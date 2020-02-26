Galapagos Ratings Downgrade, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Galapagos Receives Rating Downgrade, Stock Skids

Galapagos NV (GLPG) stock was hit hard as Bank of America downgraded its rating to Sell. The latest downgrade comes after a couple of other such negative recommendations made by other stock research firms. The pharma company stock was recently downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. which pulled its rating from Overweight to Neutral. Similarly, Credit Suisse Group lowered the rating from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $174 to $169. However, there was a silver lining as well as Stifel increased the price target for the stock to $298, up from $188 price target it had set earlier.

Galapagos seems to be going through critical times. The company recently reported its financial numbers and provided corporate updates. It reported signing a novel research and development agreement with Gilead Sciences and filed applications for approval of selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis (NYSE:RA) in the U.S., Europe and Japan by Gilead. The company has received priority review tag for its application in the United States. It also reported starting First in Human Phase 1 trials with TOLEDO compounds GLPG3312 and GLPG3970.

For its FY2019, the company reported its group revenues & other income at €896 million, compared to €318 million in 2018. The company’s net profit stood at €150 million, compared to a net loss of €29 million in 2018. Ignoring the impact of Gilead transaction, Galapagos’ operational cash burn was reported at €334 million, meeting the guidance. Onno van de Stolpe, CEO of Galapagos said, “At the same time, our pipeline made significant progress in 2019. For the first time in our history, with filgotinib in RA, we have a product candidate under regulatory review for approval in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Pending potential approval, we are rapidly gearing up to commercialize filgotinib in RA in Europe, hand in hand with our collaboration partner Gilead.”

Galapagos also provided guidance for FY2020. The company provided details about Phase 3 ISABELA program, for which it is currently recruiting candidates. The company has already enrolled over 600 patients in 2019 while it expects the futility analysis will likely be concluded in the first quarter of 2021. During 2020, the company expects to conduct over 80 clinical trials. Due to heightened research and development activities, the company reckons that its operational cash burn will remain between €420 and €450 million, including milestone income from Gilead for potential regulatory approvals of filgotinib in RA. Galapagos expects the official FY2019 results to be out by March 27, 2020.

Galapagos stock has shown strong performance in the market. In the past 12 months, it has gained over 130 percent growth. With its new developments, it is expected that the stock will retain its positive trajectory.

Insmed Misses Q4 EPS, Stock Slips

Insmed Inc. (INSM) stock slipped as the company reported its Q4 and full year results. Its fourth quarter revenue stood at $45.7 million, while the full year revenue was reported at $136.5 million. Insmed reported its research and development expenses at $32.6 million and $131.7 million for the fourth quarter and the full year respectively.

Insmed failed to meet its Q4 EPS numbers. It reported its GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter at $53 million while its full year net loss was reported at $254.3 million. The company had incurred $324.3 million in net loss for the previous year. Will Lewis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "With our recent announcement of positive top-line Phase 2 data for INS1007 in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, in addition to other meaningful advancements in our pipeline, we are well on our way toward building a robust portfolio of therapies that address the unmet needs of small patient populations experiencing big health problems."

The company also provided guidance for FY2020. Insmed expects its full year revenue to be in the range of $180 million and $220 million while it had pegged its Y2020 revenue for ARIKAYCE to be in the same range of $180 million to $220 million. The company has also planned its full year milestone investments for FY2020. It is looking to develop a PRO for NTM lung disease while also initiating a study to validate the PRO. Further the company will also work towards advancing INS1007 into a Phase 3 program in patients with bronchiectasis.

Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare and serious ailments. ARIKAYCE is first commercial product and is approved in the United States for treating Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease as a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Perrigo Stock Perks Up After FDA Nod

Perrigo (PRGO) reported that it has received the FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for generic albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol, the first of its kind AB-rated generic version of ProAirHFA. The company is looking to launch a limited quantity of generic albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol. Perrigo partnered with Catalent Pharma Solutions for the development of this product.

The treatment is indicated for patients 4 years of age and older for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm with reversible obstructive airway disease. It is also indicated for the prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm. Sharon Kochan, Executive Vice President and President of the company said, “Achieving FDA approval of this complex generic product was the outcome of an industry-leading collaboration in product development and regulatory expertise between Perrigo and Catalent that spanned over a decade.”

The company is looking to have steady supply of the drug from the fourth quarter of 2020. This aerosol is the first generic Metered-Dose Inhaler to be approved by the FDA in over twenty years.

Perrigo stock has performed quite strongly in the stock market. It gained over 25 percent in the past 12 months. With this new development, it is expected that the stock will retain its momentum and positive trajectory. The company is engaged in the development and marketing of OTC products and generic formulation. Perrigo also recently announced its plan to acquire the oral care assets of High Ridge Brands for $113 million in cash. The company expects the transaction to be finalized during the first quarter of 2020.

Its partner Catalent holds leadership position in developing advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products.

