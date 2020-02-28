International Seaways' Management On The Tanker Markets (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted yesterday with J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge and International Seaways (INSW). We hope you enjoy.

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Welcome to another edition of our Live Tanker and IMO 2020 Forum. We're recording on the morning of 17 January, 2020. This is the final official live event of our two week inaugural forum. So thank you for everyone who participated. It's been a great series so far. We are now beginning our final call here with International Seaways, the CEO, Lois Zabrocky and CFO, Jeff Pribor. They're here to talk with us about the tanker markets and IMO 2020 impacts. They're also coming fresh off their Investor Day in New York City, just hosted last Wednesday. So we also have some interesting updates in terms of market rates they've disclosed. We've also seen some interesting volatility in the markets.

Disclosures before we begin, I’m long shares in International Seaways. I also have positions in several ancillary crude or product tanker companies. Nothing you hear on the call today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations in any format.

With that said, welcome Lewis. Welcome, Jeff. Thanks for joining us.

Lois Zabrocky: Absolutely. Good morning, everyone from New York City. It's myself and Jeff, and we're ready to go and talk tankers.

JM: All right, let's talk tankers. So first off, since we're obviously on that topic, let's just talk a little bit about what you've seen in the market the last, I guess the last couple months. It's been a while since we've talked and any sort of, I guess surprises or weird impacts you've seen because of IMO 2020, or anything else in the market, that's just kind of surprising or helping dynamics?

LZ: Well, you know, whether it was surprising or not, I think it was certainly something that the tanker market, time charter equivalents have certainly built upon themselves over the last couple of months. And you, I think have our slides Jay and you saw the numbers that we posted for the days that are booked in Q1 and you're looking -- we have 37% of our modern VLCCs are booked at $94,000 a day. Now today's market is somewhere around low 60s for a non-scrubber VLCC, but it looks to have stabilized and we really think that this will continue on quite strong.

And I think for us the pleasing part of the market has been where we have 20 vessels in the midsection, as we call it, the Suezmaxes, the aframaxes and the Panamaxes really just coming on very strong in the Atlantic basin, crude patterns just really trading very strongly over the last couple of months.

JM: Yeah, it's been a very interesting market, especially in some of those smaller ships. And of course, you're also involved in the lightering space and we've seen some very interesting dynamics in that as well. A little quick segue, nice and early, but do you mind just sharing a few thoughts about the lightering business and some of the stuff you're seeing there?

LZ: No, absolutely. We -- the lightering business has averaged -- the EBITDA around $4.2 million over the last three years. This is a nice niche trade for us. And that's on an annual investment of about $0.5 million. So that group is very asset light and very experienced and intelligence heavy. And they finished up December, they had quite a nice, strong month. So we're happy to see that. And it definitely keeps us very close to our customers.

So not only are they operating out of the US Gulf, bringing in vessels, they are also lightering in lightering out and they're doing LNG, LPG as well as operating in Panama on the west coast. So it's a business that keeps us very close to our customers.

JM: Yeah, it's a very interesting one. And we've seen some temporary spikes in rates in a few of those contracts. So we'll see if that flows through your EBITDA or not in the current quarter and coming quarter. But either way it's been definitely a nice little niche that helps you out that I don't think the market gives you credit for. Shifting to slide -- I got your slides pulled up of course, you just had the investor day and it would be a shame not to have these slides up. So if anyone is besides a computer I definitely recommend it as well.

You run over to slide 32. And you guys disclose, of course, your fourth quarter rates. So thank you for doing that. It's good to see an early indication in the market and you also disclosed your Q1 fixtures, Q1 2020 to-date. And I mean we're looking at some phenomenal rates in there. I mean, we got the VLCCs at $94,000. We got suezmaxes at $64,000. Of course it's just the start of the quarter, but still very high numbers.

One of the numbers that popped out and I think popped out, we will see one positive and one negative. I think the positive thing that popped out is the VLCC 15 pluses right? I was very shocked to see that $90,000. I was not expecting. This is very positive.

I think the negative was sort of the aframax rates were a lot lower than a lot of benchmark headlines we had expected. So let's talk about each one of those. So first of all, positively, why are the older vessels performing good? I mean, it's a good thing. But why is that happening? And then secondly, what's going on in the aframax trade? Is it just -- are the benchmark rates just faulty or is it just vessel positioning or what's going on there?

LZ: So absolutely on the 15 plus VLCCs, so of course, we have three, right. So it's a small amount. And naturally, what you notice when the market rallies is the discount those vessels receive eliminates or certainly narrows greatly. So to that extent, that's a matter of positioning and timing and the charterers being more open to taking vessels that are 15 years old, once the market rallies.

On the aframaxes what I would say is a couple of things. We do have a couple of our older aframaxes that we have been marketing and positioning for sale. And those results are in there. But also I would say on the aframaxes a lot of the strength that you're seeing on them, they really were very strong like maybe the last two weeks where you saw the Caribbean was at $100,000 a day. And the aframax market is a very interesting market to me in that you can have pockets, right? The Med is a pocket, cross Med, cross Baltic is a pocket, Gulf, U.S. Gulf can be a pocket. And so you have to sort of take your samples of each of those markets and blend it in.

