and global experience will be a major advantage in the implementation of our strategic plan. Yesterday, the Board also decided to propose a reduction in the numbers of directors as soon as May 2020.

To wrap up and before handing over to Julian, I would like to highlight some key facts about 2019 and beginning of 2020.

First, a word on COVID-19, which impact our activities in China. First and foremost, our concern has been to keep our employees safe and sound. For example, we have supplied them with enough masks to ensure their security at work and reorganized the way we work to enable continuity of service at the lowest risk. This matter is evolving fast, but our teams have been very reactive. So this week, we are able to reopen our offices in Hong Kong and Mainland China. We are starting also the process of restarting our 6 energy from waste facilities that have been shut down. Our Shanghai water and waste operations are working, as is our WTS Wuxi plant. Of course, we monitor the situation closely in China but also in the rest of the world, particularly in Europe and Italy. We are able to closely assess both the current status and the impact on us. Julian will give you the impact we anticipate so far given the actual situation. We will, of course, keep you informed in due time in the future if any update is necessary.

Now on 2019. This has been a very intense year for the teams. SUEZ people are very committed to the company, so expectations for a new plan were high. And here we are driving a deep transformation. Then externally, unrest in Hong Kong, Santiago de Chile, Barcelona, strike in France, despite these difficult situations in many of our geographies, we managed to deliver a strong set of results. These demonstrate the quality of our assets, the resilience of our models and the high implication of our teams. Our local anchoring and our ability to anticipate allowed us to deliver a solid performance in 2019 with a good commercial momentum. We certainly know how to grow our business, and with Shaping SUEZ 2030, we will continue to do so more selectively. All our streams are well underway, and we are entirely focused on the execution of our plan.

And with that, I will hand over to Julian, who will take you through a more comprehensive presentation of our financial performance.

Julian Waldron

Thank you very much, Bertrand. Good morning, again, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us. So as underlined by Bertrand, there are many aspects of this year's performance which are positive. We're on the right track to deliver our 2021 objectives, but we're also focused on the areas where we need to work differently and improve. And I will try to talk about both aspects in my commentary. And with that, I'll now turn to Page 11 of the presentation and dive into the numbers, starting with revenue.

So group revenue was just above €18 billion in 2019, and that was up 3.6% on an organic basis. That's above our initial guidance for 2019 of 2% to 3%.

The fourth quarter was a good one. It was a strong quarter with organic growth of 4.8%. A couple of technical matters, I think the main one is foreign exchange. It had a positive impact of €106 million. That's principally the appreciation of the dollar and the dirham with some offsetting by the peso in Chile and the Australian dollar.

Now let's turn on the next slide to EBIT. EBIT came in at €1.408 billion compared to €1.3 billion last year. We have a couple of impacts, for example, IFRS 16 adding €13 million, scope effect was €4 million. The organic growth of 4.3% was in line with our expectations and our guidance. The margin rose slightly to 7.8% versus 7.7% a year ago. But as you know, one of the objectives we have for Shaping SUEZ 2030 is to accelerate the improvement of operational leverage in the business. Let's now dig into the performance of the four divisions, and I'll start on Slide 13 with Water Europe. Revenue for this division was up 1.4% organically. The drivers of that I would summarize as follows. In France, volumes were up 1% this year, and tariff indexations were also up at 1.8%. That's good news. It will, of course, provide a bit of a challenging comparison basis for 2020. When we look ahead, we'll start the year with our normal expectations of flat to minus 1% for volumes. And this year, given the level of inflation that we see, we can expect tariffs to be up around 1% in France.

If I turn to Spain, revenue was up 1.7% organically, driven, like in France, by a hot and dry weather during the summer. Tariffs were close to stable, even factoring in a 1.65% decrease in Barcelona impacting January to May. And I remind you that looking ahead for 2020, we'll have a 4.95% decrease in tariffs for that contract.

Latin America, growth has been strong this year again also against a tough comparison. In Chile, tariffs were up 1.6% with indexations, and volumes were up 0.6% year-on-year. Drought was and will remain an issue in Chile, and it did weigh on our costs in 2019. But as you know, looking ahead, we've agreed tariffs for the next 5 years in Chile at minus 3%, which will be compensated and offset by increases for our CapEx and increases for inflation. The rest of Latin America construction activity was good, particularly in Salvador and Panama, although, as you know, in the medium term, we're looking to reduce our overall exposure to construction.

