Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) CEO Tom Reeg on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Eldorado Resorts' 2019 fourth quarter conference call. Joining us today from the company are Chief Executive Officer, Tom Reeg; President and Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Carano; Chief Financial Officer, Bret Yunker; and Brian Agnew, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer.

On today's call, we'll review the company's fourth quarter financial results and the ongoing progress against the company's key strategic priorities, including the status of Eldorado's proposed acquisition of Caesars Entertainment. We will then open the call to participants for questions.

This afternoon Eldorado Resorts issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019.

Thank you for your patience with that, and at this time it's now my pleasure to turn the call over to the company's CEO, Tom Reeg. Tom, please go ahead.

Tom Reeg

Thanks, Joe. Good afternoon, everyone. We're happy to be here to report fourth quarter results in the quarter. We posted a slight increase in same-store EBITDA against a very tough plus 22.5% comp in the prior year period. There is some noise in the quarter in terms of you have the Century assets that closed in December that come out of the same-store numbers that ultimately was a drag for us because those properties were doing quite well in the quarter, it’s just kind of luck of the draw, the other thing I call it is Atlantic City hold – Atlantic City held considerably well last year it was down 400 basis points this year in table hold which cost us over $3 million in EBITDA.

So, from an operating perspective the fourth quarter of 2019 we are very pleased with. 2019 was obviously a very big year for us on a number of fronts. We completed a number of asset sales, including the Pennsylvania assets to Churchill Downs early in the year. The assets to Century later in the year we announced an agreement with Twin River to sell Kansas City and Vicksburg. That should close in the first half of this year.

We announced the agreement to sell Hollywood – I'm sorry, Eldorado Casino Shreveport to Maverick that should also close in the first half of this year. The big news of course, is the Caesars Entertainment deal. We continue to work through the licensing process, the FTC process, we can see the finish line from here. So, we are reentering, we think we will close the deal in the first half of 2020.

I think if I were to place a wager it would be early second quarter of this year. As far as you saw Caesars results last night, they had another strong quarter, particularly in light of what we’ve seen their peers present in Las Vegas, and I would just say, Tony and his entire executive team at Caesars has been absolutely first class in every way in terms of working through this transaction with us.

There is obviously a lot of work to do. It’s very difficult when you are in the target seat and often I am across the table from a seasoned employee thinking I hope if I’m in the same position – if the situation is reversed that I am as professional and focused on the best interest of the company as the people that I’m dealing with. So, we cannot give enough credit to the Caesars team for operating over the last 8 months since we announced the deal.

So, I used to be in the seat that many of you are in, in terms of being an investor heading to deal with markets that are incredibly volatile. I know that we have a lot of new investors that are interested in us now because of the Caesars deal; a lot of you are familiar with us. You should all know that we make a commitment to be 100% candid with you at all times when we’re addressing investors.

We’re not putting Easter eggs in earnings releases that you have to decipher. You don’t have to parse what I’m saying. I don’t call Tony up last night and say; see if you can slip in, we may not be able to sell a strip asset in the Q&A session of your earnings call. We are a 100% focused on getting Caesars done. There is absolutely zero risk on the financing side, either with the financing that we will ultimately rise in the markets, which is already fully committed by a large syndicate of banks; VICI has already raised all of the money that it needs to fun the transaction.

So, I would just encourage you as you – I understand the pressure that all of you are under in a market like this and the concern that maybe there is something different beyond we’re afraid of this virus maybe there is something with the deal or with the financing there is nothing. I spend zero time worrying about my ability to sell a strip asset. We’ve been very clear that we are not going to sell a strip asset until we own Caesars; we’d intend to enter an agreement within the first 12 months post closing.

So, if anyone were calling Tony to talk about strip assets for sale, they’re not listening to us. So, we don’t have any doubt that there is going to be a very strong execution on a Vegas strip asset sale, you guys have seen the recent real estate prints that ends up being about two-thirds of your transaction price, the proceeds from that transaction on a sale basis will be considerably higher than they were going to be when we announced the deal based on the comps that have been going on in the market.

