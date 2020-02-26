Strong Dividend Coverage Aside, Lear's Intrinsic Value Is Deteriorating Alongside The Global Economy

Image Source: Lear Corporation – Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

As a maker of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems, shares of Lear Corporation (LEA) have faced a rough start to 2020 due to concerns regarding the impact the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic, known as COVID-19, is having on global automotive sales. The China Passenger Car Association (‘CPCA’) noted Chinese auto sales were down 92% during the first half of February, and more recently, the COVID-19 epidemic appears to be spreading aggressively in South Korea and elsewhere. It’s times like these that having a solid free cash flow profile can be very important. However, we view Lear's weak technical performance of late as an indication that the market is screaming that the intrinsic value of shares of LEA is deteriorating alongside the global economy.

Shares of LEA yield ~2.7% as of this writing, and we like Lear’s strong dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis, which we’ll cover in this article. That being said, while we like the firm’s dividend coverage, Lear’s technicals tell a story that investors are becoming increasingly worried about its outlook. A combination of the slowing global industrial economy, which was occurring before the epidemic began (global auto sales have drifted lower over the past few years), and now the COVID-19 outbreak are likely why shares of LEA have come under intense selling pressure of late.

Under our base case scenario, our discounted cash flow models indicate that shares of LEA carry a fair value estimate of $160 per share (it appears increasingly unlikely that our base case scenario will materialize given recent events, namely the COVID-19 outbreak and the slowdown in the global industrial economy). Please note there’s room for material downside should the global economic outlook continue deteriorating as under our pessimistic case scenario, the low end of our fair value range estimate for LEA sits at $120 per share (this scenario could arise in the event COVID-19 continues to spread and tips the global economy into a recession, causing global auto sales to plummet).

Depending on how severe the COVID-19 outbreak becomes, the intrinsic value and ultimately share price of LEA could move even lower, it all comes down to how well the global community is able to contain and ultimately stop this virus (along with how quickly the global economy could rebound from such an event). As an aside, please note that while we are always modifying the key valuation assumptions built into our models throughout the year, we don’t roll forward our models until all of the firms within our industry coverage universe publish their 10-K filings (short of a major capital structure change or another key event) as we prefer to match our big roll forward cycle with the fiscal year of the companies we cover. When we update our models for Lear, it's quite possible our fair value range estimate will move materially lower.

Quality Dividend Coverage

Let’s go over Lear’s strong dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis, which will be a source of strength during these turbulent times. When it comes to covering future dividend obligations, unless the firm is sitting on a sizable net cash position (Lear’s net debt load stood at ~$0.8 billion at the end of 2019, up from ~$0.5 billion at the end of 2018), it's the firm's future free cash flows (we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) that will be funding those payouts, not the historical performance of a company. The purpose of analyzing the historical financials of a firm is to provide a baseline for discounted cash flow analysis and forecasting, in our view.

In the upcoming graphic down below, our models forecast that Lear is estimated to generate ~$5.0 billion in free cash flow over the next five fiscal years while its dividend obligations are expected to come in at ~$1.2 billion. While there’s room for downside as it relates to Lear’s expected future free cash flows given recent events, having relatively light capital expenditure requirements provides the firm with a nice buffer should exogenous shocks (i.e. the COVID-19 epidemic) arise. Furthermore, we model in substantial per share payout growth at Lear over the coming years (the firm last increased its payout early-February), which is reflected in our expected future dividend obligations, and still it appears Lear has quality dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis (which we can appreciate, especially considering its nice historical payout growth trajectory).

Image Shown: Even when keeping exogenous shocks in mind, due to Lear’s relatively light capital expenditure requirements, the firm will likely retain its solid dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis. Image Source: Valuentum

Lear generated ~$1.0 billion in annual free cash flows from 2017-2019 on average while spending ~$0.2 billion on average covering its annual dividend obligations. Additionally, Lear spent ~$0.5 billion on average per year purchasing its common stock from 2017-2019. Going forward, we think it would be prudent for Lear to cool off on the share repurchases (which was the case in 2019) as its free cash flows deteriorated materially in 2019 (hitting ~$0.7 billion last year) versus recent levels (largely due to the aforementioned slowing of the global industrial economy). Furthermore, as Lear’s net debt load rose at the end of 2019 versus the end of 2018 levels, deleveraging on a net basis (adding cash to the balance sheet is a form of deleveraging) would be a wise move, in our view.

The firm recently approved a $1.5 billion share buyback authorization plan that lasts through the end of 2022 (previously, Lear had $1.2 billion in remaining buyback authority). We caution that Lear filed for bankruptcy during the worst of the Global Financial Crisis back in 2009, and while the firm has made great strides in improving its financial performance since then, management needs to be cautious going forward.

Valuation Analysis

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight our base case assumptions for Lear, including our forecasted key valuation drivers (expected revenue growth, estimated EBIT margin, etc.). Additionally, for the net balance sheet impact, please note we take Lear’s pension liabilities into account as well as its net debt load. However, as mentioned previously, should the COVID-19 epidemic continue to spread and Lear appears to be on a trajectory where it would meaningfully underperform these assumptions (the technical performance of LEA is signalling that investors expect this to be the case), shares of Lear would carry an intrinsic value materially below $160 per share (our fair value estimate based on our base case scenario). To learn more about how to perform enterprise valuation, please consider reading the book Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

Image Shown: While we are increasingly pessimistic that the COVID-19 epidemic will be contained anytime soon, we still want to showcase our valuation analysis to highlight how we arrived at our intrinsic value estimates under our discounted cash flow process. Image Source: Valuentum

Fighting Back Against Exogenous Headwinds

Management noted during Lear’s latest quarterly conference call that the firm was “not seeing any meaningful changes in price reduction requests” heading into 2020 and that the company could generate meaning cost savings through internal efforts and through “cost technology optimization” to locate “alternative” ways to stay price competitive without aggressively sacrificing its margins (keeping in mind Lear’s GAAP gross margins tumbled by almost 220 basis points from 2018 to 2019, in part due to diminishing economies of scale and in part due to price reductions to stay competitive as industry volumes were weaker than expected). To offset exogenous headwinds, Lear is targeting decent cost savings through various initiatives as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below.

Image Shown: Expected cost savings will help offset some of the exogenous headwinds Lear faces, but only to a degree. Image Source: Lear – Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings IR Presentation

On a final note, Lear’s management team issued guidance for 2020 that indicates the road ahead is a bumpy one with global auto sales continuing to fall, as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below.

Image Shown: The ongoing slide in global automotive sales is expected to continue this year. Image Source: Lear – Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

We continue to keep a close eye on the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic and the state of the global industrial economy at-large. As a firm deeply entwined with the global automotive manufacturing space, Lear has limited options in how to deal with the emerging crisis. However, we appreciate its strong free cash flow profile and see that as a major source of strength going forward as it relates to maintaining its current dividend policy. Management will likely need to keep removing their foot from the gas pedal as it relates to share buybacks, and we view that as a very prudent decision given the likelihood Lear’s intrinsic value is deteriorating alongside the global economy. It’s time for Lear to hunker down, if you will.

