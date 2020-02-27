Retirement Series Part III: Mathematical And Practical Approaches To Fighting Inflation

Inflation in modern times has had a different face: Asset prices. For those who already own homes (or old Porches), rapid appreciation doesn't seem negative.

Go back a few years though, and the story changes. Mortgage rates from mid-1981 to mid-1982 never dropped below 16%. Gas prices doubled during the same period.

For investors younger than 45, inflation might seem to be a relic of the past. Interest rates, after all, have never reached problematic levels during their adulthood.

The Hidden Tax

“Inflation is taxation without legislation.” – Milton Friedman

Combating and preparing for inflation is a core element of retirement strategy. Interest rates seem cemented near 0%, not just in the U.S. but most of the developed world.

Not long ago, Petrobras (PBR) was able to sell 100-year bonds with a 6.85% yield at face value. Moreover, that was despite being embroiled in multiple crises as global investors scrambled for yield.

That was in part due to the European Central Bank establishing 0% rates in 2014, then lowering the benchmark even further, over 17 trillion in assets now trade with negative interest rates. That's at least a quarter of all investment-grade debt outstanding.

Much more recently, we began a retirement series, with Part I titled “The Omnipotent Roth IRA: Maximizing The Best Tax Shelter In The IRS Code.”

Part II, Retirement Strategy: The Business Owner's Challenge, then dissected the options available to the self employed.

Now in Part III, we'll take an honest look at inflation worries, then cover a myriad of ways to mitigate them. We’re at an “interesting” point in time with interest rates at all-time lows yet sovereign debt and projections for unfunded liabilities at all-time highs.

Something’s got to give. It’s only a matter of what.

Inflation Explained

One of Williams Equity Research’s favorite books is This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly. It's admittedly data heavy, but it gets the point across comprehensively and convincingly.

ResearchGate describes it this way (emphasis mine):

“Using clear, sharp analysis and comprehensive data, Reinhart and Rogoff document that financial fallouts occur in clusters and strike with surprisingly consistent frequency, duration, and ferocity. They examine the patterns of currency crashes, high and hyperinflation, and government defaults on international and domestic debts – as well as the cycles in housing and equity prices, capital flows, unemployment, and government revenues around these crises. While countries do weather their financial storms, Reinhart and Rogoff prove that short memories make it all too easy for crises to recur.

Their main point is that the piper always eventually gets paid.

Now, they do calculate surprisingly-narrow probability distributions on when the last grain of sand causes a collapse. But every situation varies. And we don’t believe in messing with our money.

Whenever the piper is paid, it generally results in a form of monetization that leads to inflation. You know: Higher taxes or reduced government support such as "restructured" Social Security payments for those above a certain income level.

Investors must respect the risk regardless – even if it’s not always easy to analyze since governments often “modify” such measurements for PR purposes.

That includes the U.S. Per the Federal Reserve:

Inflation is the increase in the prices of goods and services over time. Inflation cannot be measured by an increase in the cost of one product or service, or even several products or services. Rather, inflation is a general increase in the overall price level of the goods and services in the economy.

And it seems that every other source has its own definition as well.

Sources and Running the Numbers

One of the most common pieces of advice about retirement goes like this: Invest X dollars each month/year by age X. Then, thanks to the wonders of compounding interest, you'll retire a millionaire!

The chart above, for instance, compares investing $5,000 annually starting at age 22 vs. 32. Included in the underwriting are real returns after inflation.

With that said, investors have as little long-term control over inflation as they do their equity returns. So here's another way to look at the challenge that lies ahead:

Even 2% annual inflation necessitates doubling your annual income to support the same lifestyle over 35 years. At 4% inflation – which is closer to historical averages of 3.22% in the U.S. – it requires approximately four times the income.

While we have ample data, resting alongside it is considerable uncertainty. Richard Quinn frames this challenge in practical terms on MarketWatch:

For many people, (healthcare) spending, property taxes and rent will be the big inflation concerns. There’s no escaping inflation, so you need to plan. I would suggest having a pool of money that you leave untouched and allow to grow until you need it later in retirement to offset increasing expenses.

We'll get to that "pool of money" later. Mortgage rates are a formidable real-world application.

Source: St Louis Fed & Freddie Mac

As many subscribers remember, the 1980s saw 30-year fixed rate mortgages eclipse 18%. For context, a $250,000 mortgage at that rate equates to monthly payments of $3,768 – and a total cost exceeding $1.3 million. That compares to a monthly payment and total cost of $1,194 and $430,000, respectively, at today's 4.0% interest rate.

Source: St Louis Fed & U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

And while inflation dropped momentarily during the Great Recession, its long-term trajectory is undeniable.

Arming Yourself

There are a variety of investment options that can reduce the brunt of inflation. But first consider these extremely important observations from Schroders:

Some asset classes, such as equities – which many believe to be good at hedging inflation – actually provide poor inflation-hedging characteristics but strong returns above inflation over the longer term.

