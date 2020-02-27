SAS AB's (SASDF) CEO Rickard Gustafson on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAS AB (publ) SASDF Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rickard Gustafson – President and Chief Executive Officer

Torbjørn Wist – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Pedersen – Sydbank

Achal Kumar – HSBC

Andrew Lobbenberg – HSBC

Rickard Gustafson

Excellent. Thank you very much. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to our interim report for the period November 2019 through January 2020. We will follow the normal protocol, which means that I will start, and then I will hand over to Torbjørn Wist, our CFO, to take you through some of the financials of the quarter. And afterwards, we will ensure to get help to facilitate the Q&A session by the operator.

I hope that you will also have the presentation at hand, and we’ll try to guide you towards the pages as we speak. So with no further ado, I think we dig into it, and I’ll ask you to go on to Page 2 on the presentation named highlights for Q1 2020.

As you can see from the top right corner, we report a result before tax and items affecting comparability at just below SEK 1.1 billion negative, which is also some SEK 350 million worse than the same period last year. Even though it’s not satisfying in any means, but it’s still in line with our own expectations and the guidance that we gave for the quarter.

As you will learn as we go through this presentation, you’ll also see that the negative variance versus the same period last year is explained by two distinct things. Firstly, the currency development, which has been negatively impacting our numbers, and also our adoption to the new accounting standard, IFRS 16. But we will come back to that. I’d also like to highlight that there are a number of strong comments and developments in the quarter, both from a commercial and operational perspective. And I will take you through some of that as we go through this presentation.

But before dig into the quarter, I’d like to actually stop and highlight one thing that has not really had any impact on our first quarter numbers, but is probably top of mind in many heads today, and that is, of course, the outbreak of the COVID-19 or corona situation.

We have in SAS a relatively limited exposure to Mainland China. We operate daily from Copenhagen, to Beijing and to Shanghai. We have stopped operation to Mainland China from February through March, while we remain our presence at Hong Kong, although with some reduced frequency due to the drop in demand. For the month of February and March, the stop on operations to Mainland China will have a revenue hit, employee revenue hit of approximately SEK 200 million during that period. While the bottom line impact will be more manageable, given that we are in the middle of our low season.

But if this situation is spreading globally, and if it’s not contained before we enter into the summer season, it might be more problematic, not just for SAS but also for the industry as a whole. It’s hard to guess where this is going. We don’t have a crystal ball to assess what’s going to happen. But what we can say is, as of now, when we look into the booking patterns for the summer season, they show kind of normal booking procedures. We see no abnormal events, or happenings, or development in our bookings. Of course, when you dig deep, you can probably find near term that there are more cancellation of certain destinations than we normally see. But the overall picture, that is actually still progressing in line with what is normal and in line with our expectations.

With that said, though, we fully aware and acknowledge that this can change fast, but that is what we know here and now. I’m sure we’re going to come back to this issue also during Torbjørn’s presentation, and I would suspect that there might be a question to us from the audience when we get to the Q&A Session of this presentation related to the corona outbreak.

But let me then take you back to the quarter, and I ask you to go to the next page, Page 3, where we’re trying to give you in a way a like-for-like comparison on the underlying results, how it actually ranked and stacked versus last year. Last year, we reported a loss of the four items affecting comparability of SEK 724 million, which, should, when applying the same exchange rate as we have had in this quarter, that loss would have read SEK 947 million on an FX like-for-like basis. Today, we report a loss of SEK 1.078 billion, as you can see. And if we then also exclude the IFRS impact, which is new this quarter, we will – the loss will be SEK 948 million, i.e., roughly the same number as an FX-adjusted result last year.

So again, we see that we’re not trying to shy away from the fact that there is a negative development here that we need to deal with it. But from a comparison point of view, I think, that might be helpful to see how the underlying business is actually performing.

As I mentioned there are some strong development in many dimensions, despite all these negative numbers. We have seen a strong commercial development, which I’m keen to take you through. We also continue our strive for, I’d say, a more sustainable future, where we also made some progress. And we continue to strengthen our operational robustness and further prepare for a future with a more – even more competitive SAS.

So let me quickly take you through these three items. And starting then on the commercial side on Page 4, you see here some of the key commercial KPIs, and most of them are actually in the green, which is good news. We see that we have been able to increase our revenues. And we have also been able to increase the number of passengers, which is an achievement in a market where we’ve seen actually an overall decline in the market. We have also seen that we have been able to improve our load factor in the low season, which is also promising, especially given the fact that we today operate with larger aircraft than we did a year ago at the same period due to that we have since then taken onboard a number of Airbus 320neos with 180 seats. So I think that is also a positive development. And we have done that while maintaining a somewhat improved unit revenue as well.

