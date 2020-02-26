Economic Headwinds Provide Good Opportunity To Accumulate Aker BP

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Investment Overview

With the coronavirus outbreak spreading beyond China, the equity markets seem to be in panic mode. On February 24, 2020, the Dow Jones plunged by 1,031 points.

Further, Brent oil is trading at $56.5 and gold has surged to $1,660 an ounce. Clearly, there is a move towards risk free assets and it’s also indicated by the decline in Treasury yield.

I agree that a relatively deep correction in the near-term is likely for the broad markets. Furthermore, the correction can be steeper in sectors more sensitive to economic downturn. This includes energy and commodities.

Oxford Economics is expecting $1.1 trillion in lost income for the global economy due to the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, the correction was imminent.

However, every correction provides an opportunity to accumulate stocks that can be potential long-term winners.

In the energy sector, I believe that Aker BP (OTCPK:OTCPK:DETNF) can be a long-term outperformer. The current market downturn can be used as an opportunity to accumulate Aker BP with an investment horizon of 3 years.

This investment coverage will focus on the reasons to be bullish on Aker BP.

A Good Time To Talk About Aker BP

Broad market correction and decline in oil price are some macro reasons that provide an opportunity to accumulate Aker BP.

However, the single biggest reason to talk about the stock from a fundamental perspective is the commencement of production at Johan Sverdrup asset.

As an overview, Aker BP has a stake of 11.5733% in Johan Sverdrup. The asset has 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent and will be a game changer for Aker BP. Oil production from Johan Sverdrup is expected at 440,000 barrels per day during first phase. In the second phase, the production is likely to increase to 660,000 barrels per day.

It is worth noting that as Aker BP and partner’s commenced production at Johan Sverdrup, the stock price started trending higher. In the Oslo stock exchange, where the stock trades with higher liquidity, the company made a high of NOK297.9 in the second week of January 2020.

However, with decline in oil prices, the stock currently trades at NOK231. Therefore, commencement of production at Johan Sverdrup coupled with a sharp correction due to macro-economic factors provides a good entry opportunity.

Since we are talking about potentially lower oil price in the foreseeable future, I want to quickly mention here that Johan Sverdrup has a break-even oil price below $20 per barrel and production cost below $2 per barrel. Therefore, even at $55 to $60 Brent, the asset is likely to deliver healthy EBITDA margins. Of course, I expect oil to trend higher beyond 2020 and this implies EBITDA margin expansion in the coming years.

Strong Production Growth In 2020

For 2019, Aker BP reported production of 155,900boepd. With the commencement of production at Johan Sverdrup (Phase 1), the company expects 2020 production in the range of 205,000 to 220,000boepd.

Considering the mid-range of the guidance, the production for 2020 is likely at 212,500boepd. This implies production growth of 36% as compared to 2019. Once the markets get over the headwinds related to economic growth, the focus will shift to strong production growth. Not just for 2020, but for the next few years.

To put things into perspective, Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 production peak is expected at 660,000boepd. This is likely to be achieved in the second quarter of 2022. Considering the company’s stake of 11.5733% in Johan Sverdrup, peak production during phase 2 will imply company’s share of production at 76,400boepd.

Further, it is worth noting that for 2019, Aker BP reported revenue of $3.3 billion and EBITDA of $2.3 billion. This implies an EBITDA margin of 69.7%.

Assuming production of 212,500boepd in 2020 and EIA oil price estimate of $61.25, the company is likely to report total revenue of $4.8 billion. Further, even if EBITDA margin is considered at 65% due to lower oil prices, the EBITDA is likely at $3.1 billion.

Clearly, even with depressed oil price, Aker BP is positioned for strong growth. I want to add that EIA is forecasting oil price of $67.53 for 2021. If this holds true, EBITDA margin will see renewed expansion in 2021 and beyond.

Importantly, Johan Sverdrup has a low break-even and this adds to the positive related to margin expansion.

Growth Beyond Johan Sverdrup

Since Johan Sverdrup is the game changing asset for the medium-term, I have focused on the asset. However, Aker BP has robust 2P and 2C reserves that translate into a deep production and exploration inventory.

As of 2019, the company had 2P reserves of 906mmboe and 2C contingent resources of 931mmboe. In 2019, the company had a healthy exploration program of 16 exploration wells with net discovery of 170mmboe.

I expect exploration to continue in 2020 and it will translate into higher 2P reserves and valuation upside. The company is targeting 10 exploration wells with net un-risked resources of 320mmboe. This provides Aker BP with immense opportunity for organic growth.

From an organic growth perspective, I want to add here that on January 14, 2020, Aker BP was awarded 15 new production licenses in Norway. This adds to the company’s deep exploration pipeline and potential growth is proved and probable reserves.

Concluding Thoughts on Aker BP

For the year ending December 2019, Aker BP reported total debt of $3.5 billion and an EBITDA of $2.3 billion. This translates into a debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) of 1.5. Considering the fact that the company has healthy EBITDA and cash flows, there is ample headroom to leverage for growth.

In addition, the company reported total liquidity buffer of $2.7 billion as of December 2019 that includes cash & equivalents and undrawn credit facility. Considering the liquidity buffer and cash flows, Aker BP is fully funded for the next 12-24 months. Therefore, the financial risk for the company is low.

It is worth noting that for 2019, the company reported operating cash flow of $1.9 billion. As production growth sustains and oil price trends higher in the coming years, Aker BP is well positioned to report operating cash flows of $3.0 to $4.0 billion. Not surprising that the company expects to increase dividends on a sustained basis.

Overall, Aker BP has strong balance sheet fundamentals, high 2P reserves, a deep exploration program and low break-even assets. Further, with asset concentration in the Norwegian region, the company is immune to geo-political risks.

The recent decline in the stock presents a good opportunity for long-term investors to consider fresh exposure. Considering the factors discussed, I believe that Aker BP will be among the best performing stocks in the energy sector in the coming years.

