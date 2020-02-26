Update On CONSOL Energy

Despite some negative aspects of 2020 guidance the company continues to make money in the most depressed coal price environment.

Back in December, with the share price at $12.7, I published an article reviewing CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) situation and a range of possible valuations depending on different coal selling prices.

After a brief run at the end of the year up to $15 per share, the evolution of CONSOL's share price couldn't have been more negative. As of now the company is trading close to $5-6 per share and its market capitalization has shrunk almost by 50%. The announcement from Blackrock that it would reduce its exposure to coal producers in its actively managed funds seems to have been the cause or the excuse for the getaway.

But I don't like to believe by principle that the market is wrong so I took some time to review how CONSOL is positioned against the fundamentals of the sector and also to review its valuation with more detail, and under the light of some new information learned in the 2919-Q4 results presentation made by the management on the 11th of February.

Recap of my Investment thesis in CONSOL

The thesis outlined in the referred article is that given the depressed price of coal, supply will continue to reduce itself for lack of profitability and price of bituminous coal will rise at some point.

The company is one of the lowest cost producers of one of the energy-richest bituminous coal (bit-coal) of the country, so any spike in bit-coal price would substantially increase the value of the company far above the market value, even more after the evolution of the share price YTD.

At the currently depressed coal market, the company still makes money in EBITDA and free cash flow terms and therefore it is able to reduce its debt, keep its covenants compliant and have a proper capex in place. So, as time goes by, there is no destruction of value.

So more than a valuation of the company my thesis was if nothing changes, I don't lose or I gain a little but if things change, and they are very probably changing, the company can rise substantially in value.

Well it does not seem the market it is going along with my views as of now, at least in the most visible aspect of it all which is the share price.

2019 results and 2020 guidance

I honestly thought that with the 2020 guidance of a positive $300-330M in EBITDA, $100M maintenance capex and $20M efficiency and growth capex, which is equivalent to $180-210M of cash flow before debt and taxes would show that the company is far from any bankruptcy scenario. The fact that debt is being bought back at a discount shows a company that is able to improve its capital structure, even in this coal price depressed scenario.

What I did learn in the webcast:

Change in production level in 2020 back to the average of the last four years (25M tons) equivalent to a 8% reduction vs. 2019. The company expects a weaker 1H vs. 2H production curve so the reduction is going to be front loaded. In my opinion there is nothing here that changes the profile nor the valuation of the company as oscillations of production around an average are expected in any business and in any case it is not that the company is deviating from the last year's average. In any case I will use that guidance as the reference production level. Average price is expected to be between $43 and 45 for 2020, or 7% less than the average selling price achieved by the company in 2019. CONSOL has been able to defend itself better than other companies from the fall in coal prices after 4Q of 2018, as measured by API2, NAPP or PJM price indexes but as delivery contracts begin to expire and need to be renewed its average price will converge somehow, but probably still keeping a premium to market levels (see Figure 1).

According to the management they have been conservative regarding the price for 2020 as some of its contracts have caps and floors and the company has preferred to assume the worst case scenario and decrease and additional 2% decrease vs. the -5% guidance they had provided until now for 2020.

This is obviously not positive for the short term, but it does not change either my investment thesis which is that the company can make money at this market bottom and it is only a question of time before there is a spike in bit-coal price and the company becomes very, very, profitable.

Maintenance capex is estimated at $4-4.5 per ton of coal produced. This reference was provided at the Q&A of the presentation in order to have a view on what was maintenance or other capex of the 2020 capex guidance of $120M. I had used a reference of capex vs. revenues in my modelling so as price declined capex declined and vice versa. I think it is better to use this reference, which will penalize valuation as price goes down and increase it as price goes up. I changed this on the valuation sensitivity table that the company was being able to buy back debt from the market at a discount. If you recall, in my previous article I had doubts the company was actually achieving this and I feared they were simply amortizing they senior notes paying the stipulated amortization premiums.

Well that is not the case and they are indeed buying with deep discounts. I will not consider that effect in the valuation but at least I won't deduct an extra value from the extra-costly debt, as I did in my previous valuation.

Additional changes

Besides adapting the previous inputs provided in the results presentation I have adjusted a couple of issues:

In my previous valuation I did the mistake of deducting two times the value of pension liabilities of the company. On one side I deducted from operative cash flows the annual pension expenses and on the other one I also deducted the provisions of the company on the balance sheet, which as I realized later include pension but also decommissioning costs.

of the company. On one side I deducted from operative cash flows the annual pension expenses and on the other one I also deducted the provisions of the company on the balance sheet, which as I realized later include pension but also decommissioning costs. I will deduct the pensions expenses only from the cash flows of the company and leave the decommissioning costs as debt to be deducted from the business value of the company.

I had also made the mistake of mixing all provisions in the balance sheet as pension related while approximately 25% belong to de-commissioning costs ($270M) which I will leave as an adjustment in the value of equity.

I have re-adjusted the value adjustments from the PAMC minority stake so I calculate the whole EV for the business and then adjust for the minority stake rather than calculate business cash flows net of minorities, just to make things a bit simpler and clearer.

This has an effect of increasing the value of the company as I am not deducting pension issues from cash flow and value at the same time.

