Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of February 2020

Lithium prices were slightly lower in January, and are not yet updated for February.

Welcome to the February 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2021/22 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

February was a very busy month for news from the junior lithium miners.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During February, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were not updated (down 0.54% the past 60 days). Spodumene (5% min) prices were not updated (down 0.76% the past 60 days), and spodumene (6% min) prices were reported in December 2019 by Mineral Resources at US$520/t.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$8.75/kg (US$8,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$10.25/kg (US$10,250/t). These prices are now slightly out of date.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has January prices at US$7,922 for Li carbonate, US$10,002 for Li hydroxide, and US$480 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of February 2019" article. Highlights include:

Key EV markets to start growing again – WoodMac. WoodMac expects (lithium) price decline to extend over the next 12 months.

Hyundai Motor, LG and POSCO groups may launch an EV battery (manufacturing) Joint Venture.

Japan to lift stockpiles of metals for EVs, wary of China's clout. Tokyo looks to secure access to lithium, cobalt and rare earths.

Battery shortage halts Jaguar I-Pace production. The battery production issues are also affecting Audi and Mercedes-Benz. LG Chem cannot keep up with demand.

BASF further invests in Europe. The plant will produce cathode active materials with an initial capacity enabling the supply of around 400,000 full electric vehicles per year.

China’s CATL wins a 2 year deal to supply batteries to Tesla.

Bill Gates-led fund heads up investment in Lake Resources’ [ASX:LKE] lithium processing technology partner Lilac Solutions.

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On February 20, Rio Tinto announced:

Oyu Tolgoi to pursue international arbitration. Rio Tinto announces that Oyu Tolgoi LLC [Oyu Tolgoi] has initiated a formal international arbitration process to seek a definitive resolution with regard to a dispute with the Mongolian Tax Authority [MTA], concerning taxes paid by Oyu Tolgoi between 2013 and 2015.

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

On February 17, Bacanora Lithium announced:

Amendment to the Joint Venture Agreement for the Zinnwald Lithium Project. Bacanora Lithium Plc, [AIM: BCN] the lithium development and exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with the administrators of Solarworld AG ("Solarworld") to amend the Joint Venture Agreement in relation to Deutsche Lithium GmbH ("DL"), which owns 100% of the Zinnwald Lithium Project ("Zinnwald"), located in southeast Germany. Bacanora acquired an initial 50% interest in DL in February 2017. Bacanora had an option to acquire the outstanding 50% that it does not own, whilst Solarworld had the right, but not obligation, to buy back Bacanora's shareholding for €1 (together the "Call Options"). The Company and Solarworld have agreed to cancel the Call Options. As a result Bacanora will now own 50% of DL, and Solarworld, which is currently in administration, will hold the other 50%. Bacanora has committed to provide a minimum of €1.35 million in funding to DL over the next two years to progress the development of Zinnwald. As announced previously this funding is expected to progress the lithium test-work and downstream engineering stages.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Note: Ganfeng and Hanwa have a see-through ownership of more than 50% of Sonora.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Further project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinnwald.

Early 2020's - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On January 30, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report for three months ended 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

"Continued its Mineral Resource expansion and exploration drilling program at the Finniss Project, targeting the discovery of new lithium-rich pegmatites as well as increasing Ore Reserves.

Acquired a new lithium project in the NT, adjacent to the Barrow Creek Project.

Revealed consistent and thick high-grade spodumene drill intersections at the BP33 and Carlton deposits.

Prepared to commence exploration at two new exciting pegmatite prospects within the Finniss Lithium Project."

On February 13, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Historic high grade gold in rockchips at Core’s new Adelaide River Project, Pine Creek, NT." Highlights include:

"Review of historic data identifies several advanced gold prospects at Core’s new Adelaide River Gold Project, located near the Finniss Lithium Project.

Gold mineralisation is hosted in gold vein systems similar to those at Kirkland Lake’s nearby Cosmo gold mine.

High-grade nickel and cobalt potential also reported from Core’s project area.

Core’s project has received only limited exploration to date.

New project only 25km south of Finniss Lithium Project.

Core remains focussed on the development of the Finniss Lithium Project, however this new project presents an opportunity for the Core exploration team and NT experience to add value for shareholders.....

Very high-grade gold has been identified historically within Core’s new Adelaide River Gold Project, including: Possum Prospect rockchips up to 170g/tAu. Happy Valley Prospect: Rockchips up to 16.4 g/t Au. Arum Prospect rockchips up to 8.4 g/t Au. Croc Pate Prospect rockchips up to 11.3 g/t Au........"

