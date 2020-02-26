Coronavirus Creates Entry Opportunity In Adidas

I think the company is impacted negatively by the disease but shares are trading at a big enough discount to compensate for the added risk.

Investment Thesis

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) offers the chance to buy a growing yet nicely profitable company for a discount. The Coronavirus has further pushed the stock price to the downside, increasing the gap to my fair value estimate. In my view, the discount is enough to account for the added risk from the disease, but the uncertainty regarding the development of the virus makes it difficult to estimate the precise impact at this time. This a stock for the those willing to take the short-term risk to buy a quality company at a reduced price.

Strong revenue growth

Topline growth in the third quarter came in strong across all regions. Emerging Markets, North America and Russia/CIS had double digit growth of 14%, 10% and 13% respectively. Asia secured 8% while Latin America and Europe still managed to growth by 5% and 3% respectively.

Source: Company Presentation

Profitability is lagging revenue growth

In aggregate, revenues are up 9% year over year. Gross margin increased as well and stands at 52.1%. Marketing expenses are down as a percentage of sales which is good news since marketing is a major cost source of Adidas. Total operating expenses increased however, though this was a planned increase according to the company. The result is a reduction in the operating margin down to 14% from 15.3% a year ago.

Source: Company Presentation

Massive capital efficiency improvements

Quarterly margin fluctuations are not a big reason for concern. On a long-term basis, Adidas has earned great returns on capital and has massively improved its capital efficiency over the last few ears. The return on equity almost tripled from 2015 to today while the return on invested capital has doubled during the same time. Currently ROE and ROIC are 27% and 20.8% respectively. This is evidence of great usage of investors capital and value creating investment decisions.

Source: My model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

Modest dividend with potential for increases.

Adidas currently pays a €3.35 dividend for German listing of the stock, and $1.88 for the ADR. This makes the yield of the stock 1.3%. Not exactly the best dividend yields out there, but it makes sense considering that Adidas still has plenty of growth opportunities. The dividend policy of the company is to pay out 30%-50% of net income from continuing operations as dividends to shareholders. As of right now, they are right at the bottom of that range with a net income payout ratio of 35% and FCF payout ratio of 34%. Even though the current yield is low, I estimate that topline growth in the next few years should support dividend growth in the mid-single digits. On top of a growing dividend, investors benefit from share buybacks.

Adidas continues its buyback program

The company has just started the third tranche of its multi-year share buyback program. Adidas will buy back shares worth up to €1 bn in 2020. At the current market cap of €57bn, this comes out a buyback yield of 1.8%. Together with the dividend yield of 1.3%, this brings the total shareholder yield above 3% which is on the lower side compared to a lot of other companies. However, for a company that is technically still in a growth phase, a total yield of 3% is decent, considering the added upside of distribution increases through topline growth in the future.

Valuation

At the time of writing this article, shares are down to €270 ($292) in German trading. At the ADR conversion rate of 2:1, this equals a share price for ADDYY of $146 per share. At this price, the company trades at 28x earnings.

I valued Adidas using a discounted cash flow model, taking the growth guidance of the company as an input and assuming slight margin expansion over the next few years. As a result, I get a value of $188 per share (OTCQX:ADDYY). This implies a 29% upside from the most recent trading price.

Source: My model, values based on assumptions

Coronavirus a major risk in 2020

Adidas came forward, stating that sales in china are down 85% since the Chinese New Year on January 25th due to the Coronavirus that has been rampant in China for several weeks now. Management has not made any clear statements regarding the impact on the financial results as the magnitude of the impact “cannot be quantified reliably at this point in time” (Adidas).

I see elevated risk stemming from the uncertainty regarding the development of the disease. In 2018, Adidas derived more than 30% of its net sales from the Asia-Pacific region. If the virus cannot be contained in the near future, I estimate that it could shave off a decent portion of revenue growth in 2020. The company will report FY19 results on March 11th, were we will get a closer look at the impact on the fourth quarter, and hopefully a statement on the future outlook and plans for contingencies.

Rough ride ahead

At this point in time it seems likely that the spreading of the disease will continue, at least in the short-term. Other countries such as South Korea and Italy are now also struggling with rising infection rates. Investors who are thinking about initiating a position right now, should be aware of the short-term downside risk. If the disease keeps spreading, stocks of consumer-oriented companies, like Adidas, could take substantial hits to their share price.

Conclusion

Adidas is not for the faint of heart right now. The Coronavirus poses a considerable risk by diminishing sales in China. Nevertheless, I believe the stock trades at a big enough discount to account for this added risk. However, it is possible for the spreading of the disease to accelerate and further depress stock prices. Investors looking to initiating a position should ask themselves beforehand whether they can stomach this short-term risk. Still, despite the Corona risk, I view shares of Adidas as undervalued at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer

This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future.



I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.