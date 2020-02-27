ECN Capital's (ECNCF) CEO Steve Hudson on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCPK:ECNCF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2020 5:30 PM ET

John Wimsatt – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Steve Hudson – Chief Executive Officer

Michael Lepore – Chief Financial Officer

Tom MacKinnon – BMO Capital Markets

Jaeme Gloyn – National Bank Financial

Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital's fourth quarter 2019 results announced earlier today. Joining us are Steve Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer. A news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, have been filed with SEDAR. These documents are available on our website at www.ecncapitalcorp.com. Presentation slides to be referenced during the call are accessible in the website as well in the PDF format under the Presentations section of the company's website.

Before we begin, I want to remind our listeners that some of the information we are sharing with you today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. I will refer you to the cautionary statement section of the MD&A for a description of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, we can, obviously, give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

You should note that the company's earnings release, financial statements, MD&A and today's call include references to a number of non-IFRS measures, which we believe help to present the company and its operations in ways that are useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures can be found in our MD&A. You should also note that as of January 1, 2018, the company changed its presentation and functional currency from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars. In addition, readers should note that legacy operations for discontinued and classified as held for sale as of the fourth quarter 2018. All figures are presented in U.S. dollars unless explicitly noted.

With these introductory remarks complete, I'll now turn the call over to Steve Hudson, Chief Executive Officer.

Steve Hudson

Thank you, John, and good afternoon. Let's turn to Slide 7. These are the three key takeaways from our recent Investor Day. I just want to revisit those briefly with you. First and foremost, we have a resilient business model with proven take and make share working. We also have proven growth pipeline and you see that manifested itself and monetizing our existing business funnel coupled with adding complementary products. Secondarily, we are prudent managers of capital with dividend and share repurchase and appropriate liquidity reserves. All of this well maintain – well, all this were executing on our organic growth initiatives. And finally, we are deepening our relationships with both existing and new financial institution partners. These three takeaways drive our significant – our confidence in our 2020 EPS guidance of $0.36 to $0.41 a share representing 42% growth over the mid-point.

Turning to Slide 8, we've accomplished some management transition at Triad. Don Glisson approached me a year ago asking to be elevated to the role of Chairman. We've completed this transition – this natural evolution transition in the last two weeks. Don is now Chairman. Mike Tolbert, many of you met Mike at our Investor Day, has been promoted to President. The management team has been enhanced with Matt Heidelberg joining. Matt has been tasked with adding new products and expanded funding. We'll revisit that in a second. And all of this has been accomplished by keeping a senior management team with over 200 years of industry experience. Transition also allows Triad to reduce annual compensation by more than $1 million and eliminating $6 million of incentive comp through 2022. I think it's a good deal for members of management and for Don as well as for Triad and for ECN. We're happy that it's been completed.

On operative results, turning to Slide 10, on Service Finance, Q4 results in line with management expectations and guidance, adjusted operating income before tax of $17.3 million. I would note that that includes $100,000 of PACE wind-down costs in the quarter, $500,000 for the full year. Also I’d noted in Q4 of 2018 includes some lumpiness as that's a quarter, which includes all originate – solar loans originated throughout the year, which were sold in that quarter with the revenue of approximately $4 million realized in the fourth quarter of 2018. Origination growth excluding PACE of 30% year-over-year is healthy as well as a 42% growth in the managed portfolio.

On Page 11 the Lennox volume has fully recovered from the impact of the 2008 Tornado and business interruption. We've seen 22% growth in fourth quarter origination. Solid growth continuing in 2020, in particular Lennox volumes were up almost 20% in January and up almost 30% in February. I think we can tick the scorecard as this has now been completed. As well I like to mention to you that Service Finance has prudently raised FICO scores, we've mentioned this in previous calls and pricing on solar loans. This has been done to protect our bank partners by enhancing the credit quality of the portfolios that originate and manage on their behalf. And even though solar will continue to decline as a percentage of overall originations, we are very confident in our full year origination guidance for 2020 of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

Turning to Slide 12, assets held-for-trading. You'll see that since fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019, they’re down approximately $200 million. I think we've had proven the ability to create new assets within our expertise of credit and to create homes for those with our institutional investors. We also expect that there will be additional asset sales in March of 2020 and existing partners will prefer to buy these in bulk purchases for administrative ease. I think we are on – I don't think we are on track to flowing these loans through our balance sheet and I think the success has been proven over the last five quarters.

I won't comment on Slide 13. I'll just say that our origination growth, as I mentioned, in two previous slides is significant and continuing in the first quarter of 2020. Turning to Kessler Group, fourth quarter results, Slide 14, are in line with expectations. EBITDA margin of 54% reflects Scott's operating efficiencies and better revenue performance. We also announced in this quarter that we've acquired a card management business, which was a third-party provider. This part – this card business will allow us to partner with additional institutional investors to originate and syndicate on credit portfolios. Again, I want to emphasize as we did our Investor Day, our intention is to limit the future ECN capital investments, but to further build on our card management and performance fee base.

