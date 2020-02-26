Fiverr, A Winning Marketplace

We like the shares a lot, but would wait buying until the impact from the coronavirus becomes clearer.

The company is investing heavily in improving the experience for customers, introducing a host of new products and categories and expanding upmarket and abroad.

Fiverr is rapidly expanding and becoming the leading marketplace for the gig economy which is likely to produce network effects.

A marketplace company like Fiverr (FVRR) can, if being perceived as the clear leader, benefit from powerful network effects. We believe that Fiverr is already well on that path, as it is making many moves to keep improving the customer experience and adding products, categories, moving upmarket and expand internationally.

We consider the shares a strong buy, but would wait to actually pull the trigger until there is more clarity about the economic fallout from the coronavirus, which we think is likely to be considerably beyond what markets have priced in yet.

Growth

Cohorts

New products

Up-market

International

The company now has 2.4 active buyers (+17%) with repeat buyers responsible for 58% of revenues and each cohort spend stable after inception, contributing a consistent revenue stream for years onward, driven by positive product experience, from the Letter to Investors:

A majority of new buyers still come to the website organically, but their marketing efforts are increasingly effective, from the Letter to Investors:

The first is tROI, or time to return on investment, which measures the short-term efficiency of our paid marketing spend. tROI for our recent two quarters has performed extremely well, enabling us to recover all investments spent during those quarters in less than 4 months...

New products

From the Letter to Investors:

Studios enables virtual cooperation among freelancers, helping to accommodate lager projects.

Team Accounts allow larger teams to collaborate.

Learn, connecting learning with work opportunities

Discover, a destination site showcasing outstanding designs of sellers.

Logo Maker empowers designers with AI allowing designers to monetize their existing designs, deliver their work faster and serve more customers.

Promoted Listings allows sellers to advertise.

The company also introduced some 100 new categories, now totaling 300+, and 7 new industry stores.

This list is by no means complete and one interesting remark by management is that the AI application for Logo Maker has a much wider application, from the Q4CC:

But the idea of creating that system, of creating the technology, of automation was not designed just specifically for Logo, but has a lot of power to be applied for other categories as well.

Upmarket

The company is also going upmarket to address larger companies with up to 200 employees, from the Q4CC:

Today Fiverr has over 2.4 million active buyers. The majority of whom are entrepreneurs and very small companies, with 15 employees or less. There are over 30 million SMBs in the U.S. alone, so we are barely scratching the surface. As with many disruptive technologies, we see a natural path of adoption from the bottom up.

One metric indicating this is the rise in spend per customer, although this is a reflection of a number of trends, like the proliferation of products and categories:

Another metric is that high-value buyers, those with annual spend per buyer over $500, continued to grow from the previous quarter and now represent over 53% of core marketplace revenue.

The company also has its VID (Very Important Doers) program which is likely to be more geared towards bigger buyers, from the Letter to Investors:

Through a hybrid approach of automated CRM activities and personalized service, the program offers our most active buyers special promotions and discounts, business content and educational materials, and in some cases access to a dedicated team of success managers.

International

The company has build the infrastructure to move beyond just an English version, and the first two additional language versions have been launched, Spanish and German.

The company is adding machine translation to user generated content and enabling customers and freelancers to have conversations in different languages. Needless to say there is much room for further expansion here.

Q4 results

From the Letter to Investors:

The take rate consists mostly of the 25% they charge on marketplace transactions while additional fees apply for currency fees and other services, in which there is still some room for expansion, from the Letter to Investors:

Interesting is that management argued that growth was accelerating in H2, perhaps some of that momentum can be maintained this year.

Guidance

From the Letter to Investors:

It is interesting to note that guidance is pretty conservative, leaving out several possible additional revenue streams, from the Q4CC (our emphasis):

The potential revenue impact from new products such as promoted listing, the additional gains from our continued investment in marketing efficiency, incremental revenue from global expansion effort and potential conversion improvement from new products in our pipelines are not included in our guidance, as the timing and magnitude of this contribution are uncertain.

If the company exceeds revenues 50% of this will be transferred back to the bottom-line, the company will reinvest the other 50%.

Margins

Gross margins hover around 80% but there is already considerable operational leverage, from the Letter to Investors:

The operational leverage is mostly in sales and marketing.

Cash

Data by YCharts

As a result of the operational leverage, cash bleed is declining markedly and investors don't have to be afraid they are running out of cash anytime soon, as the company had $127.7M in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4. Stock based compensation isn't excessive, less than 10% of revenue:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The rally in the shares has lifted the valuation multiple quite a bit but it's still somewhere off from the IPO levels. Last year in the autumn the shares were selling at real bargain levels, that's no longer the case but they are still not exorbitantly priced. Analyst expect EPS to come in at -$0.45 this year rising to -$0.18 in 2021.

Conclusion

Marketplace companies are likely to benefit from network effects when they get a leading position and this looks like happening with Fiverr. They have a structural tailwind with the growing gig economy and benefit from plenty of growth avenues, like new products, moving upmarket and international expansion.

We think the shares are a great buy but we would wait pulling the trigger until there is more clarity about the economic impact of the coronavirus. Now is not the time for heroics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.