BAR Weekly: Don't Be Too Greedy

For March, we are more conservative on BAR, given our view that the move in US real rates is overdone and that gold’s spec positioning is vulnerable to some unwinding.

Both speculators and ETF investors continue to increase their exposure to the yellow metal while the opportunity cost for owning gold is now non-existent.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR reached our Feb-20 target of $16.50 on Monday, February 24, 2020, driven by sustained safe-haven demand as a result of growing investor fears over the Covid-19 outbreak.

For March, we are more conservative on BAR, given our view that the move in US real rates is overdone and that gold's spec positioning is vulnerable to an unwinding.

Our March-20 forecast for BAR is currently at $17.10 per share.

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community raised substantially its net long position in Comex gold in the week to February 18, at the largest weekly pace since last June. The Comex gold spot price rallied by 2.2% over February 11-18.

While the gold's spec length measured in contracts (or tons) is at an all-time high, the gold's net spec length measured in % of open interest is not though it is very close to its all-time high of 52% of OI.

Given the stretched spec positioning in Comex gold, we continue to hold that the speculative community is unlikely to lift its net long exposure to gold this year at the same pace as last year. The risk of unwinding over the next month or so is high, in our view. Yet, gold's spec positioning can remain in stretched territory for a little longer before then.

As David Govett, Head of Precious Metals, Marex Spectron noted in a recent report discussing gold:

Do I think the market is getting overdone? Yes, I do. Do I want to sell it? No, I don't. We are dealing with a complete unknown with this pandemic and as long as it continues, the market will continue to behave in this fashion...

Implications for BAR: The uncertain macro environment is pushing US real yields lower, which, in turn, stimulates speculative demand for the yellow metal. While this is bullish for BAR in the short term, the risk of spec unwinding should be taken seriously over the next few months.

Investment positioning

ETF demand for gold increased for a fifth straight time in the week to February 21, to the tune of 21 tons.

The Covid-19 outbreak is being economically felt in China (the epicenter) but also in the rest of the world, including the US. Although US equities remain buoyant, some ETF investors are keen to increase their exposure to risk-unfriendly positions like gold.

The opportunity cost of owning gold is no longer existent, judging by the 10-year US TIPS yield trading close to 0% and the 30-year US yield trading at its lowest since 2013.

So far this year, ETF investors have bought around 86 tons of gold, which represents an increase of 4% in global ETF holdings. This highlights a very bullish investor sentiment toward the yellow metal.

Implications for BAR: Strong ETF demand for gold boosted by the uncertain macro environment is positive for the Comex gold spot price, which, in turn, exerts upward pressure on BAR.

Central bank's demand for gold was solid in 2019

According to the latest IMF data collected by the World Gold Council, central demand for gold totaled 109.6 tons in Q4-19, resulting in net purchases of 650.3 tons in 2019 as a whole. While central bank demand for gold was 1% lower than that in 2018, it was the second-highest buying amount over the past 50 years. According to the WGC, central bank buyers were in force:

In total, 15 central banks increased their gold reserves by at least one ton in 2019, highlighting the breadth of buying. Demand was exclusive to emerging market central banks looking to bolster and/or diversify their overall reserves.

We believe that demand for the yellow metal from central banks will be sustained in the long term considering the long-term strategy from most countries to diversify away from the dollar and reduce their dependency to the greenback in a, hitherto, dollar-centric world.

Implications for BAR: Strong central bank demand for gold is positive for the Comex gold spot price over the long term, which is, therefore positive for BAR.

Closing thoughts

BAR has touched our Feb-20 forecast of $16.50 per share on Monday, which we initially made at the end of January (see here). The main catalyst was the sharp decline in long-term US real yields, reflecting growing investor concerns over the macro picture while lowering the opportunity cost of owning gold in the process.

For March, our monthly forecast is more conservative, at $17.10 for BAR, representing around 2.5% of upside. Our slightly more cautious view is driven by our belief that the move in US real rates is overdone and that gold's spec positioning is vulnerable to a severe unwinding in case of a rebound in US real rates. Risks to our forecast are skewed to the upside considering that the window for containing the virus is narrowing by the day.

Our March-20 target for BAR is at $17.10 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.