Sherritt International Corporation (SHERF) CEO David Pathe on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sherritt International Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year End Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time.

I will now turn the presentation over to Mr. Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joe Racanelli

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that we will be following a presentation that is available from our website at sherritt.com. We will also be making some forward-looking statements, and the risks associated with these statements are detailed in our presentation.

With me are David Pathe, our CEO; Andrew Snowden, Sherritt's CFO; and Steve Wood, our Chief Operating Officer of the company, who will be reviewing our operational and financial performance for the fourth quarter as well as the balance sheet initiative announced this morning. Copies of the balance sheet announcement, our Q4 results, MD&A, financial statements are also available on our website and on SEDAR.

Before turning the call over to David, I would like to point out that in light of the transaction announced today we will be unable to host a question-and-answer session following the management discussion as customary but we will be available for any follow on discussions on a one-on-one basis.

With that David, please go ahead.

David Pathe

All right. Thank you, Joe and good afternoon to everyone from me as well. Busy day for us. You have all seen two releases from us this morning, in addition to our year-end financial statement release of the balance sheet initiative transaction that we've put out there as well. We will touch on that in this presentation, along with various highlights from the quarter and year-end.

Also, following this presentation, there will be another presentation available on our website. That we will go into more detail on both the rationale and the details of the transaction that we announced this morning as well. So that will be available for those that are interested as well.

This call will focus primarily on the year-end and quarter-end results. And so we'll run through that as we usually do. I'll touch on a few matters. Steve Wood is traveling today but, on the line, and we'll touch on an operational update from Q4. And Andrew will touch on some financial aspects from the quarter, as well as the highlights of the transaction we announced this morning.

Our operational performance in 2019 was particularly strong. Operational excellence initiatives that we've implemented over the past 18 months enabled us to exceed production guidance for nickel at the Moa JV. We achieved this milestone despite the negative impact of fuel supply disruptions at the Moa mine and the CN rail strike and the impact that had on operations in Q4. Cobalt production for 2019 was in line with guidance.

In our oil and power businesses, they also exceeded production against guidance for 2019, each business unit overcoming a number of challenges to achieve the higher than forecast production tools.

Over the past several months, key area of focus for us has been completing the drilling on Block 10 and working with our partners to increase the monthly payments on our overdue receivables that are over to us. On Block 10 further to our announcements on Block 10 and the equipment that we talked about has now been recertified.

And some mechanical interruptions that we had that I'll touch on a bit later on, they've been resolved. And we're now on the cusp of resuming testing on the well. And with respect to Cuban collections, we now have received further commitment from our Cuban partners to increase the monthly payments to - by another $5 million a month, which will be used both to fund Energas operations and pay down overdue receivable amounts.

Now the US$2.5 million that we agreed and have been receiving since last June, will continue. And given the challenging economic conditions that Cuba has been facing because of the increased U.S. sanctions. Cuba is committed to providing that additional liquidity I think reflects the importance and value of that partnership.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over now to Steve who can take us through some of the Q4 production results and we'll move from there to Andrew on finance and then the transaction. Steve, are you there?

Steve Wood

Yes, I am. And Thanks, Dave. Good afternoon, everybody. Before I discuss our operational highlights. I'd like to briefly comment on our efforts to promote health and safety throughout our operations.

Q4 was a particularly strong quarter from a health and safety perspective. Overall, we had a recordable injury frequency rate of 0.47 and the loss time injury frequency rate of 0.07. These results put us firmly in the lowest quartile of the benchmark peer set data.

Turning now to our production results, I'll start with the Moa JV on Slide 6. On a 50% basis, Moa produced 4,049 tons of nickel and 411 tons of cobalt in Q4 of 2019. I should point out that while these results were modestly below totals produced in Q4 of 2018, our performance in 2019 was impacted by the CN rail strike that disrupted the transportation mix sulfides from Halifax to our refinery in Fort Saskatchewan.

Performance in Q4 of 2019 was also impacted by the reduced availability of diesel fuel supply in Cuba and on the Moa operations. The drags on performance caused by both of these developments was offset, however by a number of mitigation strategies that we implemented in the quarter including securing ground transportation for the mix sulfides from Halifax to Fort Saskatchewan.

On a 12-month basis, we produced 16,554 tons of finished nickel and 1,688 tons of finished cobalt in 2019. These totals were up to 8% and 4%, respectively from 2018. Growth was driven by a number of operational excellence initiatives launched over the past 18 months including the deployment of a new mining equipment.