EBIT was helped by revenue growth but also by the efficiency measures we started to implement, notably in France and Spain, where the teams worked particularly hard on those aspects.

Let's turn the page to Slide 14 and Recycling & Recovery. Revenue was a strong increase here, up 4.9% organically to €6.5 billion. Behind that headline, we had waste volumes up 1.5%, and that was in line with our expectations. We benefited from Manchester, of course, but volumes held up pretty well across all of Europe, with the exception of France. As we've said before, the most important factor in 2019 performance was pricing. Treatment facilities across the industry for SUEZ but also, we think, for our competitors are largely saturated, and that supported pricing changes, in particular, with industrial and commercial clients. Against that, commodity prices were and are a headwind. For some recyclates like paper, for example, prices reached historical lows and have had a negative impact on our Q4. In hazardous waste, the activity posted record performance with strong volumes, in particular, around solar treatment and solar remediation. And prices have also been well orientated. Overall, the positive factors and the work of the teams to improve efficiency fed into a solid 7% organic growth in EBIT. Looking ahead, although commodity and recyclate prices will remain headwinds, we think pricing and saturation should continue to be favorable trends for the industry and for us.

Slide 15, International. Here, we had solid commercial momentum. Revenue was up nearly 3% on an organic basis. Asia showed good organic growth and accounted for close to half of the division's growth, in fact. We benefited from the consolidation of the Shanghai assets from July '18 and from new construction projects in Macau and Zhuhai, also good contribution from hazardous waste. Activity in India is dynamic with some new network construction projects, as Bertrand mentioned earlier. Against that, Australia was down. And as you know, volumes linked to infrastructure around Sydney have come to an end. In North America, performance in our maintenance business was poor, although we had another good year in the main utility and environmental services activities. Overall, International, good organic growth in EBIT at 6.4% and an improvement of margin by 50 bps.

Last but by no means least, WTS, on Slide 16. Revenue up 5.6% organically to €2.6 billion. Now let's look behind that. First, as we've said, we were not happy with the performance in Q2 and Q3. Q4 was better. Revenues grew 9.1% organically. And an order book that had grown 11% for the year as a whole grew 14% in Q4. In both engineered and chemical, we were better in quarter 4. Now given the volatility of growth between quarters and the slow performance of CMS in the U.S., profitability was flat year-on-year. And we need, of course, to continue to work hard on that.

Just a further word on order intake. It's important for us because we have seen a little bit of a shift in our business in 2019 towards projects rather than simple product sales. Different aspects of that, but given partnership part of it and, in particular, the visibility it brings us over the long term for service and replacement activity, I would say this probably improves the long-term quality of the business. In the near term, it means revenues are slower to come through the P&L.

So all in all, after a good Q4, there's a lot more work to do, and I expect this year to be one where we focus on internal performance on a cost structure that we need to improve, on ensuring that the value of what we sell is recognized in our pricing and on areas like cash flow and working capital. Good Q4, but we know we can do better in WTS.

Now moving on, on Slide 17 to group numbers again, and here the result below EBIT. We posted €352 million of net income group share. That's up 5%. EBIT contributed an increase of €73 million to that. We, of course, benefited from the settlement of the arbitration in Argentina, which had a bottom line impact of €145 million after tax. And as we said we would, that was offset by €134 million of restructuring and other costs linked to the rollout of the plan and the start of the performance improvements that we need to make.

Further down the P&L, we took charges linked to the plan in both financial and tax. In financial, 2 particular items to note, €28 million linked to the application of IFRS 16 and €33 million of charges for the liability management operations in September and October, to which I'm going to come back in a little while. Excluding those, interest charges and the effective interest rate was slightly better year-on-year.

Tax, two items to note. First, the gain on Argentina was taxable, as you know. Second, we wrote off most of the deferred tax assets for France held in our books for an amount of €48 million. And excluding the deferred tax write-off, the underlying tax rate was 38.8%. And most importantly for me, we were able to carry out many of the reorganizations we need to carry out in order to trigger the potential for a positive impact both on financial charges and on taxes that underpinned part of our 2021 objectives.