15, an important strategic shift, which we discussed an Investor Day, is shifting away from one-time revenue, so called transaction service revenue to more recurring revenue in the form of partnership services and marketing services. I would give you three points to reference on Slide 15. At the data transaction, approximately two thirds was recurring, one-third was transaction at the end of 2019 that was 74:26 and our forecast of 85:15 is well in hand based upon the first quarter – first part of Q1. We think this shift to recurring revenue improves the quality of the earnings from Kessler and allows more transparency into the future forecast of Kessler.

Turning to Slide 16, we are raising the – on Triad, we are raising the guidance for this business from $30 million to $34 million to $31 million to $35 million reflecting the results of the compensation savings from the management transition that I just referred to. The fourth quarter results were ahead of expectations. Originations came in at approximately 7%, managed portfolios at 12% growth and EBITDA growth of approximately 30%. Assets held-for-trading were up modestly, but we've now completed a process to acquiring assets and on selling those to institutional investors, who prefer to buy them in minimum blocks, minimum sizes as opposed to a flow basis, but that's been done. I think an important update for you is that Matt Heidelberg and other team, Mike and Matt announced the Bronze initiative at the Investor Day. We're happy to announce that there's already $25 million approved in that program in January and February. That's a new initiative, an incremental loan if you will, and a new institutional investor that should bode well for Triad in 2020.

Turning to Floorplan on Page 17, I'm happy to see the first bullet is that the active dealers have decreased to 218 from 236. That culling, if you will, as we've gone through the team at Triad, Lee and the members that there have gone through and removed Floorplan dealers who were providing loan product to us and that's part of running a very efficient low-risk portfolio.

People who use Floorplanning, their origination growth is 3x that of someone who doesn't use Floorplanning. Floorplanning is a strategically important initiative albeit modest in size. That drives the origination volume for Triad. It's still a very attractive asset where they realize yield of 8%.

Again on 18, originations are strong and continuing at Triad. I think Michael, I’ll pass it over to you.

Michael Lepore

Thank you, Steve and good afternoon everyone. Turning to Page 20, just for the Q4 consolidated highlights, total originations for Service Finance and Triad Financial Services of $542 million in Q4 2019 were up 17% compared to Q4 2018.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was relatively flat year-over-year primarily due to the impact of the held-for-trading fair value adjustment of Service Finance that Steve spoke to previously and elevated transaction revenue at KG in Q4 2018.

As previously highlighted at Investor Day, we recorded an after tax provision of approximately $14 million related to our legacy aviation business. We recorded an after tax provision of approximately $2 million related to the leadership transition of Triad, which again Steve just spoke to previously.

As a result of the cost savings from this charge, we expect to get a payback in about two years. Finally, we also incurred about to $2 million in non-recurring M&A related expenses in Q4 including just over $1 million in costs attributable to a transaction that we did not ultimately pursue.

And just closing it out, we purchased the remaining 4% non-controlling interest in KG for approximately three million shares of ECN. These shares will be issued in March and no gain or loss is realized on this transaction. As a result of this transaction we no longer have any non-controlling interests in any of our operating subsidiaries.

Turning to Page 21, just a few presentation changes to highlight. First, we reclassified certain aviation assets from held-for-sale to inventory to give us more flexibility to realize on our capital. Second, the asset related to Triad’s reserve deposits is now presented gross with a matching liability as required by IFRS. There was no impact on the retained reserve interests, which is what Triad expects to recover from the reserve deposits and what we have previously reported. This was simply a presentation change.

Finally, we have broken out Marketing Services revenue earned by KG as a separate line item on our consolidated income statement. Turning to the next page, no significant changes in the balance sheet compared to Q3 total assets and total debt were both down by about $20 million. As a result of the acquisition of the Card Investment Management Platform managed and advisory assets are now approximately $34 billion as at the end of Q4 2019.

Turning to the next page, Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.08 per share was at the high-end of our guidance range and up 60% compared to Q4 2018. For the year adjusted EPS was $0.27 per share up from $0.11 in the prior year. The year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS reflects the strong performance of all three of our operating businesses.

And finally just to note, our effective tax rate and adjusted net income was 21% in 2019 and 19% in the fourth quarter in-line with our annual guidance range of 20% to 22%. Operating expenses were down slightly compared to Q4 2018 primarily due to lower expenses at KG and lower corporate operating expenses, partially offset by higher operating expenses at Service Finance.