And I actually thought you were going to say that you were impressed with the Panamax rate at $38,000 per day, considering we have such a preponderance of those ships. Now the reason when you look at the spot and the TC rate, it gets blended down is because we have some of those vessels that are enrolled in six month charters. So when they come up, then they are able to take advantage of that higher rate. But I think you really see so much strength in that Panamax market, down coming back and forth through the Panama Canal. And one of the things we disclosed at our Investor Day is that we actually have an LL1 under MOA to buy.

JM: Nice, yeah, the Panamax rates are certainly very good on the spot side of things. I apologize for not hitting all the highlights. It's been such a good market, there's a lot. There's a lot of highlights there. So just to clarify, because that did actually come up in some kind of private investor chats the last day or two, looking at that spot percent fixed, right, you see $38,000 fixed at 18%. And of course, that's phenomenal if it will continue, right. But when you look at the spot and time charter, all of a sudden it plummets down to $19,000 and 47%. Now is that because you're taking 100 -- basically a 100% fixture at these really weak time charters like $14,000, $15,000. And then you're just -- it's just so early in the quarter that the spot hasn't overtaken that. Is that why we're seeing that?

LZ: You are absolutely correct J. You know every fixed day that you have for the quarter you are blending in with 20% spot?

JM: Yeah, definitely makes sense. So of course, you have, you know, 18% on the spot versus 100% on the time charter. So the average is actually pretty skewed, right so, hopefully, we'll see that come up significantly. One question, as far as looking at the markets, whenever we see these reports, we always see sequential quarter-to-quarter, that's what we did in fourth quarter, that's what we're doing in the first quarter. And that's great for disclosures, right. It's good for investors to understand what the current rates are. But I think when newer folks come to the space, right, and people who haven't been in here as long, they see the quarter-over-quarter, and they lose sight of where we are annually. So let's just talk about that now. What's the difference in the market you're seeing today versus a year ago?

Jeffrey Pribor: So the $90,000 booked but combined with, as Lois mentioned, it's come off a little bit in the last week. So the $70,000 to $90,000 range compares to $30,000 a year ago. So it's quite a pickup year-on-year.

JM: Yeah, I think that's very relevant for when you look at a market where there's a lot of new money, there's a lot of momentum going on. And you see stuff like you saw this week, where, you saw a few fixtures come out. And they were great fixtures, I mean most of them, the majority were the average, I think was $70,000 on Wednesday, but you had a couple of fixtures that were very weak, right? There was a couple old ships, they got fixed for like $40,000. And all of a sudden you see this like panic in the market, and people say, well, why are rates going down?

Well, hey, first of all, welcome to seasonality, right. And then second of all, look at year-over-year rates, and as you mentioned, they're up 200%. So is there anything else you think that's impacting the market? I mean the stocks have been kind of volatile, the VLCC rates came down pretty rapidly on Wednesday. Is there anything -- is this just normal seasonality or is there anything else going on?

LZ: I mean, it's definitely normal seasonality. And in today's world where information is so quick, I think that sometimes the stock market can react to information that perhaps it's too granular. But what I would say is we're heading into the Chinese New Year. And as strange as it is, these things, you know, the human beings are fixing vessels. Human beings are the ones trying to secure the fixtures ahead of those holidays, and you have a rush, and then you have an abatement. And all of that is just the market breeding, lot of this is quite normal. And I'm talking to the desk out here this morning. It looks like we're coming back or not maybe coming back yet but certainly at a pause point. And the market is not going lower than where we are right now which is somewhere around low maybe 60, low 60s for a non-scrubber modern VLCC.

JP: Yeah, just to add to that you mentioned it and Lois added on seasonality. If your listeners or readers of Seeking Alpha would take a look at a graph where you look at the rates every year from January to December, you have different -- you have good years and bad years, but you usually look at a drop off from the beginning of the year into the second half of January. It can be from a low rate to a lower rate or in this case a very high rate to less high rate but it is normal seasonality particularly this year, when Chinese New Year is early, it means a lot, a big portion of the consumer -- customer base for tankers, you know is spot for a little while, and that's kind of normal.

JM: Yeah, well, we'll definitely see how it continues over the next few days and few weeks, and so on. We actually did a private note a couple days ago, just looking at the seasonality and looking at -- the seasonality in strong markets is actually even more pronounced. Right, so it's even more of a drop off and we saw that from, I think it was 2002 through 2008, right the last super cycle it actually had seven or eight of these collapses, if you will. Right, the rates were maybe $100,000 for VLs and then all of a sudden, you know, the next week they were at $30,000. And but it was in the middle of this unprecedented super cycle and you had seven or eight of these collapses, so they're definitely not unprecedented.

And in fact today, we saw two or three new fixtures come online and they're all in the 70s or 80s. So the market still looks to be very strong. What are you seeing in the other segments, so that was VLCCs, what are you seeing in suezmaxes and aframaxes, anything interesting there?

LZ: The stock market yesterday on the suezmaxes was softening a bit but it had not crept into the midsize really on the afras and panamax. So on the MR front, you're seeing a little bit of resilience on the MR at this point.

JM: Okay, so we see a little bit of softness in the suezmaxes of course coming off very strong rates and then aframaxes still look very strong, so interesting to see that. Congratulations, first of all on the on the refinancing deal. I know it's still a letter of intent yet you haven't closed it yet, but it's coming up and we've talked about this, what for a year now, you know about the next step and the next refinancing. So first of all congrats on getting that done. I guess that -- that gives you a question though, right. Like, what's next in terms of capital allocation? Where do your priorities lie in terms of what you're going to do with the cash flow that's starting to surge in?