And what is also very satisfying is to see that this also equates to a strong customer satisfaction improvement. We are actually increasing it with three percentage points to 74, which, from a historical point of view, it’s a high number in the history of our company. But what also happened this quarter is that we continue to strengthen our position in the market and actually gained market share.

And to give you some highlights on that, I have a deep dive on the next page, Page 5, to give you some flavor on the development in terms of market share. In the quarter, if we compare to the last quarter – sorry, the same quarter last year, we have seen a somewhat drop in demand for our services to, from and within Scandinavia.

The reason for this is probably a number of things that drives this. One is, of course, that some of our competitors have reduced capacity, and therefore, there is actually fewer passengers in the system. Another one is, of course, the focus on sustainability. A third one is probably the fact that the Swedish krona and also the Norwegian krona has weakened versus some other key currencies, the euro and the dollar, which makes it rather costly for families to take – to travel abroad. So I think there’s not one explanation to a drop in demand, but a suite of things that creates the situation where you see a drop of close to 4% quarter-over-quarter.

While at the same time we demonstrate a growth with roughly 100,000 passengers, as I said on the previous page, coming up to 6.3 million passengers in the quarter, which implies that we actually improved our market position and market share to just below 30%. So I think that’s a token of a strong customer offering where customers react positively to our offering and something that we take with us as we move forward.

Leaving commercial agenda for a second and moving into sustainability on Page 6, which is a key strategic initiative and vital for us to demonstrate a trustworthy path towards a more sustainable future. And here, I’m pleased to say that we continue to make progress in our day-to-day activities to reduce our emissions. The most important things that we’ve done in the quarter is actually taking delivery of new aircraft. As you can see on this chart, there are eight Airbus 320neos that we have phased-in. And we also received the delivery in the quarter of our first Airbus 350 for our long-haul operation. So the total fleet renewal is now up to 44% of our fleet is now operated on brand-new aircraft, the A320neo aircraft.

This means that we continue to reduce our actual emissions. And you can see that our emissions are down on a rolling 12-month basis, just below 3%. But emissions is an important thing. And we have also made some efforts in trying to reduce our fuel consumption. And there has been a program within our subsidiaries as Ireland, where they have implemented a new fuel management system that has proven to be very effective and reducing their fuel burn and thereby also their emissions, and hopefully, this is a best practice that we can then take to the broader SAS.

But it’s not just emissions, it’s also all parts of our business that we need to transform towards more sustainability. And this quarter, we also changed the packaging on our food concept, the Cube, where we have no plastics anymore. And by doing this, we actually will eliminate roughly 50 tons of plastic annually through this, which is also a small but important step towards a more sustainable future.

We continue our emphasis to clear that we are keen to cater for large-scale production of biofuels. We’re not there yet. We have sourced close to 550 tons of biofuels so far, which is a fraction of what we use, but at least it’s a start. And we also see that some customers actually are engaged in – or involved in trying to move towards a more sustainable future by adding biofuel to their tickets. We’re talking about roughly 10,000 passengers so far that actually utilize this opportunity. But there’s much more work to come in the future, and we need to ensure that we can take large offtake agreements on sustainable fuels in the near future.

Moving on then to the operational situation, where I’m pleased to present to you a chart with all green KPIs. They had had a very strong quarter in terms of operational performance and effectiveness. We have been able to reduce our unit cost on a currency-adjusted basis, as you can see. We continue to deliver on our efficiency program, the remaining of our program, our SEK 3 billion program, is SEK 600 million that we have promised to deliver this year. We have completed SEK 200 million and according to our own plans in this quarter, which is satisfying.

But also the most important thing is that the strong operational performance in terms of regularity and especially punctuality, where you see a significant uptake to punctuality of north of 84%, which is an improvement of four percentage points. And yes, we have had a mild winter and that had helped in the quarter, we admit that. But that is not the only answer. Also, our efforts in further robustness in our planning processes and so forth are playing its due here to strengthen our overall operational robustness.

And of course, this is also another explanation why we have a very high customer satisfaction score this quarter because our customers, they felt that we actually took them where they wanted to fly on time and on schedule.

But before I hand over to Torbjørn, I’d like to give you an update on something that I announced last quarter, in December, that we are aiming towards a new conceptual operating structure where we are trying to focus our large jet production on a single fleet basis and really reap the benefits out of that significant investment of ours.

We do acknowledge though that we still need access to smaller aircraft to maintain our presence in – also in the regional parts of our network and that we wanted to do that in a separate structure to ensure that we get the benefit from mid-sized operation and that we can operate a regional structure on its own merits on competitive terms tailored for a regional operation in Scandinavia on Scandinavian terms. That’s why we’re going and we had made some progress in this regard during the quarter.

As you may recall, as you can see on the next page, we set out three prerequisites before we are comfortable in placing a complementing order of the regional aircraft over and above the current order of Airbus 320neos, 321 long range and 350s that we have. But that is that we need to secure, as I mentioned before, that we can do this and get the benefit from a single-type fleet operation in all parts of our business.

