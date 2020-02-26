Canfor Pulp Is Cheap At A Cyclical Low

Canfor Pulp (OTC:CFPUF)[TSX:CFX] is a pulp and paper producer based in British Columbia, Canada. The company is majority owned by Canfor Corporation [TSX:CFP](OTCPK:CFPZF) which also supplies the majority of the raw material the company uses to make pulp (wood chips, etc).

Canfor Relationship

The relationship with Canfor Corporation, shown in the figure above, is an important one for the company. The pulp mills involved were originally owned by Canfor, and so are relatively integrated with Canfor’s operations. That makes the dependence on each other a mutual affair. However, because Canfor owns a majority stake in Canfor Pulp, it likely has the upper hand in any negotiations. Historically the pricing for raw materials transferred from Canfor to Canfor Pulp was set by an agreement made when Canfor spun-off the pulp division as an income trust. That was a potential negative catalyst, as a controlling shareholder negotiating for a supply agreement that its subsidiary needs can potentially drive a very hard bargain. As one example, the situation is very similar to that of Noranda Income Fund [TSX:NIF.UN], which had a supply agreement with Glencore, its parent company. When they renewed at market prices, essentially all of NIF’s income disappeared, and they suspended their distribution which severely reduced the price of units.

The relationship between Canfor and Canfor Pulp appears to be more collegial, and while the agreement was renewed on “market terms” that doesn’t appear to have hurt Canfor Pulp. Given their extremely strong earnings since the new agreement was added it seems that it is at least not onerous, although good pulp pricing is a big factor there as well obviously.

The other factor that I think is relevant is that Canfor probably has a say on capital allocation here. Canfor Pulp has a very strong balance sheet, but is not building up an outsize cash balance either. They have been returning capital to shareholders through their small regular dividend, via share buybacks, and with a significant special dividend close to the end of 2018 of $2.25 per share. That isn’t the first time they have done that, and CFX paid a $1.125 special dividend in 2015. I suspect Canfor prefers to have its portion of the excess cash Canfor Pulp generates in good years on its own balance sheet, so it seems reasonable to expect future outsize gains (in good years) to be distributed to shareholders one way or another.

Government Relationship

The government of British Columbia is extremely supportive of large industrial employers, presumably to avoid the entire economy being based on offshore real estate speculation. This has caused the never-ending battle with the United States on softwood lumber, as the US believes British Columbia subsidizes the lumber industry with low cost access to government owned wood. The pulp and paper industry is one step removed from that, and has therefore not often been a target for tariffs. Because the pulp industry buys their raw materials from sawmills (as opposed to the government) they are paying a price based on supply and demand not government fiat, which tends to insulate them from some of the trade complaints.

That isn’t to say that the government of British Columbia doesn’t support them. One big example is how the government owned electric utility has taken long term contracts for biomass generated electricity purchases from all the big pulp mills. While the local electric utility is the logical buyer for excess energy, and it makes sense for pulp mills to sell electricity generated from their heat operations, having the government involved seems like it might make the contracts more industry-friendly to me. While the specific terms are not disclosed, I think it is somewhat relevant who is quoted in this press release. The release announcing BC Hydro’s agreement with Canfor Pulp on one of their mills quotes the government’s Minister of Energy, the Minister of Jobs, and the local MLA, as well as the president of Canfor. Nobody from BC Hydro is quoted. I think its likely these agreements are on better-than-commercial terms. The power revenues also have the side effect of making the business less cyclical, as it untethers some of the revenue generated from the pulp cycle, and instead provides guaranteed revenue from a government backed utility.

Pulp Industry Tailwinds

I think on a very long-term basis the pulp industry is likely earn sufficient returns on capital to be allowed to exist, and Canfor Pulp appears to be in a market position that should allow it to earn returns as good as the industry. The pulp industry has a reputation as a poor place for capital, as the decline of newspaper consumption has damaged what was formerly the major pulp market. I don’t think anyone believes newspapers are going to make a big return to prominence. However, I think that decline is largely complete from the point of view of significance to the pulp industry. According to a UN statistical report (page 26) household and sanitary paper had approximately 50% more production in 2016 than newsprint. And dwarfing both categories by far were wrapping and packaging container and board. I think it is reasonable to continue to expect significant growth in both of those larger categories going forward. As the very poor in the developing world gain their first steps on the economic ladder, consumption of sanitary napkins and disposable diapers are likely to rise. At the other end of the economic scale it seems reasonable to expect world trade, cheaper shipping, and Amazon Prime to increase the demand for cardboard and other packaging products going forward.