Slide 18, net debt. Net debt was down on a constant accounting basis €246 million, and we delivered on the target to bring our leverage down to 3x EBITDA on that basis. Our target gearing remains 2.8 to 3x, including IFRS, around 0.3 turns below where we are today. And the drivers of this will be, of course, better cash flow from our profit and the proceeds in 2020 and '21 from disposals but also working capital. Working capital was a drag on cash flow in 2019. But when I look at the underlying metrics business by business, we're starting to see progress compared to year-end 2018.

So for my last slide, I'd like to look forward, first of all, on segment reporting. Changing segment reporting is never to be done lightly, but I think the 3 segments we will start to comment on looking ahead will make our business easier to assess and fully in line with how we intend to deploy capital going forward. And that's what you can see notably at the bottom of this slide, less capital employed over the life of the plan in Water and in Recycling & Recovery and increased investment in Environmental Tech & Solutions.

Briefly on Slide 20, you've got the 2019 performance under the new segments. A couple of highlights. Water grew 2.9% organically, and we delivered flat EBIT with a margin of 13%. Recycling & Recovery also grew 2.9% organically, but the pricing dynamics I mentioned earlier enable us to grow EBIT by 10% for a margin of 5.5%. And last, in ETS, revenues grew a strong 7% organically with EBIT nearly 11% up, although the 6% margin that we delivered in 2019 is really where we need and we will be able to kick on in the coming years. There's more reconciliation information in the appendices that you'll find.

Next, a comment on progress towards our strategic plan and our 2021 objectives. So first, the disposal program is gathering pace. All the projects we target are moving forward, some of them with critical internal work and some of them into the external phases. We'll deliver a first wave of disposals in 2020 and then a second in 2021. And in terms of capital employed, the 2 should be of similar size.

Second, the performance efficiency plans that Jean-Marc outlined in detail on October 2 and now cascaded through the organization. The report-outs on wave 1, which Jean-Marc and I reviewed earlier this month, confirm both the scope and the timing of the operational efficiencies that we target. The teams are really mobilized on this, and we will see some net impacts already this year.

Third, in terms of net debt and cash, as I mentioned earlier, the results of 2019 show that we're on the right track and are targeting the right aspects to improve here. Disposals and proceeds of working capital are, for me, key optimization levers here.

And last and tangibly, actions to reduce costs below EBIT continue. You'll recall that at the end of Q3, we said that the liability management actions that we've taken would deliver on a full year basis €18 million of savings. And the first steps we've taken to change the way money is funneled around the company will add a further €20 million of that in 2021. Tax, that's around €0.04 a share, which is a substantial part of the €0.24 a share we need to deliver to meet our €0.80 per share minimum target in 2021.

Briefly on Slide 22, guidance. So we expect organic revenue growth of 2% to 3% this year. Our aims continue to be to prioritize value over volume and to be selective in the projects we win. We've also taken into account, as you would expect, the potential impact of the COVID-19 situation in China on revenue. Organic EBIT, we expect underlying growth of 5% to 6%, and that reflects the top line growth on the one hand and the first net impacts of the performance plan on the second. However, we do call out specifically that we see an impact on our activity in Greater China, which will deduct from that €30 million to €40 million in February, March and then a progressive pickup in Q2.

We can come back on that in Q&A, but although we remain cautious and vigilant, as Bertrand said, this estimate is based on a detailed quantification of the impacts including up to today. In 2020, we'll start to show tangible progress towards our recurring net income and recurring free cash flow targets for 2021. We expect to be €0.65 a share this year in recurring net income and deliver €300 million of recurring net cash flow this year. Just to be precise, the €0.65 a share is all in, so it includes the impact of COVID-19. It also includes any impact of disposals this year on recurring income, although in point of fact, I think the businesses that we have in wave 1 don't have a material impact on our net result in any case. All other aspects about 2020 that we gave you on the 2nd of October, for example, one-off costs, remain valid. So our progress in '19, our expectations for '20 enable us to reconfirm our 2021 financial targets today.

And with that, thank you, and I'll hand back to Bertrand.

Bertrand Camus

Thank you, Julian. And so moving to Slide 24. Once again, this solid set of results show our strong capabilities. We have clearly been one of the pioneers of the global expansion of water and waste management businesses, and we are today a truly international player. We enjoy a very strong reputation, and our clients trust us for the commitment of our teams, for our unparalleled expertise and know-how, for our technologies, for our operational experience and always at the highest levels of ethics and health and safety standards. We also successfully deployed technological, contractual and social innovation.