We need to feel comfortable that we have – there is availability of proven aircraft technology that can operate with reliability also in Northern Europe, i.e., in Scandinavia. And we also need to secure that we have agreements, crew agreements that are tailored for a regional operation. And on that last prerequisite, we made some progress in the quarter.

We have actually – we were – after the announcement in December last year, we were approached by a Danish union that said that they were keen to engage with us to explore if there is a possibility to sign the Scandinavian CBA that would secure a regional operation in Scandinavia. We responded positively to this. And this union, they have other regional contracts in their portfolio.

And we were able to reach an agreement that includes both pilots and cabin crew that will secure that if and when we start such an operation, we can then do it on Scandinavian basis, where we place the aircraft in Scandinavia. We’re going to do that with Scandinavian employees and on Scandinavian terms, which is a very, very positive development and also in line with, I think, the demands and expectations among our existing unions.

Of course, there will need to be further discussions with our unions to make sure that we can implement this effectively, but now we have an important piece to the overall jigsaw is now in place. And with this, we will continue trying to find the answers to the remaining prerequisites to secure that we can maintain our strong footprint in all parts of Scandinavia and also secure important feeder traffic to our large operation based on the Airbus fleet, as I talked about before.

So I’ll stop there, and I think it’s time now to hand over to Mr. Torbjørn Wist, who will take you through some more details related to our numbers. So Torbjørn, please.

Torbjørn Wist

Thank you, Rickard. Let me start by giving you a high-level summary of the first quarter, starting on Page 11. If we look at the results, our total number of scheduled passengers increased by 1.4% year-over-year. Our capacity was up 0.8% versus last year, driven by the phasing of the new Airbus aircraft. Our traffic increased by 2% versus last year, predominantly driven by the strong increase we’ve seen in European traffic. And of course, the sum of the capacity and the traffic development means that our load factor has increased.

Looking at unit revenues, they continue to develop favorably and increased by 0.7%. Our FX-adjusted unit cost ex jet fuel is fairly unchanged. This metric is positively affected by IFRS 16, given that a SEK 69 million reduction in cost due to IFRS-related finance cost not being included in the calculation of CASK. If we adjust for that, we can see that the IFRS 16 change positively affected the CASK by one order.

Looking at the revenues, they developed strongly in the quarter, increasing by just over SEK 300 million, driven by the improved cabin factor that’s supporting the passenger revenues as well as the continued growth in ancillary revenues. The weak Swedish kroner also had a positive revenue impact of SEK 127 million, mainly from the conversion from NOK to SEK.

The total OpEx before items affecting comparability increased by 4.5%, and the increase is mainly due to the unfavorable currency movements and is, of course, the main driver behind the lower EBIT in Q1.

Earnings before items affecting comparability ended at SEK 1.078 billion loss. The IFRS 16 financial net negatively affected the result with SEK 199 million. So given the SEK 69 million I mentioned earlier, the total IFRS 16 impact on the first quarter results, the net impact is SEK 130 million. Last year, the items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 148 million positive, mainly consisting of a release of a fiscal-related provision in first quarter.

Our cash flow from operations increased by SEK 1.2 billion. The increase is mainly driven by good forward bookings. But also here, the IFRS 16 has an impact given that the principal repayments on lease liabilities have been moved out of the operating cash flow to cash flow from financing under IFRS 16. And I will describe this a bit – in a bit more detail when I get to comment on our position.

So with that, I’d like to turn to Page 12 to describe the quarter’s revenue development in detail. If we look at the total operating revenues, they increased with just over SEK 300 million compared to last year, of which around 40% is related to the currency. The total passenger revenues increased by SEK 107 million, whereby SEK 58 million stems from increased capacity and SEK 88 million stems from the improved cabin factor. The positive development is counteracted by slightly lower yield amounting to negative SEK 39 million.

Cargo demand continues to be low also in this quarter, and cargo revenues saw a decline of SEK 76 million. Besides lower volumes, a lower fuel price also has a negative impact on revenues as cargo agreements are fixed to fuel prices.

Looking at other traffic revenues. A stronger demand for charter and ticket upgrades as well as pre-seating was behind the increase of SEK 57 million. And in other operating revenues, we note the increased sale of EuroBonus points and higher credit card fees, which led to a revenue increase of SEK 87 million. So with that, we ended the sales at SEK 9.7 billion.

If we turn to the earnings before tax development on Page 13. If we look at the bridge itself, the FX impacted earnings negatively by SEK 264 million. This includes currency revaluations on lease liabilities amounting to SEK 31 million as the SEK weakened compared to the opening lease liability balance or the rate used for calculating the opening lease liability balance on 1 of November 2019. That rate was SEK 963 million versus SEK 966 million at the end of the quarter.