The pulp industry has not been expanding to meet this demand in recent years, as the shrinking demand from their traditional markets has covered the growth. However, as newsprint demand becomes insignificant, new pulp mills will become a necessity. That should require the cost of pulp to remain above the cost required to incentivize the construction of new pulp mills. This hasn’t been the case for some time, and in fact some mills have been converted away from pulp. As just one example, some pulp mills have been converting into the production of dissolving pulp, which is used for textile production (viscose/rayon).

Recent Developments

The company had a record setting performance in 2018, followed by a record setting low performance in 2019. There were two primary causes of the poor 2019 performance. The first was lower pulp prices. While they sell a variety of specific products to a variety of jurisdictions, they reported that 2019 NBSK pulp list prices for sales to China were 28% lower than the comparable 2018 prices. That has a huge impact on any commodity producer, and is why they booked their first loss in company history in 2019.

The second big issue in 2019 was a lack of supply. As discussed above, their pulp mills source their fibre supply from Canfor Corp. Specifically, the wood chips the sawmills generate is sold to the pulp business for conversion into pulp. Because of extremely poor North American lumber prices in 2019, Canfor Corp took downtime at many of its sawmills. That reduces the supply of wood chips available to Canfor Pulp, and left them with two choices. They took downtime as well, and also purchased some whole logs for conversion to wood chips, which is more costly than using the "waste" wood chips from a sawmill.

The bigger risk for the company is pulp pricing. The Canadian government publishes a graph of pulp pricing which I’ve reproduced below. They have not yet begun to rebound, although the decline has largely leveled off.

One factor that would support prices beginning to firm is hat inventories have come down considerably from their highs in 2019. The company mentioned that part of the problem is softwood pulp getting substituted with hardwood pulp as softwood pulp prices increased so dramatically. That is the best form of supply growth, because that substitution will go away with decreases in softwood pulp prices, which should allow inventory to get drawn down again. The other potential demand risk is an economic slowdown in China. That seems harder to handicap, but it is also a potential risk to most investments. Not to downplay the risk, of course, and the novel Coronavirus is certainly a wildcard here.

Valuation

Canfor Pulp pays a $0.25 dividend per year. Granting that is only a 3.2% yield on the current share price, it is worth noting they paid a $2.25 special dividend in the back half of 2018. I believe they will continue to distribute profits to shareholders for a few reasons. One is their history as an income trust, which probably increases their shareholder base’s desire for dividends. The other is their majority ownership by Canfor, which probably (all else equal) prefers to have the cash in its own bank account vs Canfor Pulp’s. Canfor Pulp still has a sparkling clean balance sheet. They had zero debt previously, and are now at a 0.11 debt-to-equity. Therefore, I think it is reasonably likely that future earnings will eventually also be paid to shareholders, which I think is one factor that potentially justifies a slightly higher multiple for the firm.

An opposing factor is that the business is naturally cyclical. The company produces a commodity product which it ships in bulk worldwide. The lack of pricing power and significant cyclicality to the business lowers the reasonable multiple. I think something like a 5x peak earnings multiple and 12x average earnings would be reasonable. Taking the 2018 earnings as the peak at $2.83 per share would suggest a value of $14.15 per share.

Year EPS ($) 2019 -0.47 2018 2.83 2017 1.55 2016 0.86 2015 1.52 2014 1.26 2013 0.59 2012 0.14 2011 1.94 2010 2.51 2009 0.19 Average $1.17

While I would normally use a ten-year period for a cyclical, in this case I'm going with an eleven-year period, because it includes the aftermath from the great recession. Twelve times that ten-year average earnings is $14.04, which is quite close to the same price target. The company seems to have been reasonably well positioned throughout the cycle with positive earnings in every year I examined except the last one. I don't think the competitive positioning of their pulp mills has been permanently impaired, so I suspect a rebound is reasonably likely here.

The shares are also trading below book value (0.9 P/B) which I think is another indicator that the share price is probably too low. Their assets are high quality and they have scale (one mill is the largest NBSK pulp facility in North America), so I think over a cycle they are likely to earn reasonable returns on capital and thus be worth at least their book value.

Conclusion

The company seems reasonably well positioned with a long history of positive earnings throughout the cycle and a strong position with fibre supply from its parent company. They are trading at a reasonable multiple of those long-term earnings. The mid to long term investment case seems reasonable here, with the short term being unpredictable and based on pulp pricing, and news flow, especially from China. Over the longer term I would expect a significant portion of the earnings to be returned to shareholders. A price target of about $14 seems appropriate. As that is nearly a double from the current $7.80 CAD, the long term potential seems significant. The biggest near term risk is definitely the Chinese economy and its demand for pulp products, so like much in the market right now the Coronavirus will impact the short term share price direction.

