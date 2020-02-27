Retirement Advisor: Come On The Amazing Journey (Podcast)
The retirement journey that people dream of is actually a sort of journey, one which they burden by over-packing.
Things you didn’t really need in your 30s and 40s come at the expense of things you won’t have in your 60s and 70s.
According to the Fed, three-quarters of Americans in the pre-retirement age bracket don’t have $250,000 saved. Thus a large number of people seem not to be properly “packing” for retirement.
This podcast (5:27) suggests that it behooves investors to think about what they will “pack” for that retirement journey long before they’re going to take it; doing so may help frame decisions as to what they need today versus what they will need in retirement.