Similarly, the financial markets, comparable credits have been issuing and trading inside 5% on an unsecured basis. So, we feel very good about the execution that we’ll get in the credit markets even in a complete dislocation of the credit markets. We have a fully funded transaction. What I would say is, as you ask questions today, I know there are a lot of – there will be a lot of sell-side guys in the queue, if you have a question that came from the fever swamps today of whatever crazy rumor was bubbling up, ask us directly, we’re very happy to answer it. This deal is closing, it’s closing soon.

We’re extremely confident in every number that we have put in front of you. We’re constantly finding new levers within Caesars to pull as we go forward. This transaction is going to be a home run for all of our stakeholders and we’re excited to get started. So, I really wanted to address that in the meat of my remarks. Anthony and Bret will get into financials and specifics of properties and we’re happy to answer any questions that come up.

Anthony Carano

Thank you, Tom, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. I'd like to take a few minutes to provide you with some fourth quarter operational highlights. We were pleased with our fourth quarter results, especially when considering the 22% comp we were up against in the fourth quarter of 2018, consolidated same-store adjusted EBTIDA was $146.2 million, up 0.4% year-over-year, excluding the assets we divested during the quarter to Century Casinos.

Looking at our five operating segments, I'll begin with the East segment where adjusted EBITDA declined 3.3% year-over-year to $34.3 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin declined 50 basis points to 26.5%. We faced the challenging 47% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the segment in Q4 of 2018. Within the East segment, Scioto's adjusted EBITDA rose for the 20th consecutive quarter and property level EBITDA growth accelerated in Q4 2019 versus the prior three quarters of the year.

Atlantic City faced a challenging compare in Q4 of 2019 as the property held above normal last year on the table side. Adjusted EBITDA for the South region was down 13.5% to $22.4 million and 11.8% decline in net revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margins in the South declined 40 basis points to 21.2%. Multiple factors negatively impacted the quarter in the South, including lingering road construction in Lake Charles and the opening of a competitor’s new hotel project in Florida.

Turning to West region, EBITDA declined 4.2% year-over-year to $33.1 million. The West regions adjusted EBITDA margin improved 70 basis points to 26% driven by solid results in Reno during the quarter. Black Hawk results were negatively impacted by winter weather late in Q4 of 2019, but we’re pleased with the quarter-to-date trend so far in 2020 for the West.

Revenues in the Midwest declined 0.5% and segment adjusted EBTIDA rose 3.8% to $27.1 million. The Midwest adjusted EBTIDA margin increased 155 basis points to 36%. Waterloo in Kansas City delivered impressive results in the quarter.

Finally, our Central Region delivered an exceptionally strong fourth quarter, with EBITDA growth of 11.5% on a 1.3% decline in net revenues. The segments EBTIDA margin rose 370 basis points to 32.1% during the quarter. The Central Region in 2019 delivered 15% EBITDA growth with all three assets delivering strong results.

As I reflect upon our fourth quarter results, our diversified portfolio of 23 regional gaming assets performed well, especially considering the difficult compare. As we draw closer to the expected closing for the Caesars transaction, I’m excited about the opportunities to combine these two great companies and to deliver on our revenue and operating expense synergy goals in the months ahead.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Bret for some additional insights on the fourth quarter financial performance and details on our balance sheet and capital structure. Bret?

Bret Yunker

Thanks Anthony. We ended 2019 on yet another strong note in terms of our balance sheet and credit profile. During the fourth quarter, we successfully closed the Century transaction and repaid another 388 million on our term loan bringing aggregate 2019 debt reduction to over $700 million.

Heading into 2020, our existing term loan B has been paid down to approximately 500 million. Our senior notes remained at 1.85 billion and we have no outstandings on our revolver. In terms of our plans to raise capital in connection with closing of the Caesars transaction, this is not the first time that we’ve seen credit markets behave differently than equity markets.