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

Q2 2020 - Initial fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

On January 23, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced:

Mt. Holland Lithium Project update. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. publishes new information on the timing of the Mt. Holland Lithium Project in Western Australia. Following the complexion of a definitive feasibility study ("DFS"). SQM and its partner on the project, Wesfarmers Limited, have decided to defer the final investment decision until the first quarter 2021.

On February 18, Wesfarmers announced:

Half-year report to 31 December 2019. Wesfarmers Limited has reported a net profit after tax [NPAT] of $1,210 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2019. Excluding the impact of the new lease accounting standard and discontinued operations, Wesfarmers’ NPAT increased 5.7 percent to $1,142 million.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Final investment decision.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On January 31, Sayona Mining announced: "December 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Revised Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] for Authier Lithium Project shows boost to profitability, with estimated net present value [NPV] increasing to C$216 million from previous study’s C$184.8m.

Agreement signed with First Nation Abitibiwinni for exploration phase of Authier project as Sayona advances approval process.

Potential for a new lithium deposit at the Viau‐Dallaire prospect, located within the Company’s Tansim Lithium Project in Québec.

World class team assembled to support Sayona’s bid for North American Lithium [NAL], with leading technical skills, managerial expertise and financial capacity.

Work progressing on WA tenements under earn‐in agreement with leading lithium producer, Altura Mining."

On February 19, Sayona Mining announced: "Managing director’s update: Sayona advancing Québec lithium strategy."

On February 24, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona submits bid for North American Lithium."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take. Result of NAL bid.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting, off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On January 31, Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the Quarter ended December 2019." Highlights include:

".....The Company is advancing in discussions with a number of well-established companies and different financial institutions regarding future product off-take and project finance for the construction of the project.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction [EPC] bidding process is underway and expected to be finalised in April 2020 with in-depth discussions with a number of competing international engineering Contractors continuing.

During the Quarter, CODELCO, the Chilean State-owned mining company, continued to advance their due diligence of MSB’s records and technical data associated with the project. The MOU, signed in August 2019, will define terms for the negotiation of a definitive agreement to form a new joint venture allowing to develop the Maricunga Salar under a private-public ownership structure.

In Argentina, discussions are being finalised for the entering into a joint venture to advance the development of the Company’s lithium brine project assets in the Centenario Salar.

Approval was received for exploration activities in the Greenbushes project. During the quarter additional laterite and soil sampling was completed in forestry areas to define areas for exploratory drilling."

On February 5, Lithium Power International announced:

Minera Salar Blanco receives environmental approval for the Maricunga Lithium Project. Lithium Power International Limited [ASX:LPI] (LPI or the Company) is pleased to announce its joint venture company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. [MSB], has today received environmental approval for the Maricunga project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. The Chilean Government’s Central Environmental Committee has voted to approve the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA]. This is one of the few EIA’s approved in Chile during recent years and it will enable MSB to become the third significant lithium operation in the country with an anticipated 20,000 tonnes annual production for an estimated capital investment of USD563 million.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

No news for the month.

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Off-take agreements and project funding.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On February 11, Neo Lithium announced:

Neo Lithium provides corporate update. Neo Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that the strategic process to incorporate a partner for its wholly-owned Tres Quebradas lithium project ("3Q Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina (the "Process") continues to move forward in a positive way and it has now entered the final stages of decision making. "We are extremely encouraged with the level of interest and initial indicative terms of the proposals received to date," noted Waldo Perez, President and CEO of Neo Lithium. "We will be diligently reviewing the terms proposed by the different parties in the coming weeks and look forward to further updating the market."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected. Project partner/funding announcements.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On January 30, Mali Lithium Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

Goulamina Lithium Project

"Outstanding metallurgical test results showing improved lithium recovery >87%.

Process design and modelling completed.

Excellent new mineralised pegmatites encountered during Goulamina drilling.

Tenders for mining services received and assessed."

Corporate

"Increased interest in project with a number of enquiries from interested external parties.

MoU for cooperation with Kodal Minerals signed (post quarter).

Attendance and presentations at China Mining Indaba in October 2019, including meetings with potential strategic partners.

Presentations to a number of potential Investment funds in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in November 2019."

On February 10, Mali Lithium Limited announced:

Transport MoU signed with CIM Ivoire. Mali Lithium Ltd is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] with the CIM Metal Group, (“CIM”), through its Cote d’Ivoire subsidiary KANI CI.....This is expected to lead to a cost-effective solution for transporting bulk spodumene concentrate from the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali to the port of Abidjan.

