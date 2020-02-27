Long-Term Xpel Investors Should Not Be Concerned With COVID-19

Investors should not worry about Xpel and it's Chinese operations, they should ultimately recover, even if a quarter or two, or even a year are bumpy.

Introduction

Shares of Xpel (XPEL) have taken a tumble lately. Investors scared off by the COVID-19 virus have taken to selling their stocks, including Xpel. While Xpel does have significant sales in China, long term investors in the company need not worry. There are many strong reasons to hold this wonderful company, I highlight three of them related to China and the COVID-19 virus here, and then break down the numbers as to why I think China is less relevant to Xpel than some may think.

Reason 1 - Strong Growth Remains In Existing Regions Outside China

In the past, Xpel's stock price has reacted greater to news inside China than pretty much anywhere else. For those unfamiliar, here's a quick recap of the last couple of years. From mid-2018 to mid-2019, shares of Xpel fell from around $7 per share to almost $4 per share, as the company had a build-up of inventory in China, leading to declining sales in China in the first two quarters of 2019. Meanwhile, revenue overall managed to increase slightly during those two quarters, with strong growth in virtually every other country where the company operates. This included Xpel's largest market, the U.S., which put up 46.4% revenue growth in the first two quarters of 2019 over 2018. Investors can check out Xpel's Q2 2019 report here and see for themselves the regional revenue in note 3 to the financial statements. The market completely disregarded this fact, and instead positioned China as disastrous for the company.

To make a long story short, China's decline was not disastrous for the company. It was hardly a bump in the road. China sales recovered in Q3 2019, sending the stock to a recent 52-week high of $18.05. As of the time of writing, the company has not yet reported Q4 2019 numbers.

COVID-19 brings a new obstacle for Xpel to navigate in China once again this year. It will almost certainly affect sales in the region, although how much is anybody's guess. The point here is that Xpel should continue to see strong growth in most regions outside China. Regions outside China through the first 3 quarters of 2019 accounted for over 81% of revenue - more than four-fifths of the entire business. To focus solely on China would be irrational.

Reason 2 - Long Term COVID-19 Effects Are Minimal

Coronavirus is not the first virus to hit the world, and it won't be the last. While it may stall progress in the short term, I am confident that China, along with Xpel will recover in the long term. (Keep in mind, we do not yet even know how the virus is impacting Xpel's business in China. Recent sellers are doing so out of pure speculation). The Coronavirus doesn't change the fact that luxury automobile owners and dealers want to protect the paint on their car. The Coronavirus doesn't change the fact that owners of non-luxury automobiles are shifting to protecting key parts of their vehicles. Nor does it change the fact that dealers are able to increase margins and upsell customers through the use of protective films. The long-term catalysts for Xpel's growth, which include increased adoption of their products across the automobile sector, architectural window film, installation centers, and more will not be affected by the Coronavirus 2, 5 or 10 years from now. Mr. Market is offering an opportunity; long-term investors should take advantage.

Reason 3 - Brand New Regions And Catalysts For Growth Exist Elsewhere

Large opportunities for Xpel exist is some of Xpel's smaller regions, which I think may be underappreciated by investors and analysts alike. Specifically, Latin America and Middle East/Africa catch my eye. These regions combined account for less than 4% of total revenue in the most recent reported quarter, and yet both saw significant growth.

Source: Xpel Q3 2019 Quarterly SEC Filing

CEO Ryan Pape discussed these two regions on the last conference call with great optimism for the future of these regions.

Our Latin America business posted 59% plus growth during the quarter led by our business in Mexico. We’re continuing to add to our direct sales team in Mexico. Functional currency growth there in peso was a little over 117%, while window film percent of revenue in Mexico is higher than other markets, our paint protection film continues to outperform our expectations. And we’re single-handedly growing the market there in terms of creating awareness for the product, as we’ve done in other places, will continue to do in other places. In the Middle East, we recorded stronger revenue growth in Q3 coming in at 40%. As you know, this has been a regional focus for us. And so, we’re happy with this improvement, but still a top area management focus in terms of our region and efforts there.

Breaking Down The Numbers

In that article, I suggested Xpel could achieve 20% revenue growth in 2020 over my estimated 2019 revenue. With margin improvements, (which the company has made big progress on lately) this could result in EPS of $0.69 for the full 2020 year. I wrote this article back in November 2019 - well before the virus outbreak.

Let's examine what might happen, however, with this new and unexpected virus in China. In my opinion, China revenue could come in flat. Why flat? Shouldn't this virus cause a decline in China revenue? Given that revenue was already suppressed in China in the first half of 2019, despite on the ground sales increasing (as per the Q2 2019 conference call), I think the virus will, at most, cause a decline on a 2-year comparison and sequentially from 2H 2019 in the first half of 2020, but still an increase over 1H 2019. It may result in a slight decline in the second half of this year compared to 2H 2019 if the virus is even still a concern at that point. For now, a worse scenario than this seems to me to be speculation, rather than reasonable analysis, as data shows the number of coronavirus cases are on the decline.

Source: Table created by author with data from Xpel Filings

Note that in the 2nd Half of 2019, I used a growth rate of 16.47%, which was the reported Q3 2019 growth rate that should carry into Q4 2019.

Thus final revenue for China coming in flat, compared to my original 20% growth estimate, would only reduce total revenue by $5,029,384, ultimately resulting in just $0.02 of lost EPS.

Source: Table created by author

This also means the risk-reward here is skewed to the upside. China revenue coming in flat off a suppressed 2019 will not impact results that much. A decline in China revenue would have more of an impact, but I still think it will be minimal, at least on a 1-year comparison basis.

If, however, Xpel remains mostly unaffected by the virus, or the virus subsides going into the second half of 2020, China revenue this year could possibly hit $20M per half-year (less than 15% growth over 2H 2019). The company could add an additional $10M to my original 2020 estimate, which would result in $1.3M in additional profit, or $0.047 in additional EPS.

25 to 30 times forward 2020 earnings, which I believe to be more than fair, as discussed in the article linked above, would place shares at a price between $16.75 and $20.10 at $0.67 in EPS, and substantially higher with higher EPS numbers. Thus there is, in my opinion, at minimum 24% upside in shares to fair value from $13.50 ($0.67 EPS times 25 = $16.75), and as much as 64% upside if all goes extremely well ($0.69+$0.047 times 30 = $22.11). This is all subject to my estimates, of course, which always have some degree of error; however, the signs are clear. Xpel is very likely undervalued by a significant margin.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, Xpel is a global company. They have operations around the world. China does make up a respectable portion of revenue, but is by no means a make-or-break region for the company. I believe the stock is overreacting to China news. The COVID-19 virus will have little impact on the long term opportunities that exist for Xpel. To sell shares today because a quarter or two, or even another year, may not see as much growth in one region as was expected would not be prudent. Furthermore, the argument that the virus will turn into a global pandemic has yet to materialize and is an extremely speculative position to take. I see this as the market putting fear over fundamentals. Opportunities like this are rare, I bought more shares Monday near $13.50.