JP: Sure, Jay, if I take that, we have been talking about it for a while and have kind of laid out the plan and are executing the plan. Once we knew that we had a good opportunity to sell our non-core LNG joint venture interests last summer, we could see the path from there to de-leveraging to the level we are today, which is below 40%. We are actually 36% net loan to value, which we think is probably the low of -- that probably is low of the tanker peers. And importantly, that opened the pathway to gain the refinancing done in a really efficient low cost way. And so thanks for saying that we're really close to close and we expect to close before the end of the month.

And besides saving interest costs by financing now at a lower rate of LIBOR plus 260 basis points, but probably declined by -- on a scheduled basis to LIBOR plus 240 basis points, it's going to save us $15 million a year of interest expense. But to your point, equally important, this is a more flexible instrument that allows the company to have the optionality to allocate capital as appropriate as we've been talking about for a while and you're alluded to, having done the big $600 million fleet renewal plus $15 million investment in scrubbers, we've allocated a lot of capital to assets in the last couple years, in the down part of the cycle.

Now that we're having this cash flow that we've been talking about the last few minutes from these high rates, you know, it's time to turn to allocating capital to -- along with de-leveraging, returning cash to shareholders. So this refinancing should pave the way for that.

JM: Yes, certainly looks that way. Of course, when you look at your -- and for folks who might have had the slides pulled up, of course, there will be a recording posted later. And we'll try to put the slides into that article. We're looking at slide 28, right, and it shows the new kind of refinancing there. And what you also see right is you see that the total nominal level of debt also comes down a little bit, right.

So there's a little bit -- not a significant amount, but there's -- it looks like there's going to be about what about $40 million of debt that's pre-paid down there as well. So you're seeing the savings right from the way lower margins right, you're going from LIBOR plus 600 down to LIBOR plus 260. But you're also paying back a little bit of debt. And that's incremental, right to the $100 million you already paid earlier.

JP: That's right. So overall our cost of debt, part of our balance sheet goes from about 6.8%, weighted close to 4.8%. So that's a big savings. We're really excited about that.

JM: Yeah, so as we look at, you know, slide 28, now that I've kind of warmed it up a little bit, there is an outlier on that slide 28 on the right side, there is these $25 million in senior notes at 8.5%. And to our understanding, there's a call option that comes up on those, believe as soon as later this year. Is that correct on the call option? And then secondly, do you have any thoughts on that instrument?

JP: Yeah, well as we discussed, in our investor day, we view a lot of what you see on the left hand side of the pages as acquisition financing, you know, the financing put in place to get the fleet renewal done without issuing equity. That was really important to Lois and me to not be issuing dilutive equity to grow, when the share price was where we thought it should be. It was well below NAV. And the last, and all that's being taken out by this refinancing except, as you noticed the 8.5% senior notes. Those are unsecured notes, they are retail bond. So they are often referred to the baby bond sold at $25 par just like preferred stock.

So really, it's actually pretty attractive price for unsecured but to your point, they were non call for two years. And they are callable on two year anniversary, which will be middle of June of this year. So that's certainly an option at that point to leave it out as relatively inexpensive unsecured debt, or to take it out at that time.

LZ: And we'll take -- we're actively managing everything we're looking forward to this year and deciding out what through that lens of capital allocation exactly what we're going to be doing J. So that's always a possibility, as Jeff notes.

JM: Yeah, of course, you're not going to say exactly what you plan on doing. And I respect that. It is just interesting to see those notes. They traded a premium, right to the par value. And it's like, well, there's a call option out there. So just an interesting market dynamic, you see coming out there. And one of the things is you bring up a great point right, they're unsecured bonds, right? There is nice flexibility to the balance sheet. But with interest rates declining across the board with tanker earnings improving across the board, with your credit profile drastically improved, I would think I mean, I don't know I'm not a banker right now.

But I would think the actual market rate for something like an unsecured bond from International Seaways would maybe be closer to 7, 7.5, somewhere in there. So if it was possible, right to do it, maybe even upsize it, maybe even do 50 million, you know, at 7.5 and get rid of those 8.5. That would be interesting.

So we'll see what happens. It's definitely something we're looking at. But overall, very happy to see you take those out. Let's pivot a little bit. You mentioned dividends and capital returns as a potential. How do you think about share repurchases in this current environment? And also how do you think about dividends? Like what's kind of the pivot between the two?

JP: Well, you correctly identified that there's two sort of two sides of the same capital allocation coin. So you know, there only a few things that a company can do with the excess cash it generates and happy to be in a market where we're generating cash, you know it's a good feeling. You can buy assets, but as we've said, you know, we think the right time to buy assets at the bottom and we did that and assets are up. So we will buy assets here and there tactically, and we just closed one of those the other day, a big acquisition for cash is not nearly as likely for us right now.

And so the next thing that makes a lot of sense is deleveraging. And we've done a bunch of that, as you noted even a little more with this refinancing. So then if you sort of -- if buying a lot of assets isn't the right thing to do from a return basis and you delevered, do we need to build up cash. No, we have a good level of cash as we've disclosed, so we're very comfortable with the cash cushion on the balance sheet. So then returning cash to shareholders is what makes sense. And whether it's a share buyback, which is good if your shares are trading low, because then it's on a corporate finance basis, it's accretive and increases your EPS per share and your NAV per share, that's nice, but it obviously only benefits that particular shareholder who chose to sell into the share repurchase.