Based on these solid assets, our Shaping SUEZ 2030 plan will allow us to seize market opportunities in a changing market that requires differentiation. By 2023, SUEZ will deliver a return on capital of at least 2 points above 2018 level. SUEZ will be transformed in 2023. Nevertheless, the change will be visible as early as 2021. We committed and confirmed today a target of €0.80 recurring EPS and €500 million recurring free cash flow in 2021. I am deeply convinced that SUEZ contribution will be essential to the needed turnaround in terms of preservation and restoration of our environment. We decided in the framework of Shaping SUEZ 2030 to increase our commitment. We are now targeting very ambitious objectives, like for example, 20 million tonnes of yearly CO2 emissions saved for our clients in 2030 compared to 10 million tonnes in 2018.

It has been a year since I introduced myself to you. I told you then how proud and enthusiastic I was to become the CEO of SUEZ. We are now a year later. By Monday, it started 9 months ago. We already achieved a lot. And I am even more enthusiastic and confident in our future and our ability to deliver the plan.

Thank you very much for your attention, and we are ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Olivier Van Doosselaere from Exane.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Just three questions on my side, please. The first one is maybe to understand a little bit better how you - and I guess this could be something that would be evaluated by the other companies going forward, how you will expect to assess the actual impact of this coronavirus because I guess there could be implications throughout the business and that could be indirect. So I just wonder how you quantify €30 million to €40 million and how you will track what the impact actually is.

Secondly, when you speak about growth going forward, I was wondering if you could give us maybe a little bit more of color on the key business activities which you think will actually get you the most capital deployment from your side and maybe which segments of the world you expect to deliver you the stronger gross growth. You've said you expected an acceleration in 2021 versus the guidance you gave for 2020. I was hoping to get maybe a bit more color on that side.

And then finally, also, again, sticking to this acceleration in 2021, when we look at the guidance, you effectively expect your EPS growth to double in 2021 compared to the recurring EPS growth that you expect for 2020 versus 2019. And that is despite the fact that we should, I guess, get the biggest impact from the disposals in 2021 from a dilution effect. So I was just hoping if you could give us any clarification, any color to help us understand a bit better how you will be able to deliver that.

Bertrand Camus

So thank you very much for your question. Maybe I will start on the COVID-19, the virus. First of all, I think that - you know all that we are in essential public services. We're ensuring continuity of the services, both providing water or treating wastewater and, of course, collecting and eliminating - recycling and eliminating waste is absolutely crucial. And therefore, as a business, we are very much prepared to any major disruption that can affect those essential services, be it extreme weather situation, strike or virus. So we have a plan of continuity of activity, as we call them, in all our operations. And last time we prepared was for H1N1. And therefore, all the operations of the group have been preparing themselves to mitigate as much as possible the consequences of the virus in our operations and making sure that we can maintain continuity of the service.

In China, the situation was very clear is that during February and part of January, there was a clear decision from the government to shut down most of the industrial activities to avoid the spread of the contamination. And therefore, as a provider of water, wastewater and hazardous waste services, we had simply much less demand for our services. So we were able to detail very much the impact on our books. And therefore, this is what we have been announcing and quantifying. Assuming that the situation goes back to normal progressively in Q2, and this is what we are observing, we are reopening our offices in Hong Kong. In Shanghai, our plants are restarting. And therefore, this is what we can estimate today in term of impact. And of course, we will keep you updated if we see any major update one way or another in the coming weeks.

Business activities, I would say that we see a lot of opportunities in the 3 areas of business: Water, Recycling & Recovery and ETS. Demand is everywhere, and therefore, it's about selectivity and having the right business model for the right activity and in the right geography. And I think that we have been demonstrating in the last months that we are able to go for new projects. I'm very proud of what we do in Senegal starting 1st of Jan. The group did not have such a large takeover in 10 years. It's €7 million in EBITDA. With that, we are number one in the world in water and wastewater services in terms of population served. Qatar is also a very nice example of wastewater, water reuse services with a very healthy turnover and good margin. We have our waste-to-energy project in Serbia, which is another way of develop infrastructure in partnership. And we have a couple of very nice opportunities in the smart solutions, not to speak about industrial water as we spoke, for example, of Dijon and Angers. And I remind you that our target, this is what we explained during the road shows after the presentation of the plan, is SUEZ used to grow 1% to 2% before the acquisition of GE Water and the creation of WTS. Today, we are on a rhythm of 2% to. 3%, and our goal here is to be in the range of 3% to 4% after the plan is fully implemented. Julian, you want to complement?

