5 Reasons Why Barrick Gold Is A Must-Own Stock

I have written numerous articles on Barrick Gold (GOLD) during the last year, explaining in depth why I was so bullish on the stock. Less than a month ago, I raised my minimum price target for GOLD to $22.50, up from $18, given that physical gold had risen almost 20%.

This was on top of the 30%-plus return in the stock since I put an $18 target on GOLD in the summer of 2019.

Barrick's stock just reached my updated price target — and this time it took less than a month. Even though GOLD almost has doubled since the early 2019 lows, the shares remain a compelling buy as the bull markets in both GOLD and gold are still in the early stages.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

In this article, I will give five reasons why Barrick remains a must-own stock.

1. Substantial Net Debt Reduction That's Tracking Along My Target

One of the central themes to my bullish thesis on Barrick is that significant net debt reduction would be a positive catalyst for the shares. It's been my contention that the company would reach a net debt of zero in the 2020-2021 time frame.

Barrick ended Q3 2019 with net debt of $3.16 billion. As I stated last month before fourth quarter results were announced:

Barrick should have delivered another quarter of robust free cash flow. Also factoring in the proceeds from the Kalgoorlie sale, net debt at the end of the year could've been in the $2.0-2.25 billion range. That equates to a ~$1 billion (or 32%) decline in net debt QoQ if the midpoint of that range is achieved.

Barrick met my expectations, as net debt was reduced to $2.22 billion — a $940 million decline quarter-over-quarter. The company remains on pace for net debt to reach the zero mark sometime within the next 12-18 months. Maybe sooner, depending on if there are more asset sales and/or the price of gold remains at the current $1,650-plus level.

(Source: SomaBull)

There should be another impressive drop in net debt this quarter, as:

The company announced in December 2019 that it had reached an agreement to sell its 90% stake in the Massawa mine in Senegal to Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF). Teranga will pay Barrick $380 million upfront in the form of $300 million in cash and $80 million in common shares. The transaction is still pending but should close this quarter. The price of gold has averaged more than $1,600 per ounce in Q1 2020 (highlighted in green in the chart below). Barrick's average realized gold price in Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 was $1,476 and $1,483, respectively. During H2 2019, the company generated almost $1 billion of free cash flow at ~$1,480 gold. Assuming Barrick hits its AISC and Capex guidance in Q1, the company is in a position to deliver another quarter of exceptional FCF at current gold prices. Even if gold drops back down to where it started the year, the outlook for free cash flow remains vibrant. (Source: StocksCharts.com)

The upfront cash portion of the Massawa sale, along with free cash flow generated from operations, should result in at least $500 million of net debt reduction this quarter. That's a highly conservative figure, and it uses a much lower gold price assumption compared to where the metal is currently trading.

Debt and cash will reach parity soon. After that event, and barring any strategic acquisition(s) that contain a cash component, net cash should build aggressively.

Data by YCharts

2. Stable, Low-cost/High-Margin Gold Production Across A Well-Diversified Portfolio

Barrick's latest five-year projection for production, costs, and capex reflect a stable outlook from 2020-2024. Output will remain at around 5 million ounces of gold per annum, with AISC trending down over the next several years — eventually returning to the low $800 per ounce range. The company has some of the best margins in the industry, and the highest among all of the senior gold miners. AISCs are temporarily elevated, but even at $900-$950 per ounce, margins remain strong.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

This is a production profile that doesn't require enormous amounts of growth capital either, as project capex for this year is a modest $300-$400 million. The sale of Massawa (which is in the project stage) also has lowered the expected growth capital needs over the next few years. The divestiture of the company's 50% stake in the Kalgoorlie mine in Australia in late 2019 also has slightly reduced AISC.

More than 40% of Barrick's gold production (or roughly 2.2 million ounces) comes from a diverse group of mines in Nevada, which was the top mining jurisdiction in the world in 2018, and still in the top three according to the latest mining survey from the Frasier Institute. The JV with Newmont (NEM) in Nevada has resulted in the combination of some of the best and largest gold mines in the industry. The current reserves, along with the exploration potential in and around these assets, means that Nevada will remain a key jurisdiction for Barrick well past that five-year outlook shown above. Barrick's Fourmile project — which isn't part of the JV — also has the potential to become a tier 1 asset, either as a standalone project, or combined with the adjacent/adjoining high-grade Goldrush project. The rest of Barrick's production comes from a mines across the globe, with a particular concentration in Latin America and Africa. The jurisdictional risk is higher in some of these countries, but Barrick has the best management team, board of directors and chairman in the business, and they have forged strong relationships with their host countries. If Barrick can resolve the dispute with the Tanzanian Government surrounding the Acacia debacle, then they can overcome almost any obstacle. It's important to note that not one single asset outside of Nevada makes up more than 11% of total production, and most of these operations account for only ~5% of the company's output in any given year. The major non-Nevada assets such as Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, and Kibali are located in different countries, which also reduces the overall portfolio risk.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

3. Excess Cash Will Be Used For Higher Dividends And Potential Share Buybacks

Barrick's rapid repair of its balance sheet is allowing the company to return more cash to investors via a higher dividend. The company announced in November that it raised its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.05 per share.