The dividend benefits every shareholder because generally it goes to everybody. So those are -- which one you pick really is going to depend on how the shares are trading. So if you're well below NAV, you look at share repurchase. But if you're -- as we are today kind of near to NAV or if we could be above NAV, then I think you would shy away a little bit from the share repurchase and lead more on dividend. But Lois and I feel it's important to have both tools in the toolkit so they can respond to where the market is.

LZ: Absolutely.

JM: Yes and so nice answer with lots of details but not a lot of clarity yet. So we'll see. We'll have to circle back to it and see where we're at. I mean, it's just.

LZ: Well, don't circle back we'll let you know.

JP: Yeah. Jay, I and -- for you and everyone listening I mean, I thought you were mostly asking about our theory, how we look at share repurchase versus dividend and so talking about that. But you know, as people listen to our transcript of our investor day or read the transcript or listen to it, we said clearly, that the term loan B in particular and that the other senior note that we're taking out as refinancing have significant restrictions on dividends. That was the way they work.

One of the great things about taking them out is they don't but until they're out, we really can't make an announcement about dividends. But you see where -- if I can put this way, you can see where our heads at, we're thinking, once we have the path paved, and we close the deal, we are pivoting towards returning cash to shareholders, which will either be share repurchase or dividends. And as always said stay tuned more to come.

JM: All right, excellent. Yeah, I think that additional clarity after the circling back, I think that's very good, right to see that you're taking out that facility in mid-February, right, and that old facility was very restrictive. And so not only are you saving significant amounts of money and the interest, you're also saving a lot of money, right? Excuse me, you're also freeing up your options, right to pay up dividends or whatnot. I think also those things stack and I think you've done a great job of disclosing each time you do a transaction, how much savings you have to earnings, but they're not really stacked up, you know, in one slide.

So there's like three different impacts, right. There's the $100 million that came down, which just saves you a lot of money on future interest payments. Then of course, there's about $30 million or $40 million of pre payments included in the Street financing, which of course, obviously saves interest costs. And then thirdly, the most important is that the margin on the debt came down. So the stack is pretty big there in terms of earnings per share.

So pivoting now, I think we talked about capital allocation in a good way, and we're looking forward to hearing some of that. I know a lot of times you don't have an exact number on NAV or want to disclose that but in terms of a range, how do you feel about the company right now in that sort of high 20s? Are we are we well underneath the NAV or little bit below, in the right zone, above? What do you see in terms of current price to NAV, just in a broad range not doesn't need to be like to the dollar to the center?

LZ: I mean, I guess what I would say is that, when you look at the range of analysts that are covering us, you know, you're looking in, you know, it has a three in front of it, you know so the low side would be the low 30s or 30. And then the upper side would be approaching, you know, 34, something like that. So that's really kind of where the analysts are at. So we were very close there's been a little bit of, I would say, risk off in the market at the moment, but I'm assuming that now that the China, the stage one China deal is signed, and you see that $50 billion are supposed to be bought by China. I don't know how they're going to achieve that between natural gas and crude. We'd love that.

India came out yesterday and said that they're going to attempt to double their purchases from the United States, that's from about 250,000 barrels a day. So that's a 40 day trip. So ballast from China to the Gulf and load to India. We love that. So, you know, we're thinking that this is probably a buying opportunity for people.

JP: Yeah, I mean, I certainly think so myself. And in fact, the pullback, the funny thing was the pullback after you put out the earnings, not their earnings, but I think the earnings might change some things, but you put out the rates, right. And the rates -- and I think there's just unrealistic like two things. First of all, it's kind of like bad luck, because your investor day was literally on that like, the weird like Twitter apocalypse of tankers or whatever it was, where, there was like two fixtures that came out, everyone's heads fell off or something.

So that was kind of just bad timing on that. I think a lot of momentum names kind of hit the exit. And then secondly, I think there were some maybe false expectations for certain routes. I think the aframax routes were just the benchmark rate that was getting quoted on like Bloomberg and stuff was just not representative of the overall market, right. So you had folks' expectations way too high. And then at the same time you had that VLCC dropped which of course when you look at all 13 fixtures that happened on Wednesday, right, it wasn’t much of a drop and then you look at today's fixtures and Thursdays fixtures or Friday's fixtures, they're pretty good. But I think that's -- that wasn't what the market looked at initially.

So since you mentioned analyst have NAV and just because I know folks on the call today Value Investor's Edge have this data. But just in case, you know, we post this later, it's a podcast or anything like that. I currently have your NAV trailing. So this is like as of October, right? I have it at $30.50. And that just depends on how you value the FSO joint venture. I use a $100 million for that. I think that's actually pretty conservative. But I know a lot of analysts don't give a lot of credit for that joint venture. And then if you include, of course, subscriber premiums, you include the cash flows that you've generated in October, November, December and half of January. We're in a 33, 34 type range eventually.

So very interesting stuff and I think a very good dynamic for folks to buy maybe yesterday, of course, I'm heavily talking my book. I'm long Seaways. So just so we're being -- just so we get on our disclosures there. Going forward into 2020, I think it's important to look at the risk factors, right because we get very optimistic, we get very euphoric. I blabber on for three minutes about how I love tankers. Help us out Lois and Jeff, what are some of the risk factors do you see in the market going forward, which we were looking out for?