The total IFRS effects here, excluding the currency because the SEK 31 million I mentioned earlier is not included in the SEK 264 million, had a negative impact of SEK 99 million and consisted of a positive impact on operating expenses amounting to SEK 938 million since long-term lease expenses are no longer recognized in the P&L.

The depreciation on RoU assets, on the other hand, had a negative impact of SEK 869 million. And the financial net was negatively impacted by an amount of SEK 168 million. And that’s for the net of SEK 99 million negative. The FX and IFRS 16 negatively impacted earnings by SEK 353 million. And as you can see, the delta year-over-year is SEK 354 million. So in the absence of these effects, the EBIT would have been in line with the same quarter last year, as Rickard mentioned.

Personnel expenses increase was SEK 158 million compared to last year. The increase relates to normal salary increases, an increase in the number of employees as well as the Airbus training-related costs that we addressed when we made the guidance at the end of Q4. The depreciation, excluding IFRS 16, increased by nearly SEK 80 million as a result of the increased number of new owned aircraft compared to the first quarter of last year.

Sales and distribution costs increased with SEK 73 million. And this – more than third of this increase is related to EuroBonus points spent on travel with other airlines, increased marketing activities in connection with the Olympic campaigns and preparations for House of Scandinavia in Austin and Tokyo.

The currency-adjusted fuel costs were SEK 24 million lower than last year, where hedges contributed negatively but were outweighed by lower fuel consumption as well as lower fuel prices. Technical maintenance ended SEK 150 million lower than last year. Following the introduction and delivery of new aircraft, we are now seeing some of the positive effects from the fleet renewal as we move towards a harmonized fleet as well as a renegotiated component contract.

As a final point, the improved revenues contributed positively with SEK 175 million to the first quarter. This, again, excluding FX, which ended at SEK 1.078 billion loss before items affecting comparability.

So if we turn to jet fuel and currency hedges on Page 14. As we have mentioned in the past, we have a hedging strategy that allows us to share some of the upside when the fuel prices decline while protecting against upward movements. And this is important given the volatility we have seen and expect to see going forward.

For the forthcoming 12 months, we currently have 65% of our consumption hedged at an average max price of $642 per metric tonne. So during the same period, if the fuel price goes below $585 per metric tonne, then 63% of our consumption would be hedged at an average price of $599 per tonne.

During the quarter, we have hedged beyond the 12 months and entered into swap agreements for 10% of the fuel consumption at a price of $573 per tonne for both the second and third quarter of FY 2021. For FX, our policy is to hedge between 40% to 80% of the expected deficit in the surplus for the coming 12 months. And in terms of NOK, which is our largest surplus currency, 60% was hedged for the coming 12 months. And in terms of dollars, we have hedged 43% of our expected deficit.

Based on the currency exposure, a weakening of the NOK against the SEK of 1% would generate a negative earnings impact of SEK 50 million, excluding hedge effects. A weakening of the dollar against the SEK of 1% would generate positive earnings impact of SEK 96 million, excluding hedge effects and before any potential IFRS 16-related effects. And the table at the bottom of the page shows the jet fuel cost sensitivity for the year at different currency and jet fuel price levels.

Moving on to Page 15. The debt maturing beyond FY 2026 has increased since last quarter due to an increase of financial leases on the aircraft delivered during the quarter. Apart from that, the debt maturity profile is largely unchanged and provides robustness as well as minimize funding risk.

Turning to the aircraft orders. So far this year, we have received one A350 and A320neos. This is, of course, a year where we are receiving quite a number of new aircraft. The other thing to note here is that since Q4, some orders have been pushed forward due to delays from Airbus, amongst others, the loss of the three A321 long range, which is now expected in FY 2022 instead of FY 2021.

If we turn to the development in cash on Page 16. Couple of things to note here. This quarter is under IFRS 16, whereas the previous three quarters were under the old IAS 17 accounting standard. However, as you all know, the IFRS 16 does not impact total cash flows.

As I mentioned earlier, all the lease payments were previously presented as payments on the cash flow from ops. Under IFRS 16, payments for the interest portion of lease liabilities will remain within operating activities, whereas the principal repayment on lease liabilities are presented as payments under financing activities. The reclassification increases cash flow from operating activities with SEK 836 million and decreases cash flow from financing activities with a corresponding amount.

With that in mind, cash flow from operations contributed positively with SEK 4.6 billion, of which nearly SEK 1.6 billion stemmed from changes in working capital. Compared to the same quarter last year, the change in working capital increased by SEK 549 million, driven by good forward bookings.

We continue to invest in new aircraft, which in turn has decreased cash with nearly SEK 7 billion over the last 12 months. Just during the quarter, our investments totaled SEK 1.8 billion related to PDPs for two A320neos and one A350. And worth noting here is that the A350, the financing of that, was completed after the quarter end.