Julian Waldron

Yes. I think a couple of additional points on your third question, Olivier, for which many thanks. And I'm probably going to take this a little bit in reverse order of the P&L.

First of all, we have started to deliver an improvement in EPS. It's very small, but I'm pleased that the recurring EPS is up in 2019 compared to 2018.

Secondly, we need to deliver out of the €0.24 between 25% and 35% of that from below EBIT. So that's €0.07 to €0.09. We know, and that's why I called it out specifically from the actions that we took in quarter 4, that around €0.04 of that is delivered through the liability management actions and the internal reorganization that we carried out in 2019. And that's the impact on financial charges. We know - and therefore, tax, that's around €0.04 a share. We haven't started yet to think about tax in terms of an impact, but a lot of the initial work that we needed to do to start to drive the effective tax rate, those actions were taken last year. And I think there are more actions that we will take in terms of funneling money around the group, which will enable us to meet that €0.07 to €0.09 target. I think I'm very pleased with the progress the teams have made to date, and it's very tangible.

Secondly, the performance plan. We're going to have the first net impact of the performance plan this year, but again, that's a ramp-up. And if I look at 2021, I would expect the performance plan to be as important a contributor to our bottom line in terms of growth than they would the organic growth of the business because it's ramping up very well. And as I said in my comments, the teams are very well mobilized. And the first reviews that Jean-Marc and I did of wave 1 earlier this month confirm that and confirm the trajectory.

Last but by no means least, organic growth. And I won't reiterate everything that Bertrand said, but the 2% to 3% revenue growth we have this year, we can see that improving. We can see ourselves getting more operating leverage. So that 5% to 6%, again, is something that looks good on an underlying basis, but we think we can do better. We need in 2021, and that's always been part of the plan, always been part of the plan, to deliver pre-disposals more than €0.80 because we will lose EBIT, we will lose some net income next year from disposals. I think once you take into account tax, financial charges and, occasionally, minority interests, the fall down from EBIT to net income is probably less than people tend to think. But nonetheless, when you look at below EBIT, the performance plan and organic growth we should be driving and I think we will be driving, that's why we've confirmed the numbers today, into a position where we can absorb the dilution. So that's why, just to reiterate the comments we made both today, the €0.65 for 2020 is all in, including both disposals and COVID, and 2021, the €0.80 is all in, including the - any impact that we have from disposals.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Emmanuel Turpin from Societe Generale. Okay. We have no response from Emmanuel. Would you like to go to the next question?

Bertrand Camus

Yes. Emmanuel, if you want to come back later on, let us know, and we'd be delighted to take you. But let's move on to the next question, please.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Vincent Ayral from JPMorgan.

Vincent Ayral

I would like to ask a couple of questions. So first, a follow-up on the COVID. What is the - did you take any buffer on this? And basically, you had some impact in Q1. What if the situation were to last for another quarter or 2? I think we all agree it's a nonrecurring item, that it will be good for us to really understand how much buffer you've taken on this assumption.

Second point, regarding the tax, which is to deliver some EPS growth as part of the restructuring, you've taken a write-off on the French tax asset. Could you explain a bit the rationale behind this and how much basically tax asset you have left and how this can contribute to your earnings growth path to 2021?

And finally, regarding the disposal, you're talking here about 2 waves of equal size. So that's on a program which is €3 billion to €4 billion of disposal on a capital employed basis. A quick question there. What is the capital employed on your waste activity in Benelux and Scandi? We've seen the press release recently talking about this asset potentially being in the review.

Bertrand Camus

Julian, I think they are all for you.

