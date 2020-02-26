Glanbia's (GLAPF) Management on Full Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Glanbia plc (OTC:GLAPF) Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Liam Hennigan – Group Director-Strategic, Planning and Investor Relations

Siobhán Talbot – Group Managing Director

Mark Garvey – Group Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

James Targett – Berenberg

Karel Zoete – Kepler

Heidi Vesterinen – Exane BNP Paribas

Jason Molins – Goodbody

Graham Hunt – Morgan Stanley

Massimo Bonisoli – Equita

Arthur Reeves – Barclays

Roland French – Davy

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Glanbia plc 2019 Full Year Results Call with Siobhán Talbot, Group Managing Director; and Mark Garvey, Group Finance Director. Today’s conference is being recorded.

And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Liam Hennigan, Group Director of Strategic Planning & Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Liam Hennigan

Good morning. Welcome to the Glanbia Full Year 2019 Results Call and Presentation. During today’s call, the directors may make forward-looking statements. These statements have been made by the directors in good faith based on the information available up to the time of their approval of the full year 2019 results statement and the supporting presentation published this morning.

Due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors underlying such forward-looking information actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Directors undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on today’s call, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I’m now handing over to Siobhán Talbot, Group Managing Director of Glanbia.

Siobhán Talbot

Good morning, and welcome to our 2019 full year results presentation for Glanbia. I will speak to an overview of the group productions that we’re taking to recover our growth momentum and I’m joined by our finance Director, Mark Garvey, who will outline the financial position.

As Group Managing Director, I’m disappointed that our overall performance for 2019 as by many areas of the group performed well. We had some significant issues in some of our international markets for the GPN Performance Nutrition brands and that did impact our revenue and earnings. Overall, we did deliver an adjusted earnings per share of €0.881, which was within our guidance range, but we did not achieve our 2019 growth targets.

In response to the 2019 issues, we’ve conducted a comprehensive business review of the GPN business, the brand strategy, geographic routes to market and the operating model, and we’re very clear on a series of actions that will both drive revenue momentum and improve margins into the future. We will simplify our business, allowing us to concentrate on our core brands, we will optimize our routes to market across channels and geographies. These actions commenced in the second half of 2019, and I will outline later further detail on these plans which will continue into 2020.

In terms of 2019 financials, we had strong revenue growth at 16.6%. This was driven by a strong performance from our Glanbia Nutritionals segment and by the acquisitions of SlimFast and Watson, both of which are performing very well.

Glanbia Nutritionals saw broad-based volume growth, with notable performances in our vitamin and minerals blends business and healthy snacking ingredients, both underlining the continued consumer shift towards health and wellness that we are participating in as an organization.

Wholly-owned EBITA from continuing operations was €276.8 million, a 7.8% decline, and wholly-owned EBITA margin from continuing operations was 7.1%, 190 basis points lower than 2018. The wholly-owned EBITA decline was driven by GPN, which as previously noted encountered challenges in specific international markets throughout 2019 as well as some lower sales in our North American Specialty and Club channels, resulting in lower volumes and negative operating leverage. This decline was partially offset by a 10.5% increase in EBITA in GN, driven by volume growth, price increases and the Watson acquisition.

Our joint venture performed well in 2019, with Glanbia share of JV profit after tax increasing to €48.6 million, primarily as a result of good volume growth in all of our joint ventures. Glanbia is financially strong and cash generative. We have maintained a strong financial discipline and continued our focus on operating cash conversion with a 2019 conversion rate of 86%. The Board will be recommending to shareholders a 10% increase in dividend for 2019 to a payout ratio of 30%, and will also be seeking shareholder approval at the AGM for a share buyback program.

As a team, we are highly focused on regaining our growth momentum. 2020 will be a year of transition to stronger organic growth, and we have initiated a strong series of actions to position Glanbia for enhanced shareholder return in a growing healthy nutrition market.

Our key strategic focus areas for 2020 are very clearly to firstly regain growth momentum in the GPN branded business. As noted earlier, we have completed a comprehensive review of the business, across brand strategy, geography and operating model. Post this review, we have commenced in the second half of 2019, a series of initiatives to drive top line growth and margin momentum.

The clear initial priority is to drive top line growth. And this will be achieved through a renewed focus on our two platform brands: Optimum Nutrition in the performance nutrition category globally and SlimFast within the lifestyle portfolio in North America and the UK. And these initiatives will continue in 2020.

Complementary to the work in GPN, we have commenced a group-wide review of our operating model. To assess opportunities to drive productivity and efficiencies through leveraging the Glanbia scale. And this work will fund further investments in our ingredients and branded portfolios and drive group margin progressions in the coming years.

Highlight of these plans, we’ll continue to execute the planned growth strategy, GN and the joint ventures, prioritizing the continued evolution of GN Nutritional Solutions through both organic growth and acquisitions.

Turning specifically to the operating and strategic view for GPN, the business delivered revenue growth of 11% in full year 2019. This was driven by the contribution of SlimFast, which was acquired in November 2018 and increased GPN revenues by 20.6%. This was offset by a volume decline of 9% and pricing decline of 0.6%. Branded revenue declined 9.8% in the year on a like-for-like basis, with volume declining 8.9% and pricing 0.9%.

While Q4, what was expected as our strongest quarter of 2019, it was down on the prior year due to the previously noted challenges in international markets and some lower activity in the U.S. club challenge – channel relative to the prior year. The overall pricing decline related to the first half of 2019 and in the third quarter, the price increases across approximately 70% of our portfolio was successfully implemented. And that delivered positive pricing in the second half.

GPN pre-exceptional EBITA in full year 2019 was €146.4 million, 19.6% lower than the prior year, with a margin of 10.7%. Margins improved in the second half of 2019. However, due to increased marketing spend, lower like-for-like volumes and the resulting negative operating leverage and business mix, full year margins reduced by 410 basis points versus the prior year.

Turning specifically to the review completed of GPN and the areas of focus across brands, strategy, reorganization and routes to market.

From a brand perspective, we will prioritize and focus investment on Optimum Nutrition and SlimFast. Of our total branded portfolio of approximately $1.4 billion, these brands were $1 billion in 2019. Other performance nutrition and lifestyle brands will play key specific roles in our portfolio, specifically, addressing certain consumer motivations across specific channels.

The Body & Fit direct-to-consumer brand is a key path to growth for us in the online channel in Europe as well as providing a digital capability that we will leverage on a global basis. We will exit the majority of our U.S. contract manufacturer business during the second half of 2020 and into 21. This business represents approximately 5% of the total GPN 2019 revenue. And exiting the contract business will both facilitate a clear focus on driving our brand performance and facilitate an optimization of our supply chain.

