Second, we trade in a market where systematic flows have the potential to exacerbate bad situations.

First, the burgeoning pandemic threatens to kick the global economy while it's already down.

After one of the worst multi-day stock routs in recent memory, let's take a moment to assess this rather unfortunate situation.

It's going to be quite a while before the market no longer traders under threat from virus spook stories.

At any given time, traders are subject to tape bombs. COVID-19 is the Sword of Damocles for risk assets, a characterization underscored on Wednesday by a pair of headlines, which together served to throw a bit of cold water on an attempted comeback trade in equities.

"For all intents and purposes, I think it’s fair to say we are on the cusp of [a] pandemic," Peter Marks, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told Bloomberg in an interview.

Around the same time, German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin that Germany is “at the beginning of an epidemic."

To be sure, there's nothing "new" in those assessments from Marks and Spahn. All you have to do is take a look at a chart of confirmed cases to know there's a burgeoning pandemic or that, at the very least, the world has a pretty serious problem on its hands.

The risk for markets is twofold. First it has become wholly impossible to game out the growth impact from the spread of the virus. China is going to decelerate meaningfully in the first quarter and the numbers are going to be bad. We know that. It's just a matter of how quickly the world's second-largest economy can get back on its feet and also how much stimulus (both monetary and fiscal) Beijing is prepared to roll out.

Optically, there's plenty of room to cut policy rates, but without getting too far into the specifics, flooding the market with stimulus carries quite a bit of risk on its own.

In a note documenting measures rolled out to shore up small- and medium-sized enterprises, Nomura's Ting Lu says "it seems unlikely that Beijing will roll out another big round of stimulus packages." He cites several reasons for that contention, including limited room for policy space after years of stimulus and rapid debt accumulation, a worsening current account balance with rising foreign debt, still-surging CPI inflation, and the possibility that "conventional stimulus to boost investment and consumption demand may not work well amid the virus outbreak."

That latter point is key, and it applies not just in China, but across the globe. As JonesTrading’s Mike O’Rourke put it on Tuesday evening, while discussing a possible inter-meeting rate cut from the Fed, "Fed easing won’t get Chinese factory workers back to work."

Since it is, for now anyway, impossible to know how large (or not) the drag on global growth from the virus will be, I wanted to draw readers' attention instead to some data and estimates which underscore points I make continually about just how important it is to understand modern market structure and how truly impactful some purportedly "esoteric" dynamics really are.

This will be a very brief summary, but before I get to it, let me just say one last thing about global growth.

While there is never a "good" time for a pandemic, you should keep in mind that the world is coming off a year during which global growth and trade was the weakest since the crisis. Thanks in part to misguided nostalgia for the mercantilism of a bygone era, global trade volumes contracted in 2019 for the first time since the crisis.

That makes the current situation (wherein global commerce is imperiled by quarantine measures and travel restrictions associated with the virus) all the more precarious.

Moving quickly to the Monday-Tuesday selloff, I don't think I need to state the obvious, but just in case: The impetus for the rout was clearly the explosion of confirmed virus cases in South Korea and Italy (and also Iran) and the assumed ramifications of that for a global economy which, as noted above, came into the year hobbled by protectionism.

But, as I detailed extensively on Monday and Tuesday, systematic selling pressure and the dreaded liquidity-volatility-flows feedback loop that's a fixture of modern market structure, exacerbated the situation.

Over the past week, the vol.-targeting universe began to deleverage in “lagged” fashion, as realized vols were pulled higher by coronavirus worries and Bernie Sanders tightening his grip on the Democratic nomination.

Charlie McElligott on Tuesday said Nomura’s estimated allocation rank for target vol. exposure to US stocks had come all the way down to the 24th %ile. By Wednesday, it was in the 18th %ile.

In a Wednesday note, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic pegged the total selling pressure from volatility-targeting strategies at between $40 billion and $60 billion on Monday and Tuesday.

You might recall that on Monday evening, in a post for this platform, I noted that coming out of options expiration, the "gamma pin" lost quite a bit of its influence. In other words, option hedging was no longer likely to keep things "calm." When dealers' gamma profile flipped negative, it meant that, instead of mechanically insulating the market from large moves, dealer hedging would instead entail market makers selling into a falling market, potentially magnifying the swings.

Well, guess what? According to Kolanovic's estimates, dealer hedging accounted for between $40 billion and $50 billion in selling pressure this week.

And then there's CTAs, which likely de-leveraged to the tune of $40 billion to $60 billion on JPMorgan's estimates.

All told, then, systematic selling pressure on Monday and Tuesday across vol.-targeting strats, CTA trend and dealer hedging, was around $150 billion.

Meanwhile, market depth dropped an estimated 50%.

Of course, market depth is inversely correlated to volatility, and volatility is the toggle switch for de-leveraging. Hopefully, you can understand why that's circular and how it can feed on itself.

If not, have a look at, for example, the NYSE tick index, which at one point Tuesday, printed the lowest of the entire bull market.

The good news is, these dynamics work on the upside as well as the downside, which means if, for example, we get a month-end rebalancing flow from fixed-weight portfolios (stocks have woefully underperformed bonds in February) that gives equities a fillip, that could trigger re-risking, and re-leveraging ("re" with an "r") from gamma hedgers and trend followers.

And yet, coming full circle, all of this is to a large extent contingent on the COVID-19 headlines which are, again, a kind of Sword of Damocles for a market which, while immune from war and other kinds of geopolitical tumult, has been shaken by the prospect of a growth hit from the various containment measures implemented across countries.

That may account for the absence of dip-buyers on Tuesday. As I put it elsewhere, Pavlov was M.I.A.