On February 13, Mali Lithium Limited announced:

Positive results returned from latest resource drilling at Goulamina....Best new results include 25m at 1.97% Li2O from 134m [GMRC365], 52m at 1.44% Li2O from 155m, 49m at 1.82% Li2O from 115m [GMRC369] and 34m at 1.81% Li2O from 136m [GMRC371].

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ owns 65% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC.

On January 31, AVZ Minerals announced: "Quarterly Activities report for the quarter ending 31 December 2019."

".....Introduced Yibin Tianyi Lithium, an emerging lithium chemical producer in China backed by China’s largest EV battery manufacturer CATL and Shenzhen listed company, Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co., Ltd, as a strategic investor in a A$14.1m equity raising.

EmiAfrica commenced environmental and social impact studies at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

Completed Phase 1 metallurgical test work and Phase 2 continued to deliver positive results.

Roche Dure pit dewatering progressed well.

Transport studies continued with new route options emerging.

Positive engagement with Tanzanian Government agencies around the transport of Roche Dure concentrate via the port of Dar es Salaam.

AVZ Power negotiations regarding the Mpiana Mwanga HEP station continued positively....."

On January 31, AVZ Minerals announced:

Shareholder update on Yibin Tianyi $14.1m placement......The sunset date for the satisfaction of conditions precedent has been extended to 28 February 2020 to accommodate a request from FIRB for additional review time.

On February 3, AVZ Minerals announced: "Phase 2 metallurgical test work update." Highlights include:

"......First optimisation test results indicate 55.7% Li2O recovery into a concentrate grading 6.3% Li2O.

DMC trials continue and are expected to provide improvements to lithia recovery....."

On February 11, AVZ Minerals announced: "Manono Lithium and Tin Project operational update." Highlights include:

"Definitive Feasibility Study now 95% complete.

Roche Dure pit dewatering is 99% completed.

Infill drilling of material underneath the pit can now occur.

All transport routes finalised with costs to be included in DFS.

Construction of 150 man camp commenced at Camp Colline."

On February 18, AVZ Minerals announced: "AVZ signs MoU with Ministry of Industry to create a Special Economic Zone in Manono." Highlights include:

".....The Special Economic Zone has the potential to present significant economic benefits for the development and profitability of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project, including exemptions or reductions on corporate taxation and duty taxes."

On February 24, AVZ Minerals announced: "Phase 2 metallurgical test work update." Highlights include:

"Dense Media Separation [DMS] testwork within Phase 2 is now complete, including a bulk run.

The Bulk Test produced approximately 160kg of concentrate of 6.1% Li2O with a 60.1% lithia recovery....."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS for Manono.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On January 31, Argosy Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report - December 2019." Highlights include:

"Salta Province approves Environmental Impact Report for development of ~2,000tpa lithium process plant and subsequent lithium production operations at Rincon Lithium Project. Planned development timeframe for ~2,000tpa processing plant estimated for a 12-15 month construction phase, with a ~3-4 month commissioning period there after. Budgeted capital expenditure for ~2,000tpa processing plant currently estimated at ~US$14.3 million (plus contingency &VAT).

Argosy progressing on preferred funding solutions for the development capital requirement.

~5 tonne preliminary trial cargo of high-quality lithium carbonate product from industrial scale pilot plant on schedule for first shipment during Q1, 2020.

Regulatory approval/permit applications works continuing for enlarged commercial scale (~10,000tpa) project development.

Argosy has the lithium processing expertise and knowledge to pursue a complementary commercial lithium carbonate and hydroxide production strategy.

Continued progress with Asian based LCE end-users for potential commercial scale product offtake and investment, incorporating meetings in Japan with battery and lithium industry participants.

Lithium carbonate production operations from industrial scale pilot plant continuing to supply high-quality product into executed Sales Agreement. Product quality exceeding original expectations–up to 99.8% Li2CO3 content. Argosy joins exclusive list of international lithium carbonate producers –chemical process tested and proven to produce ≥99.5% Li2CO3product.

Develop work programme for Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, USA–located ~4km from Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium brine operation."

Key objectives for March 2020 quarter

"Deliver first shipment of high-quality ≥99.5% lithium carbonate product produced from industrial scale pilot plant operations.

Continue negotiations with potential capital providers with an aim to implement a funding solution and commence construction works for ~2,000tpa Li2CO3 processing plant and associated development during H1 2020."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On January 31, European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report – December 2019." Highlights include:

"Potential Partnership with CEZ and significant investment.