We are also streamlining our product portfolio. This is being achieved via an SKU rationalization of the lowest performing products. This process has already commenced, and while we are eliminating approximately 35% of our SKUs, we expect the reduction to have a reasonable minimal impact on net sales. This growth over the years across multiple markets have led to an SKU proliferation with resulting increased costs. And so we will reduce things as I’ve outlined.

We will further refine our approach to innovation in GPN, driving demand for higher-margin opportunities across the branded portfolio. We have had a strong history of innovation in the business and exceeded our innovation targets of 15% of net revenue. Going forward, we will take a more focused approach, aligned with the channel shift in our key North American markets and driving focus again in the Optimum Nutrition and SlimFast brand. Aligned with this brand focus, GPN will now be managed as North American Performance Nutrition, which is 39% of the portfolio; North American Lifestyle, 29% of the portfolio; International, 26% of the portfolio; and our direct-to-consumer business, which is currently 6% of the portfolio.

In North America, GPN had two distinct brand portfolios and consumer motivations, market segments and reach differ for each element of the portfolio, and both now have the scale to benefit from focused resources to drive growth. In international markets, GPN is reshaping to focus primarily on the Optimum Nutrition brand in the performance nutrition category and Body & Fit direct-to-consumer platform in Europe enhances our digital capability globally. We have invested in new senior talent across the GPN business. This enhances our capability and will help regain growth.

In terms of route-to-market, historically, we have expanded our brand presence outside North America through an export-led model, serviced from our manufacturing operations in the U.S. and the UK and supported largely by local distributor partners. Currency changes, higher tariffs and an improved local competitive set has challenged our competitive position in some markets in 2019.

We have completed a detailed review by markets and reassessed how best to compete across these markets and to regain growth momentum. We have assessed our route to market partners and our supply chain. We have made changes to date, some further changes of plans. Ultimately, we will optimize our supply chain globally, encompassing a mix of wholly-owned and contract manufacturing arrangements, and we will redefine our partner relationships in certain key geographies.

These initiatives will drive sustained top line momentum for GPN from 2020, with an improving margin progression. Our target is a minimum of 200 basis points margin improvement, net of investments in GPN by 2022. From a brand perspective, growth will be achieved, as I’ve mentioned, through the renewed focus on ON within the Performance Nutrition category globally. This brand which had global sales of $655 million in 2019 is the largest brand in the GPN portfolio and makes up the majority of sales of North America Performance Nutrition and International businesses. The key format for ON are protein and energy powders, and we recently launched a ready-to-drink product in the specialty channel.

SlimFast within the North America and UK Lifestyle portfolio was acquired in November 2018. SlimFast grew strongly in 2019 to a revenue of $325 million and anchors the North American Lifestyle portfolio. Ready-to-drink has been a key format for SlimFast historically, but the range has been significantly extended in 2019 into ready-to-eat formats, particularly under the Keto range. These two brands represent almost 70% of the total branded portfolio of GPN, and we will further increase our marketing investment in 2020 in these brands.

Turning then to the component parts of GPN. The North American Performance Nutrition portfolio accounted for 39%, €538 million of total global GPN sales in 2019 and encompasses the Optimum Nutrition, BSN and Isopure brands. Revenue declined in this portfolio as shipments lagged consumption during the year and the business had a lower level of activity in the Club channel in the fourth quarter relative to the prior year.

As a category leader, particularly in the online and Club channels, Optimum Nutrition recorded year-on-year consumption growth of mid-single digits in North America measured channels, which captures about 72% of ON net sales. And this arose as a result of very focused marketing investments. This growth was despite the continued declines in the Specialty channel in 2019. Pricing in this segment was negative for the first half, but price increases implemented in H2 resulted in positive pricing for the year.

In assessing the opportunity for our Performance Nutrition brands, we have segmented consumers based on their openness to the category as cash reusage. We see significant opportunity to increase ON consumption among both powder category users and active non-users open to the benefits of protein powders. We position ON as the most trusted global sports nutrition brands. And in 2020, we will capture this opportunity in a number of ways.

We will invest to drive brand awareness, we’re completing a packaging redesign, and we’re further rolling out the Optimum Nutrition Proven Campaign across multiple consumer touch points in North America and international markets. While our focus is on Optimum Nutrition, we will continue to support the BSN and Isopure brands in specific channels and consumer segments, most notably the Specialty channel.

As noted earlier, consistent with the focus on our ON and the overall program to simplify our business, we have significantly reduced the number of SKUs in the North American branded portfolio. We will also exit the majority of our North American contract business, as I’ve referenced, which accounted for 5% of GPN total sales in 2019. Both of these initiatives will simplify our supply chain.

Turning to the North American Lifestyle portfolio. This accounted for 29%, €392 million of total global GPN sales in 2019 and encompasses SlimFast, think! and Amazing Grass brands. The platform brand within this portfolio of SlimFast, which grew consumption in North America measured channels by 49% in 2019. Measured channels capturing about 73% of SlimFast net sales. This significant growth was mainly as a result of the successful innovation across a range of ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink formats in the keto weight management category.

In 2019, revenue progression in the total North American Lifestyle portfolio on a like-for-like basis was flat versus the prior year, as a weak first quarter was balanced by a good final quarter.

The final quarter reflected good momentum in the think! brand, which was relaunched in the second half of the year and the ongoing strong performance of SlimFast, which enter like-for-like comparisons in November.

Our 2020 strategy for SlimFast is to continue to invest in marketing, driving brand’s penetration across all segments, our original, advanced, energy and Keto range and indeed formats: ready-to-drink, ready-to-eat and powders. Brand’s health remains strong, and we continue to grow household penetration. For think!, we will continue to invest behind the relaunch, while for Amazing Grass, our focus is on capitalizing on the positive trends of plant-based nutrition.

To International, it accounted for 26% of the 2019 total global GPN sales, with European market, 16%; and rest of world – sorry, 13%, and Rest of World, 13%. These markets were the most challenging for GPN in 2019 as foreign exchange headwinds and higher tariffs impacted our competitive position. And as a result, branded volume declined by double digits in the year.

In response to this, we’ve taken clear actions to restore international markets to growth in 2020. In Europe, growth in the UK market was offset by declines in Western Europe, largely as a result of the acceleration of channel shift from Specialty to Online. This market shift is being addressed through our focus on our Optimal Nutrition brand and our direct-to-consumer platform by the [indiscernible].