The new mining equipment has delivered a number of benefits including improved ore access and reduced equipment downtime. NDCC in the quarter, fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.75 per pound. And that's up 28% from US$2.94 per pound in Q4 of 2018.

This increase was largely due to the 48% decline in the cobalt reference price. As you can see from Slide 7, NDCC has been volatile over the past several years as we represented by the green line. This volatility has been driven by the wide fluctuation in cobalt prices, particularly since the start of 2017.

One thing that has been fairly consistent however are mining processing and refining costs or MPR at the Moa JV. Since the first quarter of 2017, those NPR costs have averaged about $5.20 per pound per quarter. Although MPR costs can fluctuate from quarter to quarter due to changes in input costs, such as sulfur. The fact remains that the Moa JV is a steady producer and a low cost HPAL operations.

Next, turning to our oil and gas operations on Slide 8. We produced 3,785 barrels of oil per day in Cuba on a gross working interest basis in Q4. This total market decline of approximately 15% from last year when we produced 4,443 barrels of oil per day.

The decrease was due to natural reservoir declines as we've reported previously. As is to be expected the decrease in the number of barrels produced had a negative impact on our unit costs. The unit costs in Cuba for Q4 2019 were $24.33 per barrel, and that's down 4% compared to $25.16 per barrel for Q4 of last year.

The unit cost declined largely because spending on equipment and maintenance was deferred until the results of testing on Block 10 could be determined. Unit costs were also impacted by the appreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to the US currency as our labor expenses has denominated in US dollars.

Now I'll turn to the power division on Slide 9. We produced 186 gigawatts of electricity in Q4 and that's up 1% from the previous year, when we produced 184 gigawatts in the same period. The increase was due to reduced maintenance downtime that previously had been planned and by the unexpected availability of additional gas supply.

Unit operating costs in Q4 of 2019, were $22.15, up 5% from $21.09 for the previous year. The increase was due to the timing of maintenance activities. Lower unit costs on a full year basis were primarily due to our decision to limit operational spending to levels required to maintain certain plant operations as we continue to work with our Cuban partners to collect on Cuban energy receivables.

The impact of reduced spending more than offset the impact of the change in the Canadian dollar in the quarter and full year periods as the power business costs are generally denominated in US currency. We expect to build in our operational results for 2019 and recently provided guidance for expected performance at unit costs and capital spending for 2020.

We have summarized the guidance on Slide 10. And our guidance is based on a number of conservative assumptions we have made with respect to operations, input costs and commodity prices.

If we look at the Moa JV the nickel production and cobalt production are slated to build on the strong results, we enjoyed in 2019, largely because of the ongoing benefits of the operational excellence initiatives that I discussed earlier.

Net direct cash costs are expected to average between $4 and $4.50 per pound, consistent with our performance in 2019. And our cash costs are based on cobalt prices of $17 per pound and a $100 per ton of sulfur, and that's including freight and handling.

Turning to our oil and gas and power businesses, our production totals for oil and power in 2020 will be down slightly from 2019. Largely because of the oil fields that are currently under production are maturing, and producing less natural gas to generate electricity.

Oil production totals forecasted for 2020 exclude anything we would produce from Block 10. And capital spend for each of our oil, gas and power businesses will depend on the timing of the receivables collection.

So that concludes my review of operational results. So I'll now turn it over to Andrew Snowden, our CFO who will review our Q4 financial results in more detail. Andrew?

Andrew Snowden

Thank you, Steve and good afternoon, everyone. And good afternoon, everyone. I'll start my comments as I usually do on Slide 12 to talking about how liquidity position at the end of the periods December 31st.

As you can see from the slide, we ended the year with around $166 million of cash, cash equivalents and short term investments, which is down marginally from the $169 million we reported at the end of September.

Now I'll discuss the movement in cash in a bit more detail on the next slide. But I wanted to highlight here is that the $80 million of - included in that overall cash number is $80 million of liquidity that's held by Energas in Cuba and that's that cash which is not accessible in Canada.

This amount is an increase from Q3 reflecting the effects of US sanctions that Dave spoke about earlier that limit Cuba's access to foreign currency and our ability to rerotate cash into Canada. And given all liquidity position is constrained, it was important that we looked at a number of cash preservation strategies through the course of 2019 and we talked about those in a bit more detail on our Q3 earnings call.

But we have summarized a few of these points on Slide 12 also specifically kind of calling out the ongoing reduction in our administrative costs. And we achieved further savings through the course of 2019 as we did in 2018. This year savings have been partly offset by increased costs associated with the enactment of Helms Burton and Title III earlier in the year and I referred to that on an earlier earnings call also.

