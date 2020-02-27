Cullen Frost Bankers: Houston Expansion To Drag Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers' (CFR) earnings are expected to fall this year mostly on the back of expenses related to its Houston expansion. An increase in provisions due to problems in the energy sector is also expected to drag earnings this year. On the other hand, loan growth on the back of strength in the Texan economy is expected to support net income. Despite the prospects of a decline in earnings, CFR is expected to maintain its dividend at the current level due to a comfortable payout ratio. The estimated target price implies a limited upside from the current market price; hence, I’m maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.

Houston Expansion to Constrain Earnings in 2020

CFR opened four new financial centers in Houston in the fourth quarter of 2019 that brought the total number of centers opened during the year to ten. The company plans on opening a further 15 centers in Houston to round up its expansion in the city. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, CFR has already hired 150 new personnel for these centers and plans on hiring 50 more this year. As a result of these measures to increase CFR’s presence in Houston, the company’s non-interest expense is expected to jump in 2020 compared to 2019. According to the management, the impact of the expansion was a negative $0.19 in 2019 and is expected to be $0.35 in 2020. Consequently, I’m expecting CFR’s non-interest expense to increase by 7% in 2020. This growth in expenses will lead to a worsening of expense ratio to 62.8% in 2020 from 61% in 2019 because benefit from the expansion is expected to materialize with a lag. CFR’s efficiency ratio should improve next year as revenue from the expansion begins to pick up pace.

No Further Worsening of Energy Sector Issues in the Last Quarter

CFR’s provisions charge surged last year mostly due to three problematic loans in the energy sector. CFR’s annual 10-K filing shows that there was no further deterioration of quality in the energy portfolio, as impaired loans in the sector stood at $87.1 million at the end of December 2019 compared to $88.5 million at September-end 2019. Furthermore, the amount remaining to be provided-for stood at $2.8 million in December 2019, down from $4.8 million at the end of September 2019. The management mentioned in the conference call that they are hoping to resolve these delinquencies this year. To be prudent, however, I have incorporated the worst-case scenario of no resolution in my estimates for provisions in 2020.

In addition to the energy sector problems, I’m expecting a rise in provisions charge due to the adoption of a new accounting standard for reporting credit losses, called CECL. As a result of the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting CFR’s provisions charge to almost double this year compared to 2019, thereby constraining net income.

Strength of Texan Economy to Support Earnings

Some respite for CFR’s net income is expected to come from loan growth. As mentioned in the conference call, the company’s loan pipeline was robust at the end of 2019, which will boost loan growth in the early part of 2020. In addition, the Texan economy currently appears to be strong with record low unemployment and decent GDP growth, which will keep demand for credit high. Texas had the highest GDP growth rate (4.0%) out of all states for the third quarter, and its unemployment remained near record low of 3.5% in December 2019. Moreover, according to the latest report by Dallas Fed, overall outlook on future business conditions improved in February compared to January. The general business activity index edged up to 1.2 and the company outlook index ticked up to 3.6 in February 2020, though both readings remained slightly below average.

While state-wide economy is currently showing strength, there are several threats on the horizon that could slow down loan growth in 2020. The coronavirus epidemic seems to be worsening with latest reports showing that it has spread to countries as far as Italy and Iran. Due to the disruption the coronavirus outbreak has caused in China and elsewhere, oil prices are expected to continue to remain under pressure, thereby keeping the energy sector under pressure. Another threat is the political uncertainty that is emerging due to the presidential elections being months away. The management also mentioned in the conference call that good quality deals are hard to come by which has recently increased their percentage of deals lost. All of these factors are expected to constrain loan growth.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting CFR’s loan portfolio to increase by 5.1% in 2020. This is on the lower end of management’s guidance, as the management mentioned in the conference call that they are targeting loan growth to be “certainly over 5%”. The following table presents my estimates for CFR’s net loans and other key balance sheet items.

The management has taken certain steps to insure against a potential fall in interest rates, which is expected to keep net interest margin, NIM, afloat in 2020. The management has added to and replaced some securities in the portfolio, which has increased the portfolio duration to 5.4 years compared to 4.3 years at the end of September 2019. Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that they expect NIM to be flat in 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Taking this guidance I’m expecting CFR’s NIM in 2020 to remain at almost the same level as in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year, average NIM in 2020 is expected to be 8bps below the average for 2019. See the estimates for yields, costs, and NIM below.

Estimating a Double Digit Earnings Decline Rate

The surge in costs related to the expansion in Houston and higher provisions charge are expected to be the major contributors to a fall in earnings this year. On the other hand, some support is expected from continued loan growth on the back of a resilient local economy. Overall, I’m expecting CFR’s earnings to decline by 12% year over year in 2020 to $6.06 per share. This is slightly below the management’s guidance given in the conference call. The management stated that the analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of $6.13 was reasonable. The following table presents my estimates for CFR’s key income statement items.

Despite the expectation of a decline in earnings this year, I’m expecting CFR to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.71 per share. The payout ratio implied by the earnings and dividend estimates is at a comfortable level of 47%, and somewhat in line with the seven-year average of 46%; hence, I believe there is very little reason for CFR to cut dividends. In addition, CFR’s capital ratios are comfortably above regulatory requirement; thereby eliminating regulatory threats to dividends. Tier I risk based ratio was recorded at 12.99% at the end of 2019, far above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5%.

Maintaining a Neutral Rating

I'm using CFR's historical price to book multiple to value the stock. CFR has traded at an average price to book value ratio, P/B, of 1.6 in 2019. Multiplying this ratio with the forecast book value per share of $61.8 gives a target price of $98.9 for December 2020. The price target implies only a 6.3% upside from CFR's February 21 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Due to the single digit price upside, I believe the stock is not attractive enough; hence, I’m maintaining a neutral rating on CFR (my previous rating on the stock was also neutral). The stock can become attractive if its market price falls in the coming months. An entry point of $89.9, which is at a 10% discount to the target price, seems feasible.