During the 12-month period, we have sold aircraft and other fixed assets for SEK 1.6 billion, including the sale of our shareholding in Air Greenland for roughly SEK 400 million in the third quarter of last year. And during the fourth quarter, we issued the hybrid bond, strengthening cash as well as equity with some SEK 1.5 billion. The external financing decreased with SEK 1.4 billion. And as already mentioned, a SEK 0.8 billion was related to principal repayments on lease liabilities under IFRS 16, whereas the remainder is related to other repayments of debt. And altogether, this leaves us with a cash position of SEK 6.6 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Moving to Page 17. When looking at our financial targets, it is worth reiterating that all our metrics on this page are rolling 12 months. As such, they are not only impacted by the financial development during the quarter but the preceding three quarters as well.

Also, as SAS applies the new IFRS 16 standard using the modified retrospective approach, historical numbers are not restated. Therefore, for comparability reasons, the outcome on our financial targets will be calculated based on IAS 17, i.e., in other words, without the adoption of IFRS 16 during the current fiscal year.

If we start with ROIC, this ended at 7% and has decreased over the last 12 months, driven by a lower EBIT, affected by higher fuel costs, a weak Swedish kroner and the pilot union strike. Invested capital has, at the same time, increased, driven by our fleet renewal.

The adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR showed an increase to 4.1 compared to 3.7 last quarter. The change is both related to increased financial debt as well as lower EBITDAR as a result of the items I just mentioned.

Financial preparedness decreased compared to last year, but remained well above the target of 25%. So our liquidity position is strong. The increase is mainly driven by the lower cash and cash equivalents connected to delivery payments for the two Airbus A320s and one A350.

Moving to Page 18. Looking at the full year outlook, we reiterate our guidance for the fiscal year 2020 of an EBIT margin before items affecting comp of 3% to 5%. And this is, of course, as Rickard mentioned, subject to a limited impact of COVID-19. And looking at the different components behind the guidance. We are still expecting to increase capacity by approximately 5% during the year.

Looking at the FX rate development, the dollar-SEK exchange rate taken during Q4 remains relevant, whereas the Norwegian kroner has depreciated relative to the Swedish, which has a negative on – negative impact on shares [ph] given that the NOK is surplus currency.

Jet fuel prices has improved since Q4 and are seen at lower levels than our assumption of $590 per ton. At the same time, a significant portion of our consumption is hedged for the forthcoming three quarters. So, we will not see the full benefit of the lower prices in our focus earnings – fiscal year earnings, but we will see some, as mentioned, on the fuel hedge.

Looking at the market dynamics. We noted a continued reduction in market capacity, which in turn supports our passenger and revenue growth. At this point, the development is slightly ahead of our expectations. But clearly here, a prolonged suspension of flights to Mainland China as well as dampened demand due to the COVID-19 virus, particularly if this goes into the summer season, would have a negative impact on our full year results.

As Rickard mentioned, our exposure to Mainland China is low, with the routes to Shanghai and Beijing carrying some 250,000 passengers per year. The revenue loss from the suspended flights during February and March is expected to amount to some SEK 200 million. But given that, as long as the COVID-19 has a marginal impact or is limited in time, rather, and we are allowed to resume normal operations before the summer season, this would only have a marginal impact on our earnings.

The other assumptions behind the outlook remains unchanged compared to our Q4 guidance. And altogether, this leads us to an unchanged expected EBIT margin before items affecting comp between 3% and 5% for the current fiscal year, again subject to what happens with the COVID-19.

This concludes my section, and I will now hand back the baton to Rickard, who will summarize this morning’s presentation before opening up for Q&A.

Rickard Gustafson

Great. Thank you, Torbjørn. And on the final page, you see some of the key takeaways. As I mentioned, there are a number of positives in a seasonally weak quarter, especially in terms of our commercial success related to passenger growth and also improved market share in a rather challenging market environment.

I also think that we have demonstrated strong operational robustness, creating a good punctuality and regularity and also resulting in a strong customer satisfaction score. However, though, the strong development on revenues is offset by currency and IFRS 16, as you heard also from Torbjørn.

I’m pleased that we have at least one piece to the jigsaw versus our future operating model in place, where we – if and when we do that, we can ensure we can do that with Scandinavian employees in Scandinavian terms, which is an important piece to our equation.

And then finally, you heard Torbjørn reinstate the outlook for the full year. Of course, given that we don’t see a situation where the COVID-19 outbreak is significantly changing the normal pattern for the important summer season.

So with those comments, I think we close the formal presentation, and I will kindly ask the operator to help us facilitate the Q&A session. So operator, please.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] First question from Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank. Please go ahead.