Successful Placing raising approximately AUD 675,000."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

2020 - Outcome of potential strategic partnership with CEZ Group.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On February 18, Advantage Lithium Corp. announced:

Advantage Lithium announces arrangement agreement with Orocobre Limited......Orocobre will, subject to the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Advantage that Orocobre does not already own by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) in exchange for 0.142 common shares of Orocobre (each whole common share, an “Orocobre Share”) for each common share of Advantage (an “Advantage Share”). Based on the closing price of Orocobre Shares on the Australian Securities Exchange on February 18, 2020, the consideration represents a premium of approximately 24% to the closing price of Advantage Shares on February 14, 2020........Under the terms of the Arrangement, Advantage shareholders will receive 0.142 an of an Orocobre Share for each Advantage Share held.....

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Orocobre takeover to finalize.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

No news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

No lithium related news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On January 28, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont reports new spodumene pegmatite discoveries and final phase 4 drill results." Highlights include:

"Piedmont has completed the final 19 drill holes of its Phase 4 drilling program, comprising 12 holes at our Central property and 7 holes at our Core property.

10 of the 12 holes drilled on the Central property intersected significant mineralization, including: 36.0m @ 1.11% Li 2 O from 15m and 44.9m @ 1.30% Li 2 O from 72m in Hole 19-CT-19. 13.0m @ 1.28% Li 2 O from 169m and 7.3m @ 1.37% Li 2 O from 203m in Hole 19-CT-26.

O from 15m and 44.9m @ 1.30% Li O from 72m in Hole 19-CT-19. 13.0m @ 1.28% Li O from 169m and 7.3m @ 1.37% Li O from 203m in Hole 19-CT-26. 6 of the 7 holes drilled on the Core property intersected significant mineralization, including: 14.8m @ 1.55% Li 2 O from 81m and 12.4m @ 1.02% Li 2 O from 35m in Hole 19-BD-332. 12.3m @ 1.55% Li 2 O from 69m, including 5.1m @ 2.13% Li 2 O from 76m in Hole 19-BD-333.

O from 81m and 12.4m @ 1.02% Li O from 35m in Hole 19-BD-332. 12.3m @ 1.55% Li O from 69m, including 5.1m @ 2.13% Li O from 76m in Hole 19-BD-333. Soil and rock chip sampling have led to the discovery of five new spodumene-bearing pegmatites...."

On January 30, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont Lithium December 2019 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Completed federal permitting required to develop the proposed mine and concentrator at the Company’s Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”) in North Carolina, United States, following receipt of a Clean Water Act Section 404 Standard Individual Permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”).

Appointed Hatch to deliver a pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) for the Company’s proposed lithium hydroxide chemical plant in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, United States.....

In response to strong interest from prospective lithium hydroxide customers, the Company is accelerating the development of its lithium chemical plant by compressing its project timeline into a single-stage, effectively accelerating chemical plant development by one year while deferring the mine and concentrator construction start date by one year, resulting in integrated operations from day one.

Completed the Company’s Phase 4 drill program....

Commenced permitting for the proposed lithium hydroxide chemical plant;

Entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Ion Carbon & Minerals, LLC (“Ion”) to partner to market the quartz, feldspar, and mica produced at the Project.....

Continued numerous preliminary off-take, financing and strategic conversations, including companies from the lithium, mining, chemicals, battery, automotive and private equity sectors...."

Next steps:

"Complete the PFS for the chemical plant in Q2 2020.

Finalize the bench scale lithium hydroxide testwork program and produce initial product samples...."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS for the chemical plant (lithium hydroxide).

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On February 4, Plateau Energy Metals announced: "Plateau Energy Metals announces positive preliminary economic assessment for Falchani Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"Scalable, long mine life battery grade lithium chemical project in Peru. Production of approximately 63,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) average over 33 years of battery-grade lithium carbonate (“Li2CO3”) growing to 85,000 tpa Li2CO3 at steady state throughput of 6.0 million tpa.

After-tax NPV8% $1.55 billion at $12,000/t Li2CO3; after-tax IRR of 19.7%.

Low 2nd quartile operating costs. Benchmark Minerals Intelligence (“BMI”), the leading market data provider for the lithium ion battery industry, rates Falchani Project in the low 2nd quartile of operating costs at $3,958 per tonne Li2CO3.

Green mining initiatives. Development plan incorporates multiple responsible mining methods."

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

No news for the month.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On January 30, Liontown Resources announced:

December 2019 quarterly activities report. Liontown maintains strong momentum at Kathleen Valley with key milestones achieved including positive PFS and maiden 50Mt Ore Reserve.

On February 5, Liontown Resources announced: "Liontown set for interim resource upgrade at Kathleen Valley as drilling intersects further thick, high-grade mineralised zones." Highlights include:

"New intersections from ongoing Reverse Circulation [RC]/diamond drilling program at the Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA include: 13.1m @ 3.1% Li2O from 299m [KVDD0048], including: 10.4m @ 3.8% Li2O from 299.9m.

