Sina: Dramatic Change Has Taken Place

With the Q4 2019 report, this reason has disappeared and Sina ought to now trade at a premium.

Sina has long been trading at a discount to its Weibo holding.

Typically, Sina (SINA) has been a proxy for holding Weibo (WB). Sina has long traded at a discount to the value of its 45.6% stake in Weibo. This discount has been in place even though this is a controlling stake and Sina also has other net financial assets making the discount larger still.

Taking into account the Weibo stake alone, Sina trades at a ~41% discount to Weibo. Also taking into account the rest of the net financial assets, this discount is as much as ~57%.

There was a possible reason for this discount. The reason was simple. Outside of its Weibo stake, SINA has been running other unprofitable businesses. Indeed, not just unprofitable, but shrinking.

This is easily shown. Consider Sina’s non-GAAP operating profit, next to Weibo’s:

Source: Sina and Weibo's Earnings PRs

Notice the following: Sina-Weibo non-GAAP operating profit always was negative. Now, Sina’s non-GAAP operating profit includes all of Weibo’s operating profit (and then, lower in the P&L, the profits belonging to Weibo’s minorities are excluded). What this means is that at the operating level, Sina’s businesses ex-Weibo have been producing consistent (and large) losses over nearly the entire last two years.

So, What Happened During Q4 2019?

Consider the following:

Weibo reported $168.9 million in non-GAAP operating profit.

And Sina reported $174.9 million in non-GAAP operating profit.

So, this time, Sina-Weibo non-GAAP operating profit was $6 million - a positive $6 million.

This, in turn, has a massive meaning. It means that Sina’s businesses ex-Weibo are now running at a positive non-GAAP operating profit, unlike at any other time in the last two years.

Therein lies an extraordinary change. If before these businesses could be seen as a drag on Sina’s value, requiring a discount even to the value of the Weibo stake alone, now can no longer be the case. Now, the ex-Weibo businesses run at an (admittedly, non-GAAP) operating profit.

It Doesn’t Stop There

Previously, Sina also was seen as a slower grower than Weibo. Thus, in a twisted fashion*, worthy of some kind of discount.

Yet, that, too, ended in Q4 2019. During Q4 2019, Weibo posted a revenue decline of 3% year-on-year, whereas Sina actually grew revenues 4% year-on-year.

This, again, was made possible because Sina’s businesses ex-Weibo grew extraordinarily. Those businesses grew 41% year-on-year, though obviously on the back of the fintech business alone.

Conclusion

With Sina’s businesses ex-Weibo both growing very quickly and now contributing positively to Sina’s (non-GAAP) profitability, these businesses should now be seen as another valuable asset. This means these businesses' value should be added to the value of the Weibo stake as well as the other financial assets.

In that sense, this quarter marks a tremendous change, because before those same businesses (ex-Weibo) could be seen as a reason to price Sina at a discount, whereas now they’re a reason to price Sina at a premium to its Weibo stake.

In my view, the market will slowly come to this same conclusion. However, two things are delaying this realization:

The large, but temporary, impact from coronavirus – as seen in Sina’s ugly guidance (15-20% year-on-year drop in revenues for Q1 2020).

Sina’s 2 large one-off cost items (a legal provision and an investment impairment), which led to a large GAAP loss during Q4 2019. This loss hides the tremendous ongoing improvement in Sina’s business ex-Weibo.

Finally, a risk remains regarding Weibo’s activity, as its business also was weakening somewhat even before coronavirus made things a lot worse (as can be seen by the slight drop in revenues during Q4 2019).

* It was twisted, because even if the whole cake grew slower, it actually included all of the faster growth from the subsidiary slice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.