Jacob Pedersen

Hi, guys. Just a few questions from my side. First of all, regarding your medium-sized operations, when should we expect some final decision on how this is – how you’re going to move forward with this? That’s my first question.

Rickard Gustafson

All right. I’ll take that one. Well, as of today, we still have a regional operation in our existing core business, where we have older Boeing 737-700s and also some old Airbus 319s. These aircraft will leave the fleet within the next two years, so by 2022 through 2023. We need to have a replacement up and running in order to avoid shrinking our operation and leaving some of these regional – regions unserved. We anticipate that it’s going to take us for the most part of this year to really get – clear out the remaining prerequisites in order to have a clear path towards 2022 and beyond. So, you should expect to hear more from us during this year. But I don’t want to be more specific than that.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. Then coming to your efficiency program, it’s showing good traction here in the first quarter. What are your thoughts on this moving forward? You have a target of SEK 600 million this year, and you’re already SEK 180 million into it. When should we expect to hear more about efficiency measures moving forward?

Torbjørn Wist

This is Torbjørn. As you remember in our last quarterly results, when we talked about the platform, we talked about the potential savings of SEK 1.5 billion to SEK 2 billion coming out of the various initiatives that we are working on, including single-type fleet, improved operational planning and, of course, midsize is an aspect of this in the future as well. We have not been specific on the timing and the allocation of those other than in broad terms. But we will continue to provide more granularity as we continue those work streams.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. My final question is regarding your yields and the operating environment. Could you bring us some more details on this? The yields are moving slightly up. What’s happening in the market? Is this all related to Norwegian also increasing ticket prices? How is the split between leisure and business and maybe also regional wise?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, as you know, we really don’t disclose yield development by route area as you’re aware of. But we are pleased to see that we have been able to increase our load factor. We have been able to attract more passengers on board while still maintaining an almost flat yield and somewhat improved unit revenue. We’re going to continue to drive – that strive. Of course, we’re always trying to maximize revenue generation in the market. And of course, the dynamics might change somewhat, both due to the situation with some of our competitors, but then, of course, it’s also because it can be interesting to see what this COVID-19 situation may also cause in terms of balance between demand and supply.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. thanks so much for the time.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you.

Torbjørn Wist

Thank you.

Achal Kumar

Yes. Just want to understand about this corona impact. So, you said that the impact looks reasonably low, because your presence to China is low. But then, you have a presence to Japan, where I can understand the demand is actually fluid and quite low at the moment. Even for that matter, Hong Kong, as you said. So overall, I think it’s in your total capacity to these troubled regions fall in the range of like 10% to 11%. So, how do you see the impact? So, you have no major impact in China, but how about the overall impact to all these regions? And if you could please talk about that first.

Rickard Gustafson

Right. I’ll kind of try to give an answer to this. As we said, given that we’re in the middle of our low season, the winter program, the bottom-line impact on these issues is more manageable as we see it right now. Of course, it’s not a positive, but it’s manageable. The concern that we have if this continues and especially, if it stretches out into the summer season, because then, as you know, that’s when we need to recapture some of the losses that we incur during the winter season, and that would be vital that we are going to continue to believe in a strong demand during the summer season.

As I said, when we look into the booking patterns at the moment, we foresee fairly normal behavior in terms of bookings for the summer as we normally see them at this time of the year. Of course, it varies a bit by destination and by region. In some areas, we see maybe, some early indication of some lower demand. But in other areas there, the demand is even further strengthened. So – but on a total basis, we don’t see any significant change to the normal booking patterns for the important summer season.

However, that said, though, I need to also stress that I’m fully aware of that the situation can change fairly rapidly, and we have seen that things have moved rather fast just in the last few days. But given that I can’t give you any more clarity and insights on the future, I can only share with you what we see here and now, and that’s what I’ve tried to do.

Achal Kumar

Right. Sorry, one more thing, I mean, I wanted to understand. In terms of the capacity, so you have stopped flights to China. And then you have cut your services to Hong Kong as well. So, all this capacity, which you have taken out, have you deployed it somewhere else? Or is that on the ground? And if it is on the ground, then don’t you think it will have a pressure on the costs?

Rickard Gustafson

It will have – no, the aircraft, they are on ground. Of course, we take the opportunity to do some predefined maintenance on the aircraft. We are also going through some significant training due to that we onboard a lot of aircraft, which means that we can then accelerate some of the pilot training that is helping us at this stage. To redeploy the aircraft elsewhere, well, it’s not as easy as it sounds, to be honest. And of course, we will continue to look into these options if the situation continues for a longer period of time. But it’s not just that you need to source – ensure that you get the slot capacity at the destination you wish to serve.