I have moved the sensitivity table range of selling prices to include the minimum average selling price that the company needs to break even in terms of FCF, that is the selling price to pay for all SGA, and maintenance capex besides extraction cost. That price is $37.5. Any dollar above that is equivalent to $25M of FCF or $250M of EV, at a 10x multiple.

Updated sensitivity table of EV and Equity value

The new sensitivity table of value per share for each average coal selling price shows that at the expected 2020 selling range of 43-45 the business FCF is in the range of $145 to 188M, that after adjusting for debt, cash, etc…yields an equity value of $447-839M, or $17-32 per share (see Figure 2).

This is assuming that production, cash cost and maintenance capex is as the 2020 guidance, but that marine terminal, and other income is in line with last 5 years average and not to their maximum (2019 levels), as detailed in Figure 3.

This valuation does not assume either any effect from buy-backs in equity or debt.

SOTP approach

Most of the value of the company as per previous numbers comes from the PAMC cash flow and I've given little or no value to the other assets of the company. I will do a check of previous valuation going by each asset group of the company:

PAMC, obviously the main asset. The mining complex has been doing an average coal margin of $486M on the last six years, including 2019 already.

Deducting direct SGA, and all the related pension expenses, the EBITDA provided by PAMC has averaged $394M in that period. That comes down to $360M in the last three years on average. Deducting maintenance capex and taxes, at a normalized rate of 15%, the average FCF provided by PAMC is $235 ($241M in last 3 years). For valuation, I will use last year FCF $220.8M, lower than any of the averages (see Figure 4).

CONSOL owns and operates a transhipping facility Marine Terminal at Baltimore Port. The facility serves as a transload facility for the export of utility and metallurgical coals. Annual throughput capacity is 16 million tons. The terminal has averaged $27M in margin and after deducting taxes the FCF comes out at an average of $23-35M. Given the good prospects of coal exports in the US I will use the 3-year average as the reference for valuation, that is $35.4M, still below the FCF achieved in 2019 (see Figure 5):

Infrastructures are prized assets nowadays, so I think that a minimum fair value of 10x the last 3 years FCF is conservative. That yields a $354M valuation if the company sold the terminal, and why not with a long-term contract from their side to secure business to the buyer. This is more than two times the current market capitalization of the company, or more than 50% of its debt.

Other income and expenses from the properties and rest of SGA. The company has made a great effort in reducing other expenses, and that is why the net from other income, other expenses and SGA above PAMC has improved dramatically over time. Despite that I don't think it is worth including all of this in the SOTP as it is not a structural part of the value. I'm assuming that SGA apart from PAMC is covered by other income (Figure 6).

CONSOL owns a total of 1.562M tons of coal resources. In the current state of the market it is quite challenging to give any value to them but to be strict with how things are in the reality of business, some value must be given to them. I have assumed a distressed sale value of 7 cents for Northern Appalachia resources, 7 for Illinois and 1 cent for Central Appalachia (Figure 7):

A proper NAV calculation would yield a higher value, but I just wanted to show the different value elements of the company.

The summary of this SOTP valuation is the following (Figure 8):

Even assuming a 5x multiple on PAMC and the Baltimore Terminal, the value of the company comes out at $14 per share. At 10X the value comes out at $60 per share. If we don't count any resources value, this would be $10 - 56 per share, giving null value to 1,562M tons of coal resources under the ground.

Let's do the exercise backwards. Starting with current EV of CONSOL, we'll see what the implied value of PAMC is (Figure 9):

The current EV of CONSOL is $1.062M. If we deduct a rough de minimis valuation of the resources and a conservative value of the marine terminal, we get to an implied value of PAMC of $615M.

That is equivalent to $1.11 per ton of 2P operative mine reserves, with the largest US preparation plant and a railway ring included. Those reserves belong to the first quartile of the extraction cost curve of the Northern Appalachian basin and in the global scale (see Figure 10).

That means that in the Northern Appalachian basin, CONSOL's coal leaves 75% of the mines in operation behind regarding cash extraction cost.

It is important to have in mind that the company has to sell of 25-27M tons of coal p.a., equivalent to 5% of the total coal production estimated by the EIA in their reference case for 2025, which is the minimum coal demand of that scenario for the coming 20years, even after having made the assumption that a total of 38% of the thermal coal generation capacity is retired in the coming 5 years which is more than 3 times the retirements that are already planned for that period.

Conclusion

From this review I conclude that my initial value assessment was conservative, as it intended it to be. There is nothing relevant in the 2019 results presentation that has led me to review the fundamentals of the business or its valuation.

There is nothing imminently positive either and despite guidance is a bit lower than 2019, the fact that a company appraised as a bankrupt sector shows that it will make good money for next year in an even more depressed coal price environment is positive by itself.

I also come to the conclusion that price declines have more to do with sellers wanting to get rid of the paper, after the announcement made by Blackrock and from short seller pressure.

I only have the data as of mid-January (share was at $8.13), but it reads that short interest was at 4.75M shares (18.3% of the outstanding shares). To me that sounds like a lot for this size of company. If you have taken in account that long-term value investors with significant stakes are counted as free float, I'd say that short interest is very high.

Honestly I don't see when this price bleed may end or how it may do but it has more to do with the price sentiment on coal and the sector, the institutional investors' relation with the sector and short sellers taking positions aligned with those.

It is hard to invest against all this but despite what the guts tell, rationality is that the company is a much better opportunity now than it was in December when I invested at $12.7.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.