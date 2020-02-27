Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/24/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/24/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

AMERCO (UHAL);

Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL);

Safehold (SAFE);

Energy Transfer (ET);

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD);

Bunge Ltd. (BG), and;

Blue Apron Holdings (APRN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Viasat (VSAT);

Morgan Stanley (MS), and;

Alta Equipment (ATGFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zillow (Z);

RingCentral (RNG);

Anaplan (PLAN);

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR);

Moelis & Co. (MC);

Ingersoll-Rand (IR);

CrowdStrike Holdings (OTC:CRWD), and;

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Warren Kelcy L CEO, DIR Energy Transfer ET JB* $45,155,502 2 Susan L Ciciora Trust BO Boulder Growth & Income Fund BIF JB* $9,233,402 3 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $3,295,500 4 Luczo Stephen J DIR Morgan Stanley MS B $2,649,955 5 B Riley Financial BO Alta Equipment ALTG B $2,089,371 6 Heckman Gregory A CEO, DIR Bunge Ltd. BG B $1,998,657 7 Kilts James M DIR Simply Good Foods Company SMPL B $1,994,640 8 Shoen Edward J CB, PR, BO AMERCO UHAL B $1,859,689 9 Baldridge Richard A COO, DIR Viasat VSAT B $1,507,911 10 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,252,850

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Shmunis Vladimir CEO, CB, DIR RingCentral RNG AS $28,928,762 2 Lbt 2019 Trust BO Boulder Growth & Income Fund BIF JS* $24,556,916 3 Frink Lloyd D CB, PR, DIR Zillow Z AS $12,187,015 4 Lamach Michael CB, CEO Ingersoll-Rand IR AS $9,113,736 5 Raich Jeffrey PR, DIR Moelis & Co. MC JS* $7,461,467 6 Capitalg BO CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD S $5,393,066 7 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance Corp. CACC S $5,305,325 8 Bessemer Venture Partners VIII BO Blue Apron Holdings APRN JS* $4,612,348 9 Tseng Saria VP, GC Monolithic Power Systems MPWR AS $4,571,367 10 Calderoni Frank CB, CEO Anaplan PLAN S $2,952,428

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