In Rest of World markets growth in Asia and Australia was offset by challenges we previously outlined in Brazil, Middle East and India. GPN’s relative competitive position declined in Brazil in the period, largely due to foreign exchange headwinds on products imported from GPN’s U.S. manufacturing base.

To better address this, we have changed our route-to-market arrangements in Brazil, and this transition will be completed through 2020. In the Middle East, access to a number of markets was reduced due to political instability in the region. And in response to this, GPN scaled back its presence in those markets.

In India, the relative competitive position has been impacted by foreign exchange headwinds and importation tariffs, which increased in late 2018. Supply chain initiatives commenced in India in 2019 have taken longer than planned and will be ongoing into 2020. Throughout our international markets, we have advanced on a series of initiatives to simplify our business, reduce product complexity or to route-to-market in supply chain and refocus our teams and resources on driving the Optimum Nutrition brands. This work will continue into 2020 and underpins our growth ambitions.

As an overall route-to-market, our consumers purchased 26% of our revenue online. We engage with our consumers in a number of ways. We engage directly through the Body & Fit platform, our own direct-to-consumer platform, we engage through key relationships with the large e-commerce players, and we engage directly with consumers through digital media. Body & Fit, which is our direct-to-consumer online platform, serving customers in Europe, accounted for 6% of total GPN sales in 2019.

Body & Fit has upgraded its online platform and increased its digital resourcing. It is expanding its presence in Western Europe with the target of serving 10 markets by the end of 2020. In addition, Body & Fit provides GPN with strong e-com capability, which can be deployed across other brands in the portfolio as well as across many markets.

In the area of digital marketing, by way of example, we’ve developed over 1,200 pieces of digital content internally for the Optimal Nutrition Proven Campaign, and this has been seen by consumers in more than 25 markets. We’ve also developed tailored digital content for some of our key customers. So overall, for GPN, we are very focused on actions to drive revenue, earnings and margin progression in 2020.

Turning to Glanbia Nutritionals. It had a good year in 2019, delivering revenue growth of 19.9% and EBITA growth of 10.5%. Nutritional Solutions is a global provider of nutritional and functional premix solutions for use in healthy snacks, bars and beverages. Nutritional Solutions revenue increased by 23.4%, with a strong performance across both dairy and non-dairy solutions.

Volumes increased by 7%, pricing by 3.8% and the Watson acquisition contributed 12.6% to revenue growth. Volume growth was broadly based across the business, particularly for the vitamin and mineral blends and for the US dairy-based healthy snacking ingredients. Pricing increase was primarily achieved in our Specialty dairy solutions. Nutritional Solutions delivered an increase in EBITA of 7.1% as a result of revenue growth, with margin decline of 210 basis points to 13.4%. The margin decline related primarily to negative mix from certain dairy ingredients, headwinds from tariffs, increased investment in resources to support growth and some dilution from the Watson acquisition.

Innovation is a key differentiation of Nutritional Solutions. With our resources based in Europe, the U.S. and China, where we’re very much focused on a collaborative approach across both global and regional customers we have developed a series of solutions in the healthy snacking space, delivering high-protein solutions across multiple formats in the dairy and non-dairy space. This supports our strategy of both continuing our leadership position in high-protein ingredients for the healthy snacking category in the U.S. but also extending this capability into new geographies as consumers adopt the trends for high-protein convenience snacking.

The Watson acquisition has been a very complementary acquisition to the Nutritional Solutions portfolio. It has enhanced our capabilities and our sectoral reach with the technologies such as edible packaging now within our portfolio. US Cheese is a leading producer of American-style cheddar cheese in the U.S. supplying a broad range of customers who participate in food service and retail, consumer branded on private label end markets.

US Cheese sells cheese produced by Glanbia and is also the commercial partner for our joint venture partner, Southwest Cheese. US Cheese revenue increased by 18.5% in the full year. This was driven by pricing higher by 13.6% as cheese markets were significantly stronger in the second half of 2019 versus the prior year.

Volume growth was 4.9%. And a good operating performance overall drove EBITA growth of 23.6% and some margin progression. Glanbia share of profit after tax from our joint ventures increased to €48.6 million in 2019, driven by revenue and margin growth. Glanbia share of joint venture’s revenue increased by 12.9%, with sales volume growth of 9.6% and pricing positive by 3.3%.

Glanbia Ireland delivered a good performance overall, with revenue growth driven by higher volumes. Southwest Cheese, as you know, a large-scale producer, again, of American-style cheddar cheese, all of Southwest Cheese and whey output is sold by our Glanbia Nutritionals route-to-market channels. Southwest Cheese had a strong performance in ‘19 as a result of higher revenue due to increased pricing and volume growth as we increased production capacity and had higher U.S. dairy markets in the year.

Midwest Cheese, our new joint venture in Michigan is at an advanced stage of construction with commissioning expected in 2021. Glanbia Cheese UK delivered higher revenues in 2019 due to increased volumes, offset by a modest reduction in market pricing. Our new joint venture to construct a mozzarella cheese plant in Ireland, again, is progressing to plan, with commissioning expected to be completed before the end of 2020. I will now hand over to Mark for the financial review.

Mark Garvey

Thanks, Siobhán, and good morning, and welcome to everyone on the call. I will walk through our financial results for the year. Walking through the income statement, wholly-owned revenues were €3.9 billion, up 16.6% on a constant currency basis, which is made up of 9.9% contribution from the SlimFast and Watson acquisitions, a 6.6% increase in pricing with volumes in line with prior year. Wholly-owned EBITA pre-exceptional was €276.8 million, down 7.8% constant currency due to lower performance of Glanbia Performance Nutrition and wholly-owned EBITA margin of 7.1%, down 190 basis points constant currency.

Intangible amortization of €60.9 million, up €15 million from prior year due to recent acquisition activity. Net finance costs were €26.3 million, up €8.8 million, reflecting higher average debt in 2019, following the acquisitions of SlimFast and Watson and further investments in joint ventures. The group’s average cost of debt in 2019 was 3.4% compared to 4.3% in the prior year as a result of debt composition and lower U.S. dollar interest rates. As mentioned previously, the share of profit after tax of joint ventures was €48.6 million, up €3.3 million in the prior year, with improved results from all joint ventures.

The group’s effective tax rate for the year was 12.3% compared to 14.8% in 2018, driven by the geographic mix of group income, lower acquisition-related tax charges as well as lower tax provision charges in 2019. The effective tax rate to be in the range of 11.5% to 12.5% in 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share was €0.881, which is down 7.7% constant currency and 3.2% reported versus prior year. Basic earnings per share was €0.6104 compared to €0.7928 in 2018, primarily due to exceptional costs of €34.6 million incurred in 2019.

