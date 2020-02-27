SINA Corporation (SINA) CEO Charles Chao on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2020 7:10 AM ET

Sandra Zhang - Investor Relations

Charles Chao - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bonnie Zhang - Chief Financial Officer

Eddie Leung - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Thanks operator and hello everyone. Thank you for your patience. Welcome to SINA’s earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. Joining us today are Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao; and our CFO, Bonnie Zhang. This call is also being broadcast on the Internet and is available through our IR website.

Now, let me read to you the Safe Harbor statement in connection with today’s conference call. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements which involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. SINA assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this call and elsewhere. For detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC.

In addition, I would like to remind you that our discussion today includes non-GAAP measures, which mainly excludes stock-based compensation and certain other items. We use non-GAAP measures to gain a better understanding of SINA’s comparative operating results and future prospects. Please refer to our earnings release for more detailed information on reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. During the call, we may discuss non-GAAP measures for Weibo, which apply the same methodologies we use to calculate non-GAAP measures at a SINA group level. After management remarks, we will open lines for a brief Q&A session.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Bonnie.

Bonnie Zhang

Thank you, Sandra Zhang. Thank you all for joining in our conference call today. Let me walk you through the operational and financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019.

Before the detailed financial review, I would like to remind you that my prepared remarks will focus on non-GAAP results and all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Let's start with an overview of the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2019 results. SINA’s net revenue for the fourth quarter was $590.7 million, an increase of 4% or 5% on a constant currency basis. SINA’s operating income was $174.9 million, an increase of 10% or 11% on a constant currency basis. Net income attributable to SEAN was $82.7 million, an increase of 43% or 45% on a constant currency basis. And the diluted EPS was $1.17.

Full year 2019 net revenue were $2.15 billion, an increase of 3% or 7% on a constant currency basis. SINA’s operating income in 2019 increased to 5% or 9% on a constant currency basis to $611.9 million, representing an operating margin of 28%. Full year 2019 net income attributable to SINA was $232.6 million, and our diluted EPS was $3.26.

Now, let's turn to key financial items. SINA’s online advertising revenue for the fourth quarter were $460.9 million, a decreased of 5% due to decrease in Weibo and portal advertising revenue, as well as negative currency translation impact. SINA’s full year online advertising revenue totaled $1.74 billion down 3% or up 1% on constant currency basis mainly owing to a decline in total advertising revenue.

Let me provide you with an overview of Weibo’s operational and the financial performance for the year 2019. We're very delighted to see Weibo’s user community base surpassing 500 million milestones with EMEA reaching 560 million in December 2019 adding approximately 54 million users on a year-over-year basis. Average DAU reach 222 million in December and we're particularly excited to know even more robust growth in engagement metrics such as usage frequency, feed refreshments and the daily video views. In 2019, leveraging our indispensable social media functions and reinforce of network effect, we’ve delivered strong user performance with discipline sales and marketing spend leaving us ample room to invest in new initiatives and opportunities.

Recently, in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Weibo demonstrate tremendous value in advocating nationwide prevention broadcasting breaking news, connecting individuals and resources as well as raising charity donations. As China's leading social media platform, we’re prouder to contribute to defeating the virus with Weibo’s massive reach real time feature and the viral distribution capability. We are also encouraged by the early traction of Oasis underpinned by synergies with Weibo, distinctive content vibe as well as the series of effective operational efforts as well as a series of effective operational efforts.

Moving into 2020 with the great user momentum and the positive retention trend seem recently, we expect to step up our promotional activities to drive the penetration of the Oasis so that a broader community could have embraced the platform to share their moments of life engaged in an enjoyable way and to discover inspiration ideas which will lay the foundation for future monetization opportunities.

On the monetization front, Weibo’s online advertising revenue for the fourth quarter was $405.9 million, down 3% or 1% on a constant currency base. Weibo’s key accounts business decreased 7% or 6% on constant currency basis, primarily to drive to buy a cutback in broader transaction revenue and a reduction of handset shipments which negatively impacted key accounts’ growth by approximately 6%.

