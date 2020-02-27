Boeing Orders Trend Down

AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft for a couple of years. For long-term investors a single month doesn’t mean much. Indeed, a single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insight into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target.

Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of January. While the report seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully-interactive infographic built on order and delivery data of Airbus and Boeing. If you are interested in reading Boeing's monthly overview for December, you can check it out here.

Orders January

Normally we start this section with an infographic on orders and cancellations during the month. January, however, was an exceptional month in which Boeing booked no orders or cancellations, which is a direct result of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. Ordering aircraft from Boeing simply doesn’t have priority.

Order book changes during January were as follows:

China Eastern Airlines was revealed as the customer for two Boeing 737-800s.

Year-over-year order inflow decreased by 46 units. The three- and five-year averages for January are 30 and 25 sales, respectively, so Boeing is having a weak start of the year which is not completely unexpected.

Deliveries in January

Figure 1: Deliveries Boeing January 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries, and up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers were reasonably close to Boeing's guidance prior to the jet maker pulling its full-year guidance in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX jet. For 2020, Boeing has yet to provide a guidance.

In January, the company delivered 13 aircraft, a decrease of 22 units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered three Boeing 737s, clearly below the production rate as Boeing is running low on Boeing 737NGs backlog and cannot deliver the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing delivered no Boeing 747s during the month.

Boeing delivered two Boeing 767s during the month, no freighters and two tankers.

Boeing delivered two Boeing 777s, one Boeing 777F and one Boeing 777-300ER, below the delivery rate of 3.0 aircraft per month.

Boeing delivered six Boeing 787s, 5 -9s and 1 -10s, which is far lower than the production rate of 14 aircraft per month.

The delivery numbers continue to be impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and that's set to continue well into the coming years when compared to the initial production plans. What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment. Wide body deliveries were low, but that's to be expected for the first month of the year as Boeing has tried to clear the inventories as much as possible in December

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2020 there likely aren’t any order targets for Boeing as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded, possibly in the first half of the year. With no orders during the year the book-to-bill ratio obviously was zero. Boeing not securing any orders in January is something that hasn’t happened in decades.

Conclusion

Normally expectations for aircraft sales are high with some minor concerns about trade and geopolitics dampening demand. For Boeing, 2020 will be a challenging year for Boeing. The return-to-service of the Boeing 737 MAX should be a milestone for Boeing, but after that the more challenging sales campaigns will start and it won’t be easy for Boeing to secure orders as the company will want to bag orders but also not at a price that will affect the long term pricing of aircraft. So, Boeing is in a tough spot where cancellations could still occur. When it comes to deliveries, we expect another good year for the Boeing 787, slightly less deliveries for the 777, higher 767 deliveries and resumption of the Boeing 737 deliveries. So pressure should decrease a bit as cash starts flowing again and Boeing’s liabilities and debt should reduce, but admittedly all of that is dependent on the schedule for the Boeing 737 MAX.