Julian Waldron

Maybe the last one for you. COVID, so the number that you have today, first of all, it is a range. So I hope that gives you some idea of where we see best and - or, let's say, optimistic and pessimistic case. Again, I want to stress this isn't an assessment of what might happen. This is based on an assessment of what is happening. So in February and March, we know that we have lower activity in Macau. We know that we have 6 waste incinerators shut. We know that the activity in Wuxi, we know the activity in Shanghai, so we know the activity during the month of February when the lockdown or the shutdown of the activities in the country has been at its firmest. We also know what we're being both allowed and requested to do by the authorities this week. And that's what Bertrand said in his comments, reopening the offices and starting the process of restarting those 6 incinerators. We know that the industries supplying those incinerators are also starting. We do not expect that will contribute significantly. It will be a couple of weeks, 3 to 4 weeks' worth of process to start those up. That means that progressively, we will start to see volumes go through those incinerators in quarter two. We do not expect on April 1 to be back at full capacity. We're expecting February, March and then a progressive ramp-up in quarter two. And again, it's not based on an expectation of what might happen, it's based on what is happening this week, what is happening today and what we're being asked to do and permitted to do.

Clearly, things can go into reverse. Clearly, things can be shut down again, but that is not the way we see things today. And therefore, we've given you a range. We've tried to be a good mix of optimistic and prudent. And that range, I think, gives you a good guidance to that. And again, I think most importantly, it's based on the specifics of what we see in the market today and what we're being allowed to do and what we're being asked to do.

Second question on tax. So first, I tried to explain on October 2 and in some of the meetings since that we think one of the levers both for financial charges and for tax will be to change the way that we funnel cash through the group. Now there are a few aspects to that. We need to improve some of our ability to cash pool. And also, by being selective in the countries in which we operate, we can change from occasionally lending intra-group, with the foreign exchange risks that go with that, to capitalizing those subsidiaries where we know we're going to be present for the long term. Those things have impacts on the different deferred tax assets of the group, but the main one that we had last year was France. And I think you asked the question on the Q2 call about what was the amount of that deferred tax asset. And at that point, it was €140 million. And we've taken it down to €37 million. The €37 million, if I look forward, is well covered by a few things. But one of the aspects of Argentina, for example, this year was the taxation of that. There is another dispute which has been resolved. We will get cash in from Santa Fe sometime over the next 2 to 3 years. That will be taxable when it comes in. So I look at the amount we have on the books today, and I don't see any potential, in particular, for it to go up. And I don't see any potential for it to go down.

Elsewhere, what I'm focused on is reducing not so much the effective tax rate, although I think that will be a natural consequence, but to make sure the amount of cash we pay is a logical amount, is the right amount ethically for where we operate and is optimized in the right way. There's no specific delivery on tax at this point, but I know the actions we've taken in 2018 will help us - sorry, in 2019, will help us deliver over 2020 and 2021, so I'm quite confident in our ability to deliver those €0.07 to €0.09 below EBIT.

Lastly, on disposals, I guess this is where the 2 of us put on our stubborn faces. And thank you very much for the commentary. The wave 1 is around half of the capital employed. But as I'm sure you've noticed, we've not detailed the exact assets in wave 1. We know that there are rumors out there. We don't find the rumors helpful in any way. They're not helpful to our employees. They're not helpful to us in managing those businesses as we move them to different owners, so we will continue to be, by and large, stubborn and opaque about commenting in detail, including on capital employed by country. So forgive us for not taking that question and answering it directly.

Operator

The next question comes from Emmanuel Turpin from Societe Generale.

Emmanuel Turpin

My first - sorry about earlier on. My first question is to come back on the guidance for 2020, and I appreciate the effort you've made to be transparent on the parameters. Just to clarify a few things, you do mention it is all in, including after wave 1 of disposals. Just to dot the i, the disposals may happen at any point during the year. They may even happen very late in the year with arguably no accounting impact. But notionally, what you're saying is that even if they were to happen early in the year and, therefore, for the full dilution to affect 2020, your EPS would still be the €0.65? Is that what you are intending to convey as a message?

Julian Waldron

Yes, sir.

Emmanuel Turpin

And that will be part of my first question.

Julian Waldron

Can I answer that one right now? Absolutely yes.

Emmanuel Turpin

Secondly, still part of the guidance, would you mind sharing with us the amount of cost cutting? You're assuming that €0.65. And what you best guess estimate or assume the tax rate could be in the full year 2020 considering the comment you've just made that the efforts of '19 should start bearing fruit in 2020? That would be my first question on guidance.