We have everything on track to take our committed financing out to market in the coming weeks and as Tom already mentioned, in light of recent debt issuances in the sector, we are eager to see where that lands in terms of execution relative to our original expectations.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Tom.

Tom Reeg

And I’ll just speak about a couple of items that I didn't touch on. You know, obviously we have seen what’s gone on in the sports betting market, all of you know that have been following us we have been quite bullish on sports betting as a driver of visitation and ultimately value to Eldorado and its shareholders going forward. We’ve seen the same results that our peers have seen in terms of every property that has a sportsbook that did not before has seen increased visitation and volumes.

We certainly see the valuations that have been starting to filter into the market through transactions. You know that we have portfolio of assets that lines up favorably with just about anybody out there and you should expect us to be prosecuting that opportunity in a way that is done in a thoughtful manner, but drive significant value to ERI shareholders.

Also for – to hit on 2020, we’re off to a roaring start this year. I would expect it will end February north of 10%, same-store EBITDA growth. We probably give a little bit of that back in March because you have a calendar shift, but this has been a very strong start to the year and what’s heartening is it has been revenue driven. Some of that is weather, but a lot of it is just customer strength.

So, we feel very good about the current operations of the business. We’re seeing no current impacts from the virus scare and we feel very good about where we are and where we are headed.

And with that, I’ll turn it back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question from Carlo Santarelli with Deutsche Bank.

Carlo Santarelli

Hi guys. Thank you very much for taking my question. Tom, you were fairly forthright in your views on obviously the deal close and the financing. So, I'm not going to go down that route, but when you talked a little bit about the sports betting, some of the valuations that you’re seeing out there, obviously guys have the William Hill partnership, you have the iGaming exposure via Caesars ultimately in New Jersey and your own sports betting and their sports betting, could you talk a little bit about kind of how you could potentially foresee unlocking that value once the companies are combined and kind of what you see as kind of the endgame of that business over time?

Tom Reeg

Yes. What I would say is, when we were Eldorado Carlo we were not – didn't see ourselves as a likely national player in sports betting. We didn't think the Eldorado Brand had the cash aid to go national. So the thought was we need to partner with somebody who was going to get a big piece of the U.S. business and sharing that upside and that was the William Hill deal. And as it sits today William Hill’s property, I'm sorry Caesars Properties would go into that deal and the waterfall would be the same as our sports betting properties.

We are looking at now what Caesars brings to the table we can be a national player likely a leader in the space given the partnerships the power of the Caesars brand name, the power of the database, the execution that William Hill brings. So, it becomes about what do you – how do you put together transactions that reduce your customer acquisition costs and increase your market share, and then think about how do I structure something where it’s – do I want to put cash in and on more of it, or do I just want to throw everything into a transaction and that’s the kind of analysis that you need to do.

I will tell you what I’m certain is, is when you look at drafting slide deck as an example and look at that. They are projections going forward, it doesn't look very different than what the combination that we're putting together would deliver and to have that buried in a giant casino operating company is probably suboptimal for our shareholders.

So, we're not going to run out and do something in two weeks because we like our stock market valuation, but we’re going to do it in a thoughtful manner, but we are going to come out of it with a business that can take a leadership position in the SIP space. I would also tell you that our combined operations are already profitable, which is a big difference between some of our peers and we think if we are able to highlight that value it will make sense from a business perspective and it will create value for stakeholders on all sides.

Carlo Santarelli

Great. Thank you, Tom. That was very helpful and then just one kind of administrative follow-up. The 10% same-store EBITDA growth that you referenced was that in February or coming out of the month of February, i.e. January and February quarter to date?

Tom Reeg

Through February.

Carlo Santarelli

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from Steve Wieczynski of Stifel.