It was a challenging year for the Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment, primarily in international markets. Overall, revenues were €1.36 billion, up 11% constant currency. Revenue growth was driven by SlimFast, which was acquired in November 2018 and had a strong performance in 2019 contributing 20.6% to GPN’s revenue growth. Organic revenue volume was down 9%, pricing declined 0.6%.

On a like-for-like branded basis, volumes were down 8.9%, and pricing was down 0.9%. Volumes declined due to challenges in some of our international markets as well as some reduced activity in the Club and Specialty channels in North America. Although pricing was negative for the year, price increases implemented in the third quarter resulted in positive pricing in the second half of the year.

Response to these challenges, we’ll accelerate to the comprehensive business review of GPN’s brand strategy, route to market and operating model and an initiated actions drive revenue growth and improved margins in 2020. Glanbia Nutritionals had a good year with revenue €2.5 billion, up 19.9% in prior year, with EBITA of €130.4 million, up 10.5%. Nutritional Solutions posted revenues of €745 million, up 23.4% constant currency, which included a 12.6% contribution from Watson, which was acquired in the first quarter. But volumes were up 7% and pricing was up 3.8%.

Organic volume growth was driven by strong performance in Asian markets for vitamin and mineral blends and in the U.S. for dairy-based healthy snacking ingredients. The increase in pricing as primarily as a result of dairy-related ingredient solutions versus prior year.

US Cheese also had a good performance in 2019. Revenues of €1.77 billion were up 18.5% constant currency with pricing up 13.6% due to stronger cheese markets in particular to the second half of the year, with volumes up 4.9%, benefiting from the full year impact of the capacity expansion in Southwest Cheese.

The Group incurred material one-off exceptional cost net of tax of €34.6 million in 2019, the majority of which related to initiatives underway in the GPN segment. As mentioned earlier, the group performed a comprehensive review of GPN across brand strategy, geographies and operating model in the second half of 2019, resulting in the reorganization of the segment into four key businesses: North America Performance Nutrition, North American Lifestyle, International and Direct-to-Consumer. Our prioritisation in investments in the Optimum Nutrition and SlimFast brands and a streamlining of our product portfolio enabling a simplification of business operations.

Organizational redesign costs of €12.7 million were incurred into redundancy and employment related costs and talent which we positioned are recruited across the GPN organization. In addition, the GPN team with external assistance assessed on the ground market dynamics in specific international markets, determined route-to-market changes, simplified brands and product offerings in these markets.

An important element of simplifying the GPN business has been a decision to focus on our key hero SKUs and eliminate lower-performing items. To achieve this, we accelerated the rationalization of 35% of SKUs in the business, the rationalized SKUs were grouped into three areas: a refocus on brands and product offerings in international markets to hero SKUs, to simplify and provide route-to-market focus; responding to the decline in the Specialty channel, which traditionally has been a key route to market for innovation and a discontinuation of innovations and FDMC channels, which did not meet our performance targets.

These decisions have led to asset impairments of €17.3 million and will significantly simplify our brand portfolio and commercial routes to market, while also enabling the business to optimize its manufacturing and supply chain operations, which will improve future margins.

Acquisition integration costs related to the integration of SlimFast and Watson and Brexit-related costs and cost of the source of preparation for Brexit disruption during 2019.

The group generated EBITA of €324.9 million in 2019 and after a €20 million outlay in business-sustaining capital expenditure and a working capital outflow of €25 million, operating cash flow was just under €280 million for the year, representing an 86% conversion of EBITA into operating cash flow.

The outlay for interest and tax was €74 million compared to €42 million in 2018 due to higher interest costs as a result of higher average net debt as well as some one-off tax payments of €9 million following acquisition integration-related to SlimFast UK and payments of approximately €9 million of estimated taxes, which will now be applied towards 2020 payments.

Dividends from joint ventures were €35 million and free cash flow was €231.5 million for the year. In 2018 and 2019, the group invested just under €600 million in strategic acquisitions, joint venture investments and capital expenditure projects. SlimFast in late 2018 and Watson in early 2019 have been important additions to the GPN and Nutritional Solutions portfolios.

Investment continues to the Michigan Cheese joint venture and Glanbia Cheese EU venture with $35 million and €16 million invested, respectively, in these projects by the group in 2019.

To date, $75 million has been invested by the group into Midwest Cheese, with $7.5 million remaining to be invested in this $470 million project in 2020, with commissioning expected to be completed in 2021.

With Glanbia Cheese EU, a total of €25 million has been invested to date by the group and a further €10 million will be invested in 2020 in this €130 million project, which is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2020. Capital expenditure of €76 million was spent in 2019, of which €20 million was business sustaining. The strategic capital expenditure was €56 million with continuing investments in enhancing our direct-to-consumer online platform, innovation and enhancing our manufacturing facilities. Return on capital employed has reduced to 10.9%, as the significant recent investments in acquisitions and joint ventures have increased our capital employed with returns coming through over the coming years. We continue to target return on capital employed in the range of 10% to 13%.

The group maintains a strong balance sheet and ended 2019 with net debt of €614 million, which was up from €577 million in the prior year due to the Watson acquisition and JV investments during the year. Net debt-to-EBITA was 1.7 times and interest cover was over 9 times, well within our covenant requirements.

The group is focused on efficient capital allocation and the balance between investments for growth and returns to our shareholders. Capital expenditure for 2020 will be in a range of €75 million to €85 million. In the coming year, our M&A program will be primarily focused on nutritional solutions as we focus on returning growth momentum to GPN.

The Board are proposing a dividend increase of 10%, which represents a payout ratio of just over 30% of 2019 adjusted earnings per share. In addition, the board will seek shareholder authorization at the Annual General Meeting to implement a share buyback program.

The group currently has approximately €350 million of capacity within our existing financial covenants to pursue M&A opportunities and capital return initiatives while maintaining a strong financial position.

And with that, I will hand it back to Siobhán.

Siobhán Talbot

As outlined earlier, our 2020 priorities are clear. We’re very focused on regaining momentum in GPN and the recent comprehensive review of the business has driven actions to drive top line momentum and margin progression.

We are targeting a return to top line growth in 2020 and have commenced a series of initiatives to drive margin growth. With the ambition to achieve a minimum of 200 basis points improvement by 2022.

In addition, we have commenced a group-wide project where we will assess opportunities to target productivity and efficiency benefits through leveraging our scale. We will provide further updates on this project during the year.

A number of our financial metrics as outlined at the Capital Markets Day in 2018 remain unchanged. However, adjusted earnings per share for 2020 are expected to be broadly in line with the prior year on a constant currency basis. But our ambition is to average 5% to 10% growth in adjusted earnings per share for the three years to 2022.

