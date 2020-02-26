Daito Trust Construction Co - Not Your Typical Construction Company

Overall, global investors may want to consider acquiring a participation in the company at current prices.

Company background & description

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd (OTCPK:DITTF) (OTCPK:DIFTY) is one of Japan’s largest construction companies. It is involved in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office locations, factories, and warehouses. The company also provides real estate brokerage, management, and leasing services.

Daito was established in 1974 in Nagoya and initially specialized in land utilization. Its focus was on the construction of factories, warehouses, and stores in suburban areas; thus enabling landowners to earn income from rent. Starting in 1980, the company established a mechanism that would ensure stable rental incomes for landowners even when their properties had vacancies. Landowners who paid fixed membership fees were guaranteed against the loss of rent from properties vacated earlier than contracted. This system was very well received by market participants, and laid the foundation for Daito’s ‘Real estate’ segment. Throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, Daito expanded its operations to other area of Japan; including in Osaka, Fukuoka, Yokohama, Sendai, and Shizuoka.

In 1992, Japan enacted the Productive Green Land Act, which opened the way for the construction of rental housing in urban areas. As a result, Daito shifted its focus from commercial to residential property; notably by developing New Crestall 24, an early American style apartment building design that was rarely seen in Japan at the time. In 2006, following regulatory changes which required landlords to cover a greater part of the restoration costs for their properties, Daito introduced the Lease Management Trust System. Under this scheme, Daito covers the expenses of restoring and repairing a property and leases the whole building under 30-year contracts. This led to a massive growth of its ‘Real estate’ segment in subsequent years.

In more recent years, growing attention has been paid in Japan to the benefits of running a rental property business as a means of reducing inheritance tax, due to the revision to inheritance tax law in 2015. As a result, Daito expanded its real estate service offering to include asset utilization and succession planning.

As of today, the company organizes itself along 4 segments:

Construction: this segment is engaged in the planning, design, and development of contracted buildings.

Real estate: this segment oversees the brokerage, management, and leasing of real estate properties.

Finance: this segment manages construction loans.

Other: this segment includes the sale of energy products, operations of long-term care facilities and hotels, as well as the cultivation of agricultural products.

As of the end of fiscal 2018 (ending on March 31st 2019), the company derived the 38% of sales and 63% of operating income from its ‘Construction’ segment, while ‘Real estate’ accounted for 58% of sales and 29% of operating income.

The company was listed on the Nagoya stock exchange in 1989, and subsequently on the Tokyo stock exchange in 1992.

Industry background, competitive position & barriers to entry

Why do we say that Daito is not your typical real estate company? Here are a few aspects that differentiates Daito from other real estate and construction companies:

Geographical focus: Daito is exclusively focused on the Japanese real estate market.

Outsourcing: Within the ‘Construction’ segment, Daito outsources much of the actual property construction work to subcontractors. In doing so, the company sacrifices some profitability in exchange for a much lower level of capital intensity, as well as a slightly lower risk profile.

Real estate services: Daito derives the majority of its sales from real estate services. These include the brokerage, management, and leasing of real estate properties; typically under long-term cost-plus contracts of approx. 30-35 years.

Healthy balance sheet: As a result of these considerations, and unlike most real estate and construction companies, Daito has a very strong balance sheet, as described in more detail later.

High return levels: Thanks to its asset-light business model, Daito is able to achieve high return levels without excessive use of leverage.

Lower cyclicality than peers: Daito’s long-term financial profile displays remarkable stability considering its business activities, as a result of its fee-based and asset-light business model.

Over time, this business model and corporate strategy has enabled Daito to acquire a leadership position in its domestic market on several fronts. It is the #1 supplier of housing units for the past 10 consecutive years, with approx. 60,000 units delivered last year. This represents a share of construction starts of nearly 15%, and a market share of the current existing stock of approx. 6%. Looking at the ‘Real estate’ segment, Daito is also the #1 domestic player in terms of number of housing units under management, with over 1m units, and has been for the past 22 consecutive years.

According to a recent study by Deloitte on the global construction industry, Daito ranks favourably versus peers on a number of criteria. These include profitability (Figure 5.1), balance sheet strength (Figure 5.4 and 5.9), and return on equity (Figure 5.12). We highlight some of these aspects in more detail in the Fundamental section of this report.

Overall, we rate Daito to be in a very decent competitive position. Over the past 50 years, it has established itself as a reputable company in the marketplace, pioneering services that are highly valued in the marketplace such as the Lease Management Trust System. This gives the company a certain brand recognition, as evidenced by consistently high occupancy rates. Also, such services also create recurring revenues and thus mitigate the impact of cyclicality, as well as create customer switching costs. Speaking in Morningstar terminology, we rate Daito as having a ‘narrow’ and ‘stable’ competitive moat.

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

Daito runs a business of decent profitability levels with remarkable consistency. Over the past decade, operating margins have averaged approx. 7%. Longer-term, margins have gradually declined as a result of the ‘Real estate’ segment outgrowing ‘Construction’, which is a higher margin segment. Having said that, this is compensated by the lower level of capital intensity of the ‘Real estate’ segment, so that the overall impact on returns has actually been positive.

Indeed, Daito’s level of capital intensity is very high relative to peers, with an average of over two Yen in sales for every Yen of asset (i.e. an asset turn of approx. 2x). Combine decent profitability levels with a high level of capital efficiency, and the result is very decent levels of return on investment over an economic cycle, with ROA of close to 10%, ROIC in the mid-teens, and ROE of close to 30% without the use of excessive financial leverage.

Note: In fiscal 2011, Daito bought back and retired over 30% of outstanding shares via a tender offer. This purchase was mainly financed with debt, although leverage remained adequate. From a balance sheet standpoint, this increased liabilities (i.e. debt) and reduced shareholders’ equity (i.e. retained earnings). The overall impact on returns in a sizable increase in ROE due to this financial leverage.