In addition, there are a number of other austerity measures that we implemented across the organization which we saved us considerable amounts of cash, and particularly in our capital costs. And you'll see those within our financial results released today.

Our cash in Canada balance is particularly important for us given that we have a covenant in place with our creditors that requires we have a minimum cash balance in Canada approximately $70 million through to the end of the credit facilities maturity at the end of April 30. We will be commencing our annual discussions with the syndicate shortly to extend that maturity dates as part of our f annual renewal process and will provide updates on that as appropriate.

Turning now to Slide 13, this is really our typical cash waterfall that shows the cash movements through the course of the course of the quarter. You can see here that the modest decline in cash through the course of Q4 is primarily driven by the two interest payments which were made of approximately $15 million and then also capital expenditure primarily relating to finalizing the drilling of Block 10.

These declines were partially offset by dividends that we received from Moa JV of $14.9 million. And I should point out that through the course of 2019, we received over $43 million in dividends from Moa JV, largely result of a strong operational performance and improved nickel prices that we saw through the year.

I'm turning now to Slide 14. You would have noticed in our financial results release that we also announced an increased payment commitment from our Cuban partners and Dave referred to this a little bit earlier.

This was a commitment for an additional $5 million, which is in addition to the US$2.5 million that we announced back in June of 2019. As Dave mentioned, this commitment is a result of months of discussion with our Cuban partners and does reflect the strong partnership we have in place with the Cuban government.

This cash will be used to both fund Energas operations also reduce our energy receivable balance going forward. That energy receivable balance was around US$158 million at the end of 2019.

Also as Dave mentioned earlier today to mark the launch of a balance sheet initiative to serve to strengthen our capital structure and address our liquidity constraints and also resolve or a battle between legacy debt. The transaction includes a number of components and I'll spend a few minutes now highlighting its key terms and benefits.

So, a number of factors that went into our decision to launch the transaction today, including the near term uncertainty of commodity prices. The impact of increased US sanctions against Cuba and the timeline of a debt maturities as you can see on Slide 16.

Our first material debt repayment obligation you can see on this slide is in through November of 2021 for $170 million. Two years later, we have another tranche of venture to $198 million, as well as the repayment of our Ambatovy partner loans, which is $145 million. And then the final series of the venture tranche of $221 million is due in late 2025.

So these obligations along with the associated cash interest expense of $46 million per year, represents a significant financial risk for the company. And so we've always sought to proactively manage this risk and our debt maturities in today's transaction is another example of that commitment.

The proposed balance sheet initiative as a result of Sherritt evaluating a number of alternatives with our legal and financial advisors over many months. And concluding this transaction is the best option for all stakeholders under the current circumstances.

I'd like to just highlight a couple of the key components of this transaction, which is summarized on Slide 17. I've been shown the expenses that picked up the transaction really centers on the exchange of the existing $598 million in unsecured notes for approximately $319 million of new secured second lean notes.

These notes will rank second only behind the revolving bank facility. And so we're ahead of all unsecured obligation. Now, they'll pay an interest rate of 8.5%, which is a rate higher than any of our existing series of notes.

And we also include a mandatory redemption feature or cash suite and starting in 2021, whereby 50% of our excess cash flow will be used by outstanding notes and share with Canadian cash balance is in excess of $75 million.

Will be more details on the excess cash calculation within our circular in that mail. But in essence, it's calculated based on operating cash flow, less sustaining CapEx during the last, the prior six month period.

The other key component to the transaction involves going back to the joint venture interest. While we will be exchanging the Ambatovy partner loans which are currently valued at $145 million I mentioned earlier for either shares 12% ownership Ambatovy or an amended loan, which have no recourse to Sherritt.

This aspect of a transaction also did provide some inputs into our year-end in private assessments. And you may have seen this we did record an impairment of Ambatovy of approximately $110 million during the fourth quarter, consisting of a $30 million impairment on our investment in Ambatovy line item and an $80 million impairment on our advances for Ambatovy. And that's a function of the inputs of this transaction.

The transaction's expected to close on or about April 30th. And I should point out to note-holders to vote in favor of the transaction by the March 27th early consent date will also receive a cash payment on closing equal to 3% of the principal amount of notes.

Exchange of the existing unsecured notes for the new secured secondly notes will also impact the timeline about debt maturities and this is shown on Slide 18, which really just evidences the extension to the maturity date through until 2027.