We will sustain our focus on cash discipline, sustaining a cash conversion metric of about over 80%, a return on capital of between 10% to 13%, our dividend payout ratio of 25% to 35% and driving for group revenue up the €6 billion as previously noted.

We see 2020 as a year of transition for Glanbia to sustain growth, with a clear immediate focus on driving top line momentum in GPN and Glanbia Nutritional Solutions segments. As we phase investment to fuel this growth and continue the initiatives that I’ve outlined in GPN and the group to drive further margin progression, we expect adjusted earnings per share from 2020 to be broadly in line with 2019.

We expect GPN to deliver brands of revenue, margin and EBITA progression in 2020. In Glanbia Nutritional Solutions segment, we expect continued revenue momentum to be offset by margin headwinds. Our joint venture performance year-on-year is expected to decline, largely due to the commissioning costs of the new capital projects. We’re not immune from global disruption for the start of 2020 as planned and in terms of the shape of 2020, we expect the half year to be broadly in line with 2019, reflecting both talent and brand investment in the first half and the seasonality of our business.

Through 2020, as outlined, we sustained our focus on cash and drive strong cash conversion in the business. We will now move to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our first question today from James Targett of Berenberg.

James Targett

My first question is on the SKU rationalization, you’re talking about, the 35% of SKUs. Could you just – I’m curious as to sort of what your brand portfolio is going to look like – your brand and product portfolio is going to look like when you’re done here? Is it may be kind of – is it sort of the bars, read-to-drink or the powdered SKUs which are being discontinued?

And within that, the brand mix, obviously, you’ve talked about the focus on ON and SlimFast, but are you planning on actually discontinuing other brands or even selling some of the other brands in GPN? So I’m just really looking to see how the portfolio is going to look like post the rationalization you’re talking about.

And then secondly, just on the GPN International business, you – obviously, the various headwinds you are facing during 2019 in India, Middle East, Brazil, Europe and maybe as we go through the year, can you give color about when you expect to see inflection in those different areas, if at all, during 2020? Thank you.

Siobhán Talbot

Thank you, James. In terms of the brands portfolio, as we’ve outlined, our clear focus is Optimum Nutrition and SlimFast, but we do have very good other brands within the portfolio that you referenced. So the SKU rationalization was quite broadly based across different formats and different brands. We’re very clear, though, the focus is on those hero SKUs. I think the thing to think about is particularly in some of the international markets as we’ve been growing, we have quite an amount of SKU proliferation.

So an amount of the SKU rationalization now is across those markets, where we will really focus on particularly Optimum Nutrition because there’s some very strong powder in particular offerings that resonate very well across those markets. So even post the SKU rationalization, we continue to see our format mix continues to evolve with the acquisition of SlimFast now. We clearly have a lot more presence in both the ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink categories. So I do can see that journey continuing. So quite broad-based, but clearly focused as we look forward, I think Optimum and SlimFast will continue to be our larges brand.

In terms of the GPN International business, yes, absolutely, we will continue to update during the year. I would say that we have significantly recalibrated our short term expectations, recognizing that some of the actions that we’re taking will take some time. So when we speak to an ambition for growth across the international markets for – as a total piece for 2020, we have been cautious on the pace of evolution of India and Brazil, in particular.

We do see continued growth opportunities borrowed, and India continues to be a market of focus for us for the longer term. But we are very cognizant that it will take some time to change the route to market and we factor that into our perspective.

James Targett

Can I maybe just following up on the guidance for top line GPN, you say return to growth. That’s – obviously, you’re talking about discontinuing the contract business. So I assume you’re talking about return to growth purely on the branded business. And – but I imagine do we or you still expect to see the International business negative in 2020?

Siobhán Talbot

Overall, James, I would actually expect the International business to grow, actually, as we’re getting good momentum across some of the other regions as from the ones we specifically mentioned. Clearly, there are certain disruptions in markets like coronavirus just now, and we’ve taken some disruption and that is the first quarter with absent any major move-in that situation we expect International to grow.

Overall, at this point in time, I would still expect the total revenue of GPN to grow probably in that low single-digit range for 2020 and then, as you say, branded would less than that probably it means that we first exit the North America contract manufacture business.

Operator

We will take our next question from Karel Zoete of Kepler.

Karel Zoete

I have a couple. The first one is on the project to reduce SKUs and sales cost within Glanbia. Can you tell us what’s more or less the overall savings number of those two individual programs?

And the second question is then on the share buyback you plan to propose to shareholders. What kind of amount should we think of in terms of share buyback? Those were the first questions, please.

Siobhán Talbot

How we thought about our margin progression is clearly across the areas of brand management, rationalizing our SKUs, which will facilitate changes in our routes to market and, indeed, over time, our manufacturing footprint. And if you think of our overall ambition of 200 basis points margin improvement to 2022, I would spread them equally across those areas. Fundamentally, what the rationalization of SKUs is allowing us to do is simplify our business, focus on the SKUs that have highest margin and therefore, profitability.

And actually facilitate with some other actions, like the contract business exit, facilitate changes in our supply chain and over on optimizing that over a period of time. These actions will naturally take to 2022 to have a full year effect, but there’s a mix across all three areas.

I would say that though, at this point in time, we have very good visibility across a lot of those initiatives to get me to that margin journey to 2022, and we’ll continue to update as we go through the years and do, I think, as we said, see margin progression within 2020 as we start that journey. In terms of the share buyback question, Karel, I’ll pass to Mark.

Mark Garvey

Karel, as I said, the Board will seek shareholder authorization for a buyback program at the upcoming Annual General meeting. And our intent is to listen to our shareholders in the coming months prior to that vote, should we receive that approval of the amount for the Board regarding the quantum.

But as I said, we’ve got €350 million of capacity write-down from an M&A perspective and a perspective or a capital return perspective. And I’d see additional balance there of 60%. That could be used for M&A, 40% for buyback, for example. But ultimately, it will be up to our shareholders here in terms of their approval at the AGM and then discussion of the Board.

Operator

Our next question comes from Heidi Vesterinen from Exane BNP Paribas.

Heidi Vesterinen

So few, please. First of all, could you update us on pricing and input cost dynamics as we go into 2020 for GPN, please? And then secondly, I was surprised that North American Lifestyle was flat. Could you talk more about what happened there? I know you talked about the dynamics in Q1 and Q4 and the relaunch of think!, but could you tell us a little bit more? And is it still a competitive environment?