You need to, of course, make sure that you have ground services, catering and all of that geared up. But it will also take some time to get passengers on board, because if you haven’t announced that you’re going to operate to a certain destination, you haven’t sold any tickets, then you have to expect that the first quarter or so you will fly fairly empty, at a big loss, before you get an uptake – uptick on customers. So, they cannot – in sales period, should not be ignored when you think about just moving capacity around in our network.

But that said, though, of course, we have a team, got a dedicated task force that has worked on these things. And like any normal business in a situation like this, we do scenario planning and we plan for different scenarios. But as of now, we are still sticking to our plan A, and that is to operate according to what we predicted when we started this year.

Achal Kumar

Right. Perfect. Second thing, I wanted to understand about the environmental issues has been – as you’ve been speaking historically that you recorded – you saw the slowing domestic demand, especially in the Sweden. So, how the things are changing at the moment? Do you see any – those things continue? Or how do you see the overall environmental issues impacting your demand?

Rickard Gustafson

No. I think that sustainability is still high on the agenda among consumers. I think it’s more and more consumers, especially in our home markets, view this as something very important and expects us to move towards a more sustainable future. I think that is one answer, not the only answer, but one answer to the fact that we actually are seeing more passengers in a shrinking market that decides to fly with SAS.

I tend to believe that one reason is that we are taking this very, very seriously. We can articulate and demonstrate that we are doing everything in our power to move towards a more sustainable future. We know that we’re not there yet, we know that we have much more work to be done, and we will continue to drive this very, very aggressively as we move into the future, because I think our customers, to a large extent, will expect that from us.

Torbjørn Wist

And if I could just add one thing from – Torbjørn here, is that, I mean, when we look at Scandinavia, what we have seen, as Rickard had earlier in the presentation, we have taken market share in the region. And that is obviously, something that we are quite proud of given the relatively challenging market we have seen.

Achal Kumar

Right. Okay. Sorry, I have two last questions. One is about the impact due to Norwegian cutting its capacities. How do you see the overall revenue environment going for SAS in that scenario? And secondly, just a modern question on the cost side. So, payroll cost has increased and I think you mentioned, it’s a pilot training and all. So, I just want to understand how do you expect – do you expect the same run rate for the rest of the year? Or are these just slowing down the increase in the payroll costs? And similarly, on the maintenance costs, you have recorded a significant drop in this quarter. What’s going on there? And then how do you see that going ahead?

Rickard Gustafson

All right. If I answer the first question, then Torbjørn will answer your second question related to cost. Of course, we have noticed that the reduction in capacity from Norwegian in our market is, of course, one explanation to our improved unit revenue. That is not the only explanation. But to get a better balance between demand and the supply, it’s, of course, helpful.

So, we acknowledge that. And then we’ll see how things will develop forward. We should not forget that a big part of Norwegian’s reduction is happening outside our own home markets. They also see the Nordic region as their home market. And if I have captured this correctly, they will actually slightly increase the number of aircraft with bases in the Nordic region and reduce elsewhere. So, there are different dynamics here. But you’re right; a better balance between supply and demand has helped and hopefully, will help our unit revenue development. Torbjørn, the last question?

Torbjørn Wist

Absolutely. As we mentioned in connection with our guiding for the year, last quarter, we said that personnel costs would increase this year, particularly, as we’re seeing lower productivity on our flying personnel and higher training costs in relation to, call it, the re-schooling from Boeing aircraft to the Airbus type. So, those – that type rating process is driving costs. And in addition to that, this is normal annual adjustment in salary levels, like any other company. And in terms of the technical maintenance; here, we are starting to see the benefits of moving towards a more modern fleet, younger fleet. And in addition, as I mentioned in my part earlier, we have renegotiated a component contract, which has helped take down some of these costs.

Achal Kumar

So, should we expect the sort of similar fall in the maintenance costs going into the rest of the three quarters of this year?

Torbjørn Wist

I’m going to be careful to guide on the development there. But of course, we expect to see some benefits from the things that I just mentioned without being specific on calling how that will develop through the year.

Achal Kumar

Okay, perfect. Thank you so much.

Torbjørn Wist

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Rickard, and Torbjørn.

Torbjørn Wist

Good morning.

Rickard Gustafson

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. One question from me. The domestic passenger volume in Sweden was down 11% throughout those airports in January, escalating the 9% down draft in 2019. And the Swedish government plans for a 20% increase of the air passenger tax. This is, in my opinion, likely to have a negative impact on travel on both domestic and international in Sweden. How do you consider the impact of the negative passenger churn in Sweden in terms of future growth for SAS?

Rickard Gustafson

No, that is correct. We have seen a somewhat challenging market environment. And you’re right, there has been a decline in overall demand for aviation services, especially in Sweden. In that context, though, that’s why we’re also pleased to report that we have seen progress on our end and actually improved the position and strengthened in market position. But I echo what you say. Of course, if there will be additional taxes and fees that’s being imposed by the government on the consumers, that will have a negative impact on demand. And I’m especially concerned that, that will not help our strive to quickly transform towards a more sustainable future because these thin margins that we have will be even thinner and our ability then to free up the capital required to transform towards more sustainable future will be difficult.

