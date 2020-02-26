Forward Pharma: Heads You Win Big, Tails You Still Win

If the company loses there are several ways for the company to create value for its investors. Even then I expect a decent return based on the current share price.

The stock has tremendous upside if the company wins. A hearing in June could also be a short-term catalyst for a higher stock price.

Forward Pharma (FWP) used to be a Danish biotech company. But when its patents on dimethyl fumarate (sold as Tecfidera by Biogen (BIIB)) were challenged it downsized and became a patent litigation play. In a settlement it gave Biogen a license to use its patents for its sales of Tecfidera in the US in return for $1.25 billion. So that was pretty successful. Moreover the company paid out most of the settlement proceeds to investors in September 2017.

But in Europe its key patent was overthrown on January 29, 2018. The company appealed against that decision on May 7, 2018. Since then little progress has been made. But on June 18, 2020 there will be a hearing before the Technical Board of Appeal. This hearing could create significant momentum in the stock.

Management expects it takes up to 3 years before the final outcome is known. So that means the final outcome will be known before the Summer of 2021. See this investor presentation.

But what if the company loses the patent litigation in Europe?

Though the company paid out most of the proceeds of the settlement with Biogen it kept some cash for the litigation. According to the latest published balance sheet (June 30, 2019) the company has $80 million of cash net of liabilities.

I expect the cash burn to be only about $5 million per year. So around the Summer of 2021 the company should have about $70 million of cash net of liabilities. Since the company only has 5 employees I estimate the liquidation value at about $70 million in June 2021.

According to the annual report there were 95,073,864 shares on April 1, 2019. One ADS is equivalent to 14 shares, see here. Therefore at $6.4 per ADS the market cap is $43.46 million. So the current market cap is much less than the liquidation value when we know the final outcome of the litigation.

Of course we do not know for sure if the company will wind up when the litigation is finished. However so far the company has been shareholder friendly paying out most of the proceeds of the settlement with Biogen. It is possible the company does another transaction such as a reverse merger with another biotech company.

I am confident management will do the best it can creating value for all shareholders. It has done it before paying out most of the proceeds of the settlement. And then with the downsizing and continuing the patent litigation.

Bottom line

It's a simple story. Either the company wins and gets rewarded with a huge amount of money. Or the company loses, and winds up or creates value with a reverse merger or something like that. Even when the company loses shareholders could see a return of more than 50%, in less than 2 years. In the mean time buzz around the hearing in June could present an attractive exit point for short term investors. For these reasons I think this stock is a buy.

You might ask yourself the following question: if this stock is so much undervalued why doesn't he own the stock? The answer is simple. When I started researching it I did not expect to find so much value, with such a simple investment thesis. It is not one of the best stocks in my quantitative ranking of global net-nets. Many companies with stocks trading below liquidation value have either big governance issues or extremely bad business expectations. Not so much here. So I plan to buy some shares but have not done it yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FWP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.