Industry-wide that continued solid growth from the FOMC sector and the Luxury brands was offset by a downturn pressure in the entertainment sector which have faced a regulation headwind. Weibo SME sector was down 2% or 1% on constant currency base as the unfavorable demand and supply dynamics of the performance end market continues to weigh on the growth of our SME sector despite of our efforts to navigate through these challenges.

Ad revenue from Alibaba grew 20% or 21% on a constant currency base, back on to the growth trajectory as Weibo deepened the cooperation with Alibaba to drive value for its platform and partners during that e-commerce promotional season. For full year 2019, Weibo’s online advertising revenue grew 2% during the e-commerce promotional season. For full-year 2019, Weibo’s online advertising revenue grew 2% or 6% on a constant currency basis with key accounts and SME delivering 12% and 4% growth respectively on a constant currency basis.

On the key account side, Weibo continued to showcase the unique value proposition and penetrate into a broader customer base. The FMCG sector and the luxurious brand led the growth as we refine our social ad process to underscore KOLs’ influence and a compounding effect from multiple ad campaigns to further tap into these customers to integrate a brand plus performance marketing demand. The entertainment industry, on the contra, underperformed in 2019, mainly due to lackluster content schedule amid tightened regulation.

On the SME side, the stabilization of SME ad business was a mixed result of the unfavorable demand and supply dynamics of the performance end market and our initiative to navigate through market challenges. Although the performance end market in 2019 was challenging in many ways, we had a chance to take a step back to reorganize our go-to-market approach, drive automatic ad placement, and launch differentiated ad products which we believe would fundamentally improve our advertising ROI and the monetization efficiency in the long run.

Turning to portal. In 2019, against a tough competitive landscape, SINA’s mobile media property continued to expand user base with the average DAU of SINA News app and SINA Finance app growing proximately 26% and 88% respectively on a year-over-year basis.

On the flip side, portal advertising revenue saw a downturn trend due to macro challenges and the competition. Portal ad revenues for the fourth quarter were $56.5 million, a decrease of 16%. Full year 2019 portal ad revenue were down 25% or 22% on a constant currency basis, mainly resulted from ad budget cut backs from SME customers as well as certain brand industries such as automobile and Internet services.

Turning to non-advertising revenue. Non-ad revenue for the fourth quarter was $129.8 million, up $51 million or $53 million in a constant currency basis. The increase was mainly driven by a triple digit growth in SINA’s fintech business which generated $75.2 million revenue in the fourth quarter.

Full year 2019 non-ad revenue were up 32% or 38% in a constant currency basis, primarily driven by the great momentum of our micro loan facilitation revenue and then to a lesser degree incremental revenue contributed from live broadcasting.

Amidst the headwinds in the advertising market, we are glad that our early investments in the fintech areas to diversify our revenue stream gradually bear fruit with micro loan facilitation that is picking up at the new growth driver.

Building upon strength in traffic, funding of source, and brand equity, we substantially scaled up our fintech business in 2019 delivering $196.3 million revenue, up 94% year-over-year.

Turning to gross margin. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 77% compared to 79% last year. Ad advertising gross margin was 82% compared to 83% last year. Non-ad gross margin for the fourth quarter was 63%, up from 56% last year, benefiting from better gross margin profile of SINA fintech. Full year gross margin was 78% compared to 79% in 2018. Full year ad advertising gross margin was 81% slight year-over-year. Full year non-ad gross margin was 62% compared to 64% last year.

Now, moving on to operating expenses. In the fourth quarter, operating expenses totaled $282.8 million, down 2% year-over-year. Full year operating expenses totaled $1.06 billion, down 1% year-over-year. Remarkably, sales and marketing expenses took approximately 28% of SINA’s revenue, down four percentage points from last year, which speaks to Weibo’s improved cost efficiency in channel investments considering the above expectation user growth and engagement.

Operating income grew 10% to $174.9 million, representing an operating margin of 30%, up from 28% last year. Notably, the non-Weibo operating margin turned positive this quarter after disciplined spending and operational leverage from our fintech business. Full year operating income grew 5% to $611.9 million, representing an operating margin of 28% slight year-over-year.