Sub-sectors of commodities and equities, particularly those that are energy and metals related, provide good inflation hedging characteristics and have historically provided strong returns above inflation.

The gravity of this distinction is hard to overstate. Assets that outperform inflation over the long-term inherently reduce inflation risk.

Now, that doesn’t mean their value or cash flows increase during high or hyper-inflationary periods. But, depending on one's circumstances in retirement, it can mean the difference between being able to pay real estate taxes and being forced to unexpectedly liquidate precious assets to do so.

Certain securities, meanwhile, are ill-suited to fight increasing living costs and interest rates. Outside of very low and stable inflation levels, long-dated fixed-rate debt would be one example. (The numbers show Treasuries offset minimal price increases).

If inflation rises above the annual coupon rate, these investments’ value evaporates and their income stream declines in real terms. And the inverse of that is why the greatest bond bull market of all time began in the aftermath of the 1980s’ inflationary spike.

Overall, one way to categorize strategies is by separating those that offer indirect versus direct protection. Hard assets, commodities, and equities are the traditional bulwarks on the indirect side.

Asset classes perform differently as hedges depending on the source and magnitude of inflation.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities & Annuities

Starting with direct mitigants, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities & Annuities (TIPS) are indexed to inflation with the explicit goal of offsetting it over time. Even so, they only manage to fully offset inflation 80% of the time.

This option also is subject to the same problem as Treasuries: Very low levels of income and total return levels.

How low exactly? Investors who bought 10-year TIPS during 2019 obtained an average coupon of only 0.875% vs. the equivalent traditional Treasury that yielded 2.65% on average.

They can also generate negative yields, as they did during the Great Recession. So, unless someone’s portfolio has tens of millions of dollars, it's difficult to see how TIPS might meet that’s person’s retirement needs.

If you’re still intrigued though, there are ETFs out there like the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP).

Also in case you’re curious, it appears that the last company to offer Consumer Price Index-linked annuities, The Principal, no longer does.

A CPI-linked, or "real,” annuity also protects against inflation. Most of their sales had been on the decline for six consecutive years before the advent of new products such as "buffer annuities" in the last 24 months.

Low interest rates and fears around the Department of Labor ruling are the most commonly cited contributors.

They also are called structured or hybrid annuities. As a tradeoff for being subject to a return cap and losing full market participation, their investors are cushioned against severe losses using a sliding scale.

Yet if the agreed-upon cap on returns is too conservative, these "new style" variable annuities could suffer during inflationary periods where unfiltered equities exposure is critical.

Overall, neither TIPS nor annuities appear to be a great solution to both protect against inflation and provide a reasonable return profile.

Real Estate

On average, real estate does a better job than most asset classes when it comes to combating inflation.

NCRIEF arguably collects the best national data on real estate, dividing the asset class into four categories. Those are the underlying source for the table above, which was created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The school took NCRIEF's data from 1978 through 2016 and ran an analysis on how different types of real estate's income generation and property values changed with CPI in the U.S.

As it turned out, as far as physical property types go, retail real estate provides the best protection. They carry an R value above 1.0, which means their income and property value increases more than offset upward moves in CPI.

Industrial's income generation, meanwhile, increases 70% of the rate of inflation. And apartments and office ranged from mediocre to poor at 56% and 18%, respectively.

Despite popular belief, apartments have historically only been able to pass on 56% of rising inflation via their income stream. While office properties – many of which are structured with long-term leases without CPI embedded into their contracts – truly struggled to keep pace with inflation.

Come on Over, the Sunshine’s Fine

On the property value side, things are much brighter. All but offices provide complete hedges against inflation – with even that segment performing fairly well with an R value of 0.74.

Knowing that, you could invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs)/funds or physical properties. Otherwise, by owning buildings directly, both cash flows from office and apartments are much more likely to underperform inflation, unless you’re willing to sell them and time those sales correctly.

From a net worth perspective, all but office properties serve as excellent inflation hedges. Historically, retail REITs have garnered net profits from inflation. Though, for those relying on income to keep up, physical apartments and office properties might not be the best place to be.

Besides, the maintenance, taxes, repairs, and insurance that comes along with owning physical properties can be quite the bother.

That’s one of the many benefits of investing in REITs, particularly publicly-traded REITs and the liquidity of their shares. The aggregate value of their assets increase alongside inflation, which should then be quickly represented in the share price.

Just keep in mind that lower inflation-adjusted cash flows from, say, office REITs causes underperformance compared to those that better pass on inflationary pressures (e.g., retail REITs).

Even without a direct CPI hedge built into the lease, net-lease REITs naturally benefit from the tenant – rather than the owner – being forced to deal with increasing maintenance and insurance expenses, as well as taxes.