Steve Wieczynski

Hi, guys good afternoon. So, Tom if I can add on to that the last question, the 10% growth that you have seen year-to-date, and I think you said that was more revenue based versus anything else, can you talk a little bit more about maybe what’s driving that revenue growth meaning is that more frequent presentation is it new players, is it sports betting guys coming out with more liquidity or just a combination of all those things?

Tom Reeg

It’s a combination of all those things and I want to be clear, I’m not saying it’s all revenue driven, but there is meaningful revenue growth through the first, we’re almost 60 days into the year and obviously the way we run the business there is super high flow through when you get additional revenues. So, we continue to operate more efficiently, but when you get increased organic demand the flow-through is pretty strong.

Steve Wieczynski

Okay. Got you, and I know you're not going to give formal guidance, and you guys haven't given formal guidance, but anything you could say ballpark-ish where you think margins could go this year given how strong those margins have been and look I understand the Caesars deal is going to close this year, but if you looked at your portfolio right now, is there anything you could say around what kind of margin upside you could potentially see this year?

Tom Reeg

Well, we had always thought we could get the legacy Eldorado portfolio in excess of 30% and we are on a path to get there. Caesars brings a lot lower tax jurisdictions and if you would run the numbers of where we think will be with our synergies you are looking at mid-30s EBITDA margin on the combined company now, obviously in 2020 you're going to have some sort of blended margin of a period of time that’s just ERI, a period of time that’s the combined company.

Steve Wieczynski

Okay, got you. And Tom if I could do one more real quickly, I think you said in your prepared remarks you basically are reaffirming all those targets that you had out there around the Caesars deal, did I hear that correctly meaning that’s, whether that’s the 500 million synergy target or $10 free cash flow assumption, I assume all those are still very much in play at this point?

Tom Reeg

You heard that correct.

Steve Wieczynski

Okay. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from Barry Jonas of SunTrust.

Barry Jonas

Hi, guys. Maybe just to start, Tom what do you expect around any asset divestitures, whether it’s AZ, Nevada any other market from here?

Tom Reeg

We’ve talked about how we're going to have to address Tahoe. You should presume that that’s in progress. Other than that there is nothing that we’d expect to be required for – to close the transaction, you should expect that we’ve talked about the strip asset sale post closing. We’ve talked about how we want to maintain 50-50 lease to own, so if we sell a strip property you should probably expect we will sell a lease hold interest somewhere else to maintain that balance, but those will be decisions that are based on our desires, not someone requiring – telling us to.

Barry Jonas

Great. And then recognize on the commentary on selling your strip asset for potentially selling, are there other items you may be considered non-core that could be on the table whether that’s entertainment-related or on the convention side?

Tom Reeg

I got to wait for the next Bloomberg article, Barry, to see what I’m doing that there.

Barry Jonas

Fair enough. I guess one other question, you know the pro forma entity will have a very wide number of brands Tom, corporate entity is changing its name to Caesars should we expect any branding changes at any specific properties or maybe multiple properties?

Tom Reeg

Yes. You should expect us to gravitate toward the Caesars brands that’s obviously a big draw in terms of what was appealing about Caesars as a company. I would expect we become heavy with – Caesars would be just the highest end properties, but I would expect to see a lot of our assets change into Horseshoe or Harrah's over time.

Barry Jonas

Great. That’s helpful. Thanks so much guys.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from Dan Politzer of JPMorgan.

Dan Politzer

Hi, guys good afternoon and thanks for taking my question. On the synergy, it definitely sounds like you’re still based on 500 million, can you maybe [talk about] some of the buckets you’ve been surprised by thus far and maybe some areas that have emerged that you maybe want to leave untouched?

Tom Reeg

I would tell you on the cost side, really all we know more detail about what’s in the buckets than we did certainly eight months ago, and we’ve got a plan to execute from day one and Tony started before day one, which has been fantastic. What’s really – what I’m much more excited about since I have gotten involved is the revenue side. Caesars is incredibly strong at driving revenue basically developing players from where they show up into larger players.

