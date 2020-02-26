Micron: Spot DRAM Prices Are A Leading Indicator, But Be Patient

A deeper dive near a 10-year period shows a leading-indicator correlation between Micron's stock price and spot DRAM selling prices, but lead times can be up to two years.

During the start of the memory cycle run-up in 2016, there was extraordinary correlation between Micron's stock prices and spot chip.

Investors have been anxiously awaiting what will happen next with DRAM prices. A recovery in the DRAM market in second half 2019 had been anticipated based Micron Technology's (MU) guidance given at its December 2018 earnings call. In its Q2 2019 earnings call on March 20, 2019, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra provided an update in his guidance for DRAM bit growth, noting:

“We still expect DRAM bit shipments to begin increasing in our fiscal Q3, with demand growth strengthening in the second half of calendar 2019 as most customer inventories are likely to normalize by mid year.”

A key question is when ASPs will begin an upturn for NAND memory and the three DRAM companies, Micron, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL).

DRAM Price and Stock Price Correlation

During the recent memory cycle, there was a clear correlation between average selling prices of chips and stock prices as daily movements coincided instantly, thanks to online charts from DRAMeXchange. In fact, I discussed this correlation in a Dec. 17, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "If Micron Is Part Of A DRAM Oligopoly, Why Is The Stock Down 55% From A High In May?"

That direct correlation (concurrent indicator) lasted from Q1 2015, when prices dropped nearly simultaneously and Q2 2017 when prices increased nearly simultaneously. Chart 1 shows this movement for the 10-year period.

However, if we take a deeper dive we see that DRAM spot prices are a leading indicator in the other eight years of this chart during cycles. In the first cycle, DRAM spot prices began increasing in Q1 2011 but stock prices didn’t start increasing for two years until Q1 2013 (two-year lead). Spot prices started dropping in Q4 2013 but stock prices didn’t start decreasing until Q4 2014, one year later (one-year lead).

In the most recent upcycle, stock and DRAM prices started increasing in Q1 2016 (concurrent). The markets diverged in Q2 2017 when prices began dropping but supply continued to rise until Q2 2018 – again a one-year lead.

I didn’t include the possible start of a recent cycle in Q4 2019 because macro issues, specifically CORVID-19, are distorting the stock market in Q1 2020.

Chart 1 Micron DRAM Spot Price and Stock Price

Source: Factset, DRAMeXchange

I’ve summarized the inflection points for the two cycles in Table 1. Spot prices clearly were a leading indicator, but as long as two years, and a concurrent indicator once in this 10-year period.

Spot Vs. Contract Prices

A spot price is the price quoted in the market, while contract prices are negotiated as monthly or quarterly deals. Generally, 90 percent of DRAM chips are traded on contract quotes

In Chart 2, I’ve plotted spot and DRAM over a longer period, from July 2016 through January 2020. We see a trending correlation, but a divergence in November 2017 when spot prices started decreasing, that has not yet abated. Contract prices, on the other hand, did not start decreasing until November 2018 – one year later.

Comparing MU's stock price in Chart 1 with contract DRAM price, stock prices started dropping in Q2 2018 until the end of 2018. Contract prices started dropping in Q4 2018. The two-quarter difference suggests contract DRAM prices are a lagging indicator.

Chart 2 Micron DRAM Contract Spot Price

Source: DRAMeXChange

Note that beginning in July 2019, spot prices increased as a result of published data that the Japanese were embargoing some chemicals to Korea to process electronic devices. Since the embargo would negatively impact Korean memory companies Samsung and SK Hynix, prices of MU stock increased.

However, I noted that the press information was incorrect, and that only EUV photoresist, then used for logic chips was embargoed, not DUV photoresist for memory. The stock retreated. I refer readers to my July 15, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Sorry, But Japan's Material Embargo Won't Help Micron Technology” detailing my analysis.

ASPs Correlation with Operating Profit Margin

Charts 3 and 4 show the correlation between ASPs and operating profit margin, according to our report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips.”

OPM’s drop in 4Q 2018 coincides with the drop in ASPs. In the two charts, I also forecast that both will increase beginning in CYQ1 2020 (MU’s FYQ2 2020 ending February).

Chart 3

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

A spot price is the price quoted in the market, while contract prices are negotiated as monthly or quarterly deals. Generally, 90 percent of DRAM chips are traded on contract quotes

Spot average selling prices (ASPs) have been a focal point in the press and in investor notes, particularly in the last upcycle beginning in August 2016 when Micron stock price increases coincided with increases in spot ASPs. That concurrent indicator lasted six quarters.

What I have shown in this article is that contract ASPs are a good long-term indicator for investors in estimating stock prices. In a 10-year period illustrated in Chart 1 and Table 1, ASPs were a concurrent indicator for only six quarters during the upcycle beginning in Q1 2016. For the other 34 quarters, ASPs were only a leading indicator.

When MU's stock price is compared with contract ASPs, a two-quarter difference suggests contract DRAM prices are a lagging indicator..

ASPs strongly correlate with operating profit margins, as one would expect, since ASP increases mean increase in revenue. Keeping an eye on spot ASPs will indicate inflections in OPM, which is a strong market mover.

Fortunately, spot ASPs are clear-cut leading indicator for memory stock prices. But unfortunately the heads-up lead time can be as long as two years, so investors need to be patient if spot prices increase and they do not immediately translate to a stock price increase.

MU stock is primarily impacted by macro factors, such as the above mentioned Japan embargo, the China trade/technology embargo tied to MU’s high exposure to China’s Huawei, and now the CORVID-19 virus.

On the CORVID-19 topic, this recent two-day market drop was an indication that the coronavirus may be more than a passing crisis. Its rapid spread has markets rethinking their optimistic projections for the 2020 economy in the U.S. and globally. In addition to affecting the health of those diagnosed, it has begun disrupting international trade and supply chains. The key question is how long the disruption of those supply chains will last. At this point, we don't know.

This is why I came down hard on the Applied Materials (AMAT) management in a Feb. 13, 2020, article entitled "Applied Materials Downplays Coronavirus In Guidance." Management made light of CORVID-19 in an effort to pump the stock while neglecting to tell readers its 2019 market share underperformed the overall industry, even with $331 million in revenue it pulled from 2018 into 2019, and that the company dropped in overall semiconductor front end equipment market from No. 1 to No. 2. Not one of these issues was even mentioned by AMAT or any analysts.

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.