From a credit perspective, this innate inflation hedge contributes to the profile of the financially most fortified and highest-rated examples:

Realty Income (O)

(O) Federal Realty Trust (FRT)

(FRT) Simon Property Group (SPG)

(SPG) W.P. Carey (WPC)

(WPC) Prologis (PLD)

(PLD) AvalonBay (AVB).

And W.P. Carey in particular is well known for its discipline in underwriting leases with CPI clauses.

A Natural Hedge

Overall, an unusually large percentage of REITs with the best credit ratings and long-term shareholder returns are retail oriented. That’s no coincidence either.

Real estate has served as a protection against inflation for centuries. Several high-profile "inflation mitigating" funds include above-average exposure to the asset class for that reason.

As one example, the PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund (PZRMX) above is nearly 80% allocated to real estate.

Like all investments, real estate isn’t the golden goose" of navigating inflation but it certainly helps if used appropriately. For more information on what at least REITs can and can’t do for you in this regard, click here.

The financial health of a sector or company also plays an important role in the inflation fight. But, in general, REITs have strengthened their balance sheets during the past decade, raising equity capital and reducing their interest rate exposures.

Leverage also has fallen to a two-decade low. That’s both in terms of book value and market value, according to the Nareit T-Tracker.

Plus, interest expenses as a share of net operating income has dropped to a record low. And interest coverage ratios – a key risk metric – are well above where they were a decade ago, which also is good.

In short, REITs are currently well positioned to withstand challenging environments.

Commodities and Precious Metals

When it comes to this category, let's start with everyone's favorite: gold.

Based on an exhaustive study by Fidelity and other sources such as Reuters… gold only serves as a hedge against inflation 50%-60% of the time. It does better during hyper-inflationary periods, sure.

But other than that, it’s fairly lackluster.

Gold is better as a diversifier or tail-risk mitigant. For instance, if your nation’s currency or government collapse, it will be just what you need.

Gold jumped from $133.77 in 1976 to a cyclical peak of $459 in 1979, only to fall to $308 by 1984. And it went lower from there, staying under $300 for the next 18 years.

Yet, based on data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, CPI increased more than 70% during that timeframe. In short, investors depending on gold to offset inflation were sorely disappointed.

Together, grains, precious metals, electricity, oil, beef, orange juice, and natural gas – among other traded physical goods, or commodities – do better, with a track record of offsetting 66% of historical inflation.

Thanks to the wide array of ETFs available, such as the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG), those kinds of collective trades are now much easier and cheaper.

Like gold, however, commodities baskets still don’t typically generate meaningful income without multiple rounds of buying and selling. Similarly, they don’t historically produce total returns nearly as strong as equities or what we discuss right down below.

The "Standard" Portfolio and Other Options

Many rely on the traditional wisdom of having a portfolio filled with 60% equities and 40% fixed-income investments. Again though, thanks to ETFs, it's possible to implement a very low-cost solution that incorporates these weights.

With a diversified portfolio and annual expense ratio well under 50 basis points.

Better yet, it beats inflation 69% of the time per the aforementioned Fidelity study. That's thanks to the nearly two-thirds portfolio position in equities and the higher-yielding bonds that still do fairly well when inflation is low.

Finally, last but not least, you also can consider:

Leveraged and senior loan funds

Business development companies (BDCs)

Mortgage REITs (mREITs)

In the latter case, their portfolios are effectively 100% floating-rate entities. While not tied to the CPI, they are reset as interest rates change (LIBOR, for the time being). That creates a similar effect.

Moving on to BDCs, some – such as Main Street (MAIN) – have meaningful allocations to equity and aren’t pure-play floating rate senior loans. Others, such as Owl Rock (ORCC) and Golub (GBDC), maintain portfolios constructed of almost entirely senior-secured floating rate loans.

The cash flow from these BDCs is likely to rise with interest rates. That’s because their underlying companies are able to pass a majority of inflationary pressures on to their customers.

It's critical to review mREIT and BDC’s capital stacks carefully to ensure they’ll benefit from a net increase in interest rates.

A BDC reliant on floating rates for capital could find itself in trouble if its interest expense rises out of sync with higher loan income. That will occur if its portfolio companies are too weak to handle moderate interest-rate increases.

Conclusion

Like investing, preparing for inflation has no single solution. Varying risk profiles and levels of experience influence an individual’s "optimal" strategy. It’s clear, however, that total reliance on some of the so-called best ways to offset inflation (e.g., TIPS or gold) have limited utility.

Other asset classes, such as equity and mREITs, leveraged loans, and BDCs, have the capacity to mitigate inflation and provide compelling total returns. These assets still require extensive initial and ongoing due diligence however to ensure that inherent inflation-defeating characteristics aren’t sacrificed by poorly designed capital structures or sub-par asset quality.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

