Brookfield Property Partners' Problem Is One And One Only: Debt

Investment Thesis

In contrast to the other subsidiaries of the Brookfield family, BPY has been struggling for years. In a previous article, I point out that BPY’s sluggish performance could be attributable to the fact that BPY is not a common REIT but an integrated real estate development company. The more cyclical nature of the business, plus the fact that most such companies are privately held, making more difficult for the public to understand them, could command a risk premium. However, after measuring BPY against comparable companies, I find that its business model is in good shape. What drags performance though may just be the high leverage at which the company is running.

BPY: Not Your Regular Real Estate Investment Trust

Many investors struggle to understand BPY. Apart from its complicated structure and accounting, BPY operates with high leverage, is externally controlled, and focuses on different types of properties, including retail, which is a considerable part of its business. Additionally, BPY uses its scale and capability to acquire and redevelop existing assets for lease or sale. This latter side of the business is usually referred to as the ability of alternative investment managers to create value; which is true, but another way to put it is that this is just the result of a real estate development business, i.e. a construction company.

However you see it, if we continue to compare BPY with SPG, AVB or BXP, which appear to be BPY’s closest peers based on their size and quality of their properties, we would never be able to understand this integrated real estate giant, and we will continue to feel frustrated for letting go a company that looks of great quality but yields a 7% dividend. Let me show you the numbers to explain what I mean.

It might look strange for scrutinizing a REIT, but for the purposes of this analysis I would focus on the companies’ income statement, using data provided by Morningstar, so that I have comparable data for them all. Also, I will rearrange some accounting figures when I deem it necessary to better understand the business, but I will explain how and why I am making that change. Bear with me.

Let’s start by laying out the companies’s income statements (up to the pretax income).

Brookfield Property Partners:

Avalonbay Communities:

Boston Properties:

Simon Property Group:

It is a lot of data, but if you look carefully you will notice four important points:

BPY has higher operating costs; BPY has relatively low depreciation; BPY has much higher interest expense; BPY has disproportionately high net investment income.

Apart from number 3) that I will discuss later, my explanation for number 1), 2) and 4) is that BPY is not a regular REIT which simply operates its properties and collects the rent, but is an integrated real estate development company which develops, operates and sells properties. On one side, developing properties has higher costs than just operating them, on the other, depreciation on existing properties is either offset by new properties that come to completion or by the ones being sold. These new developed properties appear regularly as gains on properties or fair value gains.

While my thesis might sound confusing at first, I am sure of one thing: AVB, BXP and SPG are not comparable to BPY, this latter being a real estate business of another breed.

Yet, where to find comparables? Large American developers are privately held and the few listed ones do not match BPY’ size or quality of its properties: what I need to find are large developers operating in a top tier city. Well, I just got the idea reading the news: enter Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset Holdings, and Link Reit, the largest integrated real estate development companies in Hong Kong.

Putting BPY Among Its Fellows

Before you start thinking that I am writing nonsense, I will lay out the income statements for the three Hong Kong companies as I did before for BPY and the other three REITs.

Sun Hung Kai Properties:

CK Asset Holdings:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust:

There are many similarities with BPY: operating expenses are in the same proportion, depreciation is very little and net investment income, i.e. gains on developed properties, is a recurrent element and makes up a similar proportion of revenue.

Let’s put down some numbers to better understand this similarity, and whether BPY can stand these Hong Kong giants. (Data in USD billions and HKD billions for the American and Hong Kong companies respectively. Data as per 2018 except for Sun Hung Kai Properties and Link Reit, for which 2019 figures were available).

Point 1): BPY has higher costs due to its development activity.

As you can see, BPY’s cost of revenue takes out a similar proportion of revenue as it does for its peers in Hong Kong, so that its gross margin, which would appear to underperform its American competitors, is instead in line with Sun Hun Kai Properties and CK Asset Holdings. Notable exception Link Reit, which has an even higher margin than AVB and BXP.

Point 2): BPY has little depreciation.

Over here the analysis needs an intermediate passage. If we consider operating expenses altogether, BPY would show margins more in line with the American REITs than with the Hong Kong developers (and actually good ones). However, since BPY has little depreciation compared to the three American REITs, when we add this back (therefore coming to the EBITDA) we see that BPY’s margin looks subdued, whereas it is much more in line with the real estate developers. This reinforces the theory that BPY, as it is with its Hong Kong peers, has more costs than a normal REIT but also lower depreciation.

