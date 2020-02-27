Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/24/20

Includes: APRN, ATGFF, BG, EPD, ET, MS, SAFE, SMPL, UHAL, VSAT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/24/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • AMERCO (UHAL);
  • Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL);
  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Energy Transfer (ET);
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD);
  • Bunge Ltd. (BG), and;
  • Blue Apron Holdings (APRN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Viasat (VSAT);
  • Morgan Stanley (MS), and;
  • Alta Equipment (ATGFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zillow (Z);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR);
  • Moelis & Co. (MC);
  • Ingersoll-Rand (IR);
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (OTC:CRWD), and;
  • Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Warren Kelcy L

CEO, DIR

Energy Transfer

ET

JB*

$45,155,502

2

Susan L Ciciora Trust

BO

Boulder Growth & Income Fund

BIF

JB*

$9,233,402

3

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$3,295,500

4

Luczo Stephen J

DIR

Morgan Stanley

MS

B

$2,649,955

5

B Riley Financial

BO

Alta Equipment

ALTG

B

$2,089,371

6

Heckman Gregory A

CEO, DIR

Bunge Ltd.

BG

B

$1,998,657

7

Kilts James M

DIR

Simply Good Foods Company

SMPL

B

$1,994,640

8

Shoen Edward J

CB, PR, BO

AMERCO

UHAL

B

$1,859,689

9

Baldridge Richard A

COO, DIR

Viasat

VSAT

B

$1,507,911

10

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,252,850

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO, CB, DIR

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$28,928,762

2

Lbt 2019 Trust

BO

Boulder Growth & Income Fund

BIF

JS*

$24,556,916

3

Frink Lloyd D

CB, PR, DIR

Zillow

Z

AS

$12,187,015

4

Lamach Michael

CB, CEO

Ingersoll-Rand

IR

AS

$9,113,736

5

Raich Jeffrey

PR, DIR

Moelis & Co.

MC

JS*

$7,461,467

6

Capitalg

BO

CrowdStrike Holdings

CRWD

S

$5,393,066

7

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance Corp.

CACC

S

$5,305,325

8

Bessemer Venture Partners VIII

BO

Blue Apron Holdings

APRN

JS*

$4,612,348

9

Tseng Saria

VP, GC

Monolithic Power Systems

MPWR

AS

$4,571,367

10

Calderoni Frank

CB, CEO

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$2,952,428

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.