And then lastly, in Nutritional Solutions, I wondered if you’re seeing any disruption in the vitamin chain, as I would think some of those inputs come from China? Thank you.

Siobhán Talbot

Heidi, pricing, as I look forward into 2020, we would expect probably to be overall slightly positive. Clearly, in terms of the input costs, we don’t see any major shifting at this point in time. We will have the full year effect of the price increase that we put through in the second half of 2019. So that will be positive for us. And we’ll continue to monitor pricing opportunities, as you can imagine.

In terms of the Lifestyle portfolio, yes, we have relaunched, think! that is a competitive space, as you outlined, but we would be very pleased about the volume momentum that we’ve seen in that brand since the relaunch. So we’ll continue to execute that through 2020. Clearly, SlimFast has had a very strong performance in 2019. We expect to see further volume momentum in the SlimFast brand as we come into 2020, clearly, not on the scale that we’ve seen in 2019, but right across the SlimFast portfolio, we’re continuing to invest to drive momentum across the advanced, the energy and indeed the Keto range. So positive about the overall Lifestyle portfolio that will be underpinned by increased marketing investments.

In terms of the tariffs, yes, you are correct that there are tariffs positions in terms of the – those investments and obviously, the supply chain piece. We’re well positioned, in fact, in terms of our inventory at this point in time in terms of the threat that coronavirus would give to supply chain, monitoring it very closely, Heidi, I would say.

As indeed, all businesses are to the extent that is disrupted significantly, either consumer demand, our supply chain we would keep a very watchful eye on that. We have factored in, to the extent we see any disruption in quarter one. And as I say, our inventory positions are good at this point in time, would it be very much a watching brief in that regard.

Heidi Vesterinen

And when we think about quarter 1, so what is the impact of coronavirus on your company? Is it mainly this cost piece we talked about? Or do you see demand headwinds in either of the businesses?

Siobhán Talbot

I think it is a management level of disruption for the first quarter. We do still see top line momentum to come through in the first quarter. It really manifests itself in two ways: first of all, Chinese is a partner for members of 2% by our overall sales. So a relatively small element of the total Glanbia portfolio. But that does not mean, by any way, we’re complacent because we’ve had good growth in that region for our branded Performance Nutrition. And so it’s not unimportant for us. Clearly, safety of our employees is paramount. Just now, we have 130 employees of a total of 7,000 in the region. So we’re monitoring that.

And then from an ingredients' perspective, obviously, engaging with our customers, seeing how they respond to consumer demand for indeed their brands. So I would say, relatively modest, but factored in disruption in the first quarter, and we continue to factor in as it develops.

Operator

Thank you. We now move to Jason Molins of Goodbody. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jason Molins

Good morning. A couple of questions, if you don’t mind. Just on the international markets. I’m just wondering if you can give us a bit – a few more specifics on what you’ve done in the various markets, for instance, in Brazil, you mentioned the change of the route to market, can you maybe elaborate a bit more and what you’ve actually done there? And likewise, when you – we mentioned, I think, withdrawing from certain markets within the Middle East, that would be useful?

And then, just in terms of exceptionals, what should we think about exceptionals for this year, given the level of spend that you’ve had last year. And given some of those exceptionals related to unsuccessful innovations, et cetera? How are you thinking about new product development for the business? Is it giving you more concern, given maybe the track record over the last 12 months?

Siobhán Talbot

Thanks, Jason. I’ll speak to the international markets, and Mark can make some comments on the exceptional charges. In terms of the regions that you’ve mentioned, these are very action orientated through 2019. So in Brazil, we have changed our distributor partner. We will be working with a new partner to access opportunities in that region. Similarly, as you referenced, in the Middle East, we – various markets can open up to the various points in time in some of these regions. There’s obviously been an amount of disruption in that region and so we scaled back our presence.

So a fundamental theme really of how we’ve approached our opportunities internationally and we remain ambitious for our international opportunity. But a fundamental theme has been around focus on simplification, really making sure that we have the right partners on the ground, that the blend of our own resources on the ground complements the distributor partnerships where – where we help them at our supply chain is as optimized as it can be. As we said, through 2019, we have already altered some decisions around local manufacturing in regions like India. We continue to evolve that through 2020.

And ultimately, it’s about freeing up as much of that value chain for our products as we can to reinvest and make our products as competitive as they can be on the consumer shows. You mentioned of innovation and enhancing, that’s always been a theme of how we approach some of these markets. So I would say, we will reduce SKU complexity in the region, focusing on brands like Optimum Nutrition that travel very well. It’s a brand that has an over 30-year heritage, travels very well across many geographies. And really, it is about clear focus, clear partners and clear ambitions for growth across those markets.

Mark Garvey

Yes, Jason, then in terms of your other question, the decision we made in terms of reducing the proliferation of certain SKUs really weren’t adding significant value to our overall bottom line, now enables us, of course, to look at our supply chain, look at our manufacturing footprint in different light to make sure that we can get the most efficiency out of those. So that would be another phase of work that we’re doing across the GPN organization, and it’s a bit too early to guide you at this point in terms of what an exceptional charge might be or what a charge might be for that.

We’ll certainly come back to you and discuss that with you as well as Siobhán mentioned earlier, we’re looking at group initiatives, which will enable us to collaborate better in terms of what we’re doing and across our group and that may as well have some sort of charges associated with that.

But what I would say to you is, all of these will enable us to enhance our margins going forward. It gives us better line of sight to the guidance that we’re giving in terms of the GPN margins, for example, 2020 up to 2022. And what we do is each quarter, we’ll update you in terms of where we are on those particular projects.

Jason Molins

Okay. And sorry, just getting back to Brazil. Brazil seem to suffer, I think you called out from an FX headwinds and sort of impacting your competitive position. Had those changing in the distributor partner as such change that mix or change that threat?

Siobhán Talbot

It can change focus, change focus on driving our brand growth in a market that is actually growing. We have actually, with prior partner with Optimum [indiscernible] innovation opportunities, and we have some products that are particularly competitive. So we will be driving those there within the Optimum Nutrition brand portfolio. So it’s really a question of focus and being very clear with the partner on the delivery mechanisms and vertical delivery looks like for us in the region.

Jason Molins

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We now move to Graham Hunt of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Graham Hunt

Good morning, guys. Just a few questions from me, if that’s all right. Firstly, on the international business, you’ve been seeing supply chain difficulties in India for about a year now, I think. I wondered if you could give us some more details around why that will be resolved in 2020? And what’s gone wrong there?

In Europe, I wanted to understand a little bit more about your assumptions around the European business relative to the direct-to-consumer business. Is there a sort of cannibalization dynamic there? And are you expecting a flat to negative development of your brick-and-mortar sales there as Body & Fit grows?