The transaction includes several benefits, we've highlighted a number of these on Slide 19. Firstly the transaction treats old note-holders in a fair and balanced way, instead of a potential differential treatment by series.

The note-holders will receive security overall material assets and priority to unsecured obligations. So by doing this, the transaction also eliminates the $230 million secured baskets, the company currently has available to it under its existing venture.

As mentioned, we also included an excess cash flow sweep within the new notes, which underscores Sherritt commitment to delever its balance sheet going forward. And finally, by reducing the total amount of debt by $414 million and decreasing the annual cash interest expense by approximately $20 million. We are better positioned to withstand the uncertainty arising from increasing U.S. sanctions against Cuba and near term uncertainty in commodity prices.

Looking at the transaction as a whole, it represents the best opportunity for Sherritt to capitalize on the favorable long-term nickel market. And therefore be in a strong position to pay a new secondly notes and fault which is also supported by the incremental payment commitment we have from our Cuban partners that we discussed earlier.

So I conclude my remarks. And I'll turn the call back now to Dave for his closing remarks.

David Pathe

All right, and thanks, Andrew. So you'll see on Slide 21, there our transaction requires approval by effective debt-holders. There are a number of important dates that debt-holders will need to take into account.

5 pm on March 27, is the early consent deadline for note-holders. And as Andrew mentioned, the noteholders in favor of the transaction by that time will be entitled to receive an implementation of the transaction 3% of the principal amount of their existing notes as additional consideration in exchange for their existing notes.

The next key date is April 7, which marks the voting deadline for both debt-holders and shareholders. Meetings of debt-holders will take place to approve the transaction will be held in Toronto on the 9th of April and a shareholders meeting will be held on the 9th April as well.

At this meeting shareholders will vote on whether to approve a reduction in the state of capital shares common shares. There is a preliminary step in connection with the transaction. It doesn't result in any change to the number of shares held by investors, nor does it result in a consolidation in the number of shares.

Pending debt-holder and court approval, we anticipate the transaction then as Andrew said, will close by the end of April. Leading up to the dates debt-holders and shareholders will receive copies of the information circular and proxy voting forms. A copy of these materials will also be available on our website as well as on SEDAR.

And as I mentioned earlier, we have developed a presentation and that will be available on our - on the Investor Relations section of our website shortly after this call. And that will go through both the rationale and the transaction in more detail than we've done here.

Overall, the transaction announced - as we announced today represents a major milestone, I believe in our ongoing efforts to strengthen our balance sheet and address the legacy of our Ambatovy investment. We believe the transaction will strengthened Sherritt capital structure, preserves our liquidity and provides fair treatment for all stakeholders.

Sherritt's senior management and the board of directors are unanimously recommending the stakeholders to vote in favor of the proposed transaction. Other matters just before we finish up here, I want to touch on nickel markets.

We saw a lot of volatility in 2019 in the nickel price, and we expect that to continue in the near term frankly. While trade uncertainty still exists. And the full impact of the coronavirus on global growth in 2020 is obviously not yet known.

But we do still fundamentally believe in the long term fundamentals of nickel. We believe they continue to remain strong. We expect to see nickel demand continue to grow at 3% per year annually.

From now through 2025 and the adoption of electric vehicles and electrification transportation more broadly continue to pace and we think that underlying fundamental story that's positive for nickel we believe continues to be true.

Lastly, quick update on Block 10. At the end of last year, we successfully completed our drilling program and reached the target depth of approximately 5700 meters. Testing on the well had begun, but now it's been due was delayed by some mechanical failures and equipment for which parts had to be imported into Cuba. And some of the equipment there needed to be recertified.

Our efforts are also been hampered somewhat by new restrictions from the Trump administration that limits the amount of U.S. content in supplies and equipment entering Cuba. Under these new sanctions I think we tested these in Q3 as well then, the maximum us content has been lowered from 25% to 10%. And that has caused us to have to resource some materials for Cuba.

Preliminary testing though, which we did begin in late 2019, before we suspended is now just on the cusp of resuming and the additional work to recertify specific material and repair of some of the mechanical failure has been completed.

We expect the preliminary testing to resume in the coming days and then we'll provide an update to you as soon as we have some material developments there. We will also be providing updates and as the timeline of our transaction unfolds.

And on that note, I thank all of you very much for joining us today. We appreciate your ongoing support. And look forward to speaking with you soon. And as I say a separate presentation on our transaction announced this morning will be available on our website shortly.

Thanks very much again. Have a good afternoon, everyone.