LZ: Well, Oh, go ahead, Jeff.

JP: You know what one thing that came up in a number of venture meetings this week that maybe would be good for the listeners to hear, so the inside what the institution's thinking. There is a little concern about what if the Costco ships that were added to the sanction list or sanction as part of the broader Iranian sanctions come back in the market. And I think basically the prospect that they're going to come back in the market is in the prices. I think that's part of what was going on this week was not just about rates and things like that, but part of it was a trade deal, and maybe if China, I'm going to really want to get those Costco ships be able to move again.

Well, two things. One is that could happen, but it's going to take a while because it was a treasury department sanction, you know, and based on technical matters, it wasn't just a high level Twitter sanction, right. So there's a process.

The second thing is, I think; as well, as well as -- and I was talking about with a couple of investors this week, let's take that trade. Let those ships come back in and because what we're getting is this export to China, they've always just mentioned, you know, China was in the market, taking a lot of imports to them as exports from the US, and then they stopped, obviously, because there's a trade war going on. And now that's cooling off and in particular, there's a requirement or there agreement to take energy from the US.

So we're going to see VLCCs going from the US and China. I think that is a stronger positive than the negative of Costco ships may be coming back at some point this year.

LZ: Not a worry because I like to think that the stock market is looking at a lot of factors and I'm quite sure they are. And I think one of the things that didn't happen that people thought would happen is that refinery margins on particularly diesel, gas oil would have run up and that didn't really happen. And we were getting some good intelligence yesterday afternoon. And I think it makes a lot of sense to me that a lot of that will happen, but it hasn't happened yet, because the whole market, all the traders, the refiners, everybody had a lot of time to prepare for January 1. And so you have a lot of VLSFOs that is in kind of in storage or you know, being handled on these VLCCs off of Singapore.

And as we start to draw from there, we will see the logistical chain have to respond more in the moment. And when that happens, there's a belief that refinery margins will pop here in maybe late first quarter. And I think that we should look for that because the danger is you get pessimistic and miss that next upturn that's coming.

JM: Yeah, it's good to focus on the risk and not to overdo it, of course, but also to have an open mind to things. And of course, you mentioned the Costco sanctions, but of course, offsetting those by the hope, right that any sort of phase one and maybe even a phase two U.S. China trade deal would involve a lot of trade, right, a lot of U.S. exports to China, which we know is double the demand right from the Middle East Gulf over to China.

But let's -- and I don't know if you have the granular analytics in front of you. I know this is more kind of a maybe a chartering focused question. But what do you think is going on right now with Chinese imports, right because it's not like China's going to consume a lot more oil. I mean, it's growing but it's not going to grow drastically, right? It's a sourcing problem. So maybe they're going to source a little bit less from the Middle East.

But how do you view, like as U.S. already exports right to South Korea and some of those regions, right. So is that going to be, you think incremental, completely new flows, or do you think most of that's maybe going to get diverted?

LZ: So looking exactly at the numbers, where did we end up with, out of the US Gulf or crude exports at the end of the year. We probably didn't touch 3 million barrels a day for the whole average for the year maybe like 2.8 million, something like that, very end of the year, you have seen one week had had 4.4 million barrels a day, which I loved but you know, but sustainably, you're probably expecting somewhere around 3.3 million here in the beginning of the year. So what am I getting at?

You have incrementally more crude coming out of the U.S. Gulf, everybody trying to leave shale for dead. EAI came out yesterday said a 1.1 million barrels a day in production this year, and you can expect for the U.S. Gulf to keep increasing our exports.

So when you're talking U.S, very light crude, as we know, under high demand. So you're looking incrementally for more barrels going long. You're certainly seeing those Brazilian barrels going long and when you talk, Jay about China increasing in between China and India, they equal half of the of the 1.1 million oil demand increase expected, 1.1 million, 1.2 million for 2020. So that to me is all long haul, west to east and constructive for ton miles.

JP: I guess, and Lois, something I've heard you say before with China having withdrawn from the market, the U.S. market and important for U.S., where some of that went on long haul to Korea and other Asian destinations. There's been a lot of U.S. export that's gone to other ships, suezmax, aframax, et cetera to non-Asian destinations, which is actually fine with us because we don't ship in all those categories. But at the expectation Jay, is that with the trade pact coming together, you're going to see some of those middle sized ships get displaced by -- we're just going to need more VLCCs to go east. That's the likely thing that's going to happen is a ton mile impact.

LZ: You know what, Jeff and you know, one thing that we are really looking at, as we looked at the market dynamics, the very low sulfur fuel oil that's off the Singapore a lot of it's a straight run or even a super light crude or different types of blends. And where is that coming from? That's coming from Africa, that's coming from the Mediterranean. So as we draw that down, some of that has to be replenished. And that's going to be another trade flow. That's a direct add on to the IMO 2020.

JM: Yeah, there is definitely, definitely something to look at. And I know there's been a lot of debate about what exactly is going to happen with those trade flows. But as you mentioned, and we've been covering this for the past year, of course, it's pretty much all of the demand growth, not all of it, but the majority. It's like 80% of the demand growth is, of course, east of the Suez, right in Asia, and almost all of the supply growth. In fact, in certain periods of the market, depending on what OPEC does, sometimes it's more than 100% of the supply growth, right, because OPEC might go down. All this demand growth is west of the Suez. So we can look into the nuances sometimes and bend ourselves around the axle. But I mean it's got -- the oil's got to go somewhere, right.