And then lastly, a question on Chairman change. I just wondered if you could give us an update on your latest thoughts there? And whether we should expect any kind of strategic direction change for the business going forward?

Siobhán Talbot

Graham, in terms of the supply chain for India, yes, we’re well advanced in terms of changes there. It’s fair to say it has taken a little bit longer than planned, was well advanced in terms of ultimately having a blend of local manufacturer and supply from our North America base. Clearly, for some of our key brands, we approach local manufacturer with an element of caution. We’re doing some products in India already and that’s the journey that we would complete through 2020.

So I would say, well advanced, acknowledge that has taken a bit more time as we walk through. I want – really want to make sure that, that consumer franchise stays strong because we do absolutely believe in the opportunity of that region. We have some very new senior resources brought into that region as well to help us really work through that. So optimistic, cautious for 2020 and haven’t built in a significant growth in our plans. But very optimistic about the opportunity for the longer term.

In terms of EU, overall, we would expect the region to grow in 2020 for us. I think the capability now that we have built through the acquisition of Body & Fit, which we did 2017. But again, a significant talents, upgrading of resources, bringing in a lot of new capability in that direct-to-consumer and D2C space, I think, would be really positive for us. We don’t particularly see cannibalization at this point in time.

In fact, our real strategy is to have a very complementary approach across bricks-and-mortar and direct-to-consumer. We believe our direct-to-consumer business we grew strongly in 2020 on the back of the geographies that we’re rolling out the capability, too. But equally, we’ll have very good relationships on the bricks-and-mortar side, and we’ll continue to evolve those through the year.

On your question of Chairman, as we’ve noted in the release, that is a matter that the nominations committee of the group have underway at this point in time. So nothing further for me to comment on it at this stage.

Graham Hunt

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We now move to Massimo Bonisoli of Equita. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Massimo Bonisoli

Two questions. One on Nutritional Solutions. Could you talk about the trading environment for North America. According to one of your competitors, there is a slowdown in demand from larger brands in that geography. Do you see the same slowdown in demand for – from large brand?

And the second question, more strategically, on the capital deployment, does the new buyback program imply you have less opportunities for external growth? Or maybe do you believe that valuation of your stock is now more convenient towards M&A?

Siobhán Talbot

Overall, actually, we would remain positive about the opportunity for continued momentum in our Nutritional Solutions business. As you know, we have a capability that span both dairy and non-dairy had very broadly based momentum in 2019. I think we continue to see that as we go through 2020. We have referenced some margin headwinds in nutritional solutions, which is largely on the dairy side. But we – through our innovation approach, through working with both global players, but a lot of small to medium-sized players as well, where nutritional solutions really seeks to position itself as we articulate as that R&D partner for a lot of those players in North America. And we had really nice progression with a number of those customers, particularly in the dairy, healthy snacking space in 2019. So we will plan for that momentum to continue into 2020.

Mark Garvey

And Massimo, Hope all is good there in Northern Italy for you. We like to have a balanced capital allocation model. And in terms of how we look at things, we clearly want to be able to invest for growth through either strategic CapEx or M&A. We expect to continue to do that. I did say our focus would be on Nutritional Solutions in the coming year, primarily because our focus is return Performance Nutrition to growth. So that will be important for us to do that. That gives us opportunity, frankly, as well as we look at potentially having a share buyback opportunity this year. So we believe, it will be very balanced in terms of how we look at this. We continue to look at growth opportunities through M&A.

Massimo Bonisoli

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Arthur Reeves of Barclays has our next question. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Arthur Reeves

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. There’s two, please. I’d like to think about your midterm ambition, €6 billion sales by 2022. In the past, you’ve given that there’s a breakdown between businesses for that €6 billion, has that changed at all over the last couple of years, while you’ve been thinking it through? That’s my first question.

And my second question is to push you a bit on Nutritional Solutions margins. You talk about dairy headwinds, do you think this is as good as it gets to Nutritional Solutions for margins now? Or is there anything you can do to push the margins back up to the 15% target you’re looking for? Thank you.

Siobhán Talbot

In terms of overall shape of the group ambition around €6 billion, it hasn’t really altered. What we’ve said is that, that will be a blend of organic growth and acquisition. We remain very keen to continue to acquire. Clearly, we have a set piece in GPN, just in 2019, but we do expect to regain top line growth momentum. So our overall ambition, essentially to have GPN as a $2 billion business and Nutritional Solutions as a $1 billion business within that very much remains intact.

In terms of the margins our Nutritional Solutions, as we’ve said, we do see some margin headwinds in 2020. But again, very much managing our product mix and evolution of the business there, remain ambition – remain ambitious for margins. We’re not guiding long-term margins for Nutritional Solutions at this point. I think it’s fair to say, for what we see in the near term, we would say margins would be around the range that we delivered in 2019. But also right across the group, we are ambitious for future margin progression.

I referenced a group-wide project in addition to the 200 basis points that we’ve clearly targeted and a good line of sight for GPN, we have put in place a group-wide project, we’re not calibrating an ambition on that project at this point in time, but we will be ambitious, but that is part of our future margin progression journey, particularly when you get to the out years.

Arthur Reeves

Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take a question from Roland French of Davy. Please go ahead.

Roland French

I think I’ve three questions. Just firstly, I guess, I know historically, there’s been there’s been a format shift away from powders to more kind of ready-to-eat, ready-to-drink snacking lines. How do you view that, I guess, in context of SKU rationalization? So I guess, within that, within the international channel, I think Isopure might fall out a little predominantly or when? And then, I guess, within that, what’s your view on growth rates in that format, whether it’s by channel or by region, U.S., Rest of World? So that’s my first question.

And secondly, on your platform or your pillar brand strategy, are you saying that marketing investment will be up-weighted in ON and as on a relative basis? Or is there an absolute increase in marketing spend, I guess, across both of those brands?

And then finally, just a question on Body & Fit, I know the focus has predominantly been on top line revenue growth and we can see that the resources have been deployed behind us. Just a little bit more color if you could, around, I guess, some of the D2C model KPIs where the trend in acquisition costs are going, customer lifetime value, how that margin progression – how we should conceptualize that margin progression over the next 18, 24 months? Leave it at that.

Siobhán Talbot

Thank you for that. In terms of the SKU rationalization, it was really quite broadly based, as I referenced earlier around different formats. Our mix has evolved significantly from a business that was very strongly protein powder based historically. Protein powders are probably now about 50% of our overall product mix. So we have energy powers, ready-to-eat, ready-to-drink and caps and tabs supplements now as part of the overall mix. I think an important point to reference in terms of protein powders is that we see a lot of opportunity, particularly for the Optimum Nutrition brand in that space. We increased our marketing last year, and consumers responded very well to that.