Under GAAP measures, non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $208.4 million compared to non-operating loss of $12.6 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 mainly included $177.8 million impairment on company’s investments in Yixia Technology, which is excluded under non-GAAP measure; number two, a $19.2 million net loss from fair value changes of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measure; number three, a $10.4 million net earnings from equity method investments, which is a reporter one quarter in arrears; number four, a $15.3 million net interest and other income.

Full year non-operating loss is totaled $115.1 million compared to a non-operating income of $88.5 million in 2018. Non-operating loss 2019 mainly included $165.3 million net gains from fair value changes on investments, which are excluded under non-GAAP measure; number two, $342 million impairment on company’s investment mainly including the aforementioned impairment on Yixia Technology, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and number three, $64.1 million net interest and other income.

Turning to tax, under the GAAP measure, income tax expenses were $66.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $14.3 million last year, largely attributable to increase in tax deduction based on preferential tax policy upon approval from relevant authorities. Full-year income tax expenses totaled $146.5 million compared to $129.1 million in 2018.

Non-GAAP income tax expenses in 2019 were $97.4 million compared to $91 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to SINA grew 43% to $82.7 million in the fourth quarter, or $1.17 diluted net income per share. Full year net income attributable to SINA amounted to $232.6 million, or $3 26 diluted net income per share.

Now, let me turn now to the balance sheet and cash flow items. As of December 31, 2019, SINA’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.9 billion compared to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly due to net proceeds received from Weibo’s senior notes offering and was partially offset by continued investment activities.

For the fourth quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $301.7 million, capital expenditure totaled $8.5 million and the depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $11 million. On a full year basis, net cash provided by operating activity was $744 million, capital expenditures totaled $29.5 million and the depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $44.6 million.

Free cash flow totaled $714.5 million with $609.9 million contributed from Weibo and $104.6 million from Weibo settlement representing improved cash generating capabilities from both sides.

Let me briefly summarize the execution of our share repurchase program expiring in December 2019. Under this program, we have repurchased the 2.2 million shares for approximately $82.1 million. On December 30, 2019, our Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to US $500 million of its ordinary shares over the next 12-month period.

Heading into 2020, we will continue to navigate through the uncertainties from both the demand and supply sides of the advertising market and diversified revenue stream in response to the market challenges. We anticipate a near-term downside risk from the evolving situation of the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has been significantly impacting business operations affecting advertiser’s sentiment and marketing activities, as well as a weighing on fintech business.

At this moment, we are not able to estimate the full year financial impact brought upon by the epidemic. As such, we will not provide annual revenue guidance for fiscal year 2020 until we have a better visibility into the year.

With that, operator, please open up the call for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Eddie Leung of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Eddie Leung

Good evening. I wish everyone well. May I have three questions on the fintech business? The first one is maybe Charles; could you talk about your plan to grow the pieces going forward, especially in terms of any new products and services?

And secondly, could you also share some color on the main user segment that you have obtained that Fintech business. For example, the age profiles, the income level, et cetera. And then finally, any impact from the coronavirus outbreak on the Fintech business? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Hi, Eddie. Thank you. And so I will talk about Fintech business a little bit. As you can see, we had a pretty good quarter in the first quarter of 2019 with strong revenue growth and also pretty good profitability in the first quarter. But going to the New Year 2020, I think we're facing two challenges that’s very important here. One is actually the decrease in the rate of interest rate we can charge on micro loans because of the more tightened regulations in China and I probably read some news and articles that the overall maximum rate you can charge for micro loan has decreased significantly. So, that will impact overall revenue growth and also the profitability in 2020.

And another challenge, of course, is as you mentioned, in your third point is the coronavirus - the virus outbreak and that actually has had a pretty significant impact on us right now. First, it has impact on the - our ability for the collection, for the - during this period and so that will impact the better rate we will have on the micro loan. We see quite a pickup in the bad debt rate here. And secondly, given the uncertainty of evolving situation, we’re also scaling back our loan balance in this particular sector because we want to make sure we have pretty good control in terms of the credibility of the loan we actually loaned out. And given the situation, we want to take a more conservative approach to only loan the money to the ones that have higher qualifications in terms of their ability to pay based on our big data.