So it's almost, interesting that the OPEC dynamic has just completely flipped on its head, right? Because in the 90s, and 2000s, we could judge the strength of a tanker market by the stems in the meg [ph], right by how many ships were going to load in the Middle East to go to basically United States and some points in Asia. Now it's flipped on its head. It's like the less that OPEC exports over the next three, four or five, six years, is bullish for tankers, right? I mean, it's just a weird dynamic. Am I summarizing that correctly, or… ?

LZ: Yes, I agree. Of course for us, the more oil on the water the better but if you're going to have production increase over 2 million barrels a day and demand increase 1.2 million okay, I think the good thing out of there is to have it come from as long as distance as possible. And the second thing there is, you're looking at now everyone's putting out their forecasts for 2020 on oil prices, of course, the forward curves and backwardation flights, right. And having a $64 brand is I think, an okay spot because we certainly don't want -- you know, it would have been, I think, very bad for the world's economy.

You know, I hate to overstate, but if all of a sudden, IMO 2020 catapulted us into a very high oil cost environment because that would have repercussions in emerging markets and then all the sudden you see demand go down. So it seems to me we're in a little bit of the Goldilocks spot there and I think everything looks kind of balanced.

JM: Yeah, absolutely. We didn't want to see like this oil armageddon, and I don't think anybody -- I don't want say anybody credible wasn't saying, that's maybe a little overstatement, but I don't think it was seriously -- I don't think people actually believe that that IMO 2020 would cause like an oil apocalypse, right? And but there's also some folks saying we wouldn't see -- the spreads would be tiny, and they were looking at the futures curve. And then of course, we came into December, January, and the spreads were pretty significant, right? It was very profitable to have a scrubber installed.

So with that, let's just clarify for everyone what's your current status of your scrubber program? I know you deferred a few of them last quarter. Are those back in the shipyards? Are you still waiting on those and so I guess what's the total number of servers installed and yet to be installed?

LZ: Right, so we have the -- SEAWAYS MCKINLEY has -- is on route to AG [ph] with her working scrubber installed, and then we have an additional four VLCCs that will be completed with their scrubbers ready to go before sub-20. So two of them at the end of the month here and the other two in early Feb, and then the next batch of five will be in March and April.

JP: And that's how we schedule it, as you said, it was clearly seemed to us the right thing to postpone some of them, that would otherwise have gone into November with that really robust market, we pushed to Q2. So the revised plan became a wave of five in Q1, which as Lois said would be done by mid-February, and five in Q2, and so far, the execution on the installation and testing of those has been great.

JM: Good, good. Good to hear that those have been great. And I know you deferred those and it seems like you're back in the yards now, as you mentioned, scheduled for that. Slightly a bit of a drag, not a drag, I guess but slightly less earnings of course for Q1 because of those scrubber off hires, but it was better of course than doing it in Q4. So have you looked into the potential for doing any additional scrubbers later on in the year? Or are you just sticking with your current program? First of all, just for International Seaways. And then secondly, have you heard anything in the markets in the industry about a potential second wave of scrubbers.

LZ: You know, putting on these scrubbers is a big effort. It is a lot of engineering, a lot of planning, a lot of delivery of systems all coming together. We want to execute this program smoothly and effectively. And we have not signed up for any additional. So that's kind of where we're at. I think a lot of the people who are doing even bigger programs than us are in that similar digestion type place. So --

JP: Yeah, I think we will look for a little more data too. Right now it's going as we hoped, right, the spread is there, the pay back looks like it's there. But if you say, okay, good for first wave of investment. We're going to get a nice payback has to be good for our share price et cetera. Should we take on a second wave that's going to really be heavily weighted towards 2021 and beyond?

I think we will wait for a little data to shape up but everything from the regulatory environment, will they be encouraging us, owners to put more scrubbers on or discouraging us, the fuel spreads in the marketplace are all factors that will need to say, play out? It's only mid January Jay. Okay, so we just got into this.

JM: Yeah, it's still early in the season, of course, right. As you mentioned, it's two weeks into 2020. And then it's about maybe two months or so into the actual dynamics of the spreads. On slide 26 you mentioned some of your CapEx needs for 2020, your $30 million in dry docks, regular dry docks, of course. $15 million in ballast water treatment systems to comply with that regulation and then $25 million scrubber costs, which are the vessels we just talked about.

Do you plan on financing all of that CapEx, I think $70 million in total, is that all just from cash on hand and cash from operations? Or is there going to be any sort of financing related to the scrubbers?

LZ: No, that's cash on hand and cash from operations.

JM: It certainly makes sense as we were expecting just cleaning up that item there. And it looks like you're definitely going to have a significant surplus in cash, if, right it's always if those rates stay strong. So definitely looking positive at this point. Is there, we talked about risk in the market, right. And we mentioned the Costco sanctions being one of them. In terms of anything else out there that investors should look at, I know I'm really trying hard on this one. We're just trying to get a little bit of alternate takes.

LZ: Well, definitely I feel more robust now than I felt six months ago. Why, economically it was looking a little bit -- a lot of shakiness in maybe the middle of last year before the Fed lowered the interest rates and of course, when we look back at 2019 oil demand did not increase as much as we anticipated. And I feel like I said more positive about the fact that kind of early intervention was taken there, and you see a little bit more of a rosy economic outlook.

