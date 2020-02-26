We Had 34,000 Deaths From A Virus Last Year, Yet 2019 Was A Roaring Bull: Time To Buy

If you're interested in investing you should be buying all last week. Just buy a few shares at a time. It costs you nothing to ease into a new position or initiate new ones. For long-term investing you should buy the names that are temporarily out of favor like an Apple.

If you concentrate on names that are services related, and not goods related, you should be fine. I'm long names like Alphabet, and Microsoft for a trade.

Yes, I expected that we would already have a bounce this week -- I was wrong

This is the first time in a long time that I felt caught out by what I was seeing in the marketplace. I placed my trust in watching stock prices, and as much as I was saying that you should watch the VIX, I failed to really watch it myself. As much as I said, beware of the Wuhan “Dragon Tail” whip, meaning the news that outbreaks outside of China would pressure the indexes, I failed to take my own pronouncements as seriously as I should. What I didn’t pay enough attention to is my own experience that when fear creeps into the market, downward momentum will cause greater sales than you expect. I expected this correction to stay at about 3% to 5% to the downside and even reach back to the upside. So now, we’ve gotten down almost 8%, breaking important support yesterday. We fell all the way to around near the Dec. 3 low. Mea Culpa on my part, I did not expect that. Where do we go now? It looks like today’s bounce is unstable, so this is not the end of the volatility. I like to see that the VIX did drop, as of this writing falling over 8.5%, but that still leaves us at 25 (it has since spiked back up). That means that we are still going to have wild swings. I can’t blame anyone with the big TV conference yesterday where the CDC proclaimed that we are in a global pandemic.

The CDC had to give a warning but they didn’t do us any favors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday warned that the novel coronavirus that has sparked outbreaks around the world could begin spreading at a community level in the United States, as a top official said that disruptions to daily life could be “severe.”

“As we’ve seen from recent countries with community spread when it has hit those countries, it has moved quite rapidly. We want to make sure the American public is prepared,” Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters. “As more and more countries experience community spread, successful containment at our borders becomes harder and harder,” she said. Basically, she said it's “not if but when” it hits us. Of course, everyone panicked and sold. Of course, she had to say something, but what the market heard was tantamount to we are all going to die of Covid 19.

If the CDC came out and said that the flu will infect 35 million and more than 34,000 will die, would you sell? No? Then maybe calm the heck down.

For last year the CDC estimates that influenza was associated with more than 35.5 million illnesses, more than 16.5 million medical visits, 490,600 hospitalizations, and 34,200 deaths during the 2018–2019 influenza season. I believe that this virus is no more deadly than the flu. It seems to affect those who have other health conditions and the elderly. Less so for young children. I'm not a scientist or a doctor, but the pollution in China is terrible, and smoking is rampant. I just wonder if young kids still have good lungs and are less vulnerable because of that. Feel free to disregard this as random musings. However, the US and Europe just have a better public health system, and even if this is more severe than the garden variety Flu, it just doesn’t seem to be the 1918 pandemic flu, it’s not the zombie apocalypse despite the historical pronouncements of the CDC

Yesterday before the CDC, I thought we’d finally have market turning back up - wrong

Since I was in error perhaps you want to be more cautious. I was already going long yesterday.

Today the market indexes have been running up sharply and then selling down. In my experience, the market gets volatile like this before a change in direction. To me, the market is going to get back to the upside. We’ve already been in correction mode this month. This last whoosh down of almost 8% is the coda of this correction. That was enough to wash out a lot of weak hands that will likely have to buy back their stocks. I want to stay long instead and save myself the trouble having to buy back in.

A favorite bullish commentator of mine, Tom Lee of Fundstrat, had an interesting perspective yesterday on CNBC

Tom Lee said he felt that yesterday’s market sale was “buyable.” He said that since 1941 we had 47 sell-offs of 3% or more when the economy was not in a recession. Of those 47 times that in 94% of those occasions the market was higher six months later, and 98% of the time 12 months later. Also, consider that our market is the best stock market in the world, we should expect that in times like these global investors will come here. That's why our 10-year bond is going lower, not that there's a recession concern. Tom Lee further noted that there's a very steep jump between our 10-year and 30-year, which means according to Mr. Lee that while there's fear, recover also is expected. Finally, according to Kensho, two weeks after a 3% drop the S&P 500 us up 2.13% on average. So please don’t sell because everyone is frightened. If you have cash, slowly allocate it over the next week or so. That's what I'm doing. If you are a long-term investor you have no business selling what-so-ever.

China is slowly coming out of the lockdown

As I mentioned almost in passing on Monday, China is looking to move into recovery mode. I'm not going to go into the public health or epidemiological implications of bringing large populations in close proximity to each other. Yes, there might be a danger of retransmission, since it’s not clear that someone can get re-infected or not. Let’s set that aside, for now. We also are getting word that factories are at about 25% to 35% capacity. I would venture that percentage will go up steadily from here. We are therefore seeing a bounce back in the chip sector and a bit of the retail sector as well. Macy’s (M) and Home Depot (HD) reported positively and did not cite product availability right now as an issue. I expect that factory utilization will go up sharply over the next few weeks. It seems that the Chinese lockdown has worked in interrupting the infectious process. Now China is showing fewer new infections than the rest of the world.

Let’s keep calm: We don’t have an epidemic here

Also in spite of the CDC, we have seen no spike in infections, no one who got infected that we don’t know the origins of. Most importantly, there isn't some new wave of unknown lung infections coming into our emergency rooms. Also, Moderna (MRNA) already has come up with a vaccine, and Gilead (GILD) has an antivirus drug that's being tested in the field. These are all being fielded in record time. We are going to be just fine.

So what to buy? How about the health-tech space?

Exact Sciences hit hard, is a buying opportunity

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is selling off on the news that it's offering a convertible bond that has the potential of diluting the shares. It is currently down 28%, at 79.6, way off from the price of over 121 which was its all-time high. Exact Sciences Corp. is planning to grab a larger share of the $20 billion cancer diagnostic market with two more acquisitions, and it's raising debt to do so. Monday at the earnings conference call, CEO Kevin Conroy said his company, which makes the Cologuard take-home colon cancer screening test, had signed agreements to acquire Phoenix-area med-tech companies Paradigm Diagnostics Inc. and Viomics. EXAS intends to expand its DNA testing for cancer.

Paradigm is developing a tissue-based, genetic profile test aimed at personalized medicine for late state cancer patients. EXAS intends to make a blood-based version of the Paradigm test. Viomics has developed several blood-based cancer detection technologies, specifically for lung cancer through its product LungVantage. EXAS is selling off on the short-term view that the stock will be diluted, but EXAS has a plan, and they have proven to be able to generate revenue on DNA testing for cancer. This is a lower-cost option and it’s faster than a biopsy. I think EXAS makes for a very interesting long-term speculation.

In the time of writing this piece, we were up sharply, then the indexes went down, then up, then down and now moving to the flat line. In my experience, the technicians are taking the downside too far now, and that usually means we are about to turn.

My Trades: I did go long yesterday on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) as I said on Monday. Also Microsoft (MSFT), The Trade Desk (TTD) and Shopify (SHOP). Clearly, the market sold off hard after I went long, I rolled them down and out. My positions are out to April in expiration. If you are trading equities, tail your cash out slowly, you can buy one share at a time if you want. There's no broker fee anymore. If you are buying in 100 share lots, you are doing it wrong. Better to average down and let the stock price come to you.

If you are an investor or long-term speculator, you should NOT sell anything. You should be shopping names that no one wants because of China, like Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN). Isn't it silly that all of a sudden no one wants these names?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.