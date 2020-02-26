MPLX: The Growth Story Continues On-Track

It has a number of new projects scheduled to come online over the next three quarters, which will continue to stimulate growth over the year.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, natural gas-focused pipeline giant MPLX LP (MPLX) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were not especially impressive as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues but still reported a net loss. It is not exactly uncommon for midstream companies to post net losses due to a high level of depreciation and amortization, which is one reason why we do not usually use this metric to evaluate these companies. A closer look at the actual earnings report though shows that there was a great deal to like here and the company did deliver much improved results on a year-over-year basis, which is exactly what we want to see from a growing midstream company that we are invested in. The market also appeared to appreciate these results as the partnership units reversed their negative trend and went up on the announcement.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from MPLX's fourth quarter 2019 earnings results:

MPLX reported total revenues of $2.316 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 0.92% increase over the $2.295 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $346 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $891 million operating profit that it had in the year-ago quarter.

MPLX transported an average of 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the period, which was roughly in-line with the prior year quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.045 billion in the current quarter. This represents a 9.42% increase over the $955 million that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

MPLX reported a net loss of $575 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $611 million net income that the company reported in the year-ago period.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results would notice is that the company's revenues increased over the year-over-year period. The biggest reason for this came from the company's natural gas gathering & processing operation. We can easily see why when we have a look at the volumes handled by the unit:

Source: MPLX

As we have discussed many times in the past, there is a direct correlation between revenues and volumes with a company like this. Thus, it should be easy to see how the volume increase would drive the unit's revenues higher. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the company's Appalachian pipeline unit saw even greater volume growth than did the company as a whole:

Source: MPLX

The reason why this may come as a bit of a surprise is the extremely low natural gas pricing environment that has persisted throughout the second half of the year. This has had a negative impact on natural gas producers, particularly those operating in the Marcellus shale, because they do not have the benefit of crude oil production to fall back on. An obvious example of this is the troubles that Range Resources (RRC) has been having in recent months. One of the major reasons for the significant improvement here was actually that MPLX completed work on a few of its growth projects in the region. In this case, the Sherwood 12 processing plant came online in early October while the Sherwood 13 processing plant came online late in the quarter. I have discussed both of these expansions to the massive Sherwood Complex in previous articles on the company. Of the two, it was the Sherwood 12 plant that had the most significant impact on the company's fourth quarter 2019 results since it was active for the entire quarter. In contrast, the Sherwood 13 plant only had a very limited opportunity to have any sort of impact. This will not be the case in the first quarter of 2020 as Sherwood 13 will be operating for that entire quarter. This should boost the company's performance still further going forward.

The Appalachian region was not the only one that saw the completion of growth projects during the quarter. On October 1, 2019, the company brought the Torñado natural gas processing plant online. This plant serves the Permian basin, which continues to see strong oil and natural gas production growth even in the current low commodity price environment. This plant is capable of processing approximately 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day so it is a reasonably-sized plant. We also saw the full impact of the plant during the quarter as it was operational for the entire period so it was one of the major things that was responsible for the improvements in the company's performance.

The projects that MPLX brought online during this quarter are far from the only growth projects that the company's gathering & processing segment is working on. In fact, the unit has a project scheduled to come online during each of the next three quarters. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: MPLX

This will have the effect of driving the company's growth further over the course of the year. As is often the case with midstream growth projects, the company has already secured contracts for the use of these facilities. This ensures that the company is not spending a sizable amount of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. It also ensures that the new facilities will begin generating a positive cash flow from the moment they come online. These are very much traits that we can appreciate.

When most people think about midstream companies, it is the pipeline and storage operations that come to mind. As we have discussed before, MPLX does indeed have such an operation and it is quite a large one as it covers most of the country. We can see here here:

Source: MPLX

This unit unfortunately did not see nearly the same degree of growth as the gathering & processing unit. As mentioned in the highlights, the unit saw total pipeline volumes of 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, which was flat compared to what it had in the prior year quarter. This comes in spite of the fact that Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was conducting project work at the Garyville refinery and thus reduced the volumes flowing through the company's pipes. Thus, we can conclude that it would have shown some volume growth had it not been for this event.

As was the case with the gathering & processing unit, the company's pipeline and storage unit is working on a few growth projects but none of them are scheduled to come online until 2021 so we will have to wait a while to see any significant growth here. One of the most significant of these is the Wink-to-Webster pipeline, which I have mentioned in various past articles. This is a 36-inch crude oil pipeline connecting the Permian basin to the Texas Gulf Coast. In this regard, this pipeline will help to support the burgeoning oil export industry. The pipeline has a fairly substantial capacity too at approximately 1.5 million barrels per day, which is enough to handle a fairly significant percentage of the total output of the Permian at today's levels. This pipeline should come online during the first half of next year so we should see it begin to show an impact on the company's results at around that time.

A second major project that this unit is working on is the Whistler pipeline, which is designed to carry natural gas from the Permian basin to the Texas Gulf Coast. Thus, this pipeline is also helping to support the emergence of the United States as an exporter of natural gas. As designed, the pipeline will be able to carry approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, which would make it comparable in size to Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Gulf Coast Express pipeline and easily one of the largest ones serving the region. This pipeline is current scheduled to begin operations in the second half of next year so we should see it begin having an impact on the company's performance at that time.

The company's pipeline division has more projects under construction that should help to drive the division's growth over the next half decade. We can clearly see this here:

Source: MPLX

As was the case with the gathering & processing unit, MPLX has already secured contracts from its customers for the use of these new pipelines. This has the same advantages that it did for the other business unit. In short, the company is not going to be spending a large sum of money to construct pipelines that nobody wants to use and it also ensures that the pipeline will begin generating a positive cash flow from the moment it begins operations.

The most disappointing thing about these results was the shift from a net profit last year to a net loss this year. This was mostly caused by a one-time $1.2 billion charge against the goodwill related to the recent Andeavor Logistics acquisition. This was a non-cash charge so it did not really hurt the company and can be safely ignored. It is much more important to look at the cash flows when it comes to a company like this due to the fact that their earnings are always consistently dragged down by non-cash expenses, most especially depreciation & amortization. In this regard, MPLX performed much better in the current quarter than it did a year ago. As we can see here, the company's adjusted EBITDA was up slightly year-over-year.

Source: MPLX

This is also reflected in the company's distributable cash flow, which may be the most important metric because it reflects the cash that the company can pay out to its investors. As mentioned in the introduction, the partnership reported a distributable cash flow of $1.045 billion in the quarter compared to $955 million a year ago. This distributable cash flow is enough to cover the current distribution 1.42 times over, which is a reasonably safe level. Thus, MPLX should have no trouble covering its distribution even with it being quite a bit higher than last year.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for MPLX despite the headline net loss. We can clearly see the early signs of the company's growth story playing out with much more growth still to come. The market has actually beaten the company's units down a bit too over the past few months so it now boasts a phenomenal 11.83% yield, which it should have absolutely no trouble paying. This may be presenting an opportunity to buy in.