We are going into an election year, that is definitely more rare to see a weak growth or a recession in an election year. So I would say, you know, obviously, we're a derivative of economic growth, but we feel a lot more robust about that than what we did six months ago.

JM: It'll be interesting to see how the U.S. Presidential election transpires of course. I don't know if it's going to impact shipping as much but it's definitely impacting energy stocks in a significant way in our stock markets here domestically, just because of one platform is of course, very anti-energy in many ways. So when you look at any energy stocks you see a significant valuation applied to all of them just because I think a lot of political uncertainty, global warming, uncertainty and so on. It'll be interesting to see you know how that translates to shipping.

It seems to me that shipping definitely has a cloud hanging over it. Right, there's a very negative sentiment folks. Don't believe the strong rates. I think they're only here for a few weeks. And we're hoping we can break through that and keep going.

Question again on your kind of market positioning, you know, if you look at slide 32 for folks, you can see your Q1 fixtures of course and you see the spot and you see the fixed. And of course when you go down that line and you see the same percent, fixed is the same for time charters, obviously that means you don't have any time charters right. So there's no time charters in VLs, there's no time charters in suezmaxes, there's very few time charters in aframaxes, there's zero time charters in MR. You get the point there's not a lot of time charters. So how do you think about that time charter market, like at what point do you say okay, rates are really good. I want to take a little bit of cover here and what sort of stuff are you looking for?

LZ: Well, definitely I think the work that Jeff and his team have done to establish lower leverage gives you more confidence to have higher operating leverage. And we say [ph] $5,000 a day equals -- annualized equal $72 million in EBITDA rolling to the bottom line. So because we have the lower leverage and we've been maintaining that liquidity throughout the downturn, we were able to stay spot. While you want to stay spot, the worst thing you want to do is take a time charter before the market moves.

So as the market strengthens, moves into itself, and if you can do a little bit longer time charter that will have more appeal to us then fixing a one year time charter on a VLLC at 60 a day when the market, spot market, you put four trips together you did a year and you did it at 70. So that's kind of our view. Once as the market moves into itself, we will look to take some cover but we don't want to do that prematurely.

JM: Yeah, definitely, if you look at two different volumes and of course, the bid ask spread in time charters. I mean, we talked to multiple companies just the last two weeks, we had DHT on, we had Euronav on, Frontline, right, and the spreads between, what the owners expect, based on the strength of the market, and what charterers are willing to lock up for one or two years, they are massive spreads, right?

So what sort of levels would make sense to you in terms of I know, one year, right, you're looking for a very strong number, but in terms of three years or five years, what sort of number is a point where, okay, that makes sense. So are we talking 40,000, 50,000 what sort of range on those?

JP: WhenI say fairly low, it's really, I know, it's your area but I've been in it for a long time Jay, and as the financial guide say, I really would hate for my commercial people to say on a publicly disclosed line where they want to hit the bid, right? So that's…

LZ: You can't [indiscernible], yeah.

JP: That's where we create a lot of alpha here, is the lowest that our team are going to negotiate with the other side, and strike a good deal if the deals to be had at the right point in time, but I don’t guess, we could tell them ahead of time, so they could read your transcripts and know how -- where we will transact you know.

LZ: So I think Jeff took care of that question but the other part of that is that all of a sudden we're starting to see there's a second vessel that we understand to be under potentially under contract for MLA, not at 106 but 106.5 you're starting to move it up. And all of a sudden you're seeing a coming together of the minds between the owners and even other owner buyers right.

So that momentum is something that we're looking closely, not from a sales perspective but just what does that reflect all through the chain and mean in time charter values in the sentiment in the marketplace in net and NAV as it cascades through your whole fleet?

JM: Yeah, you caught me. They're asking for too much information we had some sneaking charters on the line, my buddy from Trafficker [ph] I got on the line here and wanted to know ask that one.

JP: We don’t mind you trying, okay.

LZ: Yeah, he's calling Derek now. And Derek my Commercial Officer on the other line.

JM: You got to watch out for that. But no, I mean, it's -- it is you have a point in the terms that you don't want to say exactly what you're willing to accept. And that's understandable. But at the other hand, I think investors look to those time charters as being an actual right sustainable rate. Right and until we see those fixtures start moving upward, you know, the market's going to be -- remain skeptical, right. And we just have not seen a lot of -- we see a few one year fixtures, but we haven't seen really any two year or three year fixtures in the last months, right.

So I think that's kind of where that questions coming from in terms of, you know, investors have a little bit of angst of like, well, are we going to start seeing this stuff for the long term. So what I guess I should ask you maybe a better question would be what is sort of the bid? Right, like, what are the charterers currently offering? It's clearly not good enough, because you haven't accepted it. But what are they offering for say, a two year three year charter?

LZ: Well, what I would say actually, Jay as you know, there hasn't been a tremendous amount done over the last 60 days, but go back in and realize that everybody was having heart palpitations. And I know at the end of the year when the market went 250 a day and I think people were pretty busy scrambling around. But if you really look at the charterers and the position that they have taken over the last say six to nine months, there has been actually a healthy amount of three to five year time charters taken often with duffels with scrubbers for pretty healthy rates, right. So my understanding is that there may be some deals being done in the mid-40s at this juncture for a multi-year period.