Point 3): I will discuss it later, because I believe it to be BPY-specific and not related to its real estate development business.

Point 4): BPY has disproportionately high net investment income, which stems from the gains on its properties as a result of the company’s development activity.

Total revenue is the sum of revenue as reported and net investment income. Since the latter is an important part of the business and generates recurrent, even if uneven, revenue, I have included it in the top line figure in order to understand the incidence on the overall business (For CK Asset Holdings, I took net investment income as per 2017, since in 2018 the amount reported is not representative of the average figure; you can see the income statement above to better understand what I mean).

Apart from this brief explanation, the table is quite self-explanatory: for the American REITs, net investment income does not represent a meaningful figure, whereas it does for BPY and the three Hong Kong developers. If you look at the income statements provided above, you see that it does so for every year, even if unevenly.

When we incorporate the development activity in the EBIDTA (net investment income + EBITDA = Total EBITDA) and calculate the margin, you see that all companies show comparable margins, with SPG and Link REIT boasting best in class margins even if achieved with different business models (to be fair, Link REIT has also a strong retail business; of the three Hongkongers, it is the closest to a regular REIT).

Now that I have shown that we should compare BPY not with its American (wrong) peers, but with the Hong Kong developers, let’s have a look at these companies from a valuation perspective.

The first line shows the share price performance from a year ago, just because shares in Hong Kong have suffered because of the protests, so it is good to keep that in mind.

We immediately see that the sector is unloved. Even so, BPY should deserve a premium over its peers in Hong Kong, if anything for the fact of being globally diversified and mostly exposed to major US cities instead of being concentrated in one city or region heavily exposed to emerging markets. Considering BPY’s 2019 distribution of $1.32, if the company had a dividend yield of 4% as the Hongkongers do, its share price would be $36, which if I remember correctly it is the price that management had in mind when BPY went public in 2013. Instead, the yield is 7.12%, around 75% more than peers. However, what is interesting is that from a price/earnings and price/cash flow perspective, BPY does not look undervalued; what is low is the price/sales ratio. What that means is that investors are discounting BPY’s business model outright, even if, as we saw before, BPY does not perform bad in terms of margins when compared to other developers, but it does struggle to generate earnings and cash flow. Why? Easy, because of the high leverage.

The Elephant In The Room: High Leverage

Do you remember point number 3)? Let’s take it back: BPY has much higher interest expense.

Here we have our answer: BPY’s interest expense wipes out a massive chunk of its profits (and, since interest expense is a cash expense, also of cash flow) and it depresses its margin. It is true that the margin is still in line with the American REITs, but BPY’s risk profile is much different, and its margin should be comparable to the Honkgongers. It would, if it was not for such high interest expense.

Real estate investing is a cyclical business already; real estate development is even more cyclical. How do you stand a cyclical business? Like the oil companies do, by keeping a clean balance sheet, which BPY has not.

Source for credit rating: companies’ websites.

Let’s assume for a moment that BPY’s interest expense was in line with the American REITs, weighing on gross profit for 20%. Let’s call this hypothetical BPY «BPY1».

Even without having the very clean balance sheet that the Hong Kong developers have, BPY, with moderate leverage, would achieve a similar level of profitability. This would prop up earnings, cash flow, multiples, and consequently the unit price.

The Bottom Line

Investors struggle to understand BPY because of its alternative nature. More than an alternative REIT, BPY is an integrated real estate development company with a profitable but cyclical business. In order to withstand cyclicality, peers keep a clean balance sheet, whereas BPY is loaded with debt, which weights on its otherwise profitable operations and unnerves many investors because of the drain on cash flow.

Whether BPY is undervalued or not depends entirely on whether you think BAM is serious about deleveraging BPY. The business is there, it just needs a financial rehab.

I believe that, now that the major acquisitions are done, we will see BAM working out BPY and get it in shape: it is their flagship real estate investment vehicle and it is essential for the Brookfield franchise that BPY works out well. However, if one considers that BPY also represents assets under management for BAM, the pace at which BPY has expanded its balance sheet in recent years is concerning.