You see it in all their win per position numbers throughout the organization, it’s clearly Caesars rewards is a piece of that, but it’s clearly quite powerful. So, we think we’re buying the best if not – are among the best if not the best in the business at driving revenue and we think we’re the best or among the best on the cost side and we think it’s a very good marriage between the two of us and we see the flow-through when revenue comes in – the organic growth revenue growth comes into the system, I think that’s going to be quite powerful in both directions bringing Caesars rewards into our system and bringing our players into Caesars rewards and into the Vegas mix. We think it's going to be beneficial to both sides and I would say, I personally am far more excited about that than I was when we announced the transaction.

Dan Politzer

Alright. Thanks. I appreciate that. Just one more, can you remind us on Lake Charles on the land-based project, what’s the status of the construction there and maybe your target return from that investment?

Tom Reeg

You can probably find a picture of Anthony in his hard hat from the last week at the groundbreaking. So, construction is underway. I’d expect the budget to be in the $120 million range and I would expect 20% plus cash ROI.

Dan Politzer

And then timing of how long do you think that takes before it’s finished?

Tom Reeg

Should be opening middle of next year.

Dan Politzer

Alright, great. Thanks so much, guys. Appreciate it.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from David Katz of Jefferies.

David Katz

Hi, afternoon everyone. Appreciate all the information and the clarity so far. I wanted to just raise an issue that I have gone back to a number of times, which is Pompano. And what I'd like to do is tack on to it, you know other opportunities for land value or latent assets that you may be coming across in your travels as you go through this and whether we could be seeing more opportunities that are similar in the future?

Tom Reeg

Yes. So, we are through the entitlement process in Pompano, which is – that’s a big step. So, we have the approval to do more than we want to do so we can kind of move pieces around to what we would like to do. You are going to see us spend this year, we will break around on the parking garage, the highlight font-on, the smoking patio, kind of in the middle of the year that will come online in early next year, you will start to see pieces of the third-party development particularly the live district begin developing by the end of the year early next year and that’s going to be multiple faces, but you should see big pieces of it coming online, second half of next year, early 2022.

There are other properties within our portfolio. Scioto comes to mind, that have a similar footprint and opportunity and then Caesars with the tracks in Indiana and the land that they have on the side of East side of the strip have similar opportunities to contribute property to drive value in a similar fashion. So, we feel very good about the levers we have to pull there as we move forward.

David Katz

Can I just follow that up and go back to Pompano for a second and get a sense for how much we should be thinking about you spending and you know how we might think about penciling some of the pieces that you think could come on and you know in essence what do we do to the model?

Tom Reeg

I would say, I would be expecting a live district similar to what you’ve seen elsewhere that Cordish has built. Our parking garage, our expansion, our smoking patio that’s probably 50 million on balance sheet to us, the rest of it will be financed at the JV level with likely no further capital contribution necessary. You should probably be thinking about a Topgolf. You should be thinking about multiple Hotels, one that probably comes online towards the end of 2022. You should be thinking about residential and office development that starts to come online in 2022 and continues for several years after that?

David Katz

Okay. Helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from Harry Curtis with Instinet.

Harry Curtis

Good afternoon everyone. I had two questions. Tom, if you had a chance to prioritize your CapEx post closing and what I was really focusing on if you’ve identified some high ROI targets that you’re excited about beyond Pompano?

Tom Reeg

Yes. So, we’re – Caesars obviously has projects in the pipeline, new Orleans will get started shortly, that should be a driver of growth Caesars is kind of winding down their room remodel program, we see significant opportunity at the tracks in Indiana. If you look at the performance to date from the tables it’s off the charts, it’s obviously early, but they were a capacity constraint there. I think there is very high ROI CapEx there that kind of ads in addition onto the building that brings more tables to both tracks and we think that would be a significant driver of growth and value.