JP: And Jay, just to give it another context on, when you're getting there now you're getting to what is kind of -- there being those rates as Lois just said those are around the multiyear you know mid-cycle averages, right and so as you get there and above, then it gets a little interesting, right? So doing three long term time charters at rates that are below the mean when you have a low leverage balance sheet like we are, as below that circle mean you're at a low level doesn't kind of seem like a winning strategy. But you start to take a closer look when you get above the long term historical averages.

JM: Yeah, well, we'll have to see how those transpire. And I think we will see a lot more investor enthusiasm when there are a lot of -- a raft of fixtures, right? If we see, you know, there's a couple weeks where, maybe there's 10 or 20 time charters, right, that are fixed at two or three year levels, even if they're lower, like you mentioned, 40s and 50s, and stuff like that, you know, that might seem lower to spot, but it's just amazing to have 100% utilization for three years at something like $45,000 or $50,000 a day, right? The economics on that are significant.

So hopefully we'll see some of that in the market. Obviously, you'll continue to have a balanced approach and that's, as investors, we would expect nothing less than that.

Well let's pivot to end our call here. I think one thing we can discuss is something I think analysts just do not. And I guess I consider myself an analyst and researcher as well. But I don't think the market gives you proper credit for your FSO joint venture. So we talked with Euronav above that a few days ago. So we already got some basic color on it right. Euronav is hoping that those charters will be redone in 2022. And those will extend up to 2032. So 2032, so we got 12 more years of life on it, right, potentially. But the street doesn't seem to place any value on it.

So how do you personally look at it? Do you use book value? Or do you use some sort of discounted cash flow model, when thinking about valuations internally?

LZ: We internally have been using a book value. I think we're around $135 million right now that that we have disclosed in some of our investor materials. And so that's one perspective on it. Obviously, you got some good insight from Euronav. But one thing I would just say is that the buses are fully contracted through 2022. So if we extend that would be for 10 additional years. And remember that in 2019, we took $18 million in cash out of the FSO, in addition to in 2019. We took 18 million in cash out of it. And then in 2018, after we executed the contract that we were on, we took $110 million of cash out of that FSO. So, I think that is something with a little bit of patience from investors. I think that it's similar to the way that the LNG was undervalued, watch the space.

JM: Yeah, certainly. And of course, that book value, you know, might make sense for the current contract until 2022, but if you get a 10 year extension at that point, significant cash flow generation potential on the tail end, so it's almost like a sort of optionality. And of course, if you know, I use 100 million in my personal numbers, and I'm I think I'm probably the highest out there in terms of what I put into that. But if I even just raise you up to book value that adds an entire dollar right to your NAV. And if we get a contract extension, you could get up to the $200 million or $300 million valuation, which of course adds $5, $6, $7 per share. So this is significant upside leverage that I don't think the markets appreciating.

Do you have any sort of views on that joint venture long term? I mean, because I know that LNG joint venture was not core, right and you sold it off for a very good price. Is this FSO joint venture completely core? Or are you open to some sort of value maximizing transactions, say selling it to your partner or finding someone else with a lower cost capital to take that spot.

LZ: So everything is step by step so that we can actually execute it and not stumble over ourselves? And but what I would say is that we do not consider it to be the core in the sense that we are not expecting ourselves to take on more conversion projects. And that is very important project. And it's critical for that to be run safely, properly. We've had zero off hires since 2010. And, so it is something that we value on our balance sheet, and then we will look to maximize it as we go forward.

JM: Keeping all the options open, you're not going to expand, right, that joint venture. But for now that 50% ownership of those two FSOs is of course, very important to the core business and core cash flows at this point. We definitely hope to see some sort of value maximize your transaction in the future, whether or not that might just be a new contract, right? That could be a new contract, and then a new refinancing at the joint venture and you just pull a lot of cash out. Right, that would be valuable [indiscernible] as well?

LZ: Absolutely. Right, so the first step is clearly to work in tandem with our partner towards an extension.

JM: So we're reaching the end of our time. I do have one final question that was submitted to us asking a little bit about the product markets. You have a decent handle on that with your MR ships in the market. Can you talk a little bit to kind of the resilience? I suppose we've seen the MRs versus say the LR2s and LR1s.

LZ: Yes, absolutely the MR market, it's interesting. The U.S. Gulf is the largest export loading area in the world for MRs and now what you're seeing the growth is actually coming from the east. And as China has brought on all of these refineries, and they're running them full out, they're exporting a lot of barrels and a lot of that is going on MRs. So you're actually seeing healthy growth coming from the east and that's giving opportunity, fresh opportunity for those of us here in the Atlantic Basin. You're seeing a lot of MRs having to go to dry dock and normally you're doing that in China. So that's leading the Western Hemisphere in a quite constructive place.

JM: Yeah, it certainly seems to be that the strength there has been a little a bit longer standing. It wasn't an extreme, you know, spike or anything in rates, but the rates have been very, very good right in the mid-20s at points. And of course, they've been more steady than the other classes. Thanks for the color on that. All right, thank you again, Jeff and Lois, I think we had a great call today. I appreciate your time and that flexibility on the schedule today.

LZ: Thank you very much and for all the listeners, we really appreciate it.

JP: Yeah. Thanks, J.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long INSW. Lois Zabrocky and Jeff Pribor are employed by International Seaways. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.