Exicure: Evaluating A $2 Biotech Stock

Today, we look at a small biopharma concern that had a big insider buy within a secondary offering toward the end of last year by a company director. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below in this week’s "deep dive."

Company Overview:

Exicure (XCUR) is a Skokie, Ill.,-based early-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on leveraging its Spherical Nucleic Acid (SNA) technology to treat inflammatory, oncological, and genetic disorders. The company has tested three compounds in Phase 1 studies – with one demonstrating some promise – and a series of compounds in the pre-clinic. Although its SNAs are in early-stage development, Exicure has landed two partnership deals, validating the novelty of its approach.

The company was formed in 2011 as AuraSense Therapeutics, eventually changing its moniker and executing a reverse shell merger in 2017. It listed on the OTCQB Venture Market in May 2018, closing its first day of trading at $3.10. After listing, it conducted a private placement in August 2018, raising net proceeds of $20.1 million at $4.50 per share. In July 2019, shares of XCUR uplisted to the Nasdaq, concurrently conducting a public offering that closed in August, raising net proceeds of $58.9 million at $2 per share. The stock currently trades near $2, commanding a market cap of ~$175 million.

SNA Platform:

Exicure’s differentiators are its SNAs, which are short sequences of nucleotides (oligonucleotides) that are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences that are radially arranged in three dimensions. Taking a step back, nucleic acid therapeutics, outside gene therapy, are designed to inhibit DNA or RNA expression, thus halting the production of an abnormal protein related to a specific disease while leaving all other proteins unaffected. This approach has potentially greater promise than protein-based therapeutics, such as antibodies, whose choice of targets are typically limited to extracellular proteins. However, because the majority of protein targets are located inside the cell, they are untreatable by antibodies. With that said, most unmodified nucleic acids encounter barriers to their bioavailability, which are addressed by chemically modifying the oligonucleotide and encasing it in a lipid or polymer carrier. These delivery modifications only partly address oligonucleotide biodistribution as they typically only bind to receptors found in the liver after subcutaneous or intravenous administration. As a result, hepatic diseases are the primary target of nucleotide therapy.

NOTE: Good two minute animated overview of SNA Platform here.

The company’s SNAs, with their 3-D designs, can enter a cell through its class A scavenger receptors, eschewing the need for lipid or polymer encapsulation. Since these class A scavenger receptors are found on cells throughout the body, Exicure believes it has developed a ubiquitous mechanism of cellular entry for local administration of its nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. With this wider range of tissue targets, its SNAs can be designed to reduce protein levels by lowering corresponding mRNA levels in cytoplasm, modulate splicing of pre-mRNA in the nucleus to mitigate a genetic defect, or elicit an anti-tumor response by agonizing toll-like receptors (TLRS) in a cell’s endosome.

Pipeline:

AST-008. Exicure’s current immuno-oncology candidate is AST-008, a TLR9 agonist designed to bind and activate TLR9 receptors, thus turning "cold" tumors "hot" by activating anti-tumor T-cells and natural killer cells. In mouse models, AST-008 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in lymphoma, melanoma, as well as colon and breast cancers. In the Phase 1 portion of an open-label, dose-escalation Phase 1b/2 trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of intratumoral AST-008 injections as a monotherapy and with IV pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors, AST-008 demonstrated cytokine and chemokine expression and immune cell activation indicative of desired immune activation. Of the 14 enrollees to date, one with Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), who had previously progressed on anti PD-1 antibody therapy, had stable disease past 12 weeks; another MCC patient had a target lesion complete response and an overall partial response past 24 weeks; nine patients had progressive disease; two patients were not yet evaluable; and one patient was not evaluable. Enrollment of Phase 1 is expected to complete in 1Q20, while the two-stage Phase 2 portion is expected to begin enrolling MCC and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma patients in 1Q20.

Friedreich’s Ataxia. In late 2020, Exicure also is expected to advance an SNA into the clinic to treat Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA), a rare inherited disease that causes progressive damage to the nervous system as fibers in the spinal cord and peripheral nerves become thinner. Those afflicted are usually wheelchair-bound by 10 and die in their mid-30s. This autosomal recessive neuromuscular disorder is caused by a defect in the FXN gene, which carries the genetic code for a protein called frataxin, making it a prospective SNA target. There are no approved therapies for FA, which affects ~5,000 in the U.S. and 15,000 worldwide.

Psoriasis. It should be noted that Exicure has advanced two compounds through Phase 1 studies for the treatment of patients with psoriasis, both of which underwhelmed. AST-005 did not demonstrate a statistically-significant decrease in echo lucent band thickness, and although the highest strength XCUR-17 gel demonstrated a clinical response in 11 of 21 patients, it was inferior to a comparator (17 of 21).

Partnerships:

Despite tepid clinical results to date, owing to the novelty of its approach, Exicure was able to nail down two partnerships in 2019.

Dermelix. In February, the company inked an agreement with Dermelix Biotherapeutics where it will provide a license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize an SNA for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome (NS) – a severe autosomal recessive form of ichthyosis, characterized by dry, red scaly skin, “bamboo” hair, and stunted growth – and five other potential rare skin indications. Exicure received $1 million upfront for NS and is eligible for $166 million of development and commercial milestones, as well as low double-digit royalties. The deal for NS applies to the other five indications. Dermelix is responsible for the compounds’ clinical development as well as their funding.

Allergan. Then in November, Exicure entered into a partnership with Allegan (AGN) on two hair-loss programs from which it received an upfront payment of $25 million. In return, Exicure will conduct discovery functions in both programs at which point Allergan can exercise its option to develop the SNAs in the clinic. Exicure is eligible to receive development and commercial milestones of $362.5 million as well as mid-single digit to mid-teens royalties for each program.

In addition to its pipeline and partnerships, Exicure is pursuing preclinical research in ophthalmology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and hepatology.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

As of Sept. 30, 2019, Exicure held $70.4 million in cash and equivalents thanks in large part to the aforementioned August 2019 secondary. Since that time, Exicure has received $25 million from Allergan and then used the news regarding both the preliminary readout for AST-008 and Allergan to raise net proceeds of ~$25 million at $2.75 a share on Dec.19, 2019. The company had been running a cash burn of ~$5.5 million a quarter but that spending level should increase as it advances assets further into the clinic. With that said, Exicure has a cash runway into 2023 without factoring any additional milestone payments and no debt.

Street analysts are bullish on the company’s prospects, reflected by their three buy ratings with 12-month price targets of $5, $8, and $9.

Board member Bali Muralidhar, representing the interests of Abingworth Bioventures, also is a fan based on his 727,000 share purchase on the December secondary. He currently owns ~8% of the shares outstanding, a significant vote of confidence.

Verdict:

The good news for Exicure is that it has no cash concerns until 2023. It has an asset (AST-008) that will enter a Phase 2 study for two indications in 2020 and another that will likely enter the clinic by YE20. Advancement of its two partnerships will likely take place this year as well. On the other side of the ledger, meaningful revenue from any approved therapy resulting from its SNA technology is likely three years away under a best-case scenario, and more likely five. However, with a clearly potential best-in-class platform for delivering nucleic acids, it's likely to attract additional collaborative partners.

Exicure is too early in its developmental cycle to be considered a significant holding for the time being. However, the company has more than enough going for it to merit a small "watch item" position for those who want some additional exposure to the biotech/biopharma space.