So talking about that particular point that will relate to your second question on mainly the profile for micro loan business, we actually have a different approach in terms of that. We don't know exactly too much profile in terms of our user base and income level but we use multiple data especially the data we have on social media to actually give people the credit rating as well as of course we use the data, a separate data to collaborate in terms of our user profile to make sure the user we have are the high quality users. And it works pretty well for us. So for right now, we are going to limit our business into our own platform users mainly on Weibo to consider risk going forward until we see a more clearer picture going forward.

And overall, so you are going to see because we scaled back our - the loan volume and also the reduced interest rate, you are going to see some negative impact on revenue growth, as well as profitability in short term. But in terms of new products and services, I think we are still going to focus upon micro loan business for now. And we do have online payment in some other fintech business. But in terms of the business volume, they are relatively small. So the major focus was to be our - on the micro loan business. And the only difference right now this year versus last year, we're going to see reduced rate and as well as probably sometimes we’re going to have a longer period for loan. So that we can have more stable revenues given the new regulation environment. So, I hope that answer your question.

Our next question is from the line of Thomas Chong of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Thomas Chong

Hi. Thanks, management for taking my questions and hope everyone is in good health. My question is about the advertising business. Given we have seen the traffic for Weibo, our news app, our auto where we - lies the very solid trend during this period. Can management comment about the portal advertising outlook for this year, i.e. how different advertising categories will perform and also how the spending for KA and SME the will trend for this year. Thank you.

Charles Chao

Okay. Thanks, Thomas. In terms of the advertising business and again, let's look back in 2019. You can see some of the decline in both KA advertising revenues, as well as SME revenues. I think the KA probably coped relatively better than SMEs. But overall, I think it was a very challenging year for us mainly because of the competition and also the softening of the overall market from demand side because of the overall macroeconomic conditions in China.

But if you look at the numbers, SMEs were hit harder mainly I think because this market was much more competitive with a lot more supplies in the market. And given our supplies in the performance based SME business for portal business, I think we are less competitive in this market. So our business was hit harder in this sector. And so overall revenues I believe came down more than 50% on year-over-year basis.

And so, this was the SME but KA actually relatively were held better especially in the fourth quarter we actually saw some year-to-year growth in the KA sector in the fourth quarter, although the growth was not that significant but it was a good turning point for us. And when we start this year 2020, I think we had a better feeling about the market for overall advertising business portfolio in both KA and for SMEs. I think for KA market mainly because I think as we are actually for the traffic - from traffic point of view that we actually grow our news app traffic as well as our SINA finance traffic pretty well last year. And year-to-year comparison basis, news app grew by 26% in terms of number of views. There are active views on daily basis and finance, SINA finance grew by 88% year-over-year basis.

And so, that was pretty encouraging and I think we're gaining more share in the - in terms of more mind share among advertise, KA advertise in this market. And SMEs and when we start the year, we will offer very low base. I think other reason we do not do very well in the 2019 is because the market. The other was because the internal probably. We had a lot of work to do in terms of our sales channel and sales organization restructuring.

And we think we should do a better job in 2020.Our basic purpose for KA and SMEs. And we're actually off a pretty good start in January, but this was all disrupted by this coronavirus outbreak and the impact actually in the first quarter was quite significant. And right now we estimated probably a 20%, around 20% drop year-over-year for advertising business in the first quarter.

Of course, this is evolving figure because we don’t know what’s going to happen in March and really depending on how fast people get back to work and really focus on their business. But as right now we don’t see it coming very soon. So I would say the significant impact in Q1 will last and the impact will last in the entire Q1 probably whereas also impact Q2 business.

So, right now, it's very difficult for us to estimate exactly the outlook for the entire year, but if set aside the coronavirus outbreak and we’ll probably see a little bit better advertising business in this year versus last year.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our Q&A session. And I’d like to hand the conference back to Ms. Sandra Zhang for closing remarks.

Sandra Zhang

Thank you, operator. This concludes our conference call today. Thank you for joining us. We will see you next quarter.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That does conclude our conference for today. And thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect.