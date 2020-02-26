More Technical Damage From Today's Price Action (Technically Speaking For February 26)

The coronavirus problem continues to unfold, with an increasing number of countries and regions hit (emphasis added):

New cases of the coronavirus popping up across Europe. Dozens of new infections in Iran, stoking fears about the uncontrolled spread of the virus in the Middle East. Health authorities in the United States warning it was a matter of when, not if, the virus would invade its shores. A toxic political climate in Washington complicating the public health challenge. ... In the European Union, which prides itself on its open borders, new cases were recorded in Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Spain and Switzerland. ... In Asia, the Chinese authorities cautioned that the falling rate of infection might only be a temporary reprieve, while South Korean officials were still scrambling to contain the largest outbreak of the virus outside China.

Today it was announced that Brazil has its first case.

Is the possibility of a recession higher now because of the virus? Nouriel Roubini thinks so. He cites four reasons why the recession possibility is higher than you think:

The epidemic is global in nature. Due to the higher level of global inter-connections, the possibility of a global recession is higher The impact will extend beyond the first quarter The rebound will not be v-shaped The official reaction will be slow or non-existent

Let me flesh these points out in a bit more detail.

There are already numerous stories about broad disruption to the global supply chain, which is bound to slow growth. We're now entering the last third of the first quarter, which means the possibility of the situation extending into the second quarter is increasing. The recovery will probably be more fits and starts as regions have to balance the need to get things moving again with public safety. Roubini points out that low rates mean central banks have limited policy room. Governments -- which should already be considering stimulus measures as a "just in case" precaution -- are sitting on their hands.

Here's some good news: the housing market is still in good shape. The latest existing home sales report showed a modest M/M decline but solid Y/Y increase (emphasis added):

Total existing-home sales,1 completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, decreased 1.3% from December to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million in January. However, for the second straight month, overall sales substantially increased year-over-year, up 9.6% from a year ago (4.98 million in January 2019).

And new homes sales increased strongly in today's report:

Here are charts of the data for both series:

It's difficult for a recession to happen considering the strength of the US housing market.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: Odd day for the market. The QQQs led the pack, but they were followed by the dollar and the belly of the curve. After that, there is nothing but losses. At the other end of the table are the smaller-caps, which shows there's still a risk-off tenor to trading. The sector table confirms the bearish tone. Only one sector -- tech -- rose, and it was up modestly. Interestingly, utilities and real estate are two of the worst performers for the day.

Let's start by looking at the inter-market analysis: One of the things I noted last week was that the markets were a bit out of alignment; commodities, bonds, and the dollar were showing a clear risk-off move but stocks were still rallying. No more. All the charts are now pointing toward slower overall growth. The 30-minute SPY chart puts the latest drop into perspective. Prices formed a rounding top starting in early February but didn't make a big move lower until news of the virus spreading started to hit. Then the markets gapped lower and continued moving down. They are currently near a 30-day low. I've drawn Fibonacci retracement levels between the high and low on the chart in anticipation of a counter-rally. Meanwhile, the 30-day IEF chart shows that the belly of the curve formed an upward-sloping curved channel starting in mid-February. Prices moved through resistance in the 21s and gapped higher on Monday. Prices are now forming a consolidating pattern.

Let's next look at the sector level performance: All the aggressive sectors are near 2-month lows. All printed a large, bearish candle on Monday and some continued lower too. The defensive sectors weren't spared in the sell-off. The "best" performer is the XLU, and it's still down a few points.

Where does this leave us? Well, the markets are clearly spooked by today's news that the virus is spreading in the EU and across Asia. The news that Brazil had its first case indicates that the region will probably have problems now. All that's really left is for a cluster to breakout in the US and Canada. If that happens, expect the sell-off to continue and perhaps accelerate.