Growth:

Daito has managed to achieve fairly rapid growth for its business over the long-term. Since the turn of the millennium, sales have grown at a CAGR of 10%. The ‘Real estate’ segment has largely contributed to that growth, especially following regulatory changes enacted in 2006 and Daito’s subsequent introduction of its Lease Management Trust System. Under this scheme, Daito covers the expenses of restoring and repairing a property and leases the whole building under 30-year contracts. This led to a massive growth of its ‘Real estate’ segment in subsequent years (see Appendix for more detailed information about Daito’s segments).

Sales growth over the past decade has slowed to a CAGR of 6%, with the ‘Construction’ segment slowing the most, with a CAGR of only 2.3% over the past 10 years.

Operating profits have grown at a slightly slower pace than sales, reflecting declining margins from mix (i.e. faster-growing ‘Real estate’ segment which commands lower margins). Net income growth has benefited from a gradually declining tax rate, from 44% in 2000 to 31% last fiscal year. Last, earnings per share growth has been boosted by the large buyback of stock in 2012, and subsequent smaller buybacks.

Cashflows:

Not only does Daito run a very capital-light business in terms of fixed assets, it also require very little working capital. This is mainly due to the fact that it carries little to no inventory, and collects receivables within a very short period of time. Having said that, receivables have outgrown sales by a significant margin over the past two years, which we’ll be keeping a close eye on.

Overall, the working capital to sales ratio has averaged only 6% over the past decade. Cash ratios also look attractive, with nearly 130% of net income converted into cash from operations, which implies solid earnings quality. The free cash flow conversion ratio has averaged over 100% over the past 10 years.

Financial position

Unsurprisingly, given the nature of its business model and cashflow profile, Daito has always maintained a very strong balance sheet. Since 2000, it has always had a net cash position, and for many years had no debt at all on its balance sheet. The company did raise some debt in 2011 in order to execute its stock payback program, but continued to have a net cash position. All balance sheet data below is in million Yens.

Management team & track record of capital allocation decisions

Daito appointed a new CEO in April 2019, Mr. Katsuma Kobayashi (57). He joined the company in 1986, and previously held the roles of Executive Officer, Senior Director of Sales, and Director of Product Development, amongst other.

Let us say a few words regarding strategy, which the company’s new CEO highlighted shortly after taking up his post by unveiling a new 5-year plan. Daito appears very well-aware of the challenges facing the Japanese market going forward, especially regarding a shrinking and aging population. This implies that it may be difficult to drive significant growth by focusing merely on the new supply of rental housing, as the company did in the past. In order to continue to grow profitably, the company aims to:

Reinforce its core construction business by continuing to gain market share; as well as rebuilding both its and other companies’ properties.

Expand its leasing business to adjacent domains, including commercial facilities, rental offices, hotels, dormitories, etc.

Develop a ‘lifestyle support service business’, including services related to energy, nursing care and day care, and housekeeping services.

While we appreciate the challenges related to overall business conditions and the execution of this new strategic vision, we are quite positive about the adjustments that the new CEO intents implement.

Analyzing Daito’s historical track record of capital allocation decision, one can observe that the company had has a balanced and disciplined approach to deploying capital to the benefit of long-term shareholders. Necessary investments in fixed assets and working capital to maintain profitable growth are made, and any excess cashflow is returned to shareholders, while maintaining a very strong balance sheet. Cash returned to shareholders mainly took the form of the large stock buyback in 2012, which was completed at an attractive valuation level comparable to today’s; as well as dividend.

Dividend

Daito currently has a dividend policy based on an EPS payout ratio of 50%, up from 30% previously, since 2009. Since 2000, Daito has grown its dividend at a CAGR of over 17%. Over the past 10 years, growth has slowed and the CAGR has been closer to 14%.

The current dividend of JPY 606 per share represents a yield of over 5%. In view of the low payout ratio, stability of cashflows, and balance sheet strength, we rate the current dividend as very safe. We expect it to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit rate over the coming years.

Valuation

A conservative DCF-based valuation yields a fair value estimate of JPY 14’800 per share, approx. 20% above the current share price. We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the next 10 years, average operating margins of 7.1%, a tax rate of 32%, a WACC of 8.0%, and a terminal growth rate of 2%.

Ownership

Beside a small percentage of shares held as Treasury stock, Daito’s shares are all freely floated. The company’s stock is owned by both foreign and Japanese corporations and financial institutions. Current large shareholders include Capital Research Global Investors, Dodge & Cox, Asset Management One Co., Mitsubishi, and Nomura.

Key risks

Demographics

Lending conditions

Laws & regulations

Credit risk on loans

Subcontractors risk

Initial conclusions

Daito is not your typical real estate company. While it is involved in actual construction, the company outsources most of that work to subcontractors. Instead, the company focuses on the higher return aspects of the business, including land management, tenant recruitment, leasing arrangements, and ongoing property management.

As a result, Daito avoids the most capital-intensive and risky parts of the real estate business. This business model enables the company to generate long-term recurring revenues, generate strong cashflows, and maintain a very strong balance sheet. Last but not least, excess cashflows are returned to shareholders via dividend and buybacks, making Daito a highly shareholder friendly company.

Historically, we've not often considered making investments in Japanese companies, mainly due to the fact that many of them seem rather unconcerned with out-earning their capital costs, which is an imperative for us; as well as due to concerns over corporate governance. But Daito Trust Construction Co. is a company that we would consider as suitable to own long-term, for the reasons outlined above. Current prices are becoming increasingly attractive and we are strongly considering acquiring a participation in the company.

Appendix

Daito segment detail

Valuation