The latest results confirm the strike and dip continuity of the Kathleen Valley lithium system with multiple zones of high-grade mineralisation intersected.

Mineralised pegmatites have now been intersected over a strike length of 1.7km with the system still open to the north and at depth.

An interim Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] update is being prepared by Optiro Pty Ltd and is scheduled for release in mid-February 2020....."

On February 13, Liontown Resources announced: "Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource hits 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O as latest drilling success underpins 86% increase." Highlights include:

"Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] for Liontown’s 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA: 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 (reported above a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O). Containing 1.8Mt of Li2O or 4.5Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] and 43Mlbs of Ta2O5.

The updated MRE represents an 86% increase from the MRE of 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 released in July 2019 and a 556% increase in tonnes from the maiden MRE of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 released in September 2018.

58% of the updated Mineral Resource is classified as Measured or Indicated.

This interim MRE update is a precursor to a MRE scheduled for completion in March 2020 which will ultimately underpin a Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS]......

The Mineral Resource remains open both along strike and at depth and there is potential for further growth once all results are received from the ongoing drilling programme, which is scheduled for completion at the end of February 2020.

The MRE is located on granted Mining Leases in an established, well-serviced mining district, close to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure."

On February 20, Liontown Resources announced: "Spectacular new lithium hits at Kathleen Valley as ongoing resource drilling defines +3% Li2O zone."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On February 4, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium expands its PAK Lithium project with Maiden Resource Estimate for the Spark Pegmatite including 3.2 MT in indicated and 12.2 MT in the inferred categories." Highlights include:

"Resource Estimate for Spark Pegmatite includes 3.25 million tonnes averaging 1.59% Li 2 O in the Indicated category.

O in the Indicated category. Includes another 12.23 million tonnes averaging 1.36% Li 2 O in the Inferred category.

O in the Inferred category. The Spark lithium deposit remains open in all directions.

Estimate was completed by WSP using 2499.5 metres of drilling in 9 holes and 288.4 metres of channel cuts in 12 channels.

Surface mapping of the Spark Pegmatite includes 1.9 hectares of exposed spodumene-bearing pegmatite.

Preliminary Electron microprobe data suggest much of the spodumene within the pegmatite contains Fe 2 O 3 levels consistent with Technical Grade Concentrates."

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTC:EEMMF)

No news for the month.

Lithium processing technology

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On February 10, Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One announces $1,000,000 over-allotment to private placement bringing total offering up to $11,000,000....at a price of $1.15 per Unit.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

February saw January lithium spot prices slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

WoodMac: Key EV markets to start growing again. WoodMac expects (lithium) price decline to extend over the next 12 months.

Hyundai Motor, LG and POSCO groups may launch an EV battery (manufacturing) Joint Venture.

Japan to lift stockpiles of metals for EVs, wary of China's clout. Tokyo looks to secure access to lithium, cobalt and rare earths.

Battery shortage halts Jaguar I-Pace production. The battery production issues are also affecting Audi and Mercedes-Benz. LG Chem cannot keep up with demand.

BASF further invests in Europe. The plant will produce cathode active materials with an initial capacity enabling the supply of around 400,000 full electric vehicles per year.

China’s CATL wins a 2 year deal to supply batteries to Tesla.

Bill Gates-led fund heads up investment in Lake Resources’ lithium processing technology partner Lilac Solutions.

Core Lithium - Historic high grade gold in rockchips at Core’s new Adelaide River Project, Pine Creek, NT.

SQM and Wesfarmers defer/delay Mt Holland development investment decision until Q1, 2021.

Sayona Mining - Revised DFS for Authier Lithium Project boosts NPV to C$216m from previous study’s C$184.8m.

Lithium Power International receives environmental approval for the Maricunga Project in Chile.

Mali Lithium Goulamina Lithium Project - Outstanding metallurgical test results showing improved lithium recovery >87%.

AVZ Minerals - DFS now 95% complete. AVZ signs MoU with Ministry of Industry to create a Special Economic Zone in Manono.

Argosy Minerals - Salta Province approves Environmental Impact Report for development of ~2,000tpa lithium process plant and subsequent lithium production operations at Rincon Lithium Project.

Orocobre agrees to acquire Advantage Lithium Corp.

Piedmont reports new spodumene pegmatite discoveries.

Plateau Energy Metals announces positive PEA for Falchani Lithium Project. After-tax NPV8% $1.55 billion @ $12,000/t Li2CO3; after-tax IRR of 19.7%.

Liontown Resources - Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource hits 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O as latest drilling success underpins 86% increase.

As usual all comments are welcome.

