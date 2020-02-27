Washington Prime: The Cut Is In And We Are More Bullish

WPG is a much stronger company today, and we see it as a $10 stock.

We have enjoyed the cash, now we look to capital gains.

While we love cash flow, it's important that a company does what's best for the future of the company.

Unlike Pennsylvania REIT, Washington Prime gave Mr. Market want he wants, a dividend cut. We explain why this will result in magnified profits.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Finally, after years of wondering what Washington Prime Group (WPG) would do to the dividend, they have cut it in half to $0.50/year, representing a dividend yield of 20% at the closing price.

We argued a year ago that they couldn't cut the dividend because of their taxable income, but that 2020 WPG would have the ability to cut. Earlier this year, we wrote an article directly discussing the possibility.

Whether their dividend is $0.50, it remains at $1.00 or falls anywhere in-between, it's a company that is worth over $10/share. Assuming a 50% dividend cut, WPG will still yield north of 15%.

We explained that the outlook for mall REITs was improving as retail closings are at a substantially slower pace than recent years.

When we look at the list of closings that are likely this year, we see nothing that is even close to the scale of what we have seen in 2017-2019. That will be the catalyst that will drive WPG's price back to a more reasonable valuation.

Though WPG's price remained under pressure. Poor outlooks from Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) and CBL Properties (CBL), stoked fears that WPG would similarly see -5% to-7% "Net Operating Income" ('NOI') deterioration. Then Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) reported that they are at risk of violating their debt covenants, and WPG fell along with them as, no doubt, many feared they would have a similar fate, bringing back echos of an article we wrote on that topic back in December.

Those fears were just that - fear. WPG's NOI outlook is in-line with peers like Macerich (MAC), Simon Property Group (SPG) and PEI. The retail apocalypse is not so apocalyptic this year outside of company-specific issues with SKT and CBL.

WPG is in compliance with its debt covenants, and if there was any doubt, the dividend cut ensures that there's little risk of that being a problem. A dividend cut is often a sign of danger, but WPG has had danger written all over it for years from Mr. Market's perspective. The market has stampeded with fear and now the news is here, so what does it look like now?

Debt Covenant

First, unlike what drove PEI down, WPG has plenty of cushion in their debt covenants right now.

Source: WPG Supplement

In addition to having plenty of room, WPG has been taking advantage of the discount in the bond market, retiring $29.1 million of its 2024 bonds in 2019. With the dividend cut, there will be excess cash-flow that can be used to chip away at that debt.

Double Impact on Profits

With the dividend reduction, not only WPG will be able to pay down debt and reduce its interest expenses, but its credit rating is set to improve significantly. This will result in lower borrowing costs in the future and magnify the company's profits.

Cash Flow

Imagine that you had never heard of WPG and were looking at it for the first time. How would it sound to have a 20%-plus yield from a company that is not only covering their dividend, but is covering their dividend after fully funding capex internally with a little left over?

Source: WPG Press Release

WPG now has the best-covered dividend among mall REITs, and is among the best covered for REITs in general. WPG will be able to execute all of their 2020 capex plans without borrowing a penny and have a little left over that can be used in case of unexpected costs, or to simply cut down their debt. In other words, WPG will be investing in projects that grow their cash flow, even while maintaining or reducing their outstanding debt.

WPG has gone from a 40% yielder that cannot cover their dividend to a 20% yielder that can easily cover their dividend and has significant growth in the near term, suggesting that they will likely have a dividend raise next year.

New Development

WPG has been very successful in identifying and leasing their redevelopment opportunities. Here's a look at where they stand right now.

Source: WPG Presentation

In 2019, they started five projects that should be completed throughout the year. They also provided us with a more clear time table, announcing that they expect to start 12 projects in 2020, four projects in 2021 and eight projects in 2022. While project starts can be delayed or accelerated, this gives us a rough idea of the work flow and the resulting cash flow improvement we can look forward to. WPG has a full slate of development scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Source: WPG Supplement

Additionally, WPG has just announced one of their first mixed-use projects at Clay Terrace. The project will include a 290 unit multi-family unit, a 140 room hotel, 200,000 SF office space and 70,000 SF of retail/lifestyle/food and beverage space. WPG will maintain ownership of the retail space, while they intend on selling the fully entitled parcels to developers.

The sale of those parcels will be selling land that's currently non-income producing and will prove to be yet another source of capital, ensuring that WPG can be fully self funding without accessing the capital markets.

Guidance

Guidance is for FFO of $0.99-$1.07/share, and as expected, the first quarter will be a little behind in the run rate.

Source: WPG

As WPG's redevelopment and backfilling vacancies are done, they will see incremental growth. So how do you value a REIT with a dividend that's less than 50% of FFO, has FFO of $1.03/year, has numerous developments that will be fully funded from a combination of cash flow and non-income producing land parcels and has cash left over to retire a little debt?

We would argue that such a REIT would be worth at least 10x FFO.

The Bottom Line

Unlike PEI, WPG management gave the markets what they want: A stronger balance sheet via a dividend reduction. This dividend reduction will result in a better credit rating and lower cost of borrowing, so it will have an enormous impact on the bottom line.

Having a top notch management for any company is key. WPG's CEO Lou Conforti has built one of the best management that any company can hope for. WPG is not "another CBL" as so many have suggested. It's also not another PEI that has not given investors what they want, which is a stronger balance sheet.

This management has be proactive and has made smart decisions all along, even as the market has continually punished them. The shorts are wrong, even as their trade has proven incredibly profitable. WPG is a stronger, better company today than they have been since they first spun-off from SPG.

Ironically, the very dividend cut the shorts have been hoping for could be the final catalyst to cause a short-squeeze. WPG is now a 20% yielding company with dividend growth potential. We would not expect that to last for long.

Events are happening as we predicted, the retail apocalypse is slowing down and WPG is on top of their redevelopment. Over the mid to long-term, we stand by our conviction that WPG is a $10-plus stock and our patience will be rewarded.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, WPG.PH, WPG.PI, PEI, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.