Finally, turn to the next page, discontinued operations, there are no significant changes in our rail and C&V legacy assets from Q3, aviation assets are down to $97 million in the held-for-sale category and another $25 million in inventory.

We have our total legacy assets of approximately $330 million at the end of 2018, $170 million at the end of 2019 and expect to be at or below $50 million by the end of 2020. We will continue to expedite the exit from the remaining assets as quickly and efficiently as possible with a view to maximizing value.

And with that, I'll pass it back to John.

John Wimsatt

Thanks Michael. Steve asked me to speak to a couple of slides that we presented in Investor Day. Starting on Page 27, while we intend to remain an asset light business services company ECN’s liquidity and balance sheet have been huge competitive advantages.

We're able to use our balance sheet to develop foundation products which are designed to drive core originations for our bank and financial services partners. Our operating companies enjoy the benefits ECN’s investment grade rating, making many programs possible. Even so to the extent that we are using the balance sheet, we'll either be actively selling through bulk sales or stick to lower duration product before we turn into flow.

Because we turn over the balances rapidly, the average age of the assets on the balance sheet of only four months represents a very low risk, newly originated production. Our three largest programs to-date have been solar and complimentary flow at Service Finance and our Floorplan business at Triad.

Collectively, through December, 2019 we have originated more than $1.1 billion worth of paper under these programs but had only $150 million on balance sheet at year-end. These are effectively balance sheet light programs.

On Page 28, we are attempting to show the many programs that we've actively helped our operating partners launch. Some of the technology enhancements we have spearheaded and other areas where ECN has helped grow our partner's businesses. In some cases partners have used our balance sheet like the solar and Floorplan initiatives that we discussed previously.

In other cases our deep knowledge and experience in commercial finance has moved a new growth program forward like Commercial MH, Commercial HVAC. We announced several new programs at Investor Day in January that we were very excited about and definitely look forward to updating you on our progress later in 2020.

Finally on Page 29, sorry, skipped the page there. There you go. Finally, on Page 29 we have successfully helped each of our businesses expand operating margins. While obvious at Triad and KG from the chart if we adjust SFCs, Service Finance's very high absolute margins in Q4 2018 for the bulk sale of held for trading assets it is also upward sloping.

We expect continued improvement for each of these businesses in 2020. ECN spends enormous amount of time and resources doing deep reviews on the businesses to identify areas for efficiency, growth and other improvement. Each of our businesses have an experienced business analyst responsible for analytics and issue identification.

In fact, we have married exceptional entrepreneurial businesses with experienced corporate culture to drive improved performance and we are thrilled with the results. With that, I'll turn it back over to Steve.

Steve Hudson

On Slide 30, a few quick closing comments before we open the call. Happy to report $0.08 in line with guidance of $0.07 to $0.08, full-year of $0.27 compares favorably to our increased guidance of $0.25 to $0.28, which was updated from the original $0.23 to $0.25. We are highly confident as a management team in our $0.36 to $0.41 of guidance for 2020.

In terms of capital management, quarterly dividend remains at $0.025, which as you know was raised in the third quarter of 2019. Our 2019, 2020 NCIB is authorized and our Senior Credit Facility has been extended to 2023. With that operator I’d like to open the call for questions.

Tom MacKinnon with BMO Capital Markets

Tom MacKinnon

Yes, thanks. Good afternoon everyone, just a couple of questions here. With respect to the M&A related expenses and the leadership transition expenses were those all part of the $18.5 million adjusted net income for continuing operations? Were any of those put below the line?

Michael Lepore

Hi, Tom, it's Michael. Yes, we put those charges below the line.

Tom MacKinnon

Both of those charges were put below the line?

Michael Lepore

Yes.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay and then why was the Service Finance, it looked like the general and admin expenses seemed to be running quite a bit higher than their normal run rate in the fourth quarter. Is there any kind of seasonality or how should we be looking at those? On the flip side, the corporate seemed to be a little bit lower, I'm not sure how you may have treated M&A related expenses in corporate in the past as well. So maybe some color with respect to those.

Steve Hudson

Yes, I think Tom on Service Finance, you're probably, let's confirm it post the call, but I expect you're seeing is the build out costs related to the multi-lender platform being expensed and not capitalized. I'm sure that's the majority of it, but let me, we'll confirm that after the call.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And then interest expense, if I look at that, it seems to be a $5.2 million. I mean, this thing has been jumping all over the place, but it's been a lowest what it's been for the last three quarters and just not sure how we should be thinking about that given the use of your balance sheet going forward for 2020?

Michael Lepore

Well, I think as we said at Investor Day, I think we anticipate debt levels to stabilize around where they are now given the organic growth opportunities in front of the business. So, I think the Q4 run rate of interest expense is probably a reasonable way to look at it for 2020.