My second question will be on WTS. Considering the performance delivered in '19, on the outlook you said you are seeing for 2021, could you place those 2 back in the context of the business plan established in '17? Are you still in the good run rate for that business plan? And what things have gone better, what things have gone slower maybe compared to initial expectations?

And my very last question is on ROCE. I noted it is a slight restatement of the ROCE base year for '18 at 5.1%. The capital employed has not changed. I was wondering if there was a slight change in the definition that I may have missed. And would you be able to share with us a split - or initial split of capital employed end of '19 along the 3 new reporting line?

Bertrand Camus

Maybe I will comment on WTS. Well, first of all, market drivers are stronger than ever. I think that we also - the concern and the mobilization of industrial clients around those topics of sustainability, be it for their water usage or even their waste production, we also are seeing that the financial community is putting a lot of pressure on the actors to move seriously in improving those - the impact of their activities, so the drivers are stronger than ever. And we can see it in the book, order that has been growing quite substantially in 2019 and which materialized in a very good organic growth of the business especially in Q4. So this is, I would say, a point of satisfaction and validates really the strategic moves that SUEZ made two years and a couple of months ago to transform. It's solar power in industrial water activities by the - with this acquisition.

Second point, which for me is also a satisfactory one, is the integration of the teams within the SUEZ Group. It's a company that had a very different culture, clients which have also a different culture from the one we were used to. We were able to realize in less than 2 years a good blend of people coming from the 2 organizations. And definitely, I'm very, very happy the way the teams are blended and work together. And the example I gave you on the India DBO project is the perfect example of the additional synergies we can extract from our businesses. So when we look - so market drivers, growth, integration of the teams, synergies were there. We are in line with what was announced at the time of the acquisition and even a little bit above.

But then we realized that there are points that need to be improved, and we are working hard on that to be able to get back to the business plan that was - the one that was projected at the time of the acquisition. I think that there is one thing we underestimated was the cost of setting up a structure for a global business like WTS as the activities of the water were embedded in the greater GE. And there, you have no choice. I mean you need to be able to bill your customer, to collect cash and so on. So you just put them in, and then you work on optimizing them once it's operational, and this is what we are going to work on, so optimizing the cost but keeping a good balance, not to slow down the growth. And then we have some products and some line of businesses that are underperforming compared to what we are expecting. We have an issue in terms of chemical services in North America that we are currently addressing.

So all in all, happy about a lot of things around this business. Strong, strong drivers, strong dynamic but a lot of work to do to make it a success as we are committed to with this business. Julian?

Julian Waldron

First answer to your very first point on the 2020 guidance, everything you said I agree with, and the answer is yes. So it doesn't matter when during the year the disposals take place, the €0.65 is all in.

Cost cutting, we delivered, based on the old way of thinking about the way that we reduce costs and improve performance, around about €200 million gross in 2019. And we need across 2020 and 2021 the new way of working. Jean-Marc and I need to deliver €450 million or more of gross savings over that period. Historically, we've generally kept within the P&L everything above around €170 million, €175 million. So again, I think we see ourselves keeping an increasing portion of what we save on a net basis over 2020 and 2021 so at the start of a ramp-up and then an acceleration next year.

In terms of tax rate, I think we will see a change in 2020. My focus is to make sure that we do all of the actions right to sustainably change how we move money and how we move profits around the company. So my focus is very much on how to do that sustainably over a period. Tax is not something you move within 2 or 3 months; financial charges, you can, as we've done. So I think you will see a difference in 2020. But again, I think it will probably be the beginning of the difference rather than the end of the difference.

On return on capital employed, a couple of things to say. First of all, we want to look at return on capital employed in a much simpler basis maybe than we have in the past. And there was a definition on Slide 51 of the October 2 document, return on capital employed being EBIT less income from associates at tax at a normative tax rate, add back the income from associates and do that over the average capital employed beginning and the end of the year. So that should give you a simple basis looking forward. And we've applied that and we'll apply that going forward. We've also got IFRS 16, so that complicates the read from 2018 to 2019.

On our estimate, we stabilized return on capital employed on that basis from just above 5 to slightly more just above 5. So we're pleased that it's stabilized, but we have 2 points to gain between 2018 and 2023. We're at the start of that journey now. Stabilization is good, but in '21, '22 and '23, that's when we need to start to see that return on capital employed go up.