So I hope that we can come into constructive dialogue rather with the political environment in Scandinavia to find rather carrots than sticks to help this industry move towards a more sustainable future because we can never forget the value that the aviation industry creates for societies. And I think it’s important that we get that message across also in this discussion and this political mandate.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I totally agree with you.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you. I’m happy to hear that.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question in addition to Achal’s. I’m curious, on my normal hobbyhorse of labor relations and this tentative agreement that you’ve got work with the Danish union, I mean, given that you’ve not long come through a rather challenging period with the pilot workforce, which, I think, in part at least, was how does the origin retention service are silent? Are we – I mean, how anxious are you that, that could destabilize the rebuilt labor stability that you’ve got on the main line business? And then otherwise, on that same operation, are you confident that you can access aircraft either on an order of three lessors on the appropriate time line?

And then another area that I’d be curious to hear. I mean, are you thinking about government talking to your Board about being able to be flexible on your fuel hedging policy and perhaps move to grab some more of the current GPO? Or are you very happy to stay within your existing risk management plans?

Rickard Gustafson

All right. Thank you. I’ll answer the questions related to our operating model, and I’m going to have Torbjørn to make some comments on our fuel hedging policies and possible development there. Well, I think it’s important to state though that I think it’s very clear that in order to operate an effective airline, you have to make – take the benefits from the single-type fleet operations. And I think the best chance for us to continue to grow and develop and secure the jobs with our large jet operation is to make sure that we maximize the value and benefits of the single-type fleet investment that we’re ongoing.

Our ambition is to continue to grow and develop that business. But we also recognize that we do need to have access to the regions and provide the clients’ feeder traffic that effectively also feeds into our large jet operation. We have proven that this actually works. We have increased our long-haul operation in the last few years, also given to – due to the fact that we’ve been able to wetlease regional production that have sourced the number of feeder passengers into our long-haul operation.

Well, it’s also been clear from the unions that they have feared that we would kind of outsource this or place some of this principal business or bases of this new entity outside of Scandinavia in this perceived kind of low-salary environment. That is not where we’re going. We acknowledge that these aircraft, they need to have a base in our home region in order to have this effectively scheduled, which means that we want to employ Scandinavian employees and we want to do that on terms that are tailored for this type of regional production. So I think that’s a positive. And we can then make sure that we continue to safeguard Scandinavian jobs as we develop our overall business and hopefully grow all parts of our business.

With that said, though, of course, there will be further negotiations and discussions with our existing unions on this topic. But I hope that we will – I’m pretty confident that we can find a path forward together given that we actually are safeguarding Scandinavian jobs, which is the top priority of our unions. So I think that’s kind of my comment on that one.

When it comes to aircraft availability, it is more tricky, not just the availability of the aircraft, but also the reliability of the aircraft. Those technologies that are available today, both the Airbus 220 option and the Embraer option, both of them still have engine issues to resolve before we feel that they can operate with the robustness that we anticipate and expect. So I think there are some of those issues as well. So I know we are working on a very tight time schedule here in order to find and source these aircraft. But we are fairly confident that there are opportunities and solutions for us to grab in the market. But time will tell. And we will work hard during the rest of the year in trying to find answers to the remaining prerequisites so they can have a clear communication to you and to our own employees within this year.

Torbjørn Wist

Now in terms of – sorry, yes, if I can comment quickly on the hedging. I mean, as you know, we have a hedging policy of 40% to 80%. And obviously, given how the market, and particularly, the fuel prices are developing, now this is, of course, one thing that we are monitoring closely. And then we’ll take steps accordingly. In any decision regarding hedging, we also look at what – how are the other competitors hedged so that we avoid getting tied into, say, high prices that gives us less pricing flexibility in a highly competitive market. But clearly, given how things are developing now, we are keeping an extra watch on development, and we’ll take decisions accordingly. I will not say here that we have any plans to change our policy. That is something that we would discuss with our Board if and when we see that will be appropriate.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Okay. Fair enough. And just one last one. We’ve seen that the Thomas Cook business has moved across to its new branding. Is that having any impact? Is that absolutely just status quo in terms of the competitive pressure? Or is there anything that either benefits or challenges you from that development?

Rickard Gustafson

There’s nothing there that I can say that I have noticed or any comments I can – that I can share on that particular question, quite honestly.

Andrew Lobbenberg

No, it’s fair enough. All right. Thanks very much for the thoughts on [indiscernible]

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you so much.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you so much. And I think we are coming up to the end of this conference call. I thank you so much for your attention and your interest in SAS. And I think we close the call by this, and I wish you all a very good day.