I was expecting another bump up in the dividend, given the forecasted sharp reduction of net debt in Q4. And Barrick delivered, as they announced a further 40% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.07.

As the cash balance builds, Barrick will need to decide where to deploy these excess funds.

The company's current CEO, Mark Bristow, was CEO of Randgold before the merger with Barrick. Bristow always talks about Randgold's history of continually increasing its dividend. This seems to be his goal at Barrick as well, shareholders should expect fatter dividends in the future.

There's still more than $5 billion of debt on the books, which could be repaid as the company's cash balance grows, but the vast majority of debt outstanding is much longer-dated notes that don't mature until 2033-2043. It could be expensive to buy back this debt, maybe too cost prohibitive. The yields on this debt aren't outlandish (at around 6%), but in the current low interest rate environment the coupon remains attractive, especially given the lower credit risk. Other than the 22's that remain outstanding (at a low 3.85% yield), it seems that Barrick has possibly maxed out debt repayment, at least for now.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

If additional debt repayment isn't an option, then excess cash (above and beyond that allocated for dividends and potential new, low-cost, high-return growth projects) will likely be used for share buybacks.

Bristow has commented that he isn't a fan of share repurchase programs, as he would rather reinvest in the business or raise the dividend, but ultimately, the BOD will make the decision. Internal debates on the topic are occurring.

In the end, as Barrick's balance sheet grows stronger, more cash will be returned to shareholders.

4. The Outlook For Physical Gold Remains Bullish

Barrick didn't need physical gold to increase to $1,500-plus to see its share price re-rated higher. My bullish thesis for the company has never relied on a surge in the metal, as it was the combination of net debt reduction and increasing EBITDA (thanks to operational efficiencies and other cost savings) that would be the main drivers for the stock. Barrick would see its EV/EBITDA multiple decline naturally — assuming a flat stock price.

A more robust physical gold price environment would simply supercharge the gains in GOLD, which is what's occurring now, as this is the second time in less than a month that I had to raise my price target on Barrick's stock because of rising gold prices.

I remain just as bullish on the physical market as I do on Barrick, as there are exceptional fundamentals supporting gold at the moment.

Whereas my bullish thesis on Barrick was based on net debt soon reaching the zero mark in tandem with rising EBITDA, my bullishness on gold is backed by the need for the Federal Reserve to continue to increase the money supply at a rapid rate, in combination with a peaking annual mine supply.

In previous articles on physical gold that I posted over the last several years, I focused on how the price of gold (in USD) is ultimately determined by the level of U.S. money supply (and growth rate). Since the early 1970s, when the U.S. went off the gold standard, the price of gold has kept pace with M2 growth. However, gold doesn't trade in lockstep with the money supply, rather it oscillates around M2 as M2 climbs. Sometimes gold will trade below, sometimes it will trade above, but it will always get back inline with the money supply (which consistently moves higher over-time). It has been my belief for the last 4-5 years, that gold must increase in value in order to close this gap with M2. It's quickly doing so now, but there's much more to go. I also want to point out that gold always has overshot M2 during its bull cycles, and I expect the price of the metal will once again greatly exceed its fair value (which, as of now, is just under $2,000 per ounce).

(Source: FRED)

The World Gold Council recently posted 2019 mine production figures, and it was the first year-over-year decline since 2008. The bear market in gold from 2011-2015, along with depressed prices up until last year, has resulted in gold producers focusing on profits rather than increasing production. The worst is yet to come, as the forecast from the WGC is for a substantial drop in output to occur from 2022 and onward. It will be years before this trend of declining annual mine supply reverses, and gold needs to maintain current levels for that to happen. Even in the current bullish pricing environment, gold companies remain cautious and seem focused more on cash flow rather than finding new sources of production.

(Source: WGC)

5. Technicals And Valuation Support Higher Prices For Barrick's Stock

GOLD is attempting to eclipse its 2016 highs of around $22.50. This level could act as short-term resistance, which will result in a slight pullback in the stock. But Barrick is on the verge of a major breakout, and any near-term weakness should be considered a buying opportunity. I believe that by the end of this year, the shares will be well north of current levels.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

My updated $22.50 price target earlier this year was the minimum objective and based on a gold price of around $1,550. The physical metal is currently $100 higher, and every $100 increase in gold equates to ~$500 million of additional EBITDA per year for Barrick. At $1,650 gold, the minimum price target rises once again, this time to just under $25.00 per share.

I have discussed the deep value in GOLD compared to its peers such as Newmont and Agnico-Eagle (AEM) using forward looking EV/EBITDA ratios. Barrick is slightly outperforming NEM this year, which means Barrick's relative value to NEM hasn't expanded much - GOLD remains the better value. AEM hasn't fared well this year, and its loftier valuation entering 2020 has caught up with the stock. Even though AEM and GOLD have gone in opposite directions, there's more value in GOLD.

D ata by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.