In terms of capital employed by activity, again, I'm just going to tie you back to 2 pages and then maybe stop. On Slide 19 of today's deck, you have the capital employed for the 3 new segments for 2019. And if you look at the equivalent slide in the 2nd October deck, which I'm struggling to find my page, it's actually Slide 40, you'll find the same thing for the 2018 financials. So capital employed for water was 54% of our capital employed in 2019; Recycling & Recovery, 25%; and Environmental Tech & Solutions, 20%. The numbers are actually not a lot changed from 2018, but you do have the data there.

If there's anything - sorry, I appreciate we're running out of time, but hopefully, that's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of James Brand from Deutsche Bank.

James Brand

I also have three questions. The first is just on WT&S. There's been a few questions on that already, and you've talked about trying to drive improvements. But just to check, is it your expectation that, that business will actually grow in 2020? Or would you expect a decline in profitability?

The second question is on the disposals. You mentioned the first wave in 2020, and you've had this overall target to rotate 20% of your overall capital. What should we be thinking ballpark for the first wave? Should we be thinking half of that '20? Or is the first wave going to be a smaller wave?

And then the final question is just on the liability management. It seems that you've been doing a lot of buybacks, and that's been quite material actually in terms of the share of the earnings growth that's going to drive potentially in 2020, and it's been bigger than I initially expected. Are you done on buybacks now? Or should we be expecting that to get even - get bigger and have a bigger impact over the next year or so?

Bertrand Camus

Thank you for your question. I will answer the first one. Yes, definitely, our expectation for 2020 is growth both at the revenue level, orders and profit. Julian?

Julian Waldron

Capital employed for wave 1 is going to be around half of our target. The two waves will be roughly equal size in terms of target capital employed. And on liability management, I think we're done for now. We wanted to drive some changes to our debt. You can never say never, but I don't see any particular operation planned as I sit today. Again, I think what was good about 2019 is the combination of the changes internally and that liability management drove, respectively, €20 million and €80 million of savings, which you'll see partly in the P&L this year but in full steam in the P&L in 2021. And tax, that's around €0.04 a share in our €0.24 target for improvement.

Operator

We have time for one final question, and this comes from Arthur Sitbon from Morgan Stanley.

Arthur Sitbon

Basically, could you remind us the sensitivity of your EBITDA to changes in waste volumes? That's to understand - in order to understand the potential impact of, let's say, collateral damages caused by coronavirus on the global economy.

And the second one is, as a follow-up to Emmanuel's question, does the 2021 EPS target include 100% of the dilution impact from the disposal plan? Or should we assume some of it will slip over 2022?

Julian Waldron

Arthur, thank you very much. So you should assume that the 2021 EPS target assumes any dilution or dilution that we do from the disposals. And we do expect, as we've said, to get the disposals completed 2021 now as close to 100% as we possibly can, wave 1 this year, wave 2 next year.

In terms of your second question, I think there are 2 comments I'd like to make. Firstly, in China, it is simply a question at this point of being required and requested to shut down our facilities, are now being allowed and requested to reopen those and the client base around also being required and requested to reopen their facilities. So it isn't a question of volume, it's a question of what we can and can't do.

In Europe, around waste volumes, I do appreciate the question, but I think as we see things today, the most important impacts on our Waste business in Europe in 2019, and we think that will continue in 2020, is a combination of saturation across the industry, some regulation - some regulatory changes, things like Brexit and, therefore, the impact on pricing. And you've seen the impact of pricing in 2019 on the Waste business, on the Recycling & Recovery business was very significant. And I think when we look ahead at all of the different things that we have to manage in 2020, when we look at that segment of Recycling & Recovery, it continues to be pricing and saturation on the one hand and any potential offsetting of recyclate and other commodity prices on the other side. Those are the 2 things where we see the biggest impact and, therefore, the most sensitivity. We'll benefit in 2020, we know, from the continued contribution of Manchester, which was only 6 months. And overall in France, we experienced lower waste volumes in 2019 against 2018, but we are saturated, so again, we want to continue to prioritize value over volume. Those are the strategic things that we're trying to do this year and the main sensitivities. Thank you.

Bertrand Camus

I think that we'll close. Thank you very much all for attending the call, and I'm sure that we will cross path in the coming days. Thank you very much.

Julian Waldron

Thank you.