Harry Curtis

And thank you. And then the second question is, related to your frequent player programs, your customer rewards programs, again you’ve had some time to digest best practices of Caesars versus Eldorado, can you discuss their integration and where you’re probably going with the integration of that, how seamless is it going to be because it seems like in that decade that we have been doing this to integration of rewards programs can often be sticky on the particularly on the customer side?

Tom Reeg

Yes, and I would agree on that comment. What I would tell you is, their experience with Centaur and what they’ve demonstrated post that acquisition is heartening to us and that, thankfully they did it when they did it because it provides a roadmap to what we're going to post closing. They have an internally developed product that is effectively something that patches the two systems together so that in many places on day one, you're going to be able to use your points almost like when an airline merger happens where if you are an Eldorado player and a Caesars property, they can see your points, you can use them there.

It is not as seamless immediately as if you are already in the Caesars rewards system, but it provides many of the benefits that the customer's value immediately out of the box and we have spent an extraordinary amount of time planning for this and making sure that the rollout goes as smoothly as we can because we see that the risks that you’ve pointed out and the past performance in the space we feel real good about following the Centaur road map and getting value from it very quickly.

Harry Curtis

I guess my follow-up, maybe you could provide one or two nuggets of practices that you are doing that you can apply to their properties and vice versa?

Tom Reeg

You know, I would say clearly the biggest opportunity for us is, you know what we bring is, moving the decision-making down to the local level and eliminating the command and control functions that face customers. There was a lot of inefficiency in their system that doesn't exist in ours because we just don’t have, we don’t run things similarly and that’s where we’re going to drive a lot of big value. There are places where they are just head and shoulders beyond us.

They’re yield management in Vegas and elsewhere is incredibly impressive I think you guys have seen it and the results that they’ve been delivering over the past 12 months or so particularly in Vegas we think that can be a big piece for us there. They’re app, the mobile, the customer contacts, they’re just very, very good at it, and we’re not as good. And that’s, you got to know what you are good at, and know what you are not good at and choose the best athletes and Caesars has a lot of great athletes.

They have too many bodies, but there are a lot of people in Caesars that are extraordinarily talented that are going to remain here and help us drive value for the combined company going forward.

Harry Curtis

Very good. That’s a great start. Thank you.

Tom Reeg

Thanks Harry.

Thank you. We will take our next question from Jared Shojaian of Wolfe Research.

Jared Shojaian

Hi, good afternoon everybody, and thanks for taking my question. So, a question on the capital structure, may be Bret for you, can you just give us an update on what you expect for pro forma cash and debt at close? And then can you remind me, how the terms of the debt agreements work, meaning are the interest rates at the time of the announcement last June, is that locked in on the fixed rate side or do you get the prevailing market rate today because obviously rates have come down pretty significantly at that time, and I guess just given that drop in interest rates, any sense on how much incremental cash savings that would be I think you were expecting 700 million of interest expense, which was factored into your 1.5 billion free cash flow target? Thank you.

Bret Yunker

Alright. There’s a bunch of them there, but I'm going to try to hit them all. I think at a macro level, the capital structure is largely what you would have seen when we announced. Obviously, there has been some incremental asset sales since the announcement, including Rio. So that's taken our debt funding inside of $7 billion in terms of the closing unfunded debt that will take out to the capital markets. You’re spot on. We benefit from the upside of the better market in terms of the credit markets.

So, any interest expense savings that we achieved versus what we underwrote is going to benefit us. We expect today to be inside of that number that you quoted. In a downside, it’s not significantly material to us, but we have fully committed financing that would take us out to a downside interest expense if the market is choppy?

Cash would be a little over $1 billion and I think we talked through that when we announced that [indiscernible] operating cash across the combined enterprise.

