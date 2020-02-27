Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Greed Vs. Fear

Prior ARWR recovery experiences from current up-to-down balance in price expectations show 7 out of 8 wins by long holders in less than 2 months, a +300% CAGR.

Market-makers who fear price recovery on stock now borrowed and sold short to supply eager institutional buyers think they might need hedge protection up to $50+ from potential recovery.

Their motivation at present is overmatched by fearful present holders watching the stock, overbought above $70, cut nearly in half at $38.

The perpetual greed~fear conflict of equity investors remains, if now less intensive. For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, some “institutional” big-$ investors have greed-convinced higher stock prices.

Black Friday 1929’s cartoon sick joke, I’m told: a horrified investor peering out his office window at a body plummeting by, captioned: “What does he know that I don’t?”.

Be an Odds-player, regularly

Market history regularly shows they’re way ahead of the “long-term investor” by accepting the reality of limiting TIME investments in holding multi-year passive “trend” investments, instead of seeking the more limited odds of managed risks.

In the case of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), over the past 5 years of daily evaluations, its up-to-down appraisal now shows 42% of its entire range of price uncertainty in the next 3-6 months is to the downside. We call it the Range Index [RI].

That forecast balance has happened previously 123 times (10% of the 1261 market days). Not a rare occurrence. The worst price draw-down in the subsequent 3 months after all 123 RIs of 42 was a -10% loss in this one time out of 8.

A tragedy? Hardly; the other 7 experiences produced +20% gains, so netting +140 with -10 = +130%. And all 8 investments, including the 1 loss, have taken time investments (holding periods) typically of 33 market days each, which produces an average CAGR of +307%. Check it out on ARWR’s daily recent history of Market-maker price range Forecasts in Figure 1.

Source: Author's resources

Now please compare those gains as described above to the “street’s” expectations of next 5-year price gain rate in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Source: Yahoo Finance

What might have been done with the capital tied up in the passive strategy of buy&hold of the “street’s” Next 5 Years (per annum) estimate? Its 7+% price growth produces (1.0733)^5 -1 = +42%. The active investment approach, after allowing for 8 commitments of 33 market days each (8x33=264), takes up 12 days more than a 252-market-day year.

Let’s see: In that first market year’s comparison, the odds-on ARWR active-investment approach is already 300% - 42% or ~250% ahead, with still 4 years of odds-on active investing to exploit.

Maybe that doesn’t look like the way to spend 4 years to a 30-year-old, but it likely does to a 60+year old who is soon headed to retirement. Your choice?

Conclusion

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals appears at this point to be an odds-on attractive investment for near-term capital gain, perhaps one of many such.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARWR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.