So it did come down, it came down from Q1 it was $600 million at the end of Q1 to approximately around the $430 million to $450 million range. And we anticipate that for – that levels through 2020. And the all-in-costs on that, including the amortization, deferred financing cost is approximately 5%.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes, I'm looking at Page 23, the $5.183 million interest expense. That's what I'm referring to a, it seems to be quite a bit lower than previous quarters. And you're telling us that probably should be the run rate for that?

Michael Lepore

Yes.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And then just a couple quick ones here, the guidance for Kessler hasn't changed, but now that you should we assume somehow that now it's, wouldn't it be 4% higher as a result of the buy?

Michael Lepore

We anticipated the buyout of the non-controlling interest when we did our guidance, so there's no change there.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. So the guidance did have at the Investor Day did have the 100%?

Michael Lepore

Yes, it was at a 100% basis. Yes.

Tom MacKinnon

And the reason for the lift in the Triad was that success of the Bronze was, and in that $25 million that Steve spoke of as the Bronze program at Triad, is that origination and is that included in the sort of the 680 to 720 originations that you guided do.

Steve Hudson

Two messages there, Tom. The reference on Bronze was just to give you a sense of how the new programs, we've launched a number of new programs at Investor Day. That's $25 million of approvals which, over half of those will fund into originations, it was just to give color on that. The reason for the guidance increase in Triad was – we are with the transition complete, we are now eliminating management compensation expenses. So we – having invested capital in the transition, want to show you there was an appropriate buyback.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And sorry just talking a lot of time, get the last. In terms of the – how much in terms of the Service Finance originations was complementary flow and how should we be thinking about that going forward?

Steve Hudson

Yes, complementary flow was probably 10% to 15% of originations in the quarter.

Tom MacKinnon

And is that – in the guidance for 2020 is that kind of what we should be thinking for that?

Steve Hudson

It is. It is Tom. That flow, as you know, is being originally on behalf of four to five bank partners. We originated into a minimum portfolio size and sell it through, have the same yield and same credit characteristics as “to core business.”

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Well thanks for taking my time. Thanks.

Steve Hudson

Thanks.

Michael Lepore

Thanks, Tom.

Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, thank you. First question is just related to the list of the credit card team. Can you just walk us through the – what you're getting out of this business? Where did the team come from? I just want to get a little bit of understanding as to what this team represents and maybe talk about the purchase price of about $10 million for those [indiscernible] individuals.

Steve Hudson

Yes. Thanks, Jaeme. The team was – we – it was an external firm that have worked with us on all the four credit card transactions that we have closed. And my thought was at some point, once we had done enough work with them, we would internalize that team. That team had a management fees associated as part of their platform on these assets that we acquired. So we did – purchase prices leave the present valuables, management fees. So it's a fair – it's a good price for us, a fair deal for them, but a good price for us because we’re being the management fees they receive on those four portfolios. The other benefit for us is that these senior executives deep history in credit cards are now carrying the full Kessler, the full KG menu, if you will.

So they're now marketing in addition to sourcing credit card opportunities for institutional investors. They're also marketing things like risk-based management and other products. So that that part isn't in the forecast. So it was kind of a wait and see on my part to see how these first transactions went. We were happy with how they went. We were able to cut a deal, which is the PV of the fees, which I think is a conservative valuation for us, a good valuation, and we're happy to have them on board. And I think there will be a lot of success from this team over and above identifying credit cards for institutional investors. The purchase price was $10 million, which is a PV of the fees.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And are the expenses tied to this team? Are they included in the existing guidance for Kessler Group as well?

Michael Lepore

Yes, they are.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great. Second question has been around capital deployments and just thinking about the buybacks versus dividend increases. How does the, I guess, write downs of the legacy assets and maybe deferral of some of those asset sales in future years. Does that impact how you're viewing share buybacks and dividends going forward?

Steve Hudson

Yes. I think, Jaeme, the increased valuation was allowed us to more flexibility on – to increase the – to accelerate the timetable return of capital. I don't think that we're giving that back to the people that we're dealing with. It would give us more flexibility. So our intention is still recover the capital here and have a positive variance, i.e., more than what we need in the valuation of that capital as you point out a lot of it is leveraged. We're showing this portfolio going down somewhere between 0 to 25 – sorry $50 million by year end. Our target is to be up this business by the end of 2020, you might have a little piece left, but you can rest assured that every, every dollar we get back here is going to go back into a redeployment of capital. And as you pointed out in the past, that has been a function of – principally it's been used for our tender offer. As you – and while we were active in our NCIB in the fourth quarter before we went into blackout, and if you look at the current valuation, we still believe it to be very attractive, i.e., undervalued.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Thank you. I'll turn it over.