Jared Shojaian

Okay, thank you. That’s helpful Bret. And then maybe Tom a question for you, just going back to sports betting, obviously 2020 is a very busy year, you have a lot on your plate, so should we be thinking about the potential monetization that you're talking about of sports and our gaming being a more of a 2021 kind of event or anything you can help us frame the timing around that and then if you could just kind of help us understand the agreement with William Hill does that need to be amended in any way to account for some of the difference in how Caesars operates its sports books versus William Hill operating the books on the Eldorado side?

Tom Reeg

There is no amendments that are necessary. The thought is more what can it become now that we’re bringing all the Caesars assets into it. I would not expect it to take until 2021, but I also wouldn't expect it to happen three weeks from now.

Jared Shojaian

Okay great. That’s very helpful. Thank you very much.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from Shaun Kelley of Bank of America.

Shaun Kelley

Hi good afternoon everyone. Tom, may be to stick with the sports betting teams through just there, you know obviously there is probably a lot of different structures as you can evaluate your here and I appreciate to probably not finalized, but maybe strategically you could let us know kind of how important do you think control is as a part of this, I mean today you’re stake in William Hill or the joint venture of the U.S. is relatively small, but specifically kind of, how do you think about control? And then the iGaming or iCasino piece, in particular, as you think about kind of maybe the long-term future or long-term trend line of gaming?

Tom Reeg

We’re not driven by the ego of who controls it. We’re looking for what’s the best economic outcome and we want to ensure the business is run in the best manner it can possibly be run. So that’s really the parameters we’re operating on and then we do anticipate that sports bet – global sports betting will lead to more mobile gaming over time and that a single wallet solution is going to be what wins the day and that – it all goes into the calculation because I have had a lot of people run to me since the recent deals thinking why don't you do something immediately.

We’re dealing with the business here that should be driving value decades down the road. So, we want to be thoughtful and put it together in the right fashion, but when I look at what we’ve got and look at other people's presentations is it looks pretty similar except we make money.

Shaun Kelley

That’s helpful. And then to switch kind of to the core and more core operations just, if we go back to, I guess the overall core here from the closing of the Tropicana transaction, you know just maybe you can give us an update on your overall view of the stage of where you are in achieving some of your goals or targets from that deal or should we think that I guess progressing from here, we're going to see more of the revenue – more of the core business be about revenue and we really recognized what we expected to on the cost side or how should we think about that kind of tradeoff between revenues and margins, for let’s call it a bridge period Q1 going into the closing of Caesars? That's it from me.

Tom Reeg

I mean you’ve seen our margin trajectory Shaun, we’re never done. We're going to keep going, obviously the Caesars revenue tools brings us something that we have never had in any prior acquisition or in our existing company. So, it’s quite exciting, but we’re going to continue drilling down on the cost side here. I’d tell you, Black Hawk, which was the Isle deal, so we've wanted since 2017 it had its best January ever this January.

So, assets that we’ve owned for Scioto continues to set records. Every quarter, that property is up over $80 million of EBITDA, almost double when it was when we took it over and it’s running margins in excess of 40% and 42% tax rate jurisdiction. So, we are going to continue driving in the legacy portfolio, you know we're not done. This is not – we’ve done Caesars and we’ve reached the finish line. The reason you do Caesars is because it extends what’s possible in terms of creating value and creates more avenues to create that value, but it doesn't mean you stop what you’ve been doing before, and we’ve got a great team put together that has a tremendous track record of execution and we’re adding a lot of great people from Caesars and we’re excited to get started.

Shaun Kelley

Thank you very much.

Tom Reeg

Thanks Shaun.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from John DeCree of Union Gaming.

John DeCree

Hi guys, thanks for taking the questions and all the color so far. I think you covered a lot of ground, so maybe two high-level questions. The first one, Tom you’ve talked earlier on the call I think in response to a prior question and consistent with your past looking to kind of stick around 50-50 when we think about owned leased assets, but given the significant interest we’ve seen from real estate investors across broad spectrum, do you think you flex on that at all, or does it ever makes sense to monetize additional real estate if we continue to see cap rate compression, I guess how do you think about your real estate over the course of the next couple of years?

