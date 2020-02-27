Wabash Is Looking Like A Long-Term Buy

The company should be able to continue to turn in results which will ultimately lead it to a higher valuation.

The company trades at a cheaper valuation than its average, signaling risk may already be priced in.

Wabash National Corp. (WNC) is a manufacturer of trailers, vans, flatbeds, refrigerated trucks, and even pharmaceutical equipment. The company has been seen as a cyclical play on the economy due to the nature of what it produces. Generally, when companies are selling less, the need for transportation mechanisms declines. However, the economy is doing well and the shares trade as if there is a inherent risk to the business model and earnings. The stock offers an attractive valuation and perhaps has more upside potential than downside risk. For the investor who can wait for consistent performance to result in a higher valuation, Wabash National is worth a look. In the mean time, investors get paid a healthy and well-covered dividend to wait for the multiple to expand.

Performance

Wabash National reported fourth-quarter earnings recently that missed on both the top and bottom lines.

Revenues declined for the first time since the third quarter of 2017. This was attributed to a few factors, including the divestiture of a business unit. However, it was largely led by the commercial trailer products segment, which is attributed to a different phase in the cycle. After many years of growth, it just so happens that there was a break in orders. The decrease in business was 9%, which is high but not dramatic or a fall-off in any way. For the full year, Wabash National reported a company-record $2.3 billion in sales.

Additionally, net income was higher, as it was boosted by the higher operating margins and product mix.

The company's diversified products group saw revenue decline along with the commercial trailer products division.

The divestiture of a business unit is what led to the decline, and it was not due to the core business seeing declines in any way.

Lastly, the strongest growth came in final mile products.

This is probably due to the strong demand for delivery of products from purchases made online. Due to the increased demand for package volume and shipments, companies are in need of additions to their fleet. Wabash produces an excellent product that can help transporters increase efficiency and at a reasonable cost.

Wabash National had much improved cash generation this year than the year-earlier period.

Net income grew and free cash flow was positive and also converted at over 100% of net income. This allows the company to pay shareholders a dividend, reduce debt, and buy back shares, as we can see below.

The long-term debt was reduced by 10%, and all the while, cash actually increased $8 million. This is the type of progress investors should look to, especially with a company operating in a cyclical industry. The prudent capital management should make investors confident that the management team is consistently working towards building a stronger company. Wabash National also has $69 million remaining on its current buyback, which would allow for repurchases of up to about 10% of the shares outstanding at current levels.

The company is guiding for strong earnings for 2020, however it is a decline from 2019.

Wabash gave guidance for earnings of $1.10-1.30, or $1.20 at the midpoint. This is a decline from the $1.63 the company earned in 2019. However, share repurchases could change the outcome of this and perhaps lead earnings higher.

Valuation

Looking at the historical valuation for the last 5 years will give us insight as to whether the shares are trading at a discount to their average.

Compared to the 5-year average, shares are trading at a discount to their P/S, P/CF, P/E, P/B, and forward P/E. This is all representative of a good buying opportunity.

Looking at the historical yield, we can see if we are able to get a higher-than-average dividend.

The average yield is around 1.25% for the lat 15 years. Currently, investors can lock in a yield of 2.57%, which is abnormally high. This yield has only been offered less than 5% of the time in the last 15 years, perhaps once again signaling the shares are undervalued. While Wabash National doesn't always raise its dividend, it does so when it can and sees fit. The current dividend gives the company a payout ratio of less than 30% and is plenty covered by earnings and free cash flow.

Conclusion

While Wabash National operates in a cyclical industry, the company has a strong backlog for its products to continue to make up for any slowdown in demand. Yet, the valuation suggests otherwise. This could offer an opportunity to an enterprising investor. The company has a leading market share position in the space it operates in and continues to diversify its revenue through acquisitions. As it continues to pay down debt and show solid performance, the valuation should rise. Additionally, investors are paid a yield of over 2.5% to wait. While this is not a high dividend, it is safe and growing and income nonetheless. Investors should look to add shares to their portfolio if they can wait for the valuation to improve.

