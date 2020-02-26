Ascendas REIT: U.S. Expansion Is Key Growth Driver

Ascendas REIT (SG: A17U) or (OTCPK: ACDSF), has entered last year the U.S. commercial real estate market by acquiring 28 properties in tech cities with very strong underlying market fundamentals. In our view, the stock price currently seems slightly undervalued, given that market participants are still waiting for what will be the operational result of the recently acquired US properties in the long run. Nonetheless, we anticipate the following bullish catalysts in the near term (1) robust market fundamentals of the U.S. secondary and tertiary tech cities in Bay Area, (2) robust rental rate growth rate, primarily driven by positive demand trends in all three cities combined with upcoming renewals of leases priced under market rates, (3) overall diversification of the entire portfolio, with a higher share of overseas and business park mix, which will lead to steady net income growth. This REIT is currently trading at SG$3.24 and our target price is set at SG$3.38, which makes up a roughly 5% upside potential.

Market Dynamics

Ascendas' management has built its investment thesis for overseas expansion around the acquisition of properties that are exposed to high-growth local industries with positive market fundamentals. For instance, the company has already acquired several logistics properties in the U.K. back in 2017. The particular acquisition was primarily driven by the strong market fundamentals for logistics space in the U.K, as a result of the strong market expansion of e-commerce companies. Consequently, the company wants to replicate its success in the U.K. with the acquisition of properties in the second or third-tier cities in the U.S. bay area, which are exposed to tech industries. We find this kind of investment approach of diversification as highly accretive for existing shareholders, given that rental growth and net income stability will be supported by domestic high-growth industries in all of the key overseas markets including the UK, US, and Australia. Further, we also like the idea of entering into smaller tier cities of Bay Area compared to San Francisco or Silicon Valley given that they offer high-quality and well-located properties with a highly-qualified human capital at cheaper rates as well.

San Diego is an important tech hub hosting some of the industry-leading tech companies including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Qualcomm (QCOM). All-time high demand for office and industrial space is primarily driven by life science, pharmaceutical, and tech companies, while the supply side is still limited at this point. However, demand will be slightly absorbed in the near future by an increasing number of pre-leased projects under construction primarily located in the Downtown area. A similar trend is applicable for Portland as well, with a lot of new constructions underway which is about to hit the market in 2020. However, Portland has the highest average asking rent among all three cities at approximately $30 in Q4 19 and is a hub for tech companies like Google, Amazon or Intel (INTC) as well as sports retailer companies like Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UA) or Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). Ascendas' management is optimistic about the positive market demand trends in Portland, given that lots of tech companies have an easier task to attract high-skilled tech workers. In addition, it is easier to find an appropriate well-located property with cheaper rent compared to other cities in the Bay area like San Francisco or in Silicon Valley. For instance, the average asking rent in San Francisco was $82.39 in Q4 19 or up 3% QoQ, which is more than 170% higher compared to the asking rental rate in Portland. Raleigh-Durham real estate market place has a high share of high-growth services industries including tech and healthcare companies as well as one of the largest research parks in the U.S. consisting of Duke University. In terms of countywide market dynamics, they are at a similar level with increasing rents and improved vacancies as both of the previously mentioned cities.

Cushman Wakefield research company anticipates a positive outlook for all three county areas (San Diego, Portland, and Raleigh) over the next couple of quarters, primarily driven by a robust economic and job growth combined with increasing tenant demand. In addition, the most important high-growth services companies are expected to rent a property or expand existing operations in particular areas combined with increasing demand from local grown small-to-mid-sized tech companies. Consequently, that will have a positive impact on extended occupancy and rent growth, while some tenants will still have a difficult time finding appropriate locations over the short run in the key countywide areas, especially in CBDs.

According to the figure above, the vacancy rate should remain stable around 13.5% in 2020 while average asking rental rates should slightly improve $32.37 in 2020. Particular vacancy and asking rental rate numbers are higher than our previously analyzed cities, which makes us believe there is still a lot of upside potential for further growth, especially in all three cities.

U.S. properties profile

Ascendas REIT completed a purchase of 28 properties in the U.S. from its major shareholder CapitaLand (OTCPK:CLLDY) for the total transaction amount of S$1,308 million on December 11, 2019. If we compare the total asset value of purchased properties of SG$1,281.7 million with a Newmark Knight Frank's valuation of SG$1,318.0 million that makes up a discount of roughly 3%. Therefore the company has purchased the particular US properties at a fair market value, which makes us believe that the management anticipates current NPI yield and WALE rates of 6.4% and 4.2 years, respectively, to remain steady or even slightly improve in the near future. The lease structure is a triple-net lease type that puts payments of all of the expanses of property on the tenant side. We believe that such a lease structure is appropriate for Ascendas REIT's first entrance in the U.S. market as that makes a lower-risk of steady income with cap rates around 6% which are in line with the underlying local real estate market fundamentals.

In terms of tenant base structure and concentration, the majority of tenants come from IT and health care sectors (roughly 70%) with the most notable including CareFusion Manufacturing, TD Ameritrade (AMTD) or Northrop Grumman Systems. According to the figure above concentration risk to rental income of top 10 tenants is around 3% - 5% except for Carefusion Manufacturing, while the rest of 117 tenants make up around 48% of total rental income or less than 0.5% per tenant. In our view, the tenant base is adequately concentrated with high exposure to high growth tech and healthcare industries. Therefore we don't anticipate any kind of significant rental income reduction due to a potential unexpected loss of existing tenants.

