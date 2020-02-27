Kirkland Lake Gold: Where The Stock Is Going

I break down the recent news, Kirkland Lake Gold's forward guidance and where the stock may be headed.

The company also is ramping up its share buybacks and doubling its dividend.

It announced it will be spending more money on exploration and development in 2020.

Kirkland Lake Gold Update

Data by YCharts

Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL) stock took a necessary breather beginning in mid 2019, and while the stock hasn't recovered yet, I think long-term investors should consider adding some shares at the current price.

For those unfamiliar with the company, the stock was previously a No. 1 top pick of mine and a former top portfolio holding. Kirkland Lake Gold is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia.

The company produced 974,615 ounces in 2019, and has targeted for 1,470,000 – 1,540,000 ounces in 2020 after its acquisition of Detour Gold. It operates the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in Australia.

I've been hesitant to add to my position, in fact, I took profits several times with the stock over $40, since my cost basis is very low (<$10). However, I'm done taking profits and I added a small amount to my stake after reading through the company's latest update.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

I'm convinced the company is still an excellent long-term holding despite the 300%-plus run-up in its share price since 2017 and 2,000%-plus since 2015. I've compared its share price to the benchmark VanEck gold miners index (GDX) above.

Can Kirkland Lake Gold keep outperforming? In a few years, it's possible that we may look back at this stock price and wonder why we didn't add more shares to our positions.

Kirkland Lake Gold's Q4 and Full-Year Earnings

(Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold presentation)

Kirkland Lake Gold's earnings power is just incredible because of its strong production and low-cost operations, and it's even stronger with gold over $1,600/oz. On Thursday, Feb. 20, the company reported its Q4 2019 and full-year financial results, while also providing guidance for 2020.

Here are the key highlights:

Record Q4 production of 279,742 ounces, an increase of 21% from 231,217 ounces in Q4 2018 and 13% higher than the previous quarter. Full-year production of 974,615 ounces, a 35% increase from 2018.

of 279,742 ounces, an increase of 21% from 231,217 ounces in Q4 2018 and 13% higher than the previous quarter. Full-year production of 974,615 ounces, a 35% increase from 2018. All-in sustaining costs averaged $512/oz, 10% better than $567/oz in Q4 2018 and a 9% improvement from $562 in Q3 2019. For the full-year, AISC finished at $564/oz, 18% lower than 2018. Margins are currently over $1,000 per ounce with gold trading at $1,650/oz.

averaged $512/oz, 10% better than $567/oz in Q4 2018 and a 9% improvement from $562 in Q3 2019. For the full-year, AISC finished at $564/oz, 18% lower than 2018. Margins are currently over $1,000 per ounce with gold trading at $1,650/oz. Record net earnings of $185.3 million, or $.88 per share in Q4, up 76%. Earnings totaled $560 million or $2.67 per share, in 2019.

of $185.3 million, or $.88 per share in Q4, up 76%. Earnings totaled $560 million or $2.67 per share, in 2019. Free cash flow of $132.8 million in Q4 and $463 million in 2019, 81% higher than 2018.

of $132.8 million in Q4 and $463 million in 2019, 81% higher than 2018. Strong cash balance of $707.2 million to end the year, a 113% increase from $332.2 million at Dec. 31, 2018, as you can see in the above image.

of $707.2 million to end the year, a 113% increase from $332.2 million at Dec. 31, 2018, as you can see in the above image. The company repurchased 1.127 million shares during 2019 at a cost of $42.8 million (C$56.7 million).

Buyback and Dividend Boosted

(Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold presentation)

The quarterly dividend was just doubled to $.125 per share, or $.50 annually. At its current stock price, it yields 1.36%.

Kirkland Lake also has the option to repurchase and cancel up to 20.89 million of its common shares under the normal course issuer bid. However, it recently announced that it may buy back even more of its shares.

The company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker:

"The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of shares under the NCIB at times when the Company may not ordinarily be permitted to purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods."

This gives the company the option to buy back up to 7 million more shares between now and May 28, 2020. In total, the company can repurchase and cancel up to 27.89 million shares, it currently has 286 million shares outstanding, so a full buyback would reduce its share count by nearly 10% and boost its earnings per share.

With $700 million-plus cash in the bank (and growing), and the potential sale of its non-core Holt complex and northern territory assets, the company can easily afford to pay this higher dividend and buy back more of its shares.

2020 Guidance

(Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold presentation)

For 2020, its existing operations are expected to perform in-line with 2019 results, with the three operations producing up to 1 million ounces of gold at AISC between $570 - $630 per ounce, which is up slightly from the $564/oz average in 2019.

At the newly acquired Detour Lake gold mine, the company expects to produce 520,000 - 540,000 ounces of gold at cash costs between $720 - $740/oz. No all-in sustaining cost estimate was released but Kirkland Lake is confident it can get Detour Lake's costs to under $850/oz by 2021 (AISC were over $1,100 in 2019 at the mine).

As a whole, the company should produce up to 1.54 million ounces of gold at total AISC of between $820-$840/oz, which should fall to under $800/oz as Detour Lake is optimized.

While AISC are now estimated $250/oz+ higher than 2019, there's a good reason for it: Sustaining capital expenditure guidance has increased to $420 - $440 million from $165 - $175 million because of the addition of Detour Lake, where all capital expenditures are recorded as sustaining capital.

Also, there's going to be heavier focus on exploration in 2020 as the company intends to aggressively explore Detour Lake.

With $1,600/oz gold prices, Kirkland Lake Gold is going to be making A lot of money in 2020.

If the company produces 1.5 million ounces of gold this year at $840/oz AISC and gold prices remain at or near current levels, its margins will be approximately $800/oz. That means it will produce $1.2 billion in EBITDA and it will likely also top $700 million in free cash flow for the year.

Meanwhile, the company's financial position is excellent with $700 million in net cash, and it's looking to monetize its non-core Holt Complex assets. I think it's going to be on the hunt for M&A but I'm confident the company will only pursue new deals which will create more value for its shareholders.

What do you think of Kirkland Lake Gold?

If you want more gold mining stock analysis, check out The Gold Bull Portfolio. I'm dedicated to helping my subscribers find the best money-making opportunities in the gold and silver sector. Subscribers receive frequent updates on gold mining stocks, access to all of my top gold and silver stock picks for 2020, my real-life gold portfolio, buy and sell recommendations, and 24/7 live chat. A 2-week free trial is available for a limited time only!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.