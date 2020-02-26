Bristol-Myers' Liso-Cel Given Priority Review, Ability To Change Scope Of Treatment

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that the FDA accepted its Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for liso-cel for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Analysts estimate that liso-cel could reach billions in peak sales, which will definitely help the company with its revenue. More important than that, patients will have a better treatment option for their cancer. The FDA wouldn't have given liso-cell Priority Review if it didn't meet several specified criteria. Part of the criteria is that a treatment must be shown to be safer or effective over currently available therapies. Such a review also will cut down on the amount of time that the FDA will decide upon approval of the treatment itself.

CD19 The Target Of Choice For Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

The FDA has set up a PDUFA date of Aug. 17, 2020, for liso-cel (lisocabtagene maraleucel) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies. This type of patient population is not easy to treat because they already have gone through prior therapies. However, liso-cel is the perfect target for this patient population because it's a anti-CD19 CAR-T. What makes the anti-CD19 CAR-T liso-cel product so good is that CD19 is found in all B lineage cells, while at the same time not found on plasma cells. Anti-CD19 CAR-T therapies have become ideal for hematological malignancies because of this. This is especially true in relapsed/refractory patient populations. This is evidenced by the positive clinical data that was generated from the TRANSCEND NHL 001 study. This study recruited a total of 268 patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. These include:

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

High grade lymphoma

Primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma

Grade 3B follicular lymphoma

This study ended up evaluating a total of 256 patients. The overall response rate (ORR) for patients treated with liso-cel was 73%. Of these patients who achieved an ORR, 53% had a complete response (NYSE:CR) to treatment. The median duration of response ((mDOR)) was not reached after a follow up of 12 months. Additional data included:

Median progression-free survival ((mPFS)) was 6.8 months

Median overall survival ((mOS)) was 21.2 months

However, those who had a complete response remained in the study. That's because they have not yet reached mPFS or mOS. This continues to show that liso-cel works in treating this patient population. This is quite impressive, especially when you consider that these relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma patients had taken three or more prior therapies before entering into the study. Not only that, but these relapsed/refractory patients typically only survive for a median of six months. The fact that treatment with liso-cel was able to extend the lives of these patients for so long is highly ideal.

Expanded Opportunity

While liso-cel continues to make headway in the clinic, nearing regulatory approval as a cancer treatment, Bristol-Myers Squibb is in very good shape based on its completed acquisition for Celgene. It had ended up paying $74 billion to complete the acquisition of the company. The downside is that Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene had to agree to sell the rights off for Otezla. They sold the rights of Otezla to Amgen (AMGN) for $13.4 billion in an all cash deal. This was an important stipulation so that Bristol-Myers Squibb could complete its acquisition. It was not an easy drug to let go of, because back in 2019 Otezla sales grew by 26% to $1.6 billion. The good news is that it instead added to its oncology franchise by acquiring Celgene. Bristol-Myers Squibb gained several big selling drugs because of it. The drugs obtained through the acquisition were:

Abraxane

Revlimid

Pomalyst

These three drugs coming into the fold more than make up for the loss of Otezla and then plus some. For instance, Revlimid sales grew to $10.8 billion in 2019. All these other drugs, plus liso-cel, will continue to deliver for Bristol-Myers Squibb in the coming years.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk of all is that there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve liso-cel for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Based on the fact that it had received Priority Review designation for liso-cel, I believe there's a good chance that Bristol-Myers Squibb will likely receive FDA approval for it. Another risk involves several of the acquired drugs that it had obtained after completion of its Celgene acquisition. Specifically, there's an issue that will come up in a few years for Revlimid. The thing is that in 2019 Celgene had won a patent court ruling for this drug. This was a patent battle relating to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, where it tried to launch a generic version of the drug before 2023. There already was a deal in place with another company by the name of Natco Pharma. Such a deal is that only a limited generic launch of Revlimid would be allowed in March of 2022. This means that sales of this cancer drug are safe for now, but in a few years there will be few generic drugs that will start to take market share.

Conclusion

The FDA accepting the BLA for liso-cel is good news for Bristol-Myers Squibb as it looks to expand its oncology franchise. A catalyst has now been set up as the PDUFA date for this treatment has been established for Aug. 17, 2020. It's not only good news for the company itself. It's also good in that these patients are in desperate need for alternative treatment options. That's because there's a huge critical need for new treatment options for those with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. In terms of sales, it's a very good outcome for the company. That's because diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common form of non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The global NHL market is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025. Not only that, but Bristol-Myers Squibb also is in good shape after its Celgene acquisition. It obtained several big selling cancer drugs like Revlimid, Pomalyst and Abraxane. I believe that it will be a good long-term stock to own.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.