In addition, the company has a well-spread lease expiry profile given that roughly 55% of total leases are expected to expire over the next 3 - 5 years. Therefore we anticipate that the existing lease structure and concentration of portfolio both make the company well-positioned to capture the underlying growth of rental rates due to positive market fundamentals in all three U.S. cities. Further, management stated that plenty of tenants are signed at rents below market rent, therefore upcoming lease renewals will be most likely signed at higher rental rates, which will uplift the rental income growth.

Benefits of Acquisitions

Management anticipates that the acquisition of properties in the U.S. and Singapore will be highly accretive to shareholders resulting in a DPU yield and NAV unit increase of 3.0% and 3.3%, respectively after acquisitions. Funding will be structured by 60% debt and 40% equity, resulting in aggregate leverage decrease 170 bps to 34.6%. The company will issue USD denominated unsecured notes in the amount of approximately SG$ 400 million. In addition, it will offer the market the right issues at $2.63 per unit in the total amount of SG$1,300 million. Further, management believes that by using a particular type of funding it can maintain strong Moody's credit rating of A3 while having enough capacity of further leveraging of balance sheet in the case of unexpected time-sensitive investment opportunities. In terms of risk management, the company will use USD denominated liabilities to fund USD denominated assets to natural hedge any kind of FX related risk. When it comes down to overall portfolio exposure, overseas and business park exposure after acquisitions will increase from 21% to 28% and 33% to 46%, respectively.

Valuation

When looking at NAV per share, the biggest S-REITs are currently trading around 1.0x-1.2x P/NAV. According to the figure above, Ascendas REIT has the biggest NAV and is trading around 33% above its median of direct domestic peers at P/NAV of 1.54. We assume that the P/NAV ratio will remain at this level in the near future because of the most recent investments to expand the number of real estate properties in the U.S., which will take a slightly longer time to reach the above-market occupancy rates and rental rates. As a result, particular investments in the U.S. will drive the growth of rental revenues and net operating income of the entire group. In fact, they are supported by positive underlying real estate market dynamics of the increasing tenant demand from tech companies in the key sunshine belt areas. If we assign a current P/NAV multiple of 1.54x together with management's estimates of NAV at SG$2.20 after acquisitions, then we compute an exit target price of SG$3.38, which makes up a roughly 5% upside potential.

In our view, the potential future increase of the stock price will be primarily driven by the enhanced quality and location of newly acquired companies, as the company is on a right track to build a strong portfolio focused on the business and science space market. Further, growth will be driven by the lengthened WALE and income stability of the entire portfolio, as the company will be able to attract well-capitalized tenants primarily coming from tech and life sciences industries, which are looking for long-term leases.

Risks

One of the key risks is a higher exposure to commercial and business park real estate of the entire portfolio, which could be negatively impacted by the sudden global macroeconomic growth deterioration. For instance, the same might be applicable for overall exposure to the high growth tech and healthcare sectors. Even though we support Ascendas' management's investment policy to be exposed to the key growth drivers of the domestic overseas economies, however, this could lead to significant losses during the turbulent macroeconomic times.

The company generates almost 15% of rental income from one tenant - CareFusion Manufacturing tenant, which manufactures medical products. The particular company was acquired by Becton Dickinson (BN) for a total transaction of $12.2 billion in 2015. However, in the worst-case scenario, Becton Dickinson's management might decide to change its business strategy completely by relocating manufacturing facilities to developing countries or to entirely cut the manufacturing of a particular line of products in San Diego. We would prefer to see a maximum exposure of less than 5% per individual tenant.

A potential increase of a number of new constructions to enter the market because of lucrative market dynamics in all three cities, which might increase the supply-side capacity and limit the rental revenue growth over the coming quarters.

Another short-term potential risk is an uncontrolled spread of Coronavirus, as there have already been 89 reported cases in Singapore. Several banks and companies in Singapore have decided to let their workers work from home. Given the currently small number of affected patients, we believe that at this point a major lockdown of most populous areas in Singapore seems quite unlikely. However, in the case situation suddenly deteriorates than a potential lockdown would negatively impact operational performance and rental income of all of the real estate companies in Singapore including Ascendas REIT.

Given that this REIT trades at Singapore stock exchange potential investors should take into account all of the associated trading fees combined with an USD/SGD exchange rate risk. On the other hand, if investors decide to buy OTC shares of this REIT which are listed on the NYSE than they should be aware of very low liquidity resulting in a wide bid/ask spread.

Takeaways

The stock price is near record highs following the announced acquisition of 28 properties in the U.S. combined with the robust historical performance of the existing portfolio in Singapore, UK, and Australia. Ascendas REIT's dividend yield of 4.9% is approximately 330bps higher than Singapore 10-Year Bond Yield, therefore any kind of operational difficulties of the newly acquired properties in the US will most likely narrow the gap and represent a huge downside risk to the stock price. In our opinion, the company is well-positioned to capture the underlying growth of the U.S. commercial real estate market in the Bay Area and increase its dividends by approximately 3-5% a year. Furthermore, if the company maintains its strong acquisition track record of value-creative projects in the overseas market then it can still be a solid investment for investors who are not afraid to buy international stocks. We believe that the company might pursue other acquisitions of commercial properties in the U.S. in other tech cities in Bay areas or even to gain exposure in other high-growth industries including e-commerce or data centers.