Tom Reeg

Unlikely we do anything that’s not transaction based. We have a before. Pure sale leaseback is unlikely in our portfolio anytime soon.

John DeCree

Got it. That’s helpful. And then perhaps the kind of recap and maybe I’m kind of jumping with the gun on some of your closing remarks, but for new investors to this story, there is clearly a lot of moving pieces here, a lot of exciting things you guys have had, really over the next six months, could you kind of help prioritize how we should be thinking about milestones for you guys going forward? So, obviously getting the transaction over the finish line, but kind of ranking selling that Strip asset and deleveraging and focusing on sports, I mean probably all of the above, but if you could kind of layout kind of a brief roadmap or priorities just to kind of help people to kind of pay attention to the milestones ahead?

Tom Reeg

Yes. So, obviously next milestone is getting to closing by next quarter call presumably where we are announcing what our immediately realized synergies where, we’re starting to track what we're generating, we’re reporting that to you. You're going to start to see what happens on the revenue side, post closing, you're going to see within the first 12 months likely a signed agreement on a strip asset, you're going to see likely within 21 something on the sports side, so we feel, I'm sorry within 20 on the sports side, so there is a lot of markers coming up to measure our progress.

John DeCree

Very helpful. Thanks for all the color today guys. Appreciate it.

Tom Reeg

Thanks, John.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from David Bain of ROTH Capital.

David Bain

Great. Thank you. I understand and appreciate you reaffirming your target for free cash flow synergies et cetera, just to be clear Bret, I believe you spoke to this in the Q&A, but just so that I’m clear the transaction is obviously secure, but do you believe that current sentiment impacts potential bond pricing as we head out to finalize or are we seeing no moment there right now?

Bret Yunker

We’d be well inside any kind of number that we're using last June. There’s material cash flow savings that accrue to us from where we are being indicated across The Street in terms of where we would execute debt levels. So, we would encourage everyone to talk to your credit market counter parts to see what they think.

David Bain

Okay, great. And then sorry again to live in kind of hypothetical last few days have been a little volatile, in terms of conversations with the Caesars team anything you're hearing in terms of impact on conventions in Las Vegas cancellations, visitation to the coronavirus and maybe anything in terms of the divestiture plan that would change due to the current environment that would delay or accelerate any strategies that?

Tom Reeg

No. You’ve heard them say yesterday it will impact, you shouldn't expect to see any change in the divestiture plan.

David Bain

Perfect. And then lastly, Tom you mentioned you won’t stop at Caesars, I mean ultimately can you take the Caesars brand and move this out of the casino to the more traditional hospitality venues or the kind of cost subsidy thesis that you’ve talked about previously transcending on gaming? Or is there just still so much to do in the segment to really to think about?

Tom Reeg

That is so much to do in this segment. I am not particularly excited about, I think that others have, Caesars have struggled to in terms of generating material value out of that. It’s unlikely to be a major focus in the foreseeable future.

David Bain

Got it. Thank you very much.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question from David Hargreaves with Stifel.

David Hargreaves

Hi. So, I just wanted to confirm when you speak about the 500 million in expected synergies, I think Tony yesterday said they had achieved 100 last year, should we be thinking the 500 is an addition to that?

Tom Reeg

Yes. Tony said a 100 since the beginning of 2019, which encompasses a risk that they did before Tony arrived. The numbers you should be thinking about that overlap with our synergies are something in the 50 to 75 range.

David Hargreaves

I see. And could you give us a reminder about run rate lease expense what we should be expecting based on the 50%?

Bret Yunker

1.15 billion for 2020, round number.

David Hargreaves

Great. And then when do you expect to file your 10-K?

Bret Yunker

Tomorrow.

David Hargreaves

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Tom Reeg

Thanks David.

Operator

Tom Reeg

Thanks everybody. We’ll see you after the first quarter.