As I’ve mentioned, we had mid-single-digit consumption growth in Optimum Nutrition in our core market of North America, and that was across clearly a lot of that protein powder space. So we’ve engaged very specifically. We’ve segmented our consumers, engage very significantly with our consumers and we can see that as a reference, I think earlier in my comments, there are a lot of consumers that recognize the benefits of protein powder, that are active participants of the category, that we can speak more to. And hence, we are increasing marketing, as I’ve referenced.

So to your point on marketing, yes, we are actually increasing in Optimum Nutrition. We’re increasing the absolute under percentage in 2020 and that the confidence that we did and some trailing that we did in the latter part of 2019, gives us confidence in that regard. The proven campaign, as I referenced, has a whole a lot of content, not just digital, but across a lot of different formats and I think that will play very well to our top line ambition as we seek to build share, indeed in that protein powder space. Equally, of course, we have Optimum Nutrition, energy powders – with Optimum Nutrition, ready-to-drink, that will all be very complementary to that space.

In SlimFast, SlimFast is growing very nicely. We’d be really sustaining. Its marketing budget will be already in double digits. So we’d sustaining the level of marketing and doing a very specific pieces across to drive that overall portfolio as well. Body & Fit, I’ll turn to Mark.

Mark Garvey

And in relation to your Body & Fit question, as you’ve seen from our results, we’re investing quite significantly in our D2C platform since we’ve acquired Body & Fit. Significant amount of investment in the online platform in SAP Hybris have been implemented now. And then also now we’ve moved the office into Amsterdam, where we can get the corporate talent as well. So that’s been a really important change for us over the last year. We now have significant expansion plans over the next 12 months to move the platform into many different countries that we’re not in before. So we have strong expectations of top line growth in that business this year.

From a margin perspective, because we’re investing, it is still dilutive to our margin, but we are continuing to look at our customer acquisition costs and other cost related to that to be as efficient as we can be. But I will expect you’ll still see as an investment mode in the coming year, but it’s – we’re clearly setting it up for the medium-term here.

Roland French

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We now take a follow-up question from James Targett of Berenberg. Please go ahead.

James Targett

Just two ones. Just, Siobhán, I wanted to get – or Mark, I wanted you to be more specific about the margin headwinds you’re flagging in Nutritionals or GN for 2020? If you could just provide some more color there? And then secondly, just on the D2C platform. I’m just – in terms of the strategy there, is this really all going to be driven, if you look at the makeup of sales of your D2C operations going forward? Is it all Body & Fit?

Or do you expect to se a meaningful – I know brand.com contribution to that part of the business, I mean, you mentioned the Hybris platform, which could be applied to other branded businesses. So I’m just trying to understand if the growth is really just going to be coming from Body & Fit here or whether you do expect to be launching other brand dot com platforms?

Siobhán Talbot

Thanks, James, for the follow-up. In terms of the margin headwind in GN for 2020, you’re probably talking something of the order approximately 50 basis points as I referenced primarily around the dairy space and the tariffs with passing on an amount of them, but not completely. So that’s the scale of where I would see that. I think your question around the direct-to-consumer and the whole e-commerce place is a really interesting one because the strategy of business and the responsibility of some of the new talents that we brought in is actually across two areas.

Firstly, it is, as you say, the optimization of the Body & Fit brand itself, that platform has a house-of-brand strategy, our Body & Fit consumers that tends to be very loyal to the brand. We get – we have very good conversion rates, average order value is growing nicely for the Body & Fit brands within that platform. But also, to your point, very interested in evolving that direct-to-consumer capability across potentially the totality of the portfolio.

Early days in the execution of that, and we’re taking a very mindful strategic approach to it. But over time, I would expect that you really hear more from us around how we best create portals for the rest of our brands that it can engage with the consumers across a number of different geographies.

It’s particularly interesting in potentially some regions outside Europe as well, where e-commerce is a very strong platform. Consumers have really adopted that route to market. So having that capability that we can drive a specific platform and a dedicated team on Body & Fit, but also having that capability that can connect with in market resources across many regions, building essentially a center of excellence approach to e-commerce, I think, will be really interesting for us. Early days and I talk that we’re not building in significant top line momentum from that initiative at this point in time, but I think you’ll hear more from about it in due course there.

James Targett

Thanks. That’s very helpful.

Operator

We now take a follow-up question from Karel Zoete of Kepler. Please go ahead.

Karel Zoete

Yes, thanks for taking the follow-up. I had a question with regards to your North American business in – specifically in Q1 because you highlighted that year has started in line with your expectations? And also that consumer sales of ON last year were pretty solid, but Q1 2019 was down quite a bit given the high level of inventories. Are you now seeing against the easy comparison base in your North American mass and club business good momentum? That’s the first question.

And the second one is on the price points of Optimum Nutrition in some of the key international markets at Brazil, India, has that been addressed? Should that be addressed going forward? Or can that only be lowered once you have the local supply chain in place? Thank you.

Siobhán Talbot

Thank you, Karel. In terms of top line growth, clearly conscious of the comp we have for Q1. We do expect top line momentum in quarter 1. As you say, the declines in Specialty do continue. We did have some inventory moves in 2019 that have moved into 2020. So we do expect to see growth. But obviously, lots of things happening in terms of the SKU rationalization and exiting some of the elements of the business as well. So as I said, it’s very much starting as planned at this point in time. In terms of price points, we have indeed for the last period of time, had some adjustment to our price plans to sustain competitors in some of those markets.

I think from the long term, and from a strategic perspective, what we’re really doing is rather than having that as a margin dilution piece, looking at the supply chain and effectively freeing up as much fuel as we can to ensure that actually our businesses are in as good a margin position as they can be. I think it is fair to say that overall, we specifically referenced the operating negative operating leverage of 2019.

We have historically had very strong margins in some of those regions. The margins, I think, would be somewhat reduced as we go forward. But I think that will be balanced with the return to top line momentum, and we factored all of that into our future forecast. So I would say very much active in that space. Ultimately, it is about sustaining our position with consumers, and we’re not wasting some of the supply chain initiatives to address some of those price points where it is needed. We’ll be doing that with our partners as well.

Karel Zoete

Thank you.

Operator

As we have no further questions, I would like to turn the call back over to Siobhán for any additional or closing remarks.

Siobhán Talbot

No. It just remains to thank all of